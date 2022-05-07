Saudi Arabia reports 234 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia reported 234 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, according to the Ministry of Health. As a result, the total number of cases in the Kingdom over the course of the pandemic grew to 755,076.
With no deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the Kingdom’s death toll stands at 9,099.
Of the new infections, 77 were recorded in Jeddah, 40 in Riyadh, 36 in Madinah, 31 in Makkah and 10 in Dammam. Several other cities recorded fewer than 10 new cases each.
The ministry said that of the current cases, 55 were in critical condition.
The ministry also announced that 103 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom over the course of the pandemic to 742,451.
It said that 3,526 COVID-19 cases were still active, adding that 12,178 PCR tests were conducted in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number to almost 42 million.
More than 64 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered since the Kingdom’s immunization campaign began, with almost 25 million people fully vaccinated.
The ministry, which has 587 vaccine centers across the country, urged people who have not yet received a jab to register for a series through the Sehhaty app.
Education forum in Riyadh to highlight trends in post-pandemic era
Ministers and experts introduce solutions that help to overcome challenges hindering the sector
Updated 51 min 58 sec ago
Hebshi Alshammari
RIYADH: An international education conference will begin on Sunday in Riyadh to discuss opportunities and challenges facing the sector during moments of crisis.
The three-day International Education Conference and Exhibition 2022 will also examine the opportunities for education development in the Kingdom, incentives for investment in the sector, introduce solutions that help to overcome challenges hindering the sector, improve the efficiency of its institutions, and improve outputs in line with international standards and indicators.
It will be attended by 110 local and 152 international institutions who will take part in over 130 specialist seminars. They are being hosted by the event’s organizers, Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Education.
Prof. Khalid M. Al-Wahibee, the vice chairman of the conference’s scientific committee, said: “This conference follows the COVID-19 pandemic during which education across all nations encountered significant obstacles, resulting in the interruption and suspension of the education process. It also highlights what governments have offered to overcome the challenges to ensure the continuation of education.”
He told Arab News: “Saudi Arabia was successful in dealing with the pandemic and provided the world with a distinct model that allowed education to continue without interruption. Thus, the theme of the conference came to highlight global experiences in dealing with this event as well as to plan for the future, particularly in terms of education technologies and innovation.”
The event comes as many countries relax the restrictions imposed during the pandemic.
Al-Wahibee said the key topics and themes for the conference came from its title, “Education in Crisis: Possibilities and Challenges.”
On Sunday, there will be a session on education policies in times of challenge with the participation of Saudi Education Minister Hamad Al-Sheikh, his Egyptian counterpart Tareq Shawki and UAE counterpart Hussain Al-Hammadi, British Prime Minister’s Special Representative to Saudi Arabia for Education Steve Smith, and Global Director for Education at the World Bank Jaime Saavedra.
On Monday, Prof. Stefania Giannini, assistant director general for education at UNESCO, will address digital transformation and innovation in education, factors that determine student performance in e-learning, and the application of AI in teaching and learning. There will also be a review of Saudi Arabia’s e-learning experience.
How the Red Sea Project aims to showcase Saudi Arabia’s culinary heritage
Saudi chefs and the hospitality sector are using food to build bridges between nations and cultures
The Red Sea Development Company aims to open up the Kingdom’s culinary treasures to the world
Updated 14 min 20 sec ago
Rebecca Anne Proctor
DUBAI: The national cuisines of few countries can boast the variety of influences found in Saudi Arabian dishes, thanks to the remarkable assortment of flavors and ingredients introduced to the Kingdom over centuries by pilgrims, merchants and travelers.
The variety of traditional dishes that can be found across the country reflect these diverse cultural influences — from the likes of India, North and East Africa, South and Central Asia and the Levant — that enriched and seasoned the Kingdom’s traditions.
Now, Saudi chefs and the hospitality sector are once again using food to help build bridges between nations and cultures. One of the organizations that is embracing this art of “culinary diplomacy” is The Red Sea Development Company, which is managing the new tourism megaproject taking shape along the Kingdom’s Red Sea coast.
In line with the aims of Saudi Vision 2030, the nation’s strategy for economic diversification, TRSDC is working to stimulate new industries, create jobs, encourage entrepreneurism, and drive growth in the tourism, leisure and hospitality sectors.
“At the moment our focus is to bring young Saudis into the hospitality industry,” Lars Eltvik, the company’s senior education adviser, told Arab News.
“This is a new industry to the Kingdom and there has been a very limited offering of hospitality and culinary education in the country before. It is not dissimilar to what used to be the case in Dubai, 20 years ago.”
The Red Sea Project is a plan for a sustainable tourism resort covering about 28,000 square kilometers along Saudi Arabia’s western coast, including more than 90 unspoiled islands. The 50 hotels and 1,300 residential properties that will be built there will be served by some of the Kingdom’s top restaurants, according to Eltvik.
“We want to be able to attract, document and develop food from all the regions of Saudi Arabia so that it can then be presented in luxury hotels across the Red Sea Project,” he said.
Eltvik has worked in the hospitality sector and hospitality education for three decades. Between 2001 and 2009 he was based in Dubai, where he worked at the Emirates Academy of Hospitality Management.
He hopes that the success the sector has enjoyed in the UAE’s commercial capital can be replicated in Saudi Arabia on a shorter timescale and in a way that is more faithful to the nation’s cultural sensitivities.
“In Saudi Arabia, everything is on the fast track now,” said Eltvik. “We are working to achieve the same (as we achieved in Dubai), and more, but in a very compressed time frame. At TRSDC, we are looking to get on board tens of thousands of staff, with a strong focus on hospitality and, within the hospitality sector, a focus on the culinary arts.”
The company is working to promote the hospitality industry as a desirable career option for young Saudis, he said, in keeping with the government’s Saudization drive. To that end, education authorities in the Kingdom have implemented a number of programs in which TRSDC will sponsor trainees that will eventually fill essential roles in the sector, he added.
“We are focusing on the authenticity of enhancing tourism and hospitality through food in the Kingdom, and through the projection and education of young Saudis to proudly present their history and their past through the culinary experience,” Eltvik said.
There is a consensus that simply replicating the type of restaurants and cuisines that can be found in cities around the globe will not help to transform Saudi Arabia into the distinctive culinary destination that is envisioned. A focus on promoting the culinary arts and distinctly Saudi flavors are therefore clear priorities.
FASTFACTS
• The Red Sea Project is a 28,000 sq km sustainable-tourism resort due for completion by 2030.
• The Red Sea Development Company is expected to contribute $5.3 billion to national gross domestic product
While many traditional local dishes are common across the country — such as kabsa, which is made from rice, meat, vegetables and spices, and harees, an Arabian favorite comprised of ground wheat, meat and spices — the flavors, ingredients and cooking techniques can vary widely from one region to another.
The Red Sea port city of Jeddah has long attracted travelers from the region and the world, resulting in dishes replete with Persian, Levantine, Turkish, Maghrebi, and Central and South Asian influences.
In Hijaz, for example, the influences for popular dishes such as bukhari rice, manto (dumplings filled with beef and onion), shish barak (meat dumplings cooked in a yogurt-based stew), and kabli rice can be traced to Central and East Asia, while the origins of the vegetable-based stews that are popular in the region lie in North Africa and the Levant.
In the Kingdom’s central Najd plateau, meanwhile, the local cuisine includes heavier dishes such as soups, stews and sauces that better suit the area’s cooler climate.
In March, TRSDC appointed Lawrence Assadourian its culinary director with a mandate to work with Saudi chefs to create unique food options for regional and international visitors to enjoy, while also promoting local favorites.
“One of our missions is community development,” he told Arab News. “How are we, as a group, going to ensure that the Red Sea has a sense of place? (That) it is not just an experience replica of another destination in the world?
“And one of the ways we are looking to do that is to build the necessary programs that will incubate and accelerate Saudi-based chefs. We feel this is important because, long-term, the sustainability of talent should be driven by local people, to complement foreign talent.”
Sustainability is at the heart of what TRSDC is hoping to achieve as the Kingdom’s nascent tourism, leisure and hospitality industries set out to create offerings that are sensitive to local customs and in keeping with the environment.
“We are a regenerative tourism destination,” Assadourian said. “We care deeply about the environment and the integration of the communities in which we are building our projects.
“We need to ensure that we strike a strong balance between internationally experienced cuisine in our destination and how we infuse the culinary and cultural heritage of Saudi Arabia into the entire guest-experience journey.”
To achieve this, TRSDC is building partnerships with institutions across the Kingdom that were founded to preserve and promote Saudi cuisine.
Among those who welcome TRSDC’s mission to serve up the Kingdom’s culinary traditions to the world is Moe Inani, executive chef and co-owner of Chifty, a stylish restaurant and cosmopolitan lounge in Riyadh.
Although he is an engineer by training, Inani said his first love was cooking, a skill he picked up at an early age while helping his mother prepare meals at the family’s home in his native Jeddah.
After concluding his studies in the US, Inani became a sous-chef at Saison, a Michelin-starred restaurant in San Francisco where he learned to prepare sushi, and later for upmarket restaurants Nobu and Morimoto.
With his background in Japanese cuisine, Inani has created some novel twists on the more conventional local takes on Red Sea fish, and Arab News has learned that discussions are under way for him to collaborate with TRSDC.
“Food has always united us,” Rania Moualla, a Saudi philanthropist and the founder and chair of ZADK, a nonprofit culinary academy in Al-Khobar in the Eastern Province, told Arab News.
The academy was founded in 2018, three years after Moualla published her cookbook, “A Spoonful of Home.” Its mission to nurture Saudi Arabia’s rich culinary heritage by empowering local chefs is similar to that of TRSDC, with which it has formed a partnership.
“I created ZADK because I saw that in Saudi Arabia we were lacking an academy to learn about our cultural cuisine,” Moualla said. “Most of our restaurants are in the hands of expats. I launched ZADK because I wanted to do something sustainable and with a higher impact for the community.”
She said the academy is looking at ways in which it can develop its partnership with TRSDC by helping to train the next generation of Saudi chefs.
“I am looking forward to having their students study at our academy,” Moualla said.
In so doing, ZADK, which also has a separate partnership agreement with Culinary Arts Academy Switzerland, aims to promote the Saudi gastronomical scene and ensure it meets international standards.
“Our mission is to develop the best culinary school in Saudi Arabia, make it a platform for social change and teach our cuisine in a way that enables students to learn international cuisines as well as Saudi cuisines,” Moualla said.
“We aim to allow our students to travel the world with Saudi cuisine and heritage.”
It is precisely this kind of culinary diplomacy that TRSDC aims to serve up for visitors to Saudi Arabia to savor and enjoy by 2030, when the Red Sea Project is due for completion.
‘Freaks of Nature’ music festival in Riyadh attracts huge response
The event aims to ‘promote new artists, empower talented creatives and change the creative culture across the country’
Updated 08 May 2022
Zaid Khashogji
RIYADH: More than 2,000 people attended the boutique electronic music festival “Freaks of Nature” this weekend as the festival lit up the night sky in Riyadh.
The two-day festival, organized by Saudi creative agency Disrupt, featured two stages, an art exhibition, a camping experience and an entertainment village with pop-up food and clothes stores.
The festival took place in Ammariyah, west of Riyadh, with tickets sold on the website for SR700 ($187) for one day or SR1,200 ($320) for the party weekend package that included all access to the festival and its entertainment zones. The camping experience granted people access to a pre-pitched tent at the “Freakville” camping zone.
The organizers said the aim of the festival was to “promote new artists, empower talented creatives and change the creative culture across the country.”
With an indoor main stage and vibrant outdoor area, the festival presented a range of artists that included English four-deck DJ James Hype, the “mashup-king” WeDamnz from the Netherlands and a strong lineup of local artists, complete with strong visuals and flamboyant costumes.
“This was an epic festival,” said Yazeed Al-Hashim, chief disruption officer at Disrupt Group. “It was great to see so many creative people coming together to experience all types of music, the art exhibition and the pop-ups we had on offer. This shows what is possible for music and entertainment in Saudi as it continues to grow and evolve into a thriving industry where talent gets the chance to shine.”
Both nights featured sets from each act, spread over two stages. The main stage kicked off with Aziz.wav, Frozen, and Rash performing sets, before Frozen and Rash returned to combine their talents for an exclusive back-to-back set featuring a creative mash-up of styles.
Cosmicat and Soul carried on the good vibes by joining forces to delight the crowd with a set packed with ambient builds leading to an intense drop. The sound of Yaz and ARX was up next, letting loose with a euphoric set of festival anthems.
WeDamnz closed the show with an exceptional mash-up mix, going back and forth between styles and genres to entertain the crowd before a triumphant crescendo.
Yasir, ARX, Lesad, Mariam Arab, Dr. Shadow, and Bigg3 performed on the underground stage throughout the night, leading to Igniter bringing the festival to a triumphant end with his blend of Tech and Minimal House, going back and forth between decks to build to a fantastic close.
“Everyone brought their very best and put on an amazing show for the audience on both nights. I would also like to thank James Hype and WeDamnz for coming over, and MDL Beast for their continued support. We are all looking forward to the next event,” Al Hashim added.
The first day of the festival was interrupted by a three-hour power outage.
“Just when we were about to start, a power outage across the whole area hit us and shut down the power at the venue. But luckily we had the sound and visuals in a backup generator that pulled the crowd to the dance floor,” said Al-Hashim.
The festival also brought together local artists for a live wall painting by Big50, who created a huge mural during the festival, and art installations by Euphoria and Riyadh String Art. Gaze by Leen, Miish Art, and Aesthetic are also exhibited over the two days.
At the pop-up concept store, local clothing brands Forty7, Foshostore, and Gleamsby were promoting the very latest in festival wear throughout.
Classical Arab music singer follows passion for Tarab style
Saudi-based Suaad Mohammed, 50, used to be a computer science instructor, but is now focusing on her true passion: The classical Arabic sound of Tarab
Updated 08 May 2022
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR
JEDDAH: Historic Jeddah has been reviving traditions, whether through renovating old spaces in the city or embracing classic Arab music.
The Kingdom has witnessed many rising women music artists from the younger generation, but one passionate woman regaled her audience with her classical Arab voice at Bait Ziryab in Historic Jeddah on Friday.
Saudi-based Suaad Mohammed, 50, used to be a computer science instructor, but is now focusing on her true passion: The classical Arabic sound of Tarab.
“I have been engrossed in original classical Arab music in all its forms since childhood. I loved listening to Umm Kulthum, Fareed, Warda, Talal Maddah and Mohammed Abdo,” she told Arab News.
Her father had a strong interest in the music style, which Mohammed inherited.
“I would listen to their music daily with my father and therefore my ears always would soak up this type of sound. When I grew up a little, I began to sing. I sang by myself, with my friends, at school, in family gatherings and such, until I grew up and I felt that I might be able to pursue a career in this field; so I started singing more professionally and looking for people or entities that could refine my talent,” she said.
“I will alway continue to develop myself in this field. I am trying to refine myself and refine my talent by communicating, and getting in touch with those who are interested in this field, like professionals,” she added.
The singer said that she does not have a favorite singer, and that it is the song that attracts her.
“And when I am interested in the song, I am interested in the singer, but of course there are Tarab icons such as Umm Kulthum, Fareed, Warda, Talal Maddah, Mohammed Abdu, Fawzi Mahsoun, Abdel Halim Hafez, and of course, Mayada Al-Hanawi from the new generation,” she said.
Mohammed added that most of the songs of Saudi Khaleeji singer Abdul Majeed Abdullah appeal to her and she loves to sing them, too.
“As for the icons, they are the basis for me. I love these Tarab icons in particular, because I can’t say I’m a Tarab singer unless I have established myself in authentic Tarab,” she said.
“I love these classical Tarab singers. But I also love innovation and that’s why I listen to relatively new singers such as Hussein Al-Jassmi, Rashed Al-Majed and Abdul Majeed Abdullah. I consider them to be a new and different generation that sing differently,” she added.
Mohammed said that her late father was deeply immersed in Tarab music to the point he set up speakers in each room of their home.
“Tarab music would always accompany him in all occasions and all parts life, whether joy or sadness. He put speakers in all the rooms of the house and whenever he would play a song, the whole house must listen to it as well,” she said.
Bait Ziryab owner Abdullah Al-Hodaif said that the cafe serves as a music and cultural hub where artists can perform. Its mission is to revive classic arts, he added. “Bait Ziryab aims to be a meeting place for classical arts in the heart of Jeddah.”
Al-Hodaif told Arab News: “Bait Ziryab has been accustomed for years to revive the classic Saudi songs by hosting events on a weekly basis by inviting those interested.”
Jeddah Season Marina zone to receive visitors Sunday
Updated 22 min 17 sec ago
SPA
JEDDAH: The Jeddah Yacht Club Marina zone will receive visitors to the Jeddah Season 2022 on Sunday.
The zone is known for its magnificent sea view on Jeddah’s waterfront and the diversity of luxury shopping options, including the world’s most well-known brands, fashion and accessories. It also offers an array of restaurants and cafes.
The club includes a marina for ships and boats up to 135 meters in height. It can handle and accommodate more than 100 yachts, and operates as a private and exclusive beach for Jeddah Yacht Club members. It was the first tourist marina established in the Kingdom.
Visitors can make reservations through the following website: jeddahseason.sa/js-cdi-final/index.html?id=368.
Meanwhile, interactive shows at the Jeddah Art Promenade zone have formed a carnival of joy and excitement for visitors to Jeddah Season, bringing happiness to children and parents.
The passages and yards of the Jeddah Art Promenade zone transformed into a theater of exciting shows, joyful art events, experiences and ideas for visitors.
Activities include water and fire shows, aerial shows, an illuminated wheel and a flying helium ball that carries performing artists into the air.