Egypt PMI edges up in April, construction sector booms

Prices increased slightly during April mainly because firms absorbed the costs and did not pass them down to consumers. File
Prices increased slightly during April mainly because firms absorbed the costs and did not pass them down to consumers. File
Egypt PMI edges up in April, construction sector booms

Egypt PMI edges up in April, construction sector booms
Riyadh: Egypt’s Purchasing Managers Index edged up to 46.9 in April from March’s 46.5 points, still well below the neutral threshold of 50 points, according to S&P Global.

The figure signaled the second fastest deterioration in business conditions since June 2020 driven by an increase in material and energy costs. The war in Ukraine and a devaluation of the Egyptian pound in late March contributed to those cost pressures, the report said.

Prices increased slightly during April mainly because firms absorbed the costs and did not pass them down to consumers.

The North African country’s non-oil businesses reported a decline in new orders during April as client demand decreased due to the rising cost of living, pressuring firms to limit their spending on materials and labor. As a result, a reduction in average stock levels was reported, together with the quickest drop in employment levels seen in a year.

The manufacturing sector was hit the hardest as increased raw material prices led to a significant cut in goods production. Wholesale, retail as well as services also saw a drop in activity. Construction was the only exception as activities in the sector increased for the first time in 2022, the report said.

RIYADH: Saudia, formerly known as Saudi Arabian Airlines, is to launch flights from Madinah to Istanbul Airport on May 11.

This comes after air travel resumed between the Turkish city and Riyadh and Jeddah on May 7, following a two-year pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Flights from Jeddah and Medina are scheduled every day, while trips from Riyadh are to be held on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, according to Turkish media Hürriyet Daily News. 

The timing of the new flights follows Turkish President Tayyip Erdoğan's recent visit to Saudi Arabia on April 28, his first since 2017.

RIYADH: The Board of the NEOM Green Hydrogen Co., also known as NGHC, has appointed David Edmondson as its new CEO, the company said in a statement. 

“The appointment of David Edmondson as NGHC's CEO is a natural follow-up to our recent agreement to build the world's largest green hydrogen plant, which will produce 1.2 million tonnes of hydrogen per year,” said Nadhmi Al-Nasr, CEO of NEOM and Chairman of NGHC. 

In his 34-year-old career in Air Products, a US industrial gas supplier, Edmondson has worked in a variety of leadership roles in engineering and global gases in the Middle East and across the world. 

His most recent roles at Air Products included VP of Business Transformation as well as VP and Executive Project Director for the Jazan integrated gasification project. 

NGHC is a joint venture between NEOM, ACWA Power and Air Products to build a world-scale, green-hydrogen-based ammonia production facility powered by renewable energy.

NEOM will use the green hydrogen it produces to fuel clean, autonomous electric vehicles, to ensure a sustainable environment. 

 

MENA Project Tracker — Algerian Energy Co. plans 3 new desalination plants; Iraq to expand Halfaya oil field's water treatment system

MENA Project Tracker — Algerian Energy Co. plans 3 new desalination plants; Iraq to expand Halfaya oil field’s water treatment system
Updated 08 May 2022
REEM WALID 

MENA Project Tracker — Algerian Energy Co. plans 3 new desalination plants; Iraq to expand Halfaya oil field's water treatment system

MENA Project Tracker — Algerian Energy Co. plans 3 new desalination plants; Iraq to expand Halfaya oil field’s water treatment system
Updated 08 May 2022
REEM WALID 

RIYADH: A range of diverse projects are currently underway in the Middle East and North Africa region, which are at various stages of development. From a project tracking point of view, firms such as Algerian Energy Co. are planning for the construction of new plants. Moreover, while some firms such as Iraq’s Halfaya oil field are seeking expansion, others such as Libya’s National Oil Corporation are anticipating a favorable budget allocation that will help boost their activity. 

Whereas NEOM Green Hydrogen Co. is due to announce the contractor for solar and wind plants as early as next week. 

New Projects 

·      The Algerian Energy Co. is planning to construct three new desalination plants in the country, Meed reported. 

Each plant is projected to have a capacity capable of treating up to 300,000 cubic meters of seawater per day.

Oil 

·      The consortium responsible for developing Iraq’s Halfaya oil field has put forward an engineering, procurement, construction, and commissioning contract in an attempt to further enlarge the field’s water treatment system.

·      Libya’s National Oil Corporation is anticipated to receive its budget in June, Meed reported. 

This will help the firm bolster its activity in the oil and gas industry. 

Renewables 

·      The Saudi NEOM Green Hydrogen Co. has selected a contractor for the solar and wind plants that are projected to supply the future city’s $6.4 billion green hydrogen-based ammonia plant with electricity, Meed reported. 

While the contractor is yet to be disclosed next week, offtake agreements and financial close are anticipated to take place by the middle of 2022.

India In-Focus — Blast at India's Tata Steel coke plant; Xiaomi accuses Indian agency of physical violence threats

India In-Focus — Blast at India's Tata Steel coke plant; Xiaomi accuses Indian agency of physical violence threats
Updated 08 May 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

India In-Focus — Blast at India's Tata Steel coke plant; Xiaomi accuses Indian agency of physical violence threats

India In-Focus — Blast at India's Tata Steel coke plant; Xiaomi accuses Indian agency of physical violence threats
Updated 08 May 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

MUMBAI: India’s Tata Steel said three contract workers had been injured in a blast at one of its coke plant units in the eastern state of Jharkhand on Saturday.

The unit was not operational and was undergoing a dismantling process, Tata, India’s largest steelmaker by revenue, said in a statement, adding that production has not been impacted.

Tata did not say what had caused the blast but some local media reported that it happened in a gas pipeline at a battery site and led to a massive fire.

“An investigation to assess the cause is underway,” Tata said.

Xiaomi accuses Indian agency of physical violence threats

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi Corp has alleged its top executives faced threats of "physical violence" and coercion during questioning by India's financial crime-fighting agency, according to a court filing seen by Reuters.

Officials from the Enforcement Directorate warned the company's former India managing director, Manu Kumar Jain, current Chief Financial Officer Sameer B.S. Rao, and their families of "dire consequences" if they did not submit statements as desired by the agency, Xiaomi's filing dated May 4 stated.

After the Reuters story was published, the Enforcement Directorate issued a statement saying Xiaomi's allegations were "untrue and baseless" and company executives had deposed "voluntarily in the most conducive environment".

Xiaomi has been under investigation since February and last week the Indian agency seized $725 million in the company's India bank accounts, saying it made illegal remittances abroad "in the guise of royalty" payments. 

Xiaomi has denied any wrongdoing, saying its royalty payments were legitimate.

LAst week a judge heard Xiaomi lawyers and put on hold the Indian agency's decision to freeze bank assets. The next hearing is set for May 12. 

The company alleges intimidation when executives appeared for questioning multiple times in April.

Jain and Rao were on certain occasions "threatened ... with dire consequences including arrest, damage to the career prospects, criminal liability and physical violence if they did not give statements as per the dictates of" the agency, according to the filing in the High Court of southern Karnataka state.

The executives "were able to resist the pressure for some time, (but) they ultimately relented under such extreme and hostile abuse and pressure and involuntarily made some statements," it added.

In its media statement, the Enforcement Directorate said it is a "professional agency with strong work ethics and there was no coercion or threat to the officers of the company at any point of time".

Generali becomes majority shareholder in Indian non-life joint venture

Italy’s top insurer Generali said on Friday it had completed the acquisition of a 25 percent stake in its Indian non-life insurance joint venture, increasing its holding to 74 percent after receiving regulatory and competition approvals.

When it announced the deal in January, Generali said it had agreed to pay 145 million euros ($153 million) to debt-laden Future Group, its partner in Future Generali India Insurance, for the stake.

The deal, which is in line with Generali’s strategy to position itself in fast-growing markets, follows a 2021 decision by the Indian government to allow foreign companies to own up to 74 percent of a local insurance business, up from 49 percent previously.

In March, Generali also completed a deal to become the majority shareholder in its Indian life insurance joint venture.

Generali is the first international insurer to take a majority stake in both its Indian life and non-life insurance joint ventures since the new foreign ownership cap came into effect, it said in a statement.

(With input from Reuters) 

NEOM selects contractor to build solar, wind plants to electrify $6.4bn green hydrogen plant

NEOM selects contractor to build solar, wind plants to electrify $6.4bn green hydrogen plant
Updated 08 May 2022
Arab News

NEOM selects contractor to build solar, wind plants to electrify $6.4bn green hydrogen plant

NEOM selects contractor to build solar, wind plants to electrify $6.4bn green hydrogen plant
Updated 08 May 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s NEOM Green Hydrogen Co. has selected a contractor to build solar and wind plants to supply the city’s $6.4-billion green hydrogen-based ammonia plant with electricity, Meed reported. 

The contractor is expected to be disclosed next week, offtake agreements and financial close are expected to take place by the middle of 2022.

Bidders for the contract included Energy China, Power China Huadong, China’s Sepco 3, and India’s Larsen & Toubro, amongst others. 

Together, the solar and wind plants — located in northwest Saudi Arabia — are projected to have an accumulated capacity of 4,000 MW.

In addition to the wind and solar plants, the winning contractor will also be responsible for constructing a battery energy storage system as well as a 190 km power transmission network. 

