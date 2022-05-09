You are here

  • Home
  • Australia’s Woodside receives criticism over emission reduction plans

Australia’s Woodside receives criticism over emission reduction plans

Australia’s largest natural gas exporter is targeting to achieve net zero by 2050.
Australia’s largest natural gas exporter is targeting to achieve net zero by 2050.
Short Url

https://arab.news/wybv3

Updated 09 May 2022
Arab News

Australia’s Woodside receives criticism over emission reduction plans

Australia’s Woodside receives criticism over emission reduction plans
Updated 09 May 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Australian petroleum exploration and production firm Woodside Petroleum Ltd. has received criticism over its emission reduction plans, Bloomberg reported.

As a result of this, the firm might face potential investor backlash for being presumably behind in terms of climate strategy.

American proxy adviser services company Glass, Lewis & Co. has suggested that Woodside directly address the Scope 3 emissions from the use of its products. The adviser also recommended that shareholders vote against Woodside’s inaugural climate report.

Another American proxy adviser, Institutional Shareholder Services Inc., which has suggested backing the report; however, also voiced concerns over the absence of quantified Scope 3 targets in the report.

Australia’s largest natural gas exporter is targeting to achieve net zero by 2050. However, the firm is still exploring new investments even though the International Energy Agency has cautioned that new fields should not be developed, in order to be able to achieve net-zero goals on time.

“Shareholders should be afforded disclosure that allows them to understand and assess a company’s environmental and social risks. We have concerns regarding the Company’s Scope 3 emissions disclosure, its use of carbon offsets, its capital allocation disclosure, and its responsiveness to shareholders,” Bloomberg reported, citing Glass Lewis.

Topics: Net Zero carbon emissions climate change

Macro Snapshot— Japan’s service sector activity posts growth; China’s April exports grow 3.9%

Macro Snapshot— Japan’s service sector activity posts growth; China’s April exports grow 3.9%
Updated 12 sec ago
Farida El-Gazzar

Macro Snapshot— Japan’s service sector activity posts growth; China’s April exports grow 3.9%

Macro Snapshot— Japan’s service sector activity posts growth; China’s April exports grow 3.9%
Updated 12 sec ago
Farida El-Gazzar

RIYADH: Japan’s services sector activity expanded for the first time in four months in April, as consumer sentiment recovered after the government lifted coronavirus curbs following a decline in domestic omicron infections.

The final au Jibun Bank Japan Services Purchasing Managers’ Index rose to a seasonally adjusted 50.7 from the previous month’s final of 49.4. That was also better than a 50.5 flash reading for April.

The figure marked the first expansion since December.

“The easing of COVID-19 restrictions allowed customer-facing businesses to operate more freely in April,” said Usamah Bhatti, economist at S&P Global, which compiles the survey.

China’s exports grow 

China’s exports grew 3.9 percent in April from a year ago, beating analysts’ expectations, while imports were unchanged, customs data showed on Monday.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had expected exports to rise 3.2 percent after a 14.7 percent gain in March.

Imports were expected to have fallen 3 percent after easing 0.1 percent in the previous month.

China posted a trade surplus of $51.12 billion in April, versus a forecast for a $50.65 billion surplus in the poll. The country reported a $47.38 billion surplus in March.

Indonesia Q1 economic growth 

Indonesia’s economy grew for the fourth straight quarter between January and March as COVID-19 restrictions continued to be relaxed, statistics bureau data showed on Monday.

Gross domestic product in Southeast Asia’s largest economy expanded 5.01 percent in the first quarter from the same period last year, compared with 5.02 percent in the October-December period in 2021. A Reuters poll of analysts estimated the economy would grow 5 percent. 

On a quarterly, non-seasonally adjusted basis, the economy contracted 0.96 percent, compared with 1.06 percent growth in October-December and forecasts of a 0.89 percent decline.

Egypt’s spending to rise by 15%

Egypt expects spending to rise by 15 percent and its budget deficit by 14.5 percent in the fiscal year that begins on July 1 as it faces fallout from the Ukraine crisis and continued pain from the coronavirus pandemic, the finance minister told parliament on Monday.

Spending for the 2022/23 fiscal year will rise to 2.07 trillion Egyptian pounds ($112 billion) from a projected 1.79 trillion pounds this year, he said, presenting his draft budget to lawmakers.

Revenue will increase to a projected 1.52 trillion from 1.3 trillion pounds in 2021/22. This will result in a deficit of 558.2 billion pounds, up from 487.7 billion.

The budget deficit is forecast at 6.1 percent of gross domestic product in 2022/23, down from an estimated 6.2 percent in the current financial year.

The government forecasts that economic growth will slow marginally to 5.5 percent from 5.7 percent this year and that inflation will remain steady at 9 percent.

US profit forecasts weaken 

With first quarter US earnings in the final stretch, corporate growth expectations for the current quarter and 2022 mostly are declining as costs surge for oil and other supplies and interest rates rise.

Sky-high oil has boosted forecasts for energy company earnings while feeding into concerns about profit margins for many other S&P 500 industries.

Disappointing outlooks from Amazon.com, Netflix and other major players have stood out among recent reports, even as the first quarter’s estimated year-over-year profit growth has risen to 10.4 percent from 6.4 percent at the start of April, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

As of Friday, analysts had lowered their overall forecast for S&P 500 second quarter profit growth to 5.6 percent from 6.8 percent at the start of April, while the full-year forecast has held at 8.8 percent, based on Refinitiv data.

The 2022 growth estimate, however, drops to about 5 percent without the energy sector’s growth — a sizable impact for a sector that accounts for just 4 percent of the S&P 500’s market capitalization.

“There will be more downside given the oil shock that we saw,” said Ohsung Kwon, US equity strategist at BofA Securities in New York.

“It’s going to take some time for this to play out,” he said. “It’s not just from energy; it’s overall inflation, plus the higher rate environment.”

With input from Reuters 

Topics: economy Japan service sector China exports Indonesia

Related

Macro Snapshot — Foreign investment in Tunisia up 73% in Q1; Mexican inflation seen at 21-year high
Business & Economy
Macro Snapshot — Foreign investment in Tunisia up 73% in Q1; Mexican inflation seen at 21-year high

Saudi Arabia’s Diriyah plans to attract 7 million visitors, says CEO

Saudi Arabia’s Diriyah plans to attract 7 million visitors, says CEO
Updated 54 min 31 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s Diriyah plans to attract 7 million visitors, says CEO

Saudi Arabia’s Diriyah plans to attract 7 million visitors, says CEO
Updated 54 min 31 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Diriyah Gate Development Authority is building concentric circles around Diriyah, such as malls, amusement parks, and other tourist attractions, which will attract around 7 million people, the CEO said.

“Diriyah is culturally sacred and not a theme park,” Jerry Inzerillo said during the Arabian Travel Market event that began on Monday at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

He said that human resources is what he is mostly concerned about, adding that 36 percent of the staff are Saudi females. 

“The Kingdom has a bright future,” Inzerillo said, which is one of the reasons why talented Saudis are coming home, he added. 

The Arabian Travel Market, the Middle East’s largest travel and tourism exhibition, is a four-day event that addresses the concerns and hopes of the industry in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Topics: ATM2022 DGDA tourism Saudi Arabia

Related

Shaden Alfraih
Saudi Arabia
Diriyah, Jewel of the Kingdom: Shaden Alfraih — a rising star at the DGDA

AlUla chief calls for preserving the site for the next 7,000 years

AlUla chief calls for preserving the site for the next 7,000 years
Updated 09 May 2022
Arab News

AlUla chief calls for preserving the site for the next 7,000 years

AlUla chief calls for preserving the site for the next 7,000 years
Updated 09 May 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s historic city AlUla, which is also the Kingdom’s first UNESCO World Heritage site, needs to be preserved for the next 7,000 years, said the chief destination marketing and management officer at Royal Commission for AlUla. 

His comments came during the Arabian Travel Market event, being held at Dubai World Trade Centre.

Phillip Jones added that visitors need to respect the local community, adding: “It is important to preserve the site for the next 7,000 years as well”

He continued: “Visitors need to understand that this is not a location you can come to and not respect the local community and the 7,000 years of history.”

Established by royal decree in July 2017, the Royal Commission for AlUla was formed to preserve and develop the AlUla region which is located in northwest Saudi Arabia.

Jones revealed that most jobs in AlUla are farming jobs.

Opened today in Dubai, the ATM will run for four days, attracting travel and tourism professionals from across the world.  

Topics: ATM2022 AlUla

Related

Exclusive AlUla aims to draw 250,000 visitors in 2023, CEO says video
Business & Economy
AlUla aims to draw 250,000 visitors in 2023, CEO says

TRSDC aims to be a global benchmark that others can follow: CEO tells Arabian Travel Market

TRSDC aims to be a global benchmark that others can follow: CEO tells Arabian Travel Market
Updated 09 May 2022
Arab News

TRSDC aims to be a global benchmark that others can follow: CEO tells Arabian Travel Market

TRSDC aims to be a global benchmark that others can follow: CEO tells Arabian Travel Market
Updated 09 May 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The Red Sea Development Co. is aiming to become a global benchmark that others can follow, the CEO said on Monday during the Arabian Travel Market event held at Dubai World Trade Centre.

“We need to be doing things differently in order to move forward and undo the damages humans have caused,” John Pagano added.

Speaking on partnership, he explained that the company is selective due to their financial independence.

Pagano added that it is important that the partners share the same vision, namely diversifying the economy away from oil and building a sustainable industry. 

The Arabian Travel Market, the Middle East’s largest travel and tourism exhibition, is a four-day event that addresses the concerns and hopes of the industry in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Topics: ATM2022 The Red Sea Development Company

Related

Arabian Travel Market: NEOM banks on technology and sustainability to promote regenerative tourism
Business & Economy
Arabian Travel Market: NEOM banks on technology and sustainability to promote regenerative tourism
Arabian Travel Market: COVID-19 concerns to be key focus of four-day event
Business & Economy
Arabian Travel Market: COVID-19 concerns to be key focus of four-day event

Saudi Seera Group narrows Q1 losses by 52% as demand for travel rebounds

Saudi Seera Group narrows Q1 losses by 52% as demand for travel rebounds
Updated 09 May 2022
Arab News

Saudi Seera Group narrows Q1 losses by 52% as demand for travel rebounds

Saudi Seera Group narrows Q1 losses by 52% as demand for travel rebounds
Updated 09 May 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi travel and tourism agency Seera Group Holding narrowed losses by 52 percent to SR63 million ($17 million) in the first quarter of 2022 driven by a rebound in travel.

Losses in the same quarter a year earlier stood at SR131 million, a bourse filing revealed.

The group’s gross booking value increased by 87 percent for the first quarter to SR1.6 billion compared to SR873 million during the same period last year.

As borders reopened after the pandemic, Seera’s travel business, known as Almosafer, bounced back with increased demand. It recorded a 52 percent rise in GBV to SR984 million.

The group’s car rental unit Lumi also saw sales grow by 44 percent to SR161 million, following large-scale lease deals with major clients. 

Seera’s other subdivisions, including but not limited to Hajj and Umrah, hospitality, and ventures, also boomed during the first quarter.

Topics: Travel tourism Saudi Tadawul

Latest updates

GCC Sec-Gen reaffirms support for efforts aimed at enhancing security and stability in Yemen
GCC Sec-Gen reaffirms support for efforts aimed at enhancing security and stability in Yemen
Macro Snapshot— Japan’s service sector activity posts growth; China’s April exports grow 3.9%
Macro Snapshot— Japan’s service sector activity posts growth; China’s April exports grow 3.9%
Timbuktu destruction due to French negligence: lawyer
Timbuktu destruction due to French negligence: lawyer
Pope postpones trip to Lebanon for health reasons: Minister
Pope postpones trip to Lebanon for health reasons: Minister
Saudi Arabia’s Diriyah plans to attract 7 million visitors, says CEO
Saudi Arabia’s Diriyah plans to attract 7 million visitors, says CEO

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.