Saudi property developer Retal Urban aims to join Saudi Arabia's IPO boom

Saudi property developer Retal Urban aims to join Saudi Arabia’s IPO boom
The company aims to float 12 million shares on Saudi Arabia's main stock market TASI. (Supplied)
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi property developer Retal Urban aims to join Saudi Arabia’s IPO boom

Saudi property developer Retal Urban aims to join Saudi Arabia’s IPO boom
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Retal Urban Development Co. intends to join the initial public offering boom on Saudi Arabia’s stock exchange with an initial share sale of a 30 percent stake, the company said in a bourse statement. 

The company aims to float 12 million shares on Saudi Arabia’s main stock market, TASI, the financial advisor of the offer, SNB Capital said in a statement.

The statement added that the final offer price will be determined upon completion of the book-building period.

“This marks a significant milestone in the growth trajectory of our business and a key step towards further solidifying our leading position in the Saudi real estate sector,” said the company’s board chairman, Abdullah Al-Fozan.

“Our potential listing comes at an exceptionally exciting time as we continue to make remarkable strides towards opening up to the world, creating new opportunities, and elevating the lifestyle of every Saudi family as part of the Vision 2030,” he added.

Topics: real estate suadi IPO TASI

Al Rajhi Takaful net profit falls 40% to $11m in Q1

Al Rajhi Takaful net profit falls 40% to $11m in Q1
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

Al Rajhi Takaful net profit falls 40% to $11m in Q1

Al Rajhi Takaful net profit falls 40% to $11m in Q1
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Al-Rajhi Company for Cooperative Insurance, also known as Al Rajhi Takaful, reported a 40.5 percent decline in profit during the first quarter of 2022, compared with the same period last year.

Profit at the insurer dropped to SR40.75 million ($10.86 million) from SR68.50 million in the same period last year, according to a bourse filing.

The decrease in net profit was attributed to an increase in net claims of SR45 million and policy acquisition costs of SR31 million.

Topics: Al Rajhi Takaful Stock Market

Saudi Halwani Bros quarterly profits dragged down by global inflation, rising costs

Saudi Halwani Bros quarterly profits dragged down by global inflation, rising costs
Updated 45 min 30 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Halwani Bros quarterly profits dragged down by global inflation, rising costs

Saudi Halwani Bros quarterly profits dragged down by global inflation, rising costs
Updated 45 min 30 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi food manufacturer Halwani Bros Co. has reported a 22 percent profit drop in the first quarter as global inflation increased its cost burden.

The company’s net profit fell from SR25.4 million ($6.8 million) to SR19.7 million year-on-year, according to a bourse filing.

Halwani Bros attributed the lower profits to the rising costs of raw materials due to global inflation in addition to increased marketing expenses.

It added that the devaluation of the Egyptian currency weighed on profits from its subsidiary in Egypt.

Founded in 1952, Jeddah-based Halwani produces and distributes a wide range of food products in Saudi Arabia as well as around the world.

Topics: food producer Saudi Halwani Bros Tadawul

Saudi Al Rajhi Bank gets shareholders' nod to increase capital to $11 bn

Saudi Al Rajhi Bank gets shareholders’ nod to increase capital to $11 bn
Updated 09 May 2022
Arab News

Saudi Al Rajhi Bank gets shareholders’ nod to increase capital to $11 bn

Saudi Al Rajhi Bank gets shareholders’ nod to increase capital to $11 bn
Updated 09 May 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s largest bank, Al Rajhi, has received approval from its shareholders to increase its capital by 60 percent.

The bank was authorized to increase capital to SR40 billion ($10.66 billion) from SR25 billion, according to a bourse filing.

Al Rajhi also received approval from its shareholders to distribute a cash dividend of SR1.40 per share for 2021.

Topics: saudi bank Capital Tadawul TASI

UK increases tariffs on Russian precious metals in new sanctions

UK increases tariffs on Russian precious metals in new sanctions
Updated 09 May 2022
Reuters

UK increases tariffs on Russian precious metals in new sanctions

UK increases tariffs on Russian precious metals in new sanctions
Updated 09 May 2022
Reuters

LONDON: Britain announced on Sunday it will increase tariffs on platinum and palladium imports from Russia and Belarus in a new package of sanctions targeting 1.7 billion pounds ($2.10 billion) of trade, which it said aimed to further weaken Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war machine.
Import tariffs on a range of products will be raised by 35 percentage points, Britain said, while it will also ban exports of goods such as chemicals, plastics, rubber and machinery to Russia, worth a combined 250 million pounds ($310 million).
The UK government will legislate for the new sanctions in due course, it said.
Britain is acting in concert with its Western allies to try to cripple the Russian economy as punishment for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and it has already sanctioned more than 1,000 individuals and businesses.
Russia, a leading producer of platinum and palladium, has called the invasion it launched in February a “special military operation” aimed at demilitarizing and “denazifying” its neighbor.
British Finance Minister Rishi Sunak said more than 4 billion pounds of goods would be subject to import and export sanctions, doing “significant damage to Putin’s war effort.” They mark a third wave of sanctions against Russia since the invasion of Ukraine.
“Working closely with our allies we can and will thwart Putin’s ambitions,” Sunak said in a statement. 

The UK has slapped a range of sanctions on Russian companies and individuals since Russia invaded Ukraine with Belarusian help in February.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict palladium Platinum

Saudi Arabia gives wings to urban air mobility

Saudi Arabia gives wings to urban air mobility
Updated 09 May 2022
Nour El Shaeri

Saudi Arabia gives wings to urban air mobility

Saudi Arabia gives wings to urban air mobility
  • Kingdom's aviation industry is scaling new heights, aiming to generate $100 million by 2030
Updated 09 May 2022
Nour El Shaeri

RIYADH: Aviation experts and leaders will gather from all over the world to attend the Future Aviation Forum, a two-day event to showcase the advancements in international air travel, even as Saudi Arabia aims to generate $100 million from the aviation sector by 2030.

Led by the General Authority of Civil Aviation, the event will feature over 120 speakers and two thousand attendees with 40 sessions revolving around passenger experience, sustainability, and post-covid recovery.

Among other sunrise sectors, the Kingdom’s aviation industry is scaling new heights to realize the ambitious Vision 2030 blueprint.

The transport and logistics sector is already in the spotlight with NEOM, the Kingdom’s $500 billion development project, toying with the idea of flying taxis to establish vertical logistics services integrated with zero-emission public transit systems.

The giga-project late last year announced a joint venture with German aircraft manufacturer Volocopter to build and operate the world’s first bespoke public vertical mobility system.

NEOM confirmed that operations would commence within two to three years after placing an order for 15 Volocopter all-electric, air-mobility taxis.

The initial order includes ten VoloCity intra-city aircraft and five VoloDrone logistics aircraft, an all-electric, heavy-lift payload drone.

If this was not enough, Airbus last month inked a deal with The Helicopter Company, one of the first licensed helicopter operators in the Kingdom backed by the Public Investment Fund, to build a global urban air mobility ecosystem.

NEOM's Oxagon City. (Supplied)

The agreement will introduce a new fleet of helicopters set to operate in the Kingdom, besides decarbonizing the flight operations of Airbus products in THC’s airplanes.

THC presently operates ten H125 helicopters and, with the agreement, will further add 20 H145s and six ACH160s with options to increase the fleet further.

Family-owned investment firm Jameel Investment Management Company is also participating in the flying taxis industry in Saudi Arabia.

The firm has recently participated in a $590 million Series C funding round in Santa Cruz-based aviation company Joby Aviation.

The company aims to support the growth of the air mobility ecosystem by providing electric air taxis to shuttle passengers in congested city streets.

“Air taxi service is still in the early stages of commercialization, but one that has the potential to completely transform the future of mobility,” Hassan Jameel, deputy president and vice chairman of Abdul Latif Jameel, said in a statement.

“We are excited to be a part of this new chapter for the sector, bringing fast, affordable, and zero-emissions air mobility to Saudi Arabia and the wider Mena region,” he added.

Topics: FAF2022 NEOM General Authority for Civil Aviation (GACA)

