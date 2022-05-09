You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Umm Al-Qura Cement quarterly profits down 55% on lower sales

Saudi Umm Al-Qura Cement quarterly profits down 55% on lower sales

Saudi Umm Al-Qura Cement quarterly profits down 55% on lower sales
The Saudi-listed cement producer saw its profit slip from SR31 million ($8.3 million) to SR13.9 million year-on-year. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/575b3

Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Umm Al-Qura Cement quarterly profits down 55% on lower sales

Saudi Umm Al-Qura Cement quarterly profits down 55% on lower sales
Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Umm Al-Qura Cement Co.’s profits dropped by 55 percent during the first quarter of 2022 due to lower revenues.

The Saudi-listed cement producer saw its profit slip from SR31 million ($8.3 million) to SR13.9 million year-on-year, it said in a bourse filing.

Along with the profit drop, annual revenue fell from SR90 million to SR65.6 million.

Umm Al-Qura attributed the results to an increase in marketing and sales expenses that ultimately led to decreased sales.

Topics: cement TASI Stock Market

Saudi Arabian Airlines launches new in-flight entertainment system during ATM

Saudi Arabian Airlines launches new in-flight entertainment system during ATM
Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabian Airlines launches new in-flight entertainment system during ATM

Saudi Arabian Airlines launches new in-flight entertainment system during ATM
Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Saudi Arabian Airlines, known as Saudia, has launched a new in-flight entertainment system during the Arabian Travel Market 2022, which is being held at Dubai World Trade Centre.

The new IFE system, Beyond, entails over 5,000 hours of HD content, including, Western and Eastern films and TV shows, a library of e-books, weather reports, shopping, meal ordering, flight information and agenda timeline.

It also includes practical features, such as the ability to check the status of the flight while en route; and a real-time view of the sky during take-off and landing from cameras.

The airline said that Beyond will be implemented gradually across the Saudia fleet by the end of this year. 

Speaking at the ATM event, the airline’s CEO said the company has fully recovered from the COVID-19 effects and it has new demands coming in.

“Even with higher costs, it is not hindering travel, particularly in Saudi Arabia, and Saudia sees bookings and demands coming in,” Ibrahim S. Koshy said.

Speaking about the future, Koshy said the airline’s “commercial fleet size will have to double in the future.”

The company is aware of the gaps it experiences and it is working on providing a seamless experience, Koshy added. 

The ATM, the Middle East’s largest travel and tourism exhibition, is a four-day event that addresses the concerns and hopes of the industry in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

 

Topics: ATM2022 Saudia Saudi Arabian Airlines

Related

Arabian Travel Market: NEOM banks on technology and sustainability to promote regenerative tourism
Business & Economy
Arabian Travel Market: NEOM banks on technology and sustainability to promote regenerative tourism
Live Arabian Travel Market: COVID-19 concerns to be key focus of four-day event
Business & Economy
Arabian Travel Market: COVID-19 concerns to be key focus of four-day event

Egypt In-Focus: Irrigation ministry working to improve water system; President Sisi to restructure Supreme Council of Tourism board

Egypt In-Focus: Irrigation ministry working to improve water system; President Sisi to restructure Supreme Council of Tourism board
Updated 6 min 27 sec ago
REEM WALID 

Egypt In-Focus: Irrigation ministry working to improve water system; President Sisi to restructure Supreme Council of Tourism board

Egypt In-Focus: Irrigation ministry working to improve water system; President Sisi to restructure Supreme Council of Tourism board
Updated 6 min 27 sec ago
REEM WALID 

RIYADH: While Egypt is exposed to several challenges, it is taking a number of measures to improve the country’s infrastructure and economy. The Ministry of Irrigation and Water Resources is still aiming to develop an enhanced water system. The president is seen reshuffling the Supreme Council of Tourism. Meanwhile, Egyptian firms such as Petrojet are seen participating in projects abroad. Also, the Suez Canal Authority has increased the number of dredgers to boost the canal expansion project. 

Ministry 

·      The Ministry of Irrigation and Water Resources is still pursuing efforts to manage the water system in the country with high efficiency, local newspaper Egypt Today reported, citing minister Mohamed Abdel Atti. 

This comes as the ministry wishes to preserve water and consequently bring down the number of water complaints. 

Tourism 

·      Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi has issued a decree to restructure the board of the Supreme Council of tourism, Egypt Today also reported. 

Under the restructuring, the president himself will be heading the board with the prime minister, the Central Bank of Egypt governor, the ministers of tourism, defense, foreign affairs, among others as members.

Projects

·      Egyptian construction engineering company Petrojet has submitted the lowest bid for a $70 million Jordanian fertilizer project, Meed reported. 

Jordan-based minerals harvesting firm Arab Potash Co. is the client which is aiming to expand one of its facilities in the country.

·      Egypt’s Suez Canal Authority has raised the number of dredgers operating at the southern entrance of the canal expansion project to eight, Egypt Today reported. 

This comes as the authority’s dredger Tariq bin Ziyad has joined the fleet of dredgers working at the southern entrance of the navigational course.

 

Topics: Egypt economy Projects tracker

Related

Egypt In-Focus — Suez Canal sees record monthly revenue; Under-35s are half of fintech founders
Business & Economy
Egypt In-Focus — Suez Canal sees record monthly revenue; Under-35s are half of fintech founders
Egypt In-Focus: Military-owned firms to list on the stock market; Egyptian fleet of bulk carriers to be built
Business & Economy
Egypt In-Focus: Military-owned firms to list on the stock market; Egyptian fleet of bulk carriers to be built

MENA project tracker: Contractors prepare for two Libyan drilling projects; Bids invited for $500bn Saudi Oxagon project and Alinma HQ

MENA project tracker: Contractors prepare for two Libyan drilling projects; Bids invited for $500bn Saudi Oxagon project and Alinma HQ
Updated 11 min 7 sec ago
REEM WALID 

MENA project tracker: Contractors prepare for two Libyan drilling projects; Bids invited for $500bn Saudi Oxagon project and Alinma HQ

MENA project tracker: Contractors prepare for two Libyan drilling projects; Bids invited for $500bn Saudi Oxagon project and Alinma HQ
Updated 11 min 7 sec ago
REEM WALID 

RIYADH: Contractors in the MENA region are getting ready to submit bid documents for two Libyan drilling contracts, while others are preparing to be part of Saudi’s $500 billion Oxagon project. Meanwhile, bids have been invited for Alinma Bank’s headquarters in Riyadh. 

Drilling 

·Several contractors are set to submit pre-qualification papers by May 30 for two Libyan drilling contracts as part of the $3 billion Mellitah offshore complex expansion project, Meed reported. 

While the first contract covers the drilling of eight wells, the second contract covers the drilling of 23 wells, both in Block NC41 region.

Marine

·Saudi future city Neom is giving contractors until July 3 to bid for a contract to deliver dredging and quay wall works for the Kingdom's eight-sided floating city in the Red Sea Oxagon, Meed reported.  

Launched by Crown Prince Mohamed bin Salman in November, Oxagon is a project estimated to have a total value of $500 billion.

Tower

·Bidders for Saudi Arabia-based Alinma Bank’s headquarters project in Riyadh have been reported to have until May 22 to submit their bids, Meed reported. 

The package includes civil, structural, architectural, and electromechanical works.

Topics: economy Oil drilling construction MENA infrastructure

Related

IMF expects growth in MENA region to slow to 5% in 2022
Business & Economy
IMF expects growth in MENA region to slow to 5% in 2022
MENA energy financiers APICORP receive Moody’s ‘A2’ sustainability rating
Business & Economy
MENA energy financiers APICORP receive Moody’s ‘A2’ sustainability rating

Bitcoin hits its lowest level since July 2021

Bitcoin hits its lowest level since July 2021
Updated 25 min 10 sec ago
Arab News

Bitcoin hits its lowest level since July 2021

Bitcoin hits its lowest level since July 2021
Updated 25 min 10 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The world's largest digital currency, Bitcoin, fell to its lowest level since July 2021, as slumping equity markets continued to hurt cryptocurrencies.

Bitcoin fell 3.7 percent in early Monday trading to $33,531, data compiled by Bloomberg shows.  

The decline in Bitcoin follows a broad retreat in crypto assets amid a global flight from risky investments.

The price of ether, the second-largest currency, fell by as much as 4.6 percent. 

During the same period, the Nikkei gauge fell by 2.5 percent and the Stoxx Europe 600 Index sank by 1.2 percent.

A sell-off gripped the entire cryptocurrency universe on Monday, with Cardano down 8.4 percent and Polkadot down 6.7 percent.

Markets across the globe are becoming more cautious, as monetary policy is tightened to combat inflation and ebbing liquidity.

Rising interest rates are giving individual and institutional investors pause for thought about the crypto market outlook, according to Edul Patel, CEO of Mudrex, an algorithm-based crypto investment platform.

“The downward trend is likely to continue for the next few days,” he said, adding that Bitcoin could test the $30,000 level.

Topics: bitcoin CRYPTO Price stock

Related

Update Crypto Moves — Bitcoin, Ether down; Gucci begins accepting crypto payments; US adds crypto mixer Blender to sanctions list; SEC charges Nvidia
Business & Economy
Crypto Moves — Bitcoin, Ether down; Gucci begins accepting crypto payments; US adds crypto mixer Blender to sanctions list; SEC charges Nvidia
Crypto Moves — Bitcoin, Ether up; France grants Binance regulatory approval; Coinbase opens up NFT marketplace
Business & Economy
Crypto Moves — Bitcoin, Ether up; France grants Binance regulatory approval; Coinbase opens up NFT marketplace

Saudi tourism sees 130% recovery in Q1 compared to pre-pandemic levels, authority CEO says

Saudi tourism sees 130% recovery in Q1 compared to pre-pandemic levels, authority CEO says
Updated 23 min 46 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi tourism sees 130% recovery in Q1 compared to pre-pandemic levels, authority CEO says

Saudi tourism sees 130% recovery in Q1 compared to pre-pandemic levels, authority CEO says
Updated 23 min 46 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: As a recovery in Saudi tourism continues, the first quarter of 2022 has witnessed over 130 percent of growth in the sector, compared to pre-pandemic levels, the CEO of the Saudi Tourism Authority said during the Arabian Travel Market event.

Fahd Hamidaddin attributed the progress to “the absolute alignment between vision, leadership, resources, and talent.”

Hamidaddin’s remarks came during the panel session on Saudi Arabia’s tourism vision coming of age at the four-day event. 

Held in Dubai, the event is set to host more than 20,000 visitors and 1,500 exhibitors from 112 destinations over the four days. 

Topics: ATM2022 saudi tourism Travel

Related

Arabian Travel Market: NEOM banks on technology and sustainability to promote regenerative tourism
Business & Economy
Arabian Travel Market: NEOM banks on technology and sustainability to promote regenerative tourism
Live Arabian Travel Market: COVID-19 concerns to be key focus of four-day event
Business & Economy
Arabian Travel Market: COVID-19 concerns to be key focus of four-day event

Latest updates

Saudi Umm Al-Qura Cement quarterly profits down 55% on lower sales
Saudi Umm Al-Qura Cement quarterly profits down 55% on lower sales
Saudi Arabian Airlines launches new in-flight entertainment system during ATM
Saudi Arabian Airlines launches new in-flight entertainment system during ATM
1886: The Saudi streetwear brand you need on your radar
1886: The Saudi streetwear brand you need on your radar
Egypt In-Focus: Irrigation ministry working to improve water system; President Sisi to restructure Supreme Council of Tourism board
Egypt In-Focus: Irrigation ministry working to improve water system; President Sisi to restructure Supreme Council of Tourism board
Sri Lankan MP kills protester, takes own life
Sri Lankan MP kills protester, takes own life

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.