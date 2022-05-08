You are here

  • Home
  • Jeddah’s King Abdulaziz International Airport gets new acting CEO

Jeddah’s King Abdulaziz International Airport gets new acting CEO

Jeddah’s King Abdulaziz International Airport gets new acting CEO
The decision came after the Saudi minister of Transport Saleh Al-Jasser ordered an emergency probe to investigate the chaotic scenes at the airport. Image: Shutterstock
Short Url

https://arab.news/wfpt3

Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

Jeddah’s King Abdulaziz International Airport gets new acting CEO

Jeddah’s King Abdulaziz International Airport gets new acting CEO
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: After facing chaos during the peak season due to flight delays and mishandled luggage, the board of directors of Jeddah Airports Co. has appointed Ayman Aboabah as acting CEO of Jeddah’s King Abdulaziz International Airport. 

Aboabah will replace Ryyan Tarabzoni, according to a statement. 

The decision from Jeddah Airports Co. came after the Saudi minister of Transport Saleh Al-Jasser ordered an emergency probe to investigate the chaotic scenes at the airport. 

Aboabah has 28 years of experience, where he had held several leadership positions including the vice president for operations at Riyadh Airports Co. 

Topics: economy Saudi Arabia Airports airline industry King Abdulaziz International Airport

Related

Jeddah's landmark airport witnesses chaos amid flight delays and luggage woes during Eid holiday
Business & Economy
Jeddah's landmark airport witnesses chaos amid flight delays and luggage woes during Eid holiday
flynas to buy 250 aircraft, becoming MENA’s largest low-cost airline
Corporate News
flynas to buy 250 aircraft, becoming MENA’s largest low-cost airline

Saudi ACWA Power wins bid for two solar projects in Indonesia

Saudi ACWA Power wins bid for two solar projects in Indonesia
Updated 25 min 31 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi ACWA Power wins bid for two solar projects in Indonesia

Saudi ACWA Power wins bid for two solar projects in Indonesia
Updated 25 min 31 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s utility provider ACWA Power Co. has been selected as the preferred bidder to develop two solar projects in Indonesia.

The projects will be located in Sumatera and Java and will serve state-owned Indonesian electricity firm Perusahaan Listrik Negara, according to a bourse filing.

ACWA Power will connect with the relevant stakeholders to move forward with the deals, noting that the financial impact cannot be determined at this stage, it said in the statement.

 

Topics: ACWA Power solar Indonesia

Related

Exclusive ACWA Power’s IPO grant to staff brings down 2021 profits: CEO
Business & Economy
ACWA Power’s IPO grant to staff brings down 2021 profits: CEO
Exclusive ACWA Power suspends investments for fossil fuel power as focus shifts to renewables   video
Business & Economy
ACWA Power suspends investments for fossil fuel power as focus shifts to renewables  

Thanks to COVID-19, holiday homes are now open for business

Thanks to COVID-19, holiday homes are now open for business
Updated 08 May 2022
Sara Hamdan

Thanks to COVID-19, holiday homes are now open for business

Thanks to COVID-19, holiday homes are now open for business
  • Foreign businesses are operating out of short-term rental villas, says CEO of Luxury Explorers Collection
Updated 08 May 2022
Sara Hamdan

DUBAI: It is not just holidaymakers that have contributed to the boom in the luxury holiday-home market. Foreign businesses are operating out of short-term rental villas, said Mohammed Sultan, founder and CEO of Luxury Explorers Collection, who has been helping them.

Sultan is a veteran of the luxury hospitality industry, specializing in high-level conferences and VIP travel arrangements since 2004. But when the pandemic hit — essentially bringing events and travel to a halt — he had to shift his strategy quickly. 

His company spotted an urgent need in the market for short-term, high-end vacation rentals. So, in June 2020, mere months after COVID-19 swept the world, Luxury Holiday Homes was established.

The majority of the company’s clients are from Europe and Asia, mainly China. These are not typical digital nomads; they are high-profile men and women who see the appeal of doing business in Dubai. 

Compared to the restrictive COVID-19 measures in many of Asia’s main cities and the current war in Eastern Europe, Dubai has become a safe halfway house for businesses to operate.

“Since the pandemic, China has been our biggest market,” Sultan told Arab News. 

“We see a lot of high-net-worth individuals moving their business and bringing staff members to operate out of a villa in Dubai, besides the influx of Russian businessmen holidaying in Dubai and investing here. They need a base, so they use our ultra-luxury properties to discover the market and feel settled,” he added.

Luxury in demand

The global vacation rental market is expected to reach $111.2 billion by 2030, according to a 2021 Precedence Research study. The ultra-luxury market, however, is more nuanced. 

In addition to beautifully decorated properties, often in desired destinations such as the exclusive Emirates Hills area or a penthouse in Downtown Dubai, there are amenities on offer that wealthy clients demand. 

Private chefs, butler services and high-end toiletries are expected. The company operates 20 properties in Dubai and five in Makkah. The three-bedroom unit in Makkah that overlooks the Kaaba is one of the most coveted properties in his scope.

“Most of the hotels in Makkah are old and don’t offer value for money. It’s really hard to find a large three bedroom in Makkah that fits a whole family and overlooks the holy site for prayers,” said Sultan. “It’s a spiritual experience.”

In Dubai, the company’s properties are spread between Palm Jumeirah, Emirates Hills and Downtown Dubai. The majority of holiday homes have pianos for children to continue lessons. Some come with outdoor cinemas and seaside barbeque areas. Luxury Explorer Collection’s rates per night range from 6,000 dirhams ($1,634) to 65,000 dirhams. 

“When we first started with a few properties, guests would call us at odd hours asking how to turn on the gas to cook, so we realized these need to be fully serviced to a high degree,” said Sultan. “We set an impeccable ultra-luxury standard now, and we’ve seen the highest occupancy rates.”

Shifting trends

Luxury Holiday Homes is currently planning to expand in Abu Dhabi and Saudi Arabia to cater to rising demand. Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam are on the radar. In addition, the company will soon be working with a developer to create luxury mansion experiences from scratch within the next two to five years.

“It helped that I worked in the industry and had the right connections. I knew the habits of high-net-worth individuals in the region, so when we saw that hotel bookings were slowing in 2008 and private holiday homes were on the rise, I made a note of the consumer preference and acted when the time was right,” said Sultan. 

“Even hotel brands are moving into the short-term rental space,” he added.

Brands such as Marriott International launched Homes & Villas in 2018, encouraging guests to stay for longer periods.

“Hotels are definitely moving into the holiday-homes business. We talk about it at conferences all the time,” said Sultan. “But they have restrictions; we can upgrade easily and quickly; we offer more privacy.”

New data shed fresh insights into traveler habits that he did not anticipate, affecting renovation plans in some cases.

“Our data shows that the more you renovate your bathrooms, the more value you get. We renovated all bathrooms and set aside renovations for secondary bedrooms in villas with 11 bedrooms. It paid off,” he said. “We found out strikingly that revenue increases massively the more you upgrade bathrooms.”

Other preferences include entertainment facilities, including cinemas and sea-facing barbeque areas. As the lines stay blurred between work and home life, having everything you need in one place carries a particular appeal to the luxury travel consumer and business traveler.

Topics: ATM2022 Arabian Travel Market Dubai

Related

Dubai enthralls the world with its unique framework
Business & Economy
Dubai enthralls the world with its unique framework
Dubai businesses slapped with fines over non-compliance with coronavirus measures
Middle-East
Dubai businesses slapped with fines over non-compliance with coronavirus measures

Dubai enthralls the world with its unique framework

Dubai enthralls the world with its unique framework
Updated 08 May 2022
DANA ALOMAR

Dubai enthralls the world with its unique framework

Dubai enthralls the world with its unique framework
  • Dubai Frame has attracted more than a million visitors in its first year
Updated 08 May 2022
DANA ALOMAR

DUBAI: Standing 150 meters over Zabeel Park, the largest frame in the world demonstrates that the old can coexist with the new in one place, heaving into sight a visual connection that binds the old-world charm of the Deira in the north with the towering modernity of Sheikh Zayed Road in the south.

With its opening in January 2018, Emirates News Agency, known as WAM, said that Dubai Frame had become one of the world’s most magnetic attractions. This landmark creates a link between the past and the present of the emirate.

“The Dubai Frame comes from the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum to establish Dubai as an international cultural, entertainment and tourism destination,” said Dawoud Al-Hajjri, director-general of Dubai Municipality, in a statement on WAM.

In addition to its aesthetic design and poetic views, the Dubai Frame also bagged a certificate from the Guinness Book of World Records as the “Largest Building Shaped Like a Picture Frame,” according to WAM.

On the tower’s mezzanine floor is a museum that tells the story of the city’s development through the latest means of presentations, including a panoramic elevator that ascends through the ribs to the upper floors. Visitors can view the city of Dubai from all sides of the upper horizontal rib, which has glass floors and glass facades.

Dubai Frame is the latest national cultural landmark that has been completed and developed by the municipality.

“Dubai Frame has attracted more than a million visitors in its first year and won a series of awards as an architectural and engineering masterpiece that attracts the world’s attention,” said Al-Hajjri.

The building has a height of 150.24 meters and a width of 95.53 meters, making Dubai Frame a unique global architectural achievement.

The museum tells the story of Dubai over time and its ambitious plans for the future over a 360-degree panorama of immersive experience.

Topics: ATM2022 Arabian Travel Market

Related

A new frontier: Dubai’s virtual assets regulator will be first in metaverse
Business & Economy
A new frontier: Dubai’s virtual assets regulator will be first in metaverse
UAE breaks world record with Dubai Frame
Offbeat
UAE breaks world record with Dubai Frame

Saudi Energy Minister among key speakers lined up for Future Aviation Forum

Saudi Energy Minister among key speakers lined up for Future Aviation Forum
Updated 07 May 2022
Arab News

Saudi Energy Minister among key speakers lined up for Future Aviation Forum

Saudi Energy Minister among key speakers lined up for Future Aviation Forum
Updated 07 May 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Energy is set to be one of the keynote speakers at the inaugural Future Aviation Forum to be held in Riyadh.

Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman will address attendees at the event, which will run from May 9 to 11, as it focuses on innovation, sustainability, and growth in the air sector.

The forum hosted by the General Authority of Civil Aviation, will feature more than 120 speakers, with over 2,000 attendees and representatives from various countries.

 

 

Another member of the government to address the forum will be Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser, minister of transport.

He has already described the event as “a pivotal moment for the global aviation sector” in remarks made when the forum was announced.

Read more: Saudi Arabia to host Future Aviation Forum on May 9

Speakers from the commercial sector include Captain Waleed Abdulhameed Al-Alawi, deputy CEO of Gulf Air; Ryyan Tarabzoni, CEO of Jeddah Airports Co; and Captain Fahd H. Cynndy, CEO of Saudia Aerospace Engineering Industries.

Salvatore Sciacchitano, president of the International Civil Aviation Organization council, will also address attendees, as will Luis Felipe, director general of Airport Council International World.

Representatives from two of Saudi Arabia's megaprojects are also slated to speak: the CEO of NEOM Airport and Airline John Selden; and the Project Executive Director of Red Sea international Airport, Joseph Stratford.

The Future Aviation Forum is being held at a time when the Kingdom is planning to launch a new national airline to complement its existing national carriers, Saudia, Flynas and Flyadeal.

It also comes in the wake of a YouGov survey that showed 46 percent of Gulf residents, 32 percent of Americans, 40 percent of Italians, and 40 percent of Brits, believe that confusing health regulations will prevent them from flying in 2022,

Despite the worrying numbers, the World Travel and Tourism Council is forecasting profits for the Middle East’s travel and tourism  profits could reach $246 billion this year.

Read more: Commercial airline passengers still apprehensive about flying in 2022, global survey warns

Last month, Saudi Tourism Board CEO Fahd Hamidaddin revealed that the Kingdom expected a 150 percent growth in inbound tourism in the second quarter 2022.
 

Topics: FAF2022 Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman business

Related

Saudi Arabia to host Future Aviation Forum on May 9 video
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia to host Future Aviation Forum on May 9
Commercial airline passengers still apprehensive about flying in 2022, global survey warns video
Business & Economy
Commercial airline passengers still apprehensive about flying in 2022, global survey warns

Can sustainable aviation fuel provide the green alternative airlines need?

Can sustainable aviation fuel provide the green alternative airlines need?
Updated 08 May 2022
Fahad Abuljadayel

Can sustainable aviation fuel provide the green alternative airlines need?

Can sustainable aviation fuel provide the green alternative airlines need?
Updated 08 May 2022
Fahad Abuljadayel

RIYADH: Sustainable aviation fuel, made from products as diverse as used cooking oil and farm waste, could become a key tool in the airline industry’s drive to cut carbon emissions.

The commercial airline industry’s trade body, the International Air Transport Association, wants to hit net zero by 2050, and SAF may well help the sector get there.

SAF uses a variety of sustainable resources — that also include carbon captured from the air and green hydrogen — that can be mixed with traditional jet fuel “with no changes needed to the aircraft or infrastructure,” according to SAF producer SkyNRG.

It adds that the use of these green fuels cut emissions by between 70 percent and 80 percent per flight. 

This is appealing to an industry which saw its 1,478 airlines account for 2.1 percent of all CO2 emissions and 12 percent of all CO2 output from the transport sector in 2019, according to the Air Transport Action Group. In that year, the industry spend $186 billion on 95 billion gallons of fuel to fly its passengers around the world.

Fossil fuel spending will remain a feature for this sector for some time. Commercial aircraft, like trains and heavy-goods vehicles, cannot rely on electric engines, as they do not provide the thrust these power-hungry vehicles demand.

In addition to this, the sector’s emissions are often singled out, as they make up a significant slice of a passenger’s annual carbon footprint, and also, mile for mile, flying is the most damaging way to travel for the climate. 

All of this makes the aviation sector very interested in SAF. But there are problems.

While any aircraft that take standard jet fuel can use SAF, it costs twice much as using fossil jet fuel alone, according to UK oil giant BP’s Air division.

To force down the price of SAF, production needs to ramp up significantly. Currently, most SAF biofuel comes from waste fats or other agricultural byproducts, but their supply is well below what the aviation industry needs.

Airlines are slowly moving to adopt SAF, with Qatar Airways and Emirates airline among them.

Qatar Airways has said 10 percent of its flights will use SAF by 2030, while Emirates airline signed a memorandum of understanding with America’s GE Aviation in November 2021 to conduct an Emirates Boeing 777-300ER test flight using 100 percent SAF by the end of the year.

Pan-European planemaker Airbus has announced that all its aircraft are certified to fly with a mix of up to a 50 percent SAF blended with kerosene. The aim is that all of its planes will be able to fly solely using SAF by 2030.

IATA says the main challenge of SAF producers is meeting airline demand. 

“I think quantity is the main issue at the moment,” Willie Walsh, IATA director general, told CNBC last February.

About 100 million liters of SAF were used last year, “that’s a very small amount compared to the total fuel required for the industry,” Walsh said.

Airlines have ordered 14 billion liters of SAF, which “addresses the issue of whether airlines will buy the product,” he added.

IATA expects to see SAF production hit 7.9 billion liters by 2025, this would meet only around 2 percent of the industry’s fuel requirements. But by 2050, the association says production would jump to 449 billion liters, or 65 percent of the sector’s needs.

SAF is “the only answer between now and 2050” Boeing’s CEO David Calhoun told CNN.

That may be true. But SAF’s production base is going to have to expand greatly in a short time. At the moment it is using a thimble to fill a well.

Topics: FAF2022

Related

Seasoned leader with proven track record of developing strong relationships with clients
Business & Economy
Seasoned leader with proven track record of developing strong relationships with clients
Set to achieve mission of developing a world-class aviation infrastructure
Business & Economy
Set to achieve mission of developing a world-class aviation infrastructure

Latest updates

Jeddah’s King Abdulaziz International Airport gets new acting CEO
Jeddah’s King Abdulaziz International Airport gets new acting CEO
Saudi ACWA Power wins bid for two solar projects in Indonesia
Saudi ACWA Power wins bid for two solar projects in Indonesia
Bombing of school in Ukrainian town kills two, 60 more under debris — governor
Bombing of school in Ukrainian town kills two, 60 more under debris — governor
Longshot Rich Strike races to stunning Kentucky Derby triumph
Longshot Rich Strike races to stunning Kentucky Derby triumph
Education forum in Riyadh to highlight trends in post-pandemic era
Education forum in Riyadh to highlight trends in post-pandemic era

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.