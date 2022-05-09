Where We are Going Today: Khosh Hal Fusion

Khosh Hal Fusion is one of the few Pakistani restaurants in Jeddah that offers the most authentic taste of the country’s cuisine.
The restaurant interior is breathtaking and represents all the regions of Pakistan, showcasing all the parts of each that make it unique. From the woven chairs that are a part of almost every Pakistani household to the types of hats worn in different provinces and different jewelry.
Every single thing in the restaurant speaks to Pakistan’s rich culture. Hanging upside down from the ceiling are the traditional pots that are also part of the village culture in Pakistan.
The food in the restaurant does justice to the cuisine without adding too much spice so that it suits the palate of people who are trying it for the first time.
Their barbeque platter, biryani, and butter chicken are among the best dishes on the menu.
One of the things that stood out the most was their Rooh Afza slush, which is a delicious twist on the classic herbal-floral-fruity and brightly colored Rooh Afza cordial that is mostly served during Ramadan in households.
Another drink that is a twist on a classic Pakistani beverage is the mango and passion fruit lassi, which is a drink made with sweetened yogurt.
Their desserts are also a fusion between Pakistani sweets and those from other places around the world. They serve a gulab jamun kunafa, rose tres leches cake, and a personal favorite, the ras malai French toast.
To top it all off, they serve a very fragrant karak chai in pottery mugs, complementing the desserts well.
Whether you live away from home and want a taste of it or are adventurous when it comes to food and want to try new things, Khosh Hal Fusion is the perfect place to visit with your family and friends.
How the Red Sea Project aims to showcase Saudi Arabia’s culinary heritage
Saudi chefs and the hospitality sector are using food to build bridges between nations and cultures
The Red Sea Development Company aims to open up the Kingdom’s culinary treasures to the world
Updated 08 May 2022
Rebecca Anne Proctor
DUBAI: The national cuisines of few countries can boast the variety of influences found in Saudi Arabian dishes, thanks to the remarkable assortment of flavors and ingredients introduced to the Kingdom over centuries by pilgrims, merchants and travelers.
The variety of traditional dishes that can be found across the country reflect these diverse cultural influences — from the likes of India, North and East Africa, South and Central Asia and the Levant — that enriched and seasoned the Kingdom’s traditions.
Now, Saudi chefs and the hospitality sector are once again using food to help build bridges between nations and cultures. One of the organizations that is embracing this art of “culinary diplomacy” is The Red Sea Development Company, which is managing the new tourism megaproject taking shape along the Kingdom’s Red Sea coast.
In line with the aims of Saudi Vision 2030, the nation’s strategy for economic diversification, TRSDC is working to stimulate new industries, create jobs, encourage entrepreneurism, and drive growth in the tourism, leisure and hospitality sectors.
“At the moment our focus is to bring young Saudis into the hospitality industry,” Lars Eltvik, the company’s senior education adviser, told Arab News.
“This is a new industry to the Kingdom and there has been a very limited offering of hospitality and culinary education in the country before. It is not dissimilar to what used to be the case in Dubai, 20 years ago.”
The Red Sea Project is a plan for a sustainable tourism resort covering about 28,000 square kilometers along Saudi Arabia’s western coast, including more than 90 unspoiled islands. The 50 hotels and 1,300 residential properties that will be built there will be served by some of the Kingdom’s top restaurants, according to Eltvik.
“We want to be able to attract, document and develop food from all the regions of Saudi Arabia so that it can then be presented in luxury hotels across the Red Sea Project,” he said.
Eltvik has worked in the hospitality sector and hospitality education for three decades. Between 2001 and 2009 he was based in Dubai, where he worked at the Emirates Academy of Hospitality Management.
He hopes that the success the sector has enjoyed in the UAE’s commercial capital can be replicated in Saudi Arabia on a shorter timescale and in a way that is more faithful to the nation’s cultural sensitivities.
“In Saudi Arabia, everything is on the fast track now,” said Eltvik. “We are working to achieve the same (as we achieved in Dubai), and more, but in a very compressed time frame. At TRSDC, we are looking to get on board tens of thousands of staff, with a strong focus on hospitality and, within the hospitality sector, a focus on the culinary arts.”
The company is working to promote the hospitality industry as a desirable career option for young Saudis, he said, in keeping with the government’s Saudization drive. To that end, education authorities in the Kingdom have implemented a number of programs in which TRSDC will sponsor trainees that will eventually fill essential roles in the sector, he added.
“We are focusing on the authenticity of enhancing tourism and hospitality through food in the Kingdom, and through the projection and education of young Saudis to proudly present their history and their past through the culinary experience,” Eltvik said.
There is a consensus that simply replicating the type of restaurants and cuisines that can be found in cities around the globe will not help to transform Saudi Arabia into the distinctive culinary destination that is envisioned. A focus on promoting the culinary arts and distinctly Saudi flavors are therefore clear priorities.
FASTFACTS
• The Red Sea Project is a 28,000 sq km sustainable-tourism resort due for completion by 2030.
• The Red Sea Development Company is expected to contribute $5.3 billion to national gross domestic product
While many traditional local dishes are common across the country — such as kabsa, which is made from rice, meat, vegetables and spices, and harees, an Arabian favorite comprised of ground wheat, meat and spices — the flavors, ingredients and cooking techniques can vary widely from one region to another.
The Red Sea port city of Jeddah has long attracted travelers from the region and the world, resulting in dishes replete with Persian, Levantine, Turkish, Maghrebi, and Central and South Asian influences.
In Hijaz, for example, the influences for popular dishes such as bukhari rice, manto (dumplings filled with beef and onion), shish barak (meat dumplings cooked in a yogurt-based stew), and kabli rice can be traced to Central and East Asia, while the origins of the vegetable-based stews that are popular in the region lie in North Africa and the Levant.
In the Kingdom’s central Najd plateau, meanwhile, the local cuisine includes heavier dishes such as soups, stews and sauces that better suit the area’s cooler climate.
In March, TRSDC appointed Lawrence Assadourian its culinary director with a mandate to work with Saudi chefs to create unique food options for regional and international visitors to enjoy, while also promoting local favorites.
“One of our missions is community development,” he told Arab News. “How are we, as a group, going to ensure that the Red Sea has a sense of place? (That) it is not just an experience replica of another destination in the world?
“And one of the ways we are looking to do that is to build the necessary programs that will incubate and accelerate Saudi-based chefs. We feel this is important because, long-term, the sustainability of talent should be driven by local people, to complement foreign talent.”
Sustainability is at the heart of what TRSDC is hoping to achieve as the Kingdom’s nascent tourism, leisure and hospitality industries set out to create offerings that are sensitive to local customs and in keeping with the environment.
“We are a regenerative tourism destination,” Assadourian said. “We care deeply about the environment and the integration of the communities in which we are building our projects.
“We need to ensure that we strike a strong balance between internationally experienced cuisine in our destination and how we infuse the culinary and cultural heritage of Saudi Arabia into the entire guest-experience journey.”
To achieve this, TRSDC is building partnerships with institutions across the Kingdom that were founded to preserve and promote Saudi cuisine.
Among those who welcome TRSDC’s mission to serve up the Kingdom’s culinary traditions to the world is Moe Inani, executive chef and co-owner of Chifty, a stylish restaurant and cosmopolitan lounge in Riyadh.
Although he is an engineer by training, Inani said his first love was cooking, a skill he picked up at an early age while helping his mother prepare meals at the family’s home in his native Jeddah.
After concluding his studies in the US, Inani became a sous-chef at Saison, a Michelin-starred restaurant in San Francisco where he learned to prepare sushi, and later for upmarket restaurants Nobu and Morimoto.
With his background in Japanese cuisine, Inani has created some novel twists on the more conventional local takes on Red Sea fish, and Arab News has learned that discussions are under way for him to collaborate with TRSDC.
“Food has always united us,” Rania Moualla, a Saudi philanthropist and the founder and chair of ZADK, a nonprofit culinary academy in Al-Khobar in the Eastern Province, told Arab News.
The academy was founded in 2018, three years after Moualla published her cookbook, “A Spoonful of Home.” Its mission to nurture Saudi Arabia’s rich culinary heritage by empowering local chefs is similar to that of TRSDC, with which it has formed a partnership.
“I created ZADK because I saw that in Saudi Arabia we were lacking an academy to learn about our cultural cuisine,” Moualla said. “Most of our restaurants are in the hands of expats. I launched ZADK because I wanted to do something sustainable and with a higher impact for the community.”
She said the academy is looking at ways in which it can develop its partnership with TRSDC by helping to train the next generation of Saudi chefs.
“I am looking forward to having their students study at our academy,” Moualla said.
In so doing, ZADK, which also has a separate partnership agreement with Culinary Arts Academy Switzerland, aims to promote the Saudi gastronomical scene and ensure it meets international standards.
“Our mission is to develop the best culinary school in Saudi Arabia, make it a platform for social change and teach our cuisine in a way that enables students to learn international cuisines as well as Saudi cuisines,” Moualla said.
“We aim to allow our students to travel the world with Saudi cuisine and heritage.”
It is precisely this kind of culinary diplomacy that TRSDC aims to serve up for visitors to Saudi Arabia to savor and enjoy by 2030, when the Red Sea Project is due for completion.
Blue Tok Tok is an Indian fast-food restaurant in Riyadh that captures the essence of the South Asian country’s authentic tastes and flavors in very sizable portions.
Located in Al-Nakheel district, the eatery is named after the three-wheeled auto rickshaws used for urban transport in India.
Indian food is in some ways similar to Arabic cuisine in being heavily dependent on fragrant rice and bread, and Blue Tok Tok offers colorful biryani and saffron rice made with aromatic spices, as well as fresh naan bread straight from the oven, items that have earned it rave reviews online.
The restaurant’s large but reasonably priced dishes include main courses such as chicken biryani for two to three people costing SR36 ($9.60), and lamb masala, garlic naan, and samosa at SR29 per person.
Chicken tikka, puri, tandoori, tikka masala, and butter are among the white meat options.
Most of the food is relatively mild to taste but customers can request extra spices. Dips are also available, and the tamarind chutney is recommended.
As well as restaurant dining, home delivery orders can be made via apps such as HungerStation, Jahez, and Lugmety.
UK app launches program to help refugees through running
Coopah app members have donated running shoes and kit, while the firm is offering a special one-off “Refugee Run Club” shirt
Updated 06 May 2022
Arab News
LONDON: The founders of a coaching and training app are launching a UK program to help refugees get into running and offer support for those suffering with mental health issues.
The first Coopah RunStart Academy event begins on Saturday in Birmingham, and will host refugees from Yemen, Iraq and Iran, as well as Kurds and those fleeing the conflict in Ukraine.
Coopah app members have donated running shoes and kit, while the firm is offering a special one-off “Refugee Run Club” shirt for each runner, and is hosting its program with the support of Refugee Support Europe.
“We know that running can help change lives,” said Coopah founder Peter Cooper. “It can give people purpose, improve their physical health and refocus them mentally. Having had personal mental health struggles, I know first-hand how running can change lives.”
He added: “We’re on a mission to inspire 10 million runners. We aim to help people improve their lives through running.”
For every Coopah subscription sold, Cooper said the firm will donate one to someone in need.
During the eight-week RunStart Academy, groups from various social backgrounds will be invited to join a coaching program.
It will include a hosted five-kilometer ParkRun on day one and, after eight weeks of personalized coaching, culminates in a second ParkRun to track and celebrate group successes.
Renowned Asia-Pacific chef James Reppuhn takes up reins at The Chedi Muscat hotel
Born in Chicago, Reppuhn began his professional journey at The Ritz-Carlton
Updated 05 May 2022
Arab News
LONDON: Top global chef James Reppuhn has been appointed as Executive Chef of The Chedi Muscat hotel in Oman.
In his new role, the versatile chef will oversee culinary operations and provide strategic counsel to reimagine the global cuisine served at eight distinctive food and beverage venues, including six restaurants and two lounges.
Born in Chicago, Reppuhn began his professional journey at The Ritz-Carlton following extensive training in Italian, French and Modern American cuisines at the Culinary Institutes of America.
He has since spent over a decade in the kitchens of notable hospitality groups across Asia Pacific, including iconic brands like Aman Hotels & Resorts, Four Seasons Hotels, Shangri-La Hotels & Resorts and JW Marriott.
Through his reputation at Asia’s top restaurants, Reppuhn was invited to serve on the International Judges Panel Culinary Competition in Southeast Asia and conferred with the Chaine Des Rostisseurs De Chine Certificate.
“I feel extremely honoured to join the celebrated culinary team at The Chedi Muscat, our legacy of exceptional dining experiences inspires me to bring the gourmet indulgence to greater heights,” Reppuhn, who is currently getting familiar with Arabic and Levantine cuisines, said.
“I’m excited about infusing more Asian flavours, such as Japanese Teppanyaki, Thai, Chinese and sub-Continental otherwise known as Indian cuisines, to the menus while refining the classic flavours that our guests have come to love and appreciate.”
Thomas Guss, general manager of The Chedi Muscat said Reppuhn’s skill with Asian cuisine made him the obvious choice.
“The Chedi Muscat enjoys critical acclaim for our exceptional hospitality excellence in Oman, and culinary pleasures played a big role in our success,” he said.
“With James’ impressive experience garnered from some of Asia’s best restaurants, we are confident that he will elevate the culinary standards at our resort, and we look forward to showcasing James’ contemporary interpretation of Asian cuisine in our award-winning restaurants.”
DUBAI: Tashkeel — the UAE-based art platform — hosted its annual open-call exhibition through March and April. This year’s theme was “The Philosophy of Food,” which Tashkeel called “of timely relevance to society and the world in which we live.”
Like much of the GCC, the UAE imports the vast majority of its food. Thus, the exhibition brochure stated: “A monumental shift is required in the way we approach food; how we source it, prepare and consume it… Today’s sustainable food movement is global. Unled yet inspirational, it requires us to be more reflective on food, our values and choices, living by principles based on the importance of science, the recognition of restriction and the need for wholesome sustenance.”
Tashkeel invited artists and designers in the UAE to submit works exploring issues around the philosophy of food. Here are some of the highlights.
‘Red Pill’
Abir Tabbarah
Born in Italy, Tabbarah now lives in Abu Dhabi. This work, according to the show brochure, “explores the future of food and the epitome of fast food — a pill with all the nutritional content of the recommended dietary allowance.” This is not so far-fetched an idea as it might have seemed 20 years ago. But while such pills might fulfil humanity’s physical needs and greatly reduce the environmental impact of food production, Tabbarah’s work also raises the questions of what such a diet would mean for our social lives and mental wellbeing.
‘Eating with a Ghost’
Aya Afaneh
The Palestinian artist, writer and performer was a natural fit for this particular exhibition; she is already working on a collection of recipes, stories and poetry dedicated to her late grandmother. Her contribution to Tashkeel’s exhibition was this video performance — “a conversation between the artist and her grandmother, in spirit” — which asks the question: “What happens to food and tradition when the people that pass it down are gone?” In the video, Afaneh prepares and eats kousa, a stuffed zucchini dish — exhibiting the kind of inherited knowledge that is “crucial for extending the lifespan of cultures and unspoken traditions.”
‘Supper’
Debjani Bhardwaj & Mohammed Al-Attar
Bhardwaj works primarily with papercut and ceramic art, while Al-Attar is focused on digital art. The two teamed up for “The Philosophy of Food,” producing this humorous but thought-provoking work that “depicts a macabre role reversal as a statement of factory farming.” A group of commonly consumed animals feed on humans, reminding the viewer “to think about these creatures as sentient beings, many of whom endure horrible lives and deaths…”
‘Land and Children 1’
Hoda Gharib
This piece is from the Egyptian artist’s “Land and Children” series of Chinese ink drawings on cotton paper. It is inspired, according to the show catalogue, by her “poetic-visual vision of man’s close connection with the land…” It continued: “The contrast and diversity of the visual image, particularly in the shaded gradations between black and white, evoke the enduring spirit needed to face the current challenges and the spirit of hope for the future.”
‘The Beauty Within 3’
Mahima Aswani
Although Aswani is primarily an artist and designer, for this show she contributed a series of images of tomatoes which addressed the issue of “perfect versus imperfect food.” “In today’s consumer-led retail, imperfect food items constitute around 40 percent of food waste,” the catalogue explained. “Beauty can be found in nutritional value, and not in external appearance.” This final image — a mix of ‘perfect’ and ‘imperfect’ tomatoes — “encourages the viewer to celebrate the beauty within.”