TRSDC aims to be a global benchmark that others can follow: CEO tells Arabian Travel Market

TRSDC aims to be a global benchmark that others can follow: CEO tells Arabian Travel Market
John Pagano taking part in an event at the Arabian Travel Market (@JohnPagano)
Updated 09 May 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The Red Sea Development Co. is aiming to become a global benchmark that others can follow, the CEO said on Monday during the Arabian Travel Market event held at Dubai World Trade Centre.

“We need to be doing things differently in order to move forward and undo the damages humans have caused,” John Pagano added.

Speaking on partnership, he explained that the company is selective due to their financial independence.

Pagano added that it is important that the partners share the same vision, namely diversifying the economy away from oil and building a sustainable industry. 

The Arabian Travel Market, the Middle East’s largest travel and tourism exhibition, is a four-day event that addresses the concerns and hopes of the industry in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

TSRDC plans 13 more hotels by 2023

  CEO says company on track to open 3 new hotels in 2022
DUBAI: The Red Sea Development Co. is on track to open three new hotels this year and receive its first guests in early 2023. There will be 13 more hotels inaugurated by the end of next year, CEO John Pagano told Arab News.

He was speaking on the sidelines of the Arabian Travel Market, an international travel show that began in Dubai on Monday.

“Our first guests can choose between two luxurious island resorts or a desert resort next year,” he added.

The two island hotels are in the hyper luxury segment, both boutique hotels with 80 rooms in one and 90 in the other.

Pagano revealed that the St. Regis brand would operate one of the hotels, while the other island resort will be announced soon. The desert resort will be managed by the Six Senses group, which shares a commitment to green practices.

The archipelago of 90 islands in the Red Sea will focus on sustainable tourism with a twist of luxury. The giga-project has already signed up nine global brands, and more will follow suit.

The TRSDC CEO confirmed that the company would develop less than 1 percent of the total area to respond to an ecological ceiling based on what the environment can handle without incurring damage.

Saudi Arabia has incentivized innovation to create smart mining environment, says minister

Saudi Arabia has incentivized innovation to create smart mining environment, says minister
Saudi Arabia has incentivized innovation to create smart mining environment, says minister

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has incentivized innovation to create a smart mining environment and taking care of talents and human capital to drive mining success, said minister of industry and mineral resources.

Speaking at the Mining Indaba conference in Cape Town on Monday, Bandar Alkhorayef said the global demand for critical minerals is rising and will continue to rise.

“The responsibility of governments is to create socially and environmentally sustainable mining ecosystems while meeting this demand.”

The minister said the Kingdom is working to create a mining ecosystem that assures transparency, sustainability and ease of doing business to offer an exceptional experience for investors in the mining sector.

The responsibility of governments is to create socially and environmentally sustainable mining ecosystems while meeting this demand.

The Saudi mining sector achieved record revenues in 2021 amounting to SR727 million ($194 million) and succeeded in attracting investments worth more than SR30 billion and working on stimulating additional investments worth SR120 billion.

“The infrastructure required to support mining is of tremendous importance for the success of the mining sector. We are developing it to bring in investment opportunities for the mining sector,” Alkhorayef added.

Highlighting the importance of geological surveys, the Saudi minister said the data of such surveys “de-risks investments in mining.”

“Saudi Arabia developed the mining strategy as part of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 after looking at the experiences of other countries,” he said.

Saudi Arabia has been working to amend the mining sector regulations and legislation to provide a friendly environment for investors in this sector. 

The Kingdom seeks to increase the sector’s contribution to growth, economic diversification, job creation, and the transition to clean energy.

 

 

Agthia Group achieves record quarterly revenues of $272.3m in Q1 2022

Agthia Group achieves record quarterly revenues of $272.3m in Q1 2022
Agthia Group achieves record quarterly revenues of $272.3m in Q1 2022

  Group net revenues up 58% year-on-year
RIYADH: Agthia Group, a leading Abu Dhabi-based food and beverage company, on Monday announced that its net revenues surpassed AED 1 billion ($272.3 million) in the first quarter of 2022 for the first time since its inception. 

The quarter saw a 58 percent year-on-year improvement in net revenues compared to the same period in 2021, according to an official statement.

“The group’s impactful start to the year demonstrates we are now well-positioned to begin reaping the fruits of our labor following a year of measured discipline and rigorous application of our strategy to seize growth,” said Chairman Khalifa Sultan Al-Suwaidi.

From a financial perspective, Agthia’s consumer business division achieved substantial growth of 83 percent compared to the previous year, now encompassing 75 percent of the total group sales.

Commenting on the results, Alan Smith, chief executive officer of the group, said: “Our first quarter results are proof of our conviction in the M&A activities conducted last year through the generation of healthy growth to our top-line revenues across all our verticals. We see significant headroom to grow further as we continue to pursue full integration as a top priority in 2022 and we remain firmly on-track to deliver against our five-year strategic roadmap.” 

The previous quarter was the first when the performance of all five acquisitions made throughout 2021 — Al Foah, Al Faysal Bakery & Sweets, Nabil Foods, Atyab and BMB Group — was consolidated and reflected on the group’s financial statements. 

The group’s total assets reached AED 6.6 billion as of March 31, while total shareholders’ equity for the period stood at AED 2.8 billion.

On April 7, in line with Agthia’s semi-annual policy, the board of directors approved a cash dividend equivalent to AED 0.0825 per share for the second half of 2021, with total dividends distributed for the year amounting to AED 130.6 million, an increase from AED 118.8 million in 2020.  

 

 

US temporarily suspends tariffs on Ukraine steel imports

US temporarily suspends tariffs on Ukraine steel imports
US temporarily suspends tariffs on Ukraine steel imports

WASHINGTON: The US on Monday suspended for 1 year the tariffs imposed on Ukrainian steel imports in a move designed to help the embattled nation's economy.

In the wake of the dramatic evacuation of civilians sheltering in a steel plant in Mariupol after Russian forces bombarded the port city, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo heralded the importance of the industry that continues to operate and employ one in every 13 Ukrainians, providing them with an “economic lifeline.”

“We can’t just admire the fortitude and spirit of the Ukrainian people — we need to have their backs and support one of the most important industries to Ukraine's economic well-being,” Raimondo said in a statement.

“For steel mills to continue as an economic lifeline for the people of Ukraine, they must be able to export their steel.”

The 25 percent tariff on steel was imposed in March 2018 to protect domestic industry, although a handful of countries were exempted.

Lawmakers and business leaders had called on President Joe Biden to remove the duties to help ease the economic blow to the Ukrainian economy.

Musk’s $44bn Twitter deal at risk of being repriced lower, short-seller Hindenburg says

Musk’s $44bn Twitter deal at risk of being repriced lower, short-seller Hindenburg says
Musk's $44bn Twitter deal at risk of being repriced lower, short-seller Hindenburg says

BENGALURU: Short-seller Hindenburg Research warned on Monday that Elon Musk’s $44 billion offer to take Twitter Inc. private could get repriced lower if the Silicon Valley billionaire walked away from the deal.

“Musk holds all the cards here,” Hindenburg, which has a short position on Twitter, said in a report. “If Elon Musk’s bid for Twitter disappeared tomorrow, Twitter’s equity would fall by 50 percent from current levels. Consequently, we see a significant risk that the deal gets repriced lower.”

Shares of the social media platform were down as much as 4 percent amid a broader market decline and touched $47.76, their lowest level since Musk made his $54.20 per share offer in April, calling it “best and final.”

Twitter declined to comment. Tesla Inc. was not immediately available for a comment from its Chief Executive Musk.

“We are supportive of Musk’s efforts to take Twitter private and see a significant chance the deal will close at a lower price,” Hindenburg said.

The short-seller said the deal has seen a number of developments, from financing to board approval, which could have weakened the company’s position.

Hindenburg said Musk could walk away paying the $1 billion breakup fee and has leverage to renegotiate if he chooses to.

Last month, Twitter secured a $44-billion cash deal to sell itself to Musk and received over $7 billion in funding from high-profile investors, including Oracle’s co-founder Larry Ellison and Sequoia Capital.

