TRSDC aims to be a global benchmark that others can follow: CEO tells Arabian Travel Market

RIYADH: The Red Sea Development Co. is aiming to become a global benchmark that others can follow, the CEO said on Monday during the Arabian Travel Market event held at Dubai World Trade Centre.

“We need to be doing things differently in order to move forward and undo the damages humans have caused,” John Pagano added.

Speaking on partnership, he explained that the company is selective due to their financial independence.

On the #ATMDubai panel I spoke on today I reiterated my position on taking our projects beyond sustainability, as we follow a regenerative approach to tourism development. When we talk to potential investors it’s so important that they share our commitment to responsible tourism. pic.twitter.com/iQ2CQr7cpK — John Pagano (@JohnPagano) May 9, 2022

Pagano added that it is important that the partners share the same vision, namely diversifying the economy away from oil and building a sustainable industry.

The Arabian Travel Market, the Middle East’s largest travel and tourism exhibition, is a four-day event that addresses the concerns and hopes of the industry in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.