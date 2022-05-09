You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi minister attends presidential inauguration of Rodrigo Chaves in Costa Rica

Saudi minister attends presidential inauguration of Rodrigo Chaves in Costa Rica

Saudi minister attends presidential inauguration of Rodrigo Chaves in Costa Rica. (Supplied)
Saudi minister attends presidential inauguration of Rodrigo Chaves in Costa Rica. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/w429j

Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi minister attends presidential inauguration of Rodrigo Chaves in Costa Rica

Saudi minister attends presidential inauguration of Rodrigo Chaves in Costa Rica. (Supplied)
  • Saudi Arabia enjoys strong relations with the Central American country
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

SAN JOSE: On behalf of King Salman, Eng. Waleed Elkhereiji, deputy minister of foreign affairs, attended the presidential inauguration of Rodrigo Chaves in Costa Rica, held in San Jose.

The deputy minister conveyed the congratulations and wishes of success of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to the president.

Saudi Arabia enjoys strong relations with the Central American country.

Chaves takes over an economy in decline, with rising foreign debt — about 70 percent of gross domestic product — a poverty rate of 23 percent, unemployment of almost 14 percent and public sector corruption.

Vowing to “repair the country,” he said: “We will not just clean house. We will rebuild it!”

 

Topics: Eng. Waleed Elkhereiji Rodrigo Chaves in Costa Rica

Related

Saudi minister of state for foreign affairs receives Swedish foreign minister
Saudi Arabia
Saudi minister of state for foreign affairs receives Swedish foreign minister
Saudi Islamic Minister Sheikh Abdullatif Al-Asheikh meets with the vice president of Indonesia, Ma’ruf Amin, in Jakarta on Friday. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi minister meets Indonesian vice president in Jakarta

Jeddah Yacht Club opens with thrilling performances and fireworks

A professional artist enthrall visitors at the inaugural day of the Jeddah Yacht Club on Sunday. (AN photos Huda Bashatah)
A professional artist enthrall visitors at the inaugural day of the Jeddah Yacht Club on Sunday. (AN photos Huda Bashatah)
Updated 9 sec ago
Nada Hameed

Jeddah Yacht Club opens with thrilling performances and fireworks

A professional artist enthrall visitors at the inaugural day of the Jeddah Yacht Club on Sunday. (AN photos Huda Bashatah)
  • More than 12 different activities on offer for visitors
Updated 9 sec ago
Nada Hameed

JEDDAH: Jeddah Yacht Club zone was launched on Sunday as part of Jeddah Season 2022.

Located at the marina area of Jeddah Waterfront, which is the Kingdom’s first tourist marina, the opening day began with a parade of live theatrical performances featuring more than 100 costumed entertainers.

The zone entrance offers people a breathtaking view of the sea and of a fleet of luxurious yachts from around the world.

Visitors can enjoy shopping from well-known high-end brands, enjoy delicacies at the finest restaurants and cafes, and take part in family-friendly water sports.

Jamal Al-Ghamdi, operation manager at Jeddah Yacht Club Marina, told Arab News: “Since the yacht club is a direct international port, we have received quite a good number of participating boats from around the globe. During Jeddah Season, we are focusing on providing fun and entertaining water activities, including sailboat activities, rather than only yacht shows. There will be more than 12 different water (activities) such as water theater, jet boats, sailing lessons, experience diving with sharks, dolphins, and more.”

Jeddah Yacht Club was considered Saudi Arabia’s first sailing school, said Ahmad Bajuaid, a senior coordinator from the marina.

“No one is familiar with the idea of sailing here since it is not a common sport among the Saudi community, although we have a wonderful sea,” he told Arab News. “We have established a sailing academy where we will be offering sailing training sessions as we have a group of sailing boats from Holland. Many of the club’s foreign visitors have told me that they have heard a lot about our beautiful famous Corniche in Jeddah, and now they are more than pleased to enjoy visiting us.”

The club can accommodate more than 100 yachts 135 meters in length and 8 meters in depth. There is also an exclusive beach for its members.

The opening day closed with the Jeddah skies lighting up with a fireworks display.

Saudi social media influencer Faisal Al-Ghazzawi and others were at the event.

"Such an event is a quantum leap for Jeddah Corniche. I believe more wonderful activities are coming. Jeddah Season is a way to show the world how fantastic Jeddah city is,” said Al-Ghazzawi.

Jeddah Season is part of the Saudi Seasons initiative, which was launched to enrich the lives of people in the Kingdom and introduce the country as an important world tourist destination.

The initiative is aimed at highlighting culture, entertainment, and sports in the Kingdom.

Activities at the Jeddah Yacht Club zone run from May 8 until June 19 from 4. p.m until 3. a.m.

Jeddah Season's nine zones will hold events related to their historical and cultural aspect of their location and function.

Tickets are available at https://jeddahseason.sa/index.html.

 

Topics: Jeddah Yacht Club Saudi Arabia

Related

Jeddah Season Marina zone to receive visitors Sunday
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah Season Marina zone to receive visitors Sunday
Jeddah Season opens with spectacular fireworks and drones show video
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah Season opens with spectacular fireworks and drones show

Top UN official lauds success of Saudi e-learning platform at global conference

Top UN official lauds success of Saudi e-learning platform at global conference
Updated 18 sec ago
Hebshi Alshammari

Top UN official lauds success of Saudi e-learning platform at global conference

Top UN official lauds success of Saudi e-learning platform at global conference
  • Delegates in Riyadh told how Saudi digital education initiative excelled in confronting coronavirus pandemic crisis
Updated 18 sec ago
Hebshi Alshammari

RIYADH: The Saudi Ministry of Education’s national Madrasati e-learning platform was on Monday hailed by a top UN official as a shining example to the world of a successful distance learning scheme.

Speaking at the International Conference and Exhibition for Education 2022, Prof. Stefania Giannini, assistant director general for education at the UN Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization, praised the initiative and described it as important in developing digital learning opportunities for students and teachers.

During Monday’s session, being held at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center, delegates discussed the use of technology in education, with a particular focus on artificial intelligence, and its vital role in the future development of the education sector.

Giannini said: “The exhibition captures the spirit of what we need today for education and for addressing many challenges and taking the opportunities.”

She pointed out that the coronavirus pandemic had triggered an explosion of innovation to an unprecedented degree that had led to new alliances to ensure learning continuity.

“Our mission now is to reimagine our futures together by forging a new social contract for education that leaves no one behind and equips every child, youth, and adult with the knowledge and skills to flourish throughout life and create a more peaceful, prosperous, and sustainable world for all,” she added.

Speaking at the four-day gathering, Prof. Steve Smith, the UK prime minister’s special representative to Saudi Arabia for education, said that technology was an essential part of the solution.

Addressing the conference, Emirati Minister of Education Hussain Al-Hammadi noted that now was the perfect time for the Arab world to consider a national education system that kept pace with technology, satisfying the needs of a knowledge-based economy.

Egyptian Minister of Education Dr. Tarek Shawki highlighted the pivotal role that technology had played during the pandemic, while the Saudi Ministry of Education’s general supervisor of e-learning, Dr. Auhood Alfaries, spoke about innovative solutions from an international perspective.

She said recent global trends indicated an urgent need to accelerate the adoption of e-learning to support digital sustainability in public education.

Meanwhile, Prof. Hend Al-Khalifa, of King Saud University’s information technology department, highlighted the importance of AI in education and its growing use in daily life.

And Prof. Wendy Purcell, from Harvard University, talked about digital transformation and innovation in e-education and how the pandemic had speeded up the shift toward online learning and digital teaching methods.

Topics: Madrasati e-learning platform Saudi education ministry

Related

Saudi education minister stresses importance of ‘qualitative, flexible’ education
Saudi Arabia
Saudi education minister stresses importance of ‘qualitative, flexible’ education

Saudi Yoga Committee hosts first virtual International Yoga Therapy Conference

Nouf Marwaai. (Supplied)
Nouf Marwaai. (Supplied)
Updated 1 min 1 sec ago
SALEH FAREED

Saudi Yoga Committee hosts first virtual International Yoga Therapy Conference

Nouf Marwaai. (Supplied)
  • The conference is part of the committee’s participation in the 100-day countdown to the International Day of Yoga 2022 campaign launched by the Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga, under India’s Ministry of Ayush
Updated 1 min 1 sec ago
SALEH FAREED

JEDDAH: The Saudi Yoga Committee, in collaboration with the Asian Yoga Therapy Association in Singapore, will convene the first virtual International Yoga Therapy Conference in Saudi Arabia on June 1.

The three-day conference will highlight and discuss the therapeutic and scientific aspects of yoga practice on the body and mind.

It will bring together experts from Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, India, Japan, the US, and Europe to discuss the benefits of yoga for many issues, including mental health, neurological disorders, obesity, diabetes, cardiovascular health, women’s health, and rheumatic disease.

Committee president Nouf Marwaai said: "We are delighted to announce our first virtual International Yoga Therapy Conference from 1-3 June 2022. There would be eminent speakers and dignitaries from around the world gracing this occasion. Through multiple academic plenary sessions and panel discussions spread over three days, the physicians, scientists, and yoga experts (will) present medical and scientific studies and discuss the modalities and the practice of yoga for health and quality of life.”

The conference is part of the committee’s participation in the 100-day countdown to the International Day of Yoga 2022 campaign launched by the Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga, under India’s Ministry of Ayush.

Earlier this year on April 1, the committee held a half-day virtual yoga event as part of its commitment to the countdown.  

This event opened with a message from Marwaai and MDNIY director Ishwar Basavareddi. It was followed by demonstrations of yoga asanas, pranayama, and meditation classes to improve physical, mental, and emotional health.

On April 8, during the holy month of Ramadan, there was an interactive scientific virtual lecture about the benefits of practicing yoga during fasting.

It was held and presented by Dr. Rasha Al-Raddadi, an endocrinologist and yoga practitioner, with the participation of 100 people.

Topics: Saudi Yoga Committee Nouf Marwaai

Related

Saudi Arabia joins 100-day countdown to International Day of Yoga 2022
Lifestyle
Saudi Arabia joins 100-day countdown to International Day of Yoga 2022
The event was organized by the Saudi Yoga Committee, with the participation of people aged between 10 and 60 delving into a variety of activities, yoga styles, and the art of mindfulness. (Supplied) video
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s first yoga festival offers mindfulness and meditation

Dashcams gaining popularity among Saudi Arabia’s motorists

Dashboard cameras, or dashcams, are beginning to be seen on the road in increasing numbers. (Supplied)
Dashboard cameras, or dashcams, are beginning to be seen on the road in increasing numbers. (Supplied)
Updated 1 min 52 sec ago
SALEH FAREED

Dashcams gaining popularity among Saudi Arabia’s motorists

Dashboard cameras, or dashcams, are beginning to be seen on the road in increasing numbers. (Supplied)
  • “Yes, dashcams are allowed in Saudi Arabia,” he told Arab News. “That is a sort of evidence nowadays, Najm for insurance services requires in case of road accidents — it’s the right thing to do”
Updated 1 min 52 sec ago
SALEH FAREED

JEDDAH: With Saudi Arabia’s high rate of road fatalities and the alarming rise in road rage incidents, motorists in the Kingdom are joining the dashcam revolution, installing them in their vehicles to gather evidence in case of traffic accidents, road violations, theft and fraud.

According to statistics issued by the Ministry of Health for the number of injuries and deaths caused by traffic accidents for 2019 and 2020, 5,754 deaths were recorded in 2019, and 4,618 deaths in 2020 — with almost 90 percent of them men.

Ahmed Eid Al-Attawi, the owner of the Jeddah-based Dashcams store, told Arab News he has sold dashboard cameras for a long time to motorists concerned about vandalism, and now about accidents.

“Now dash cams are becoming more popular because motorists want to film where they’re driving, to prove they weren’t speeding, or if there’s an accident,” he said.

“Dashboard cameras, or dashcams, are beginning to be seen on the road in increasing numbers. In the public sector, they are known (for their use) in police vehicles and ambulances. Nowadays, these dashcams have been installed by regular drivers for some very practical and useful reasons.”

Al-Attawi believes that almost one in five drivers currently uses a dashcam.

“Over the years, dashcam usage has been adopted in many countries. In Saudi Arabia, dashcam usage is still less and the market is at a somewhat an early stage, however, as more drivers and/or car owners are educated about the significance of dash cams and their unparalleled safety features, the demand and use of these safety devices is likely to grow in the years to come.”

Al-Attawi also revealed that women want to be more proactive than men in reporting reckless driving on Saudi roads, saying: “We are witnessing more women are coming forward to install these tech devices to protect their rights.”

He explained that the small camera, which can be mounted on the windshield, can be positioned to record the interior of the vehicle or pointed forward to capture whatever is going on in front of the car.

“The number of hours it records depends on the size of the SD card, and the car does not need to be running for the unit to work. Prices of the camera can range from SR700 ($186) to SR2600, with the more expensive cameras including a GPS feature that can also record the speed of the vehicle.”

Sales of dashcams are booming, increasingly recognized as a vital tool in insurance claims and as evidenced by the traffic authorities.

According to lawyer Khalid Al-Mhmadai, dashcams are just as good as any other approved footage.

“Yes, dashcams are allowed in Saudi Arabia,” he told Arab News. “That is a sort of evidence nowadays, Najm for insurance services requires in case of road accidents — it’s the right thing to do.”

He added that as long as the vision is clear and the footage was taken in a public place, then it can be used in legal proceedings.

Auto expert and car reviewer, Majed Al-Shikhi, believes dashcams will one day be in every car.

“Innovation is having a huge impact on all aspects of our lives, and driving is no exception,” he said. “Vehicle owners can now be assured of their safety while on the road. Indeed, a dashcam is a great investment in your family’s and vehicle’s safety that can not only save you time and money but also offers you peace of mind, if any accident/mishap occurs.

“With more and more dashcams now on the road, if you’re doing something silly or illegal, chances are you’re going to be caught,” Al-Shikhi added, pointing out that demand for dashcams increased in Saudi Arabia after women were allowed to drive.

“I believe placing a dashboard camera helps motorists and traffic police, as long as it is used to film the road ahead and to help keep drivers out of trouble, and to determine fault and liability for motor vehicle accidents,” he said.

“It also enables motorists to capture footage of drivers whose reckless actions can put citizens and residents in danger.”

Topics: Dashcams

Related

Hazen.ai uses artificial intelligence (AI) technology to improve road safety, by providing cutting-edge detection solutions for traffic enforcement. (Shutterstock/Illustration)
Business & Economy
Saudi traffic monitoring startup gets funding boost
Saudi traffic department: Using a cell phone while vehicle is static at lights not a violation
Saudi Arabia
Saudi traffic department: Using a cell phone while vehicle is static at lights not a violation

Saudi ambassador to Yemen meets UN envoy in Riyadh

Saudi ambassador to Yemen meets UN envoy in Riyadh
Updated 12 min 46 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi ambassador to Yemen meets UN envoy in Riyadh

Saudi ambassador to Yemen meets UN envoy in Riyadh
  • Al-Jaber emphasized the Kingdom's support for UN efforts to reach a comprehensive political solution in Yemen
Updated 12 min 46 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Yemen met with UN Special Envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg in Riyadh on Monday.

During the meeting, Mohammed bin Saeed Al-Jaber emphasized the Kingdom's support for UN efforts to reach a comprehensive political solution in Yemen.

The officials also discussed joint efforts to ensure the UN sponsored truce in the war-torn country is a success, with the aim of reaching a permanent and comprehensive cease-fire in Yemen, and starting the political process.

Grundberg also met with the Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council Dr. Nayef Falah Al-Hajraf on Monday.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Yemen UN Special Envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg Mohammed bin Saeed Al-Jaber

Related

GCC Sec-Gen reaffirms support for efforts aimed at enhancing security and stability in Yemen
Middle-East
GCC Sec-Gen reaffirms support for efforts aimed at enhancing security and stability in Yemen
Update Released by coalition, dozens of Houthi war prisoners return to Yemen
Middle-East
Released by coalition, dozens of Houthi war prisoners return to Yemen

Latest updates

Jeddah Yacht Club opens with thrilling performances and fireworks
A professional artist enthrall visitors at the inaugural day of the Jeddah Yacht Club on Sunday. (AN photos Huda Bashatah)
Nearly 60% Lebanese diaspora voter turnout for parliamentary elections
Nearly 60% Lebanese diaspora voter turnout for parliamentary elections
Top UN official lauds success of Saudi e-learning platform at global conference
Top UN official lauds success of Saudi e-learning platform at global conference
Saudi Yoga Committee hosts first virtual International Yoga Therapy Conference
Nouf Marwaai. (Supplied)
Dashcams gaining popularity among Saudi Arabia’s motorists
Dashboard cameras, or dashcams, are beginning to be seen on the road in increasing numbers. (Supplied)

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.