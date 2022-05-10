You are here

Saudi Arabia's IPI at 3-year high on back of oil and manufacturing output

Saudi Arabia's IPI at 3-year high on back of oil and manufacturing output
Having the highest weight in the index, mining and quarrying was the main driver of this growth


Saudi Arabia's IPI at 3-year high on back of oil and manufacturing output
Riyadh: Saudi Arabia's Industrial Production Index, also known as IPI, grew by 24.8 percent in March 2022 compared to the same month of last year.

This was again the highest year-on-year growth rate during the last three years, according to General Authority for Statistics, also known as GASTAT.

IPI’s positive growth is attributed to higher production in its two main sub-sectors - mining and quarrying and manufacturing.

As the dominant sector in the index, mining and quarrying took 74.5 percent of the weight, manufacturing and electricity and gas supply sectors in the IPI are, 22.6 percent and 2.9 percent, respectively.

Having the highest weight, mining and quarrying and the manufacturing are therefore the main drivers of this growth.

In March 2022, mining and quarrying grew by 26.6 percent compared to the same month a year earlier, as Saudi Arabia increased its oil production to its highest level by over 10 million barrels per day in March 2022.

Its share contribution to overall growth in the general IPI even increased by 0.8 percentage points compared to February  - from 19.0 to 19.8 percentage points.

Production in manufacturing and electricity and gas sectors also grew by 22 percent and 1.4 percent year-on-year respectively.

The share of manufacturing in overall growth increased even more than that of mining - by 1.7 percentage points compared to February - from 3.2 percentage points to almost 5.0 points in March.  

Compared to the previous month, the overall IPI increased by 2 percent, according to GASTAT, with mining and quarrying showing month-on-month growth of 0.7 percent, manufacturing sector by 6 percent, while electricity and gas supplies decreased by 1.3 percent compared to the previous month.

Topics: economy Saudi Arabia

Emirates signs agreements to develop new routes: Arabian Travel Market

Emirates signs agreements to develop new routes: Arabian Travel Market


Emirates signs agreements to develop new routes: Arabian Travel Market
DUBAI: Emirates and Royal Air Maroc have signed a partnership deal to develop new routes, according to a top executive of the Dubai-based carrier.

Speaking to Arab News at the Arabian Travel Market event in Dubai, Emirates Chief Commercial Officer Adnan Kazim revealed the two airlines will offer more travel choices and connections between Dubai and Casablanca.

“We just signed now with Royal Air Maroc, just an hour ago, with a full-fledged cooperation on the codeshare,” he told Arab News.

From Casablanca and Dubai, both airlines will use a combined 209 destinations for their marketing codes, the statement said. 

As part of the codeshare agreement, customers will also benefit from more competitive fares on single-ticket, multi-journey flights and baggage transfers. Travel agents, online travel agencies, and retail sales offices are selling the new codeshare flights, according to a statement on Emirates.   

Kazim said Emirates will use the event to sign with more cities and the tourism boards, adding that Jamaica is waiting for an agreement to be rubber-stamped. 

He said that Abu Dhabi will be entering into an agreement with Emirates as well.

Emirates used the first day of the event to launch its fourth class premium economy, which will be available to passengers from June 1 2022.

“It is going to be high in demand,” said Kazim to Arab News. 

Regarding post-COVID-19 expansion plans, the executive said the company has recovered 90 percent of the network because its main focus was on returning to its pre-pandemic level.

Emirates plans to reach 200 percent of pre-covid levels by next year, Kazim concluded.

Topics: ATM2022

Crypto Moves — El Salvador buys 500 Bitcoins despite steep decline in its value

Crypto Moves — El Salvador buys 500 Bitcoins despite steep decline in its value


Crypto Moves — El Salvador buys 500 Bitcoins despite steep decline in its value
RIYADH: Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency internationally, traded lower on Tuesday, down 4.4 percent to $31,748 as of 11:53 a.m. Riyadh time.

Ether, the second most traded cryptocurrency, was priced at $2,388, down 2.58 percent, according to data from CoinDesk.

El Salvador buys more coins 

El Salvador President Nayib Bukele announced on Twitter that his country has bought another 500 Bitcoins.

Since El Salvador has adopted cryptocurrency as legal tender, the Salvadoran government has purchased 2,301 Bitcoins.

“El Salvador just bought the dip! 500 coins at an average USD price of $30,744,” Bukele wrote on Twitter. 

Bukele’s tweet came as the crypto market lost billions, and the price of Bitcoin dropped more than 50 percent from its all-time high, according to Bitcoin.com. 

El Salvador became the first country to legally tender for Bitcoin alongside the US dollar in September last year.

The total Bitcoin holdings in El Salvador have lost more than $30 million in value, according to one estimate. 

However, Bukele remains bullish on Bitcoin and expects it to reach $100,000 this year.

El Salvador also plans to issue Bitcoin bonds but the launch date has not been set. 

El Salvador Treasury Minister Alejandro Zelaya explained that the market conditions and the Russia-Ukraine war have affected the bond issuance. 

“We are waiting for the right moment and the president says when … It depends on how the market is,” Zelaya said

Topics: bitcoin cryptocurrency ether El Salvador CRYPTO

Airbus to manufacture brand new zero-emission aircraft by 2035

Airbus to manufacture brand new zero-emission aircraft by 2035


Airbus to manufacture brand new zero-emission aircraft by 2035
RIYADH: One of the largest global aircraft manufacturers, Airbus, is pledging to manufacture a new zero-emission aircraft by 2035, according to a leading executive in the company.

With sustainability a key discussion point in the Future Aviation Forum, President at Airbus Africa and Middle East Mikail Houari told Arab News of the business’s plans in an exclusive interview on the sidelines of the event.

Houari explained that Airbus first started to manufacture aircraft with 25 percent less emission and has taken the initiative for a zero-emission aircraft into serious matters to deliver by 2035.

“The market is expecting this from us, the market is asking for it, and as a leader in the industry we have the responsibility to drive the whole ecosystem into a sustainable value chain,” he explained.

He added that sustainability will be a key differentiator factor in the growth of aircraft manufacturers in the future, as aviation contributes 2.5 percent to global pollution.

“It’s not fair for people to say that aviation is a polluting industry, but it is true we represent two and half percent, and therefore we want to play our role in society, and we want to work on it,” Houari said.

Topics: FAF2022 Airbus

Abu Dhabi's Miral launches strategic roadmap during ATM 2022

Abu Dhabi’s Miral launches strategic roadmap during ATM 2022


Abu Dhabi’s Miral launches strategic roadmap during ATM 2022
RIYADH: Abu Dhabi entertainment company Miral has launched its strategic roadmap at this year’s edition of the Arabian Travel Market event as it looks to reinforce Abu Dhabi’s position as a global tourism hub.

The company will be announcing upcoming projects as part of its commitment to enhancing Abu Dhabi’s leisure and entertainment offering.

“We look forward to building more immersive attractions, world-class destinations, and enhanced guest experiences as we contribute to Abu Dhabi’s tourism growth and position it as a global destination for visitors from all around the world,” CEO Mohamed Abdalla Al-Zaabi said in a press statement.

In partnership with global industries such as Ferrari and Warner Bros, Miral invested over 9 billion dirhams ($2.4 billion) into developing attractions and experiences on Yas Island. 

Additionally, Miral has partnered with SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment to open SeaWorld Abu Dhabi in a bid to expand the city’s leisure and educational offering. Set to be completed in 2022, the marine life park is built across 183,000 square meters. 

Topics: Abu Dhabi tourism Miral

China In-Focus — Tesla denies halting production at Shanghai plant; Geely buys stake in Renault Korea

China In-Focus — Tesla denies halting production at Shanghai plant; Geely buys stake in Renault Korea


China In-Focus — Tesla denies halting production at Shanghai plant; Geely buys stake in Renault Korea
BEIJING: Electric vehicle maker Tesla has denied halting production at its Shanghai plant, despite reports it had ceased most activities due to problems in securing parts.

Reuters reported that according to an internal memo seen by the news agency, the plant plans to manufacture less than 200 vehicles Tuesday — far less than the roughly 1,200 units it has been building each day since shortly after it reopened on April 19 following a 22-day closure.

Two sources familiar with the matter had earlier said supply issues had forced the factory to halt production Monday.

The company has refuted the report, saying that it hasn’t halted output at the site, although a spokesperson for the US carmaker acknowledged that it is experiencing some disruption to logistics amid the city’s long-running Covid-19 lockdown.

Shanghai is in its sixth week of an intensifying COVID-19 lockdown that has tested the ability of manufacturers to operate amid hard restrictions on the movement of people and materials.

Tesla had planned as late as last week to increase output to pre-lockdown levels by next week.

It was not immediately clear when the current supply issues could be resolved, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the production plans are private.

China's Geely buys stake in Renault Korea

China’s Geely Automobile will buy just over a third of Renault’s Korea unit for roughly $200 million, potentially helping it boost US exports, and freeing up funds for the French automaker to invest in its electric business.

Renault, which can assemble 300,000 vehicles a year in its factory in Busan, South Korea, is in the middle of a turnaround aimed at increasing margins and separating its electric vehicle business to catch up with rivals such as Tesla.

The French firm’s move to sell the stake to Geely — which owns Volvo Cars and a 9.7 percent stake in Daimler AG — follows an announcement by the two companies in January to develop hybrid vehicles for South Korea and abroad, produced at the Busan plant.

For Geely, which has typically grown its business through global partnerships, the deal goes beyond selling cars in South Korea and is a way for the Chinese automaker to export cars made in South Korea to America, a person close to the company said.

“It is an open door into the US,” said the person who declined to be named because the plans are confidential.

(With input from Reuters) 

Topics: China Tesla COVID-19 supply chain

