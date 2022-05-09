You are here

Saudi April PMI slips to lowest in 3 months as higher selling charges weigh on client demand

Saudi Arabia’s Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) decreased in April, according to a press release from S&P Global. 

The headline index figure fell to 55.7, from 56.8 in March, the lowest reading in 3 months.

Despite this, output continued to rise driven by solid growth in new client orders, albeit at the lowest rate of growth since January. 

New business also rose at a slower pace in April. Some panelists indicated a drop in sales due to recent increases in charges.

However, the rate of job creation quickened to the fastest since June 2021 as firms made efforts to maintain a degree of spare capacity which helped to cut backlogs.

On the other hand, non-oil businesses were less confident in April, however, that activity will continue to grow. 

A considerable degree of uncertainty over the impact of higher global prices and geopolitical tensions resulted in the lowest degree of positive sentiment since January 2022 and one of the lowest on record.

S&P Global compiles the Saudi Arabia PMI from responses to questionnaires sent to purchasing managers in a panel of around 400 private sector companies.

The PMI is a weighted average of the following five indices: New Orders (30 percent), Output (25 percent), Employment (20 percent), Suppliers’ Delivery Times (15 percent) and Stocks of Purchases (10 percent).

Saudi property developer Retal Urban aims to join Saudi Arabia’s IPO boom

Saudi property developer Retal Urban aims to join Saudi Arabia’s IPO boom

RIYADH: Retal Urban Development Co. intends to join the initial public offering boom on Saudi Arabia’s stock exchange with an initial share sale of a 30 percent stake, the company said in a bourse statement. 

The company aims to float 12 million shares on Saudi Arabia’s main stock market, TASI, the financial advisor of the offer, SNB Capital said in a statement.

The statement added that the final offer price will be determined upon completion of the book-building period.

“This marks a significant milestone in the growth trajectory of our business and a key step towards further solidifying our leading position in the Saudi real estate sector,” said the company’s board chairman, Abdullah Al-Fozan.

“Our potential listing comes at an exceptionally exciting time as we continue to make remarkable strides towards opening up to the world, creating new opportunities, and elevating the lifestyle of every Saudi family as part of the Vision 2030,” he added.

Al Rajhi Takaful net profit falls 40% to $11m in Q1

Al Rajhi Takaful net profit falls 40% to $11m in Q1

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Al-Rajhi Company for Cooperative Insurance, also known as Al Rajhi Takaful, reported a 40.5 percent decline in profit during the first quarter of 2022, compared with the same period last year.

Profit at the insurer dropped to SR40.75 million ($10.86 million) from SR68.50 million in the same period last year, according to a bourse filing.

The decrease in net profit was attributed to an increase in net claims of SR45 million and policy acquisition costs of SR31 million.

Saudi Halwani Bros quarterly profits dragged down by global inflation, rising costs

Saudi Halwani Bros quarterly profits dragged down by global inflation, rising costs

RIYADH: Saudi food manufacturer Halwani Bros Co. has reported a 22 percent profit drop in the first quarter as global inflation increased its cost burden.

The company’s net profit fell from SR25.4 million ($6.8 million) to SR19.7 million year-on-year, according to a bourse filing.

Halwani Bros attributed the lower profits to the rising costs of raw materials due to global inflation in addition to increased marketing expenses.

It added that the devaluation of the Egyptian currency weighed on profits from its subsidiary in Egypt.

Founded in 1952, Jeddah-based Halwani produces and distributes a wide range of food products in Saudi Arabia as well as around the world.

Saudi Al Rajhi Bank gets shareholders’ nod to increase capital to $11 bn

Saudi Al Rajhi Bank gets shareholders’ nod to increase capital to $11 bn

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s largest bank, Al Rajhi, has received approval from its shareholders to increase its capital by 60 percent.

The bank was authorized to increase capital to SR40 billion ($10.66 billion) from SR25 billion, according to a bourse filing.

Al Rajhi also received approval from its shareholders to distribute a cash dividend of SR1.40 per share for 2021.

UK increases tariffs on Russian precious metals in new sanctions

UK increases tariffs on Russian precious metals in new sanctions

LONDON: Britain announced on Sunday it will increase tariffs on platinum and palladium imports from Russia and Belarus in a new package of sanctions targeting 1.7 billion pounds ($2.10 billion) of trade, which it said aimed to further weaken Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war machine.
Import tariffs on a range of products will be raised by 35 percentage points, Britain said, while it will also ban exports of goods such as chemicals, plastics, rubber and machinery to Russia, worth a combined 250 million pounds ($310 million).
The UK government will legislate for the new sanctions in due course, it said.
Britain is acting in concert with its Western allies to try to cripple the Russian economy as punishment for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and it has already sanctioned more than 1,000 individuals and businesses.
Russia, a leading producer of platinum and palladium, has called the invasion it launched in February a “special military operation” aimed at demilitarizing and “denazifying” its neighbor.
British Finance Minister Rishi Sunak said more than 4 billion pounds of goods would be subject to import and export sanctions, doing “significant damage to Putin’s war effort.” They mark a third wave of sanctions against Russia since the invasion of Ukraine.
“Working closely with our allies we can and will thwart Putin’s ambitions,” Sunak said in a statement. 

The UK has slapped a range of sanctions on Russian companies and individuals since Russia invaded Ukraine with Belarusian help in February.

