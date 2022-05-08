You are here

  • Home
  • Macro Snapshot — Foreign investment in Tunisia up 73% in Q1; Mexican inflation seen at 21-year high

Macro Snapshot — Foreign investment in Tunisia up 73% in Q1; Mexican inflation seen at 21-year high

The EU said in March it planned to lend €450 million ($475 million) to support Tunisia’s budget and said it would invest 4 billion euros in coming years. File
The EU said in March it planned to lend €450 million ($475 million) to support Tunisia’s budget and said it would invest 4 billion euros in coming years. File
Short Url

https://arab.news/m7wrp

Updated 08 May 2022
Farida El-Gazzar

Macro Snapshot — Foreign investment in Tunisia up 73% in Q1; Mexican inflation seen at 21-year high

Macro Snapshot — Foreign investment in Tunisia up 73% in Q1; Mexican inflation seen at 21-year high
Updated 08 May 2022
Farida El-Gazzar

RIYADH:  Foreign investments in Tunisia rose by 73 percent in the first three months of 2022 compared to the same period a year earlier, the Foreign Investment Promotion Agency reported, according to Tunisia’s state news agency.

The EU said in March it planned to lend €450 million ($475 million) to support Tunisia’s budget and said it would invest 4 billion euros in coming years.

The North African country has been seeking international help to support its strained public finances.

Mexican inflation 

Mexican inflation is expected to have continued its upward climb in April, reaching heights not seen since January 2001, a Reuters poll showed, reinforcing forecasts that the central bank will again hike its key interest rate next week.

The median forecast of 11 analysts surveyed was for consumer price inflation to rise 7.72 percent in the year through April, far above the Bank of Mexico’s target of 3 percent, plus or minus 1 percentage point.

Annual core inflation, which strips out some volatile food and energy items, was seen at 7.17 percent in April, also a 21-year high.

By comparison, headline inflation rose 7.45 percent in the year through March, while core inflation increased 6.78 percent. 

UK income hit from high inflation

People and businesses in Britain need to realize they are unlikely to recover the income lost to high inflation any time soon, the Bank of England’s chief economist said on Friday in the latest warning from the central bank of tough times ahead.

A day after the BoE forecast inflation would surpass 10 percent later this year, causing a sharp economic slowdown — and possibly a recession — Huw Pill said the central bank was unable to cushion people from surging energy and goods prices.

“What we are buying is becoming more expensive relative to what we are selling,” Pill told an online briefing for businesses hosted by the BoE.

“That does imply some sort of squeeze ... on the real spending power of domestic residents in the UK. How that is distributed across firms, across wage-earners, across pensioners and so forth, monetary policy does not have much to say about that.”

Austria’s account deficit

Austria’s current account balance swung to a deficit in 2021 for the first time in 20 years as coronavirus-related travel restrictions hurt tourism badly and Austrian investments abroad grew, the Austrian National Bank said on Friday.

The country recorded a current account deficit of €2.1 billion ($2.2 billion), or 0.5 percent of gross domestic product, a sharp swing from a surplus of €7.2 billion in 2020, the year the pandemic and restrictions aimed at slowing it began in Europe.

The pandemic’s impact on the global economy “severely affected” Austrian trade in 2021, ONB Vice Gov. Gottfried Haber said in a statement, adding that many problems remain.

“Disrupted supply chains, rising energy prices and volatile markets will continue to affect Austria’s economy in the immediate future as well, as will the unforeseeable consequences of the war in Ukraine,” he said.

World food prices ease 

World food prices eased slightly in April after hitting a record high in March, pushed lower by vegetable oils and cereals, the UN food agency said on Friday.

The Food and Agriculture Organization’s food price index, which tracks the most globally traded food commodities, averaged 158.5 points last month versus an upwardly revised 159.7 for March.

The March figure was previously put at 159.3.

“The small decrease in the index is a welcome relief, particularly for low-income food-deficit countries, but still food prices remain close to their recent highs, reflecting persistent market tightness and posing a challenge to global food security for the most vulnerable,” said FAO Chief Economist Maximo Torero Cullen.

Although it declined month-on-month, the April index was 29.8 percent higher than a year earlier, pushed up in part by concerns over the impact of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

 

(With input from Reuters) 

Topics: Tunisia food prices Mexico Austria economy Current account

Related

Macro Snapshot — Bank of England raises rates after US increase; China’s services activity falls sharply 
Business & Economy
Macro Snapshot — Bank of England raises rates after US increase; China’s services activity falls sharply 

UK increases tariffs on Russian precious metals in new sanctions

UK increases tariffs on Russian precious metals in new sanctions
Updated 27 min 39 sec ago
Reuters

UK increases tariffs on Russian precious metals in new sanctions

UK increases tariffs on Russian precious metals in new sanctions
Updated 27 min 39 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: Britain announced on Sunday it will increase tariffs on platinum and palladium imports from Russia and Belarus in a new package of sanctions targeting 1.7 billion pounds ($2.10 billion) of trade, which it said aimed to further weaken Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war machine.
Import tariffs on a range of products will be raised by 35 percentage points, Britain said, while it will also ban exports of goods such as chemicals, plastics, rubber and machinery to Russia, worth a combined 250 million pounds ($310 million).
The UK government will legislate for the new sanctions in due course, it said.
Britain is acting in concert with its Western allies to try to cripple the Russian economy as punishment for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and it has already sanctioned more than 1,000 individuals and businesses.
Russia, a leading producer of platinum and palladium, has called the invasion it launched in February a “special military operation” aimed at demilitarizing and “denazifying” its neighbor.
British Finance Minister Rishi Sunak said more than 4 billion pounds of goods would be subject to import and export sanctions, doing “significant damage to Putin’s war effort.” They mark a third wave of sanctions against Russia since the invasion of Ukraine.
“Working closely with our allies we can and will thwart Putin’s ambitions,” Sunak said in a statement. 

The UK has slapped a range of sanctions on Russian companies and individuals since Russia invaded Ukraine with Belarusian help in February.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict palladium Platinum

Related

G7 leaders pledge further economic isolation of Russia
Business & Economy
G7 leaders pledge further economic isolation of Russia
EU tweaks Russia oil sanctions plan in bid to win over reluctant states — sources tell Reuters
Business & Economy
EU tweaks Russia oil sanctions plan in bid to win over reluctant states — sources tell Reuters

Saudi Arabia gives wings to urban air mobility

Saudi Arabia gives wings to urban air mobility
Updated 09 May 2022
Nour El Shaeri

Saudi Arabia gives wings to urban air mobility

Saudi Arabia gives wings to urban air mobility
  • Kingdom’s aviation industry is scaling new heights, aiming to generate $100 million by 2030
Updated 09 May 2022
Nour El Shaeri

RIYADH: Aviation experts and leaders will gather from all over the world to attend the Future Aviation Forum, a two-day event to showcase the advancements in international air travel, even as Saudi Arabia aims to generate $100 million from the aviation sector by 2030.

Led by the General Authority of Civil Aviation, the event will feature over 120 speakers and two thousand attendees with 40 sessions revolving around passenger experience, sustainability, and post-covid recovery.

Among other sunrise sectors, the Kingdom’s aviation industry is scaling new heights to realize the ambitious Vision 2030 blueprint.

The transport and logistics sector is already in the spotlight with NEOM, the Kingdom’s $500 billion development project, toying with the idea of flying taxis to establish vertical logistics services integrated with zero-emission public transit systems.

The giga-project late last year announced a joint venture with German aircraft manufacturer Volocopter to build and operate the world’s first bespoke public vertical mobility system.

NEOM confirmed that operations would commence within two to three years after placing an order for 15 Volocopter all-electric, air-mobility taxis.

The initial order includes ten VoloCity intra-city aircraft and five VoloDrone logistics aircraft, an all-electric, heavy-lift payload drone.

If this was not enough, Airbus last month inked a deal with The Helicopter Company, one of the first licensed helicopter operators in the Kingdom backed by the Public Investment Fund, to build a global urban air mobility ecosystem.

NEOM's Oxagon City. (Supplied)

The agreement will introduce a new fleet of helicopters set to operate in the Kingdom, besides decarbonizing the flight operations of Airbus products in THC’s airplanes.

THC presently operates ten H125 helicopters and, with the agreement, will further add 20 H145s and six ACH160s with options to increase the fleet further.

Family-owned investment firm Jameel Investment Management Company is also participating in the flying taxis industry in Saudi Arabia.

The firm has recently participated in a $590 million Series C funding round in Santa Cruz-based aviation company Joby Aviation.

The company aims to support the growth of the air mobility ecosystem by providing electric air taxis to shuttle passengers in congested city streets.

“Air taxi service is still in the early stages of commercialization, but one that has the potential to completely transform the future of mobility,” Hassan Jameel, deputy president and vice chairman of Abdul Latif Jameel, said in a statement.

“We are excited to be a part of this new chapter for the sector, bringing fast, affordable, and zero-emissions air mobility to Saudi Arabia and the wider Mena region,” he added.

Topics: FAF2022 NEOM General Authority for Civil Aviation (GACA)

Related

Saudi Energy Minister among key speakers lined up for Future Aviation Forum video
Business & Economy
Saudi Energy Minister among key speakers lined up for Future Aviation Forum
Set to achieve mission of developing a world-class aviation infrastructure
Business & Economy
Set to achieve mission of developing a world-class aviation infrastructure

Dubai’s Museum of the Future partners with pathfinders to rewrite future

Dubai’s Museum of the Future partners with pathfinders to rewrite future
Updated 09 May 2022
DANA ALOMAR

Dubai’s Museum of the Future partners with pathfinders to rewrite future

Dubai’s Museum of the Future partners with pathfinders to rewrite future
  • The modern architectural marvel tells a story of the future through interactive exhibitions
Updated 09 May 2022
DANA ALOMAR

DUBAI: Symbolizing Dubai’s ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum’s futuristic vision and modernity of the UAE, the Museum of the Future is a cultural landmark and a center for future innovations that has turned the heads of all UAE citizens.

In contrast with traditional museums that showcase fragments of the past, the museum provides a window into the future in a scientific attempt to understand its variables, challenges, and challenges to come. The nine-floor building stands out in a city where skyscrapers and long streets surround fast-food chains.

About 77-feet tall, the modern architectural marvel tells a story of the future through interactive exhibitions that invite people to experience never-seen-before technology and humanity’s home in outer space, WAM added.

Embossed in Arabic calligraphy on 1,024 stainless steel panels on the museum’s facade is a message of hope for the future.

“The museum will create a global platform for pioneers, innovators and critical thinkers to exchange ideas, concepts and visions to accelerate sustainable socio-economic development and shape a fair future that works for everyone,” said Mohammad bin Abdullah Al-Gergawi, minister of cabinet affairs and chairman of the Museum of the Future in a statement to WAM.

Strategic partnerships

As part of its mission to be a key laboratory for futuristic and innovative technological solutions that address humanity’s greatest challenges, the Museum of the Future signed strategic partnerships with numerous global brands and national institutions in March.

The museum has partnered with these institutions to generate and test ideas, especially in developing areas related to society’s challenges, including health, education, smart cities, energy, and transportation.

The partners include Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority, Dubai’s Electricity and Water Authority, Dubai Municipality, Dubai Holding, Emirates airline, Audi, SAP, PepsiCo and Visa.

The partnership between RTA and Audi will contribute to studying the future mobility of cities and communities. Soon, it will offer a range of creative ideas and solutions from around the world to develop smart mobility options.

Through the DEWA partnership, advanced technologies will be tested to produce renewable and clean energy, build low-carbon urban societies, and promote sustainable development.

By partnering with Dubai Municipality, the Museum of the Future identifies advanced technologies to replace traditional practices in urban planning, building infrastructure, developing urban areas, and designing cities that function sustainably using advanced materials, said WAM.

The museum’s partnership with SAP will highlight the company’s technological innovations and expertise, which address environmental, economic, and social challenges for the next generation. To help the world improve people’s lives, these technological advancements aim to provide a brighter future with zero emissions, zero waste, and zero inequality.

Preparing for the future

As part of its new Future Talks series in early March, the museum hosted Prof. Greg Clark, group adviser, future cities and new industries at HSBC Group.

“The main mission of the Museum of the Future is to bring together futurists and people with inspiring and innovative ideas about the future of humanity,” Al-Gergawi said.

Topics: ATM2022

Related

German hospitality brand adds a touch of ultra-luxury to MENA with four new hotels
Business & Economy
German hospitality brand adds a touch of ultra-luxury to MENA with four new hotels
Dubai enthralls the world with its unique framework
Business & Economy
Dubai enthralls the world with its unique framework

German hospitality brand adds a touch of ultra-luxury to MENA with four new hotels

German hospitality brand adds a touch of ultra-luxury to MENA with four new hotels
Updated 09 May 2022
Sara Hamdan

German hospitality brand adds a touch of ultra-luxury to MENA with four new hotels

German hospitality brand adds a touch of ultra-luxury to MENA with four new hotels
Updated 09 May 2022
Sara Hamdan

DUBAI: German hotel giant Deutsche Hospitality, which operates Steigenberger Hotels under its umbrella brand, plans to expand its offering in the Middle East this year with the addition of four new hotels under different brands.

“We plan to double the number of rooms we manage in the region by the end of the year,” said Siegfried Nierhaus, vice president of Deutsche Hospitality Middle East. “The demand for luxury, even during and post COVID-19, has always been very strong, especially in the Middle East.”

Early this year, the company signed a memorandum of understanding with the Tourism Development Fund of Saudi Arabia to launch and develop its new ultra-luxury brand in the region: Steigenberger Porsche Design Hotels.

“We are actively working with our partners to select the best location and develop the hotel project,” Nierhaus told Arab News.

“Consumers are increasingly choosing experiences over things, and Steigenberger Porsche Design Hotels is the only brand that combines the distinctive Porsche Design lifestyle with a Steigenberger hotel’s hospitality and service quality.”

First order of business

Offering a minimum of 150 rooms, suites, and penthouses, the hotels will include a restaurant and lounge concept, exclusive meet-and-greet areas, and state-of-the-art health and beauty facilities, including a gym and wellness area.

Guests will also benefit from an individualized journey at every touchpoint, driven by the hotel’s focus on hyper-personalization, innovation, and a functional approach.

“With international and domestic travel back on the rise, we are eager to present more unique experiences through our eight brands in more quality locations across the UAE, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and beyond,” he said. “The region has bounced back extraordinarily, and we look forward to welcoming more guests into our various properties.”

His optimism is grounded in data. According to a Hotel Tech Report released this year, the travel and hospitality industry understandably turned upside down during the pandemic; global revenue for travel and tourism fell by an estimated 34.7 percent to about $447.4 billion in 2020.

Now compare this with the original 2020 forecast was $712 billion in revenue. However, the figures are quickly recovering, particularly in the luxury hospitality sector.

Deutsche Hospitality operates 23 properties in the Middle East and North Africa region, with expansion plans mainly in the luxury hospitality category.

According to Nierhaus, Middle Eastern hotels get most of their traffic from the UAE, Saudi Arabia, India, Germany and Eastern Europe.

“Once China opens again, we believe that we will welcome back many Chinese customers,” he added. “The Middle East is a focus for our company, and we have, in Dubai, a full-fledged office with regional experts to support the development.”

By this year, the brand will open doors to two new properties: Al Hamra Residence and Al Hamra Village Hotel in Ras Al Khaimah, and IntercityHotel Muscat, Oman, with plans for two more. In addition, Saudi Arabia is on the radar as a fresh territory.

“The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is one of the focus development areas for our group with many opportunities. The 2030 Vision is ambitious, and we would like to play our part in it with our hospitality expertise and global reach,” he said.

Topics: ATM2022

Related

Dubai enthralls the world with its unique framework
Business & Economy
Dubai enthralls the world with its unique framework
Thanks to COVID-19, holiday homes are now open for business
Business & Economy
Thanks to COVID-19, holiday homes are now open for business

Algeria OKs purchase of 15 new aircraft for Air Algerie

Algeria OKs purchase of 15 new aircraft for Air Algerie
Updated 08 May 2022
Reuters

Algeria OKs purchase of 15 new aircraft for Air Algerie

Algeria OKs purchase of 15 new aircraft for Air Algerie
Updated 08 May 2022
Reuters

ALGIERS: The Algerian Cabinet has authorized the national airline, Air Algerie, to purchase 15 new aircraft to open new routes to African and Asian destinations, Algerian State TV said on Sunday citing a Cabinet statement.

Algeria recorded a total of 591,000 tourists in 2020, ranking 120th in the world in absolute terms, according to WorldData.info.

The tourism sector in Algeria accounts for 3.9 percent of the volume of exports, 9.5 percent of the productive investment rate and 8.1 percent of the gross domestic product.

Topics: Algeria aviation

Latest updates

Russia has ‘forgotten’ all that mattered to WWII victors: Zelensky
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attends a news conference in Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, May 8, 2022. (AP)
Newcastle’s Willock, Shelvey will miss final two Premier League games: Howe
Newcastle’s Willock, Shelvey will miss final two Premier League games: Howe
UK increases tariffs on Russian precious metals in new sanctions
UK increases tariffs on Russian precious metals in new sanctions
Verstappen cruises to victory in inaugural Miami Grand Prix
Verstappen cruises to victory in inaugural Miami Grand Prix
Impressive Alcaraz wins Madrid Open for 4th title of the year
Impressive Alcaraz wins Madrid Open for 4th title of the year

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.