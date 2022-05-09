You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi stock index TASI crosses 13,900 for the first time in 16 years

Saudi stock index TASI crosses 13,900 for the first time in 16 years

Saudi stock index TASI crosses 13,900 for the first time in 16 years
The rise was mainly buoyed by gains in the Kingdom’s largest valued bank Al Rajhi Bank. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/5xjfj

Updated 09 May 2022
Arab News

Saudi stock index TASI crosses 13,900 for the first time in 16 years

Saudi stock index TASI crosses 13,900 for the first time in 16 years
Updated 09 May 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s main stock market broke the 13,900 level for the first time in 16 years, amid a trading value of almost SR5 billion ($1.33 billion) on Monday.

TASI, as the main index is known, surged over 100 points to hit 13,930, up 0.8 percent two hours into the trading session.

With the latest gain, the index is up as much as 23.4 percent year-to-date.

The rise was mainly buoyed by gains in the Kingdom’s largest valued bank Al Rajhi Bank, which saw its shares soar to a record high earlier in the day.

Shares in the bank touched a record high of SR117.4 as of 10:30 a.m. Saudi time, in response to shareholders' approval to increase capital to SR40 billion through a bonus issue.

Later in the day, the stock price slightly retreated to SR114.8.

Topics: TASI Tadawul Saudi stock exchange Bank

Related

TASI holds positive momentum; oil prices ease: Opening bell
Business & Economy
TASI holds positive momentum; oil prices ease: Opening bell
TASI rises as earnings reports awaited: Opening bell
Business & Economy
TASI rises as earnings reports awaited: Opening bell

AlUla chief calls for preserving the site for the next 7,000 years

AlUla chief calls for preserving the site for the next 7,000 years
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

AlUla chief calls for preserving the site for the next 7,000 years

AlUla chief calls for preserving the site for the next 7,000 years
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s historic city AlUla, which is also the Kingdom’s first UNESCO World Heritage site, needs to be preserved for the next 7,000 years, said the chief destination marketing and management officer at Royal Commission for AlUla. 

His comments came during the Arabian Travel Market event, being held at Dubai World Trade Centre.

Phillip Jones added that visitors need to respect the local community, adding: “It is important to preserve the site for the next 7,000 years as well”

He continued: “Visitors need to understand that this is not a location you can come to and not respect the local community and the 7,000 years of history.”

Established by royal decree in July 2017, the Royal Commission for AlUla was formed to preserve and develop the AlUla region which is located in northwest Saudi Arabia.

Jones revealed that most jobs in AlUla are farming jobs.

Opened today in Dubai, the ATM will run for four days, attracting travel and tourism professionals from across the world.  

Topics: ATM2022 AlUla

Related

Exclusive AlUla aims to draw 250,000 visitors in 2023, CEO says video
Business & Economy
AlUla aims to draw 250,000 visitors in 2023, CEO says

TRSDC aims to be a global benchmark that others can follow: CEO tells Arabian Travel Market

TRSDC aims to be a global benchmark that others can follow: CEO tells Arabian Travel Market
Updated 15 min 27 sec ago
Arab News

TRSDC aims to be a global benchmark that others can follow: CEO tells Arabian Travel Market

TRSDC aims to be a global benchmark that others can follow: CEO tells Arabian Travel Market
Updated 15 min 27 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Red Sea Development Co. is aiming to become a global benchmark that others can follow, the CEO said on Monday during the Arabian Travel Market event held at Dubai World Trade Centre.

“We need to be doing things differently in order to move forward and undo the damages humans have caused,” John Pagano added.

Speaking on partnership, he explained that the company is selective due to their financial independence.

Pagano added that it is important that the partners share the same vision, namely diversifying the economy away from oil and building a sustainable industry. 

The Arabian Travel Market, the Middle East’s largest travel and tourism exhibition, is a four-day event that addresses the concerns and hopes of the industry in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Topics: ATM2022 The Red Sea Development Company

Related

Arabian Travel Market: NEOM banks on technology and sustainability to promote regenerative tourism
Business & Economy
Arabian Travel Market: NEOM banks on technology and sustainability to promote regenerative tourism
Arabian Travel Market: COVID-19 concerns to be key focus of four-day event
Business & Economy
Arabian Travel Market: COVID-19 concerns to be key focus of four-day event

Saudi Seera Group narrows Q1 losses by 52% as demand for travel rebounds

Saudi Seera Group narrows Q1 losses by 52% as demand for travel rebounds
Updated 32 min 10 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Seera Group narrows Q1 losses by 52% as demand for travel rebounds

Saudi Seera Group narrows Q1 losses by 52% as demand for travel rebounds
Updated 32 min 10 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi travel and tourism agency Seera Group Holding narrowed losses by 52 percent to SR63 million ($17 million) in the first quarter of 2022 driven by a rebound in travel.

Losses in the same quarter a year earlier stood at SR131 million, a bourse filing revealed.

The group’s gross booking value increased by 87 percent for the first quarter to SR1.6 billion compared to SR873 million during the same period last year.

As borders reopened after the pandemic, Seera’s travel business, known as Almosafer, bounced back with increased demand. It recorded a 52 percent rise in GBV to SR984 million.

The group’s car rental unit Lumi also saw sales grow by 44 percent to SR161 million, following large-scale lease deals with major clients. 

Seera’s other subdivisions, including but not limited to Hajj and Umrah, hospitality, and ventures, also boomed during the first quarter.

Topics: Travel tourism Saudi Tadawul

PIF-owned Cruise Saudi surpasses its 2023 goal: managing director

PIF-owned Cruise Saudi surpasses its 2023 goal: managing director
Updated 48 min 6 sec ago
Arab News

PIF-owned Cruise Saudi surpasses its 2023 goal: managing director

PIF-owned Cruise Saudi surpasses its 2023 goal: managing director
Updated 48 min 6 sec ago
Arab News

 

RIYADH: Public Investment Fund-owned Cruise Saudi has surpassed its 2023 goal, the managing director said during the Arabian Travel Market event being held at Dubai World Trade Centre.

Most of the cruise passengers were European and the company is expecting more this year, Fawaz Farooqui said.

“Around 50 percent of passengers who went on cruises were aged 35 or younger,” said Farooqui, adding that “it all depends on the market.”

The maritime operator intends to be one of the top ten cruises in the world, he said.

Its destinations include Yanbu, Dammam, Jeddah and the King Abdullah Economic City. It also plans to add a cruise port in Duba and Jizan in the south.

Farooqui added that by 2030, Cruise Saudi aims to have around 1.3 million passengers. 

The Arabian Travel Market, the Middle East’s largest travel and tourism exhibition, is a four-day event that addresses the concerns and hopes of the industry in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Topics: ATM2022

Related

Saudi Arabian Airlines launches new in-flight entertainment system during ATM
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabian Airlines launches new in-flight entertainment system during ATM
Arabian Travel Market: NEOM banks on technology and sustainability to promote regenerative tourism
Business & Economy
Arabian Travel Market: NEOM banks on technology and sustainability to promote regenerative tourism

Tourism post-pandemic return to growth as people seize travel opportunities: Dubai Holding CEO

Tourism post-pandemic return to growth as people seize travel opportunities: Dubai Holding CEO
Updated 09 May 2022
Arab News

Tourism post-pandemic return to growth as people seize travel opportunities: Dubai Holding CEO

Tourism post-pandemic return to growth as people seize travel opportunities: Dubai Holding CEO
Updated 09 May 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Tourism industry is seeing a post COVID-19 return to growth, as people seize opportunities to travel again, the CEO of Dubai Holding Entertainment said during the Arabian Travel Market event.

Fernando Eiroa said the company is planning to enhance their tourism portfolio, as “people that go to amusement parks do not only go for the attraction itself, but for the entertainment such as food and beverages and shows.”

Speaking about technology, Eiroa explained that it will assist the diversified entertainment group in better knowing their customers. 

He noted that the UAE is the first country to provide a virtual roller coaster experience.

In 2020, Ferrari World Abu Dhabi has launched a virtual adventure.

The Arabian Travel Market, the Middle East’s largest travel and tourism exhibition, is a four-day event that addresses the concerns and hopes of the industry in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Topics: ATM2022 tourism

Related

Arabian Travel Market: NEOM banks on technology and sustainability to promote regenerative tourism
Business & Economy
Arabian Travel Market: NEOM banks on technology and sustainability to promote regenerative tourism
Arabian Travel Market: COVID-19 concerns to be key focus of four-day event
Business & Economy
Arabian Travel Market: COVID-19 concerns to be key focus of four-day event

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia’s Diriyah plans to attract 7 million visitors, says CEO
Saudi Arabia’s Diriyah plans to attract 7 million visitors, says CEO
AlUla chief calls for preserving the site for the next 7,000 years
AlUla chief calls for preserving the site for the next 7,000 years
TRSDC aims to be a global benchmark that others can follow: CEO tells Arabian Travel Market
TRSDC aims to be a global benchmark that others can follow: CEO tells Arabian Travel Market
Philippines wraps up election day after millions cast votes for new president
Philippines wraps up election day after millions cast votes for new president
Saudi Seera Group narrows Q1 losses by 52% as demand for travel rebounds
Saudi Seera Group narrows Q1 losses by 52% as demand for travel rebounds

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.