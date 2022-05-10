You are here

Saudi real estate financier Amlak profits rise 8% to $7m in Q1

Saudi real estate financier Amlak profits rise 8% to $7m in Q1
The firm's profit increased to SR27 million ($7.2 million) from SR25 million for the same quarter last year. (Supplied)
Updated 10 May 2022
Arab News

Saudi real estate financier Amlak profits rise 8% to $7m in Q1

Saudi real estate financier Amlak profits rise 8% to $7m in Q1
Updated 10 May 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi-listed real estate financing firm Amlak International has reported a slightly higher profit increase of 8 percent during the first quarter.

The firm's profit increased to SR27 million ($7.2 million) from SR25 million for the same quarter last year, it said in a bourse filing.

The company attributed its profit growth to reversals in impairment for expected credit losses, reduced finance costs, and increased income from Murabaha contracts.

Amlak, which is regulated by the Saudi central bank, provides financing services to institutions, high net worth clients, and developers.

Topics: Almak real estate Finance Tadawul TASI

El Salvador buys 500 Bitcoins despite steep decline in its value: Crypto Moves

El Salvador buys 500 Bitcoins despite steep decline in its value: Crypto Moves
Updated 15 sec ago
RAYANA ALQUBALI
RAYANA ALQUBALI

El Salvador buys 500 Bitcoins despite steep decline in its value: Crypto Moves

El Salvador buys 500 Bitcoins despite steep decline in its value: Crypto Moves
Updated 15 sec ago
RAYANA ALQUBALI RAYANA ALQUBALI

RIYADH: Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency internationally, traded lower on Tuesday, down 4.4 percent to $31,748 as of 11:53 a.m. Riyadh time.

Ether, the second most traded cryptocurrency, was priced at $2,388, down 2.58 percent, according to data from CoinDesk.

El Salvador buys more coins 

El Salvador President Nayib Bukele announced on Twitter that his country has bought another 500 Bitcoins.

Since El Salvador has adopted cryptocurrency as legal tender, the Salvadoran government has purchased 2,301 Bitcoins.

“El Salvador just bought the dip! 500 coins at an average USD price of $30,744,” Bukele wrote on Twitter. 

Bukele’s tweet came as the crypto market lost billions, and the price of Bitcoin dropped more than 50 percent from its all-time high, according to Bitcoin.com. 

El Salvador became the first country to legally tender for Bitcoin alongside the US dollar in September last year.

The total Bitcoin holdings in El Salvador have lost more than $30 million in value, according to one estimate. 

However, Bukele remains bullish on Bitcoin and expects it to reach $100,000 this year.

 

El Salvador also plans to issue Bitcoin bonds but the launch date has not been set. 

El Salvador Treasury Minister Alejandro Zelaya explained that the market conditions and the Russia-Ukraine war have affected the bond issuance. 

“We are waiting for the right moment and the president says when … It depends on how the market is,” Zelaya said

Topics: bitcoin cryptocurrency ether El Salvador CRYPTO

Airbus to manufacture brand new zero-emission aircraft by 2035

Airbus to manufacture brand new zero-emission aircraft by 2035
Updated 7 min 31 sec ago
Nour ElShaeri
WAEL MAHDI

Airbus to manufacture brand new zero-emission aircraft by 2035

Airbus to manufacture brand new zero-emission aircraft by 2035
Updated 7 min 31 sec ago
Nour ElShaeri WAEL MAHDI

RIYADH: One of the largest global aircraft manufacturers, Airbus, is pledging to manufacture a new zero-emission aircraft by 2035, according to a leading executive in the company.

With sustainability a key discussion point in the Future Aviation Forum, President at Airbus Africa and Middle East Mikail Houari told Arab News of the business’s plans in an exclusive interview on the sidelines of the event.

Houari explained that Airbus first started to manufacture aircraft with 25 percent less emission and has taken the initiative for a zero-emission aircraft into serious matters to deliver by 2035.

“The market is expecting this from us, the market is asking for it, and as a leader in the industry we have the responsibility to drive the whole ecosystem into a sustainable value chain,” he explained.

He added that sustainability will be a key differentiator factor in the growth of aircraft manufacturers in the future, as aviation contributes 2.5 percent to global pollution.

“It’s not fair for people to say that aviation is a polluting industry, but it is true we represent two and half percent, and therefore we want to play our role in society, and we want to work on it,” Houari said.

Topics: FAF2022 Airbus

Abu Dhabi’s Miral launches strategic roadmap during ATM 2022

Abu Dhabi’s Miral launches strategic roadmap during ATM 2022
Updated 12 min 53 sec ago
Arab News

Abu Dhabi's Miral launches strategic roadmap during ATM 2022

Abu Dhabi’s Miral launches strategic roadmap during ATM 2022
Updated 12 min 53 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Abu Dhabi entertainment company Miral has launched its strategic roadmap at this year’s edition of the Arabian Travel Market event as it looks to reinforce Abu Dhabi’s position as a global tourism hub.

The company will be announcing upcoming projects as part of its commitment to enhancing Abu Dhabi’s leisure and entertainment offering.

“We look forward to building more immersive attractions, world-class destinations, and enhanced guest experiences as we contribute to Abu Dhabi’s tourism growth and position it as a global destination for visitors from all around the world,” CEO Mohamed Abdalla Al-Zaabi said in a press statement.

In partnership with global industries such as Ferrari and Warner Bros, Miral invested over 9 billion dirhams ($2.4 billion) into developing attractions and experiences on Yas Island. 

Additionally, Miral has partnered with SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment to open SeaWorld Abu Dhabi in a bid to expand the city’s leisure and educational offering. Set to be completed in 2022, the marine life park is built across 183,000 square meters. 

Topics: Abu Dhabi tourism Miral

China In-Focus — Tesla denies halting production at Shanghai plant; Geely buys stake in Renault Korea

China In-Focus — Tesla denies halting production at Shanghai plant; Geely buys stake in Renault Korea
Updated 26 min 58 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

China In-Focus — Tesla denies halting production at Shanghai plant; Geely buys stake in Renault Korea

China In-Focus — Tesla denies halting production at Shanghai plant; Geely buys stake in Renault Korea
Updated 26 min 58 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

BEIJING: Electric vehicle maker Tesla has denied halting production at its Shanghai plant, despite reports it had ceased most activities due to problems in securing parts.

Reuters reported that according to an internal memo seen by the news agency, the plant plans to manufacture less than 200 vehicles Tuesday — far less than the roughly 1,200 units it has been building each day since shortly after it reopened on April 19 following a 22-day closure.

Two sources familiar with the matter had earlier said supply issues had forced the factory to halt production Monday.

The company has refuted the report, saying that it hasn’t halted output at the site, although a spokesperson for the US carmaker acknowledged that it is experiencing some disruption to logistics amid the city’s long-running Covid-19 lockdown.

Shanghai is in its sixth week of an intensifying COVID-19 lockdown that has tested the ability of manufacturers to operate amid hard restrictions on the movement of people and materials.

Tesla had planned as late as last week to increase output to pre-lockdown levels by next week.

It was not immediately clear when the current supply issues could be resolved, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the production plans are private.

China's Geely buys stake in Renault Korea

China’s Geely Automobile will buy just over a third of Renault’s Korea unit for roughly $200 million, potentially helping it boost US exports, and freeing up funds for the French automaker to invest in its electric business.

Renault, which can assemble 300,000 vehicles a year in its factory in Busan, South Korea, is in the middle of a turnaround aimed at increasing margins and separating its electric vehicle business to catch up with rivals such as Tesla.

The French firm’s move to sell the stake to Geely — which owns Volvo Cars and a 9.7 percent stake in Daimler AG — follows an announcement by the two companies in January to develop hybrid vehicles for South Korea and abroad, produced at the Busan plant.

For Geely, which has typically grown its business through global partnerships, the deal goes beyond selling cars in South Korea and is a way for the Chinese automaker to export cars made in South Korea to America, a person close to the company said.

“It is an open door into the US,” said the person who declined to be named because the plans are confidential.

(With input from Reuters) 

Topics: China Tesla COVID-19 supply chain

Abu Dhabi’s ADNOC posts 6% profit growth in Q1 on record-high fuel volumes

Abu Dhabi’s ADNOC posts 6% profit growth in Q1 on record-high fuel volumes
Updated 46 min 2 sec ago
Arab News

Abu Dhabi's ADNOC posts 6% profit growth in Q1 on record-high fuel volumes

Abu Dhabi’s ADNOC posts 6% profit growth in Q1 on record-high fuel volumes
Updated 46 min 2 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Abu Dhabi-based oil firm ADNOC Distribution posted net profit growth of 6.3 percent to 671 million dirhams ($183 million) in the first quarter.

The performance was boosted by higher fuel volume which climbed 11 percent in the first quarter over the same period last year, the company revealed in a press release.

The firm's corporate fuel volume also increased 19 percent year-on-year, helped by new sales agreements signed in the fourth quarter of 2021.

ADNOC also announced expanding its network in the first quarter with the addition of 15 new stations in Saudi Arabia, increasing its network in the Kingdom to 55. In the UAE, it opened three new stations, bringing the total domestic network to 464 in total. The company said it is on track to deliver 20-30 new sites in the UAE before the end of 2022.

“Our network expansion has maintained strong momentum throughout the first quarter of the year. This can be seen particularly in Saudi Arabia where we have grown our service station network by 40 percent,” Bader Saeed Al-Lamki, CEO of the company, said.

Earlier, ADNOC Distribution shareholders had approved a dividend of $350 million for the second half of 2021, bringing the total dividend to $700 million in 2021.

The CEO said they will continue to pursue growth opportunities and sustain attractive shareholder payback.

Its dividend policy has set a dividend of minimum 2.57 billion dirhams for 2022, providing visible payback to shareholders until April 2023.

“We have committed to ambitious national and international growth, which we remain on track to deliver in 2022,” he added. 

Topics: ADNOC Abu Dhbai distribution energy

