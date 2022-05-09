Saudi property developer Retal Urban aims to join Saudi Arabia’s IPO boom

RIYADH: Retal Urban Development Co. intends to join the initial public offering boom on Saudi Arabia’s stock exchange with an initial share sale of a 30 percent stake, the company said in a bourse statement.
The company aims to float 12 million shares on Saudi Arabia’s main stock market, TASI, the financial advisor of the offer, SNB Capital said in a statement.
The statement added that the final offer price will be determined upon completion of the book-building period.
“This marks a significant milestone in the growth trajectory of our business and a key step towards further solidifying our leading position in the Saudi real estate sector,” said the company’s board chairman, Abdullah Al-Fozan.
“Our potential listing comes at an exceptionally exciting time as we continue to make remarkable strides towards opening up to the world, creating new opportunities, and elevating the lifestyle of every Saudi family as part of the Vision 2030,” he added.
Al Rajhi Takaful net profit falls 40% to $11m in Q1
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Al-Rajhi Company for Cooperative Insurance, also known as Al Rajhi Takaful, reported a 40.5 percent decline in profit during the first quarter of 2022, compared with the same period last year.
Profit at the insurer dropped to SR40.75 million ($10.86 million) from SR68.50 million in the same period last year, according to a bourse filing.
The decrease in net profit was attributed to an increase in net claims of SR45 million and policy acquisition costs of SR31 million.
UK increases tariffs on Russian precious metals in new sanctions
LONDON: Britain announced on Sunday it will increase tariffs on platinum and palladium imports from Russia and Belarus in a new package of sanctions targeting 1.7 billion pounds ($2.10 billion) of trade, which it said aimed to further weaken Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war machine.
Import tariffs on a range of products will be raised by 35 percentage points, Britain said, while it will also ban exports of goods such as chemicals, plastics, rubber and machinery to Russia, worth a combined 250 million pounds ($310 million).
The UK government will legislate for the new sanctions in due course, it said.
Britain is acting in concert with its Western allies to try to cripple the Russian economy as punishment for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and it has already sanctioned more than 1,000 individuals and businesses.
Russia, a leading producer of platinum and palladium, has called the invasion it launched in February a “special military operation” aimed at demilitarizing and “denazifying” its neighbor.
British Finance Minister Rishi Sunak said more than 4 billion pounds of goods would be subject to import and export sanctions, doing “significant damage to Putin’s war effort.” They mark a third wave of sanctions against Russia since the invasion of Ukraine.
“Working closely with our allies we can and will thwart Putin’s ambitions,” Sunak said in a statement.
The UK has slapped a range of sanctions on Russian companies and individuals since Russia invaded Ukraine with Belarusian help in February.
Kingdom’s aviation industry is scaling new heights, aiming to generate $100 million by 2030
RIYADH: Aviation experts and leaders will gather from all over the world to attend the Future Aviation Forum, a two-day event to showcase the advancements in international air travel, even as Saudi Arabia aims to generate $100 million from the aviation sector by 2030.
Led by the General Authority of Civil Aviation, the event will feature over 120 speakers and two thousand attendees with 40 sessions revolving around passenger experience, sustainability, and post-covid recovery.
Among other sunrise sectors, the Kingdom’s aviation industry is scaling new heights to realize the ambitious Vision 2030 blueprint.
The transport and logistics sector is already in the spotlight with NEOM, the Kingdom’s $500 billion development project, toying with the idea of flying taxis to establish vertical logistics services integrated with zero-emission public transit systems.
The giga-project late last year announced a joint venture with German aircraft manufacturer Volocopter to build and operate the world’s first bespoke public vertical mobility system.
NEOM confirmed that operations would commence within two to three years after placing an order for 15 Volocopter all-electric, air-mobility taxis.
The initial order includes ten VoloCity intra-city aircraft and five VoloDrone logistics aircraft, an all-electric, heavy-lift payload drone.
If this was not enough, Airbus last month inked a deal with The Helicopter Company, one of the first licensed helicopter operators in the Kingdom backed by the Public Investment Fund, to build a global urban air mobility ecosystem.
The agreement will introduce a new fleet of helicopters set to operate in the Kingdom, besides decarbonizing the flight operations of Airbus products in THC’s airplanes.
THC presently operates ten H125 helicopters and, with the agreement, will further add 20 H145s and six ACH160s with options to increase the fleet further.
Family-owned investment firm Jameel Investment Management Company is also participating in the flying taxis industry in Saudi Arabia.
The firm has recently participated in a $590 million Series C funding round in Santa Cruz-based aviation company Joby Aviation.
The company aims to support the growth of the air mobility ecosystem by providing electric air taxis to shuttle passengers in congested city streets.
“Air taxi service is still in the early stages of commercialization, but one that has the potential to completely transform the future of mobility,” Hassan Jameel, deputy president and vice chairman of Abdul Latif Jameel, said in a statement.
“We are excited to be a part of this new chapter for the sector, bringing fast, affordable, and zero-emissions air mobility to Saudi Arabia and the wider Mena region,” he added.