You are here

  • Home
  • Passenger-centric approach needed to recover from COVID-19 impact, says aviation official
FAF2022
FAF2022

Passenger-centric approach needed to recover from COVID-19 impact, says aviation official

Speaking to Arab News on the sidelines of the Future Aviation Forum in Riyadh, de Oliveira said the sector lost around 65 percent of its income as the world battled the COVID-19 outbreak.
Speaking to Arab News on the sidelines of the Future Aviation Forum in Riyadh, de Oliveira said the sector lost around 65 percent of its income as the world battled the COVID-19 outbreak.
Short Url

https://arab.news/cus95

Updated 12 sec ago
WAEL MAHDI

Passenger-centric approach needed to recover from COVID-19 impact, says aviation official

Passenger-centric approach needed to recover from COVID-19 impact, says aviation official
Updated 12 sec ago
WAEL MAHDI

RIYADH: The global aviation industry needs to devise a passenger-centric approach to recover from the impact of the pandemic, according to Luis Felipe de Oliveira, director general of Canada-based Airports Council International World.

Speaking to Arab News on the sidelines of the Future Aviation Forum in Riyadh, de Oliveira said the sector lost around 65 percent of its income as the world battled the COVID-19 outbreak.

“We are an industry that represents around $200 billion in terms of revenue, and we lost around $120 billion in 2020. Last year, we lost around $80 billion,” de Oliveira said.
To mitigate the situation, de Oliveira insisted that all airports must pay more attention to the passenger and make his/her life as comfortable as possible.

“What I would like to mention is that we as an industry need to focus on the passenger. We have the Airport Service Quality program that reached around 400 airports as well, globally speaking. We are pleased that we have four airports that are joining the program in Saudi Arabia,” he told Arab News.

The ACI is an organization of airport authorities that aims at unifying industry practices for airport standards.

Established in 1991, it is based in Montreal, Canada, and its members operate nearly 2,000 airports.

Global ecosystem

The official called for establishing a global ecosystem with unified practices aimed at passenger satisfaction and safety.

“We as an ecosystem need to work together to bring back the passengers. Basically, airports need passengers to be profitable. And to make the profitability, we need to work together as a whole ecosystem,” de Oliveira stressed.

The top executive underlined the need to close ranks and work together as an ecosystem, including the governments as well, to bring the industry back on track and reach the pre-pandemic level. 

Call for privatization 

“Let’s try together with privatization. Together with the programs like the Airport Service Quality model, we will be able to reach these 330 million passengers,” he told Arab News.

He said the industry should take measures to ensure the health and safety of travelers at airports. “We have the Airport Health Accreditation Program as well that will reach more than 500 members around the world, providing an accreditation that provides harmonization of the process around the world,” de Oliveira said.

According to the top executive, harmonization of procedures and health and safety protocols will allow travelers to use airports without the fear of contracting contagious diseases.

Saudi efforts

De Oliveria praised Saudi Arabia’s efforts in rallying for unified procedures in the industry. 

The official said if unified protocols could be implemented at 500 airports following the International Civil Aviation Organization regulations, the practices could be replicated worldwide.

De Oliveira said his organization offers a platform to ensure the success of the harmonization process at all airports.

“We have the platform; we need just to make sure that all countries will take that seriously, and we implement that for the future.”

Focus on sustainability 

De Oliveira said 2,000 airports from all across the world are members of his organization. These airports, he said, represent 96 percent of the global traffic. 

Fifty percent of all these member airports are part of the organization’s Airport Cabin Accreditation program, he told Arab News.

“One thing that is important to mention is that we were the first international organization in the aviation sector that announced last year in June its plans about ensuring net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. 

“We need to help our airports to construct or build this roadmap, and we are working with our members to reach these net-zero carbon emissions (goal), that is our commitment for a green future of the world.”

De Oliveira argued that the right to continue to fly and to develop airports is nowadays linked with the concept of sustainability. He mentioned his organization’s Airport Carbon Accreditation program that aims to promote sustainable practices in the industry. 

According to the official, around 400 airports are already members of the program that focuses on sustainability and environmental aspects.

He also underscored the importance of adopting the latest technologies in the sector to ensure safe and trouble-free travel.

Topics: FAF2022 aviation COVID-19 ACI business

India In-Focus — BharatPe to overhaul governance framework, National insurer LIC IPO oversubscribed 2.95 times

India In-Focus — BharatPe to overhaul governance framework, National insurer LIC IPO oversubscribed 2.95 times
Updated 14 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

India In-Focus — BharatPe to overhaul governance framework, National insurer LIC IPO oversubscribed 2.95 times

India In-Focus — BharatPe to overhaul governance framework, National insurer LIC IPO oversubscribed 2.95 times
Updated 14 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

MUMBAI: Indian payments startup BharatPe said Tuesday its board had recommended several measures including termination of several employees and vendors and filing criminal cases against them for misconduct.

IPO-hopeful BharatPe, which allows shop owners to make digital payments through QR codes, had initiated a corporate governance review in January hoping to soothe investor worries over a public spat involving personal investments by one of its co-founders.

The firm, which competes with apps including SoftBank’s Paytm and Google Pay in India’s booming payments market, came under intense investor and media scrutiny after co-founder Ashneer Grover sought damages from Uday Kotak, head of Kotak Mahindra Bank, alleging that the bank declined him financing for a personal investment.

In January, Reuters had reported that the audit would assess if BharatPe’s senior executives are making proper internal disclosures about personal investments and check for conflicts, leading to a new code of conduct.

India’s largest IPO by national insurer LIC oversubscribed 2.95 times

Investors bid for 478.4 million shares compared with the total 162.1 million on offer. (Shutterstock)

India’s largest-ever initial public offering, by Life Insurance Corp., was oversubscribed 2.95 times as six days of bidding came to an end Monday, according to a stock exchange filing.

The government expects to raise up to $2.7 billion — a third of its original target — from selling a 3.5 percent stake in the country’s top insurer.

Investors bid for 478.4 million shares compared with the total 162.1 million on offer. Bids were oversubscribed nearly twice by retail individual investors, who were offered 69.2 million shares at a discount of 45 rupees per share.

The price range for the issue has been set between 902 rupees ($12) and 949 rupees per share and LIC is likely to be listed on May 17.

A clutch of foreign investors and several domestic mutual fund houses had bid for its anchor book which had closed on May 2.

The 66-year-old company dominates India’s insurance sector, with more than 280 million policies. It was the fifth-biggest global insurer in terms of insurance premium collection in 2020, the latest year for which statistics are available.

Inflation risk continues

India’s retail inflation likely surged to an 18-month high in April, largely driven by rising fuel and food prices and staying well above the Reserve Bank of India’s upper tolerance limit for a fourth consecutive month, a Reuters poll found.

The jump has been long anticipated following the Indian government’s decision to wait until after key state elections in March to hike fuel prices. Energy prices globally have soared since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in late February.

Food inflation, which accounts for nearly half the consumer price index basket, reached a multi-month high in March and is expected to remain elevated due to higher vegetable and cooking oil prices globally. 

These factors likely pushed inflation in Asia’s third-largest economy to 7.5 percent on an annual basis in April, according to a May 5-9 Reuters poll of 45 economists, from 6.95 percent in March.

If realized, that would be the highest inflation rate since October 2020 and well above the RBI’s upper 6 percent limit.

Forecasts for the data, due to be released at 1200 GMT on May 12, ranged between 7.0 percent and 7.85 percent.

Topics: India LIC BharatPe IPO

Related

India In-Focus — Indian shares extend losses; Rupee falls to all-time low; Faulty battery cells behind e-scooter fire
Business & Economy
India In-Focus — Indian shares extend losses; Rupee falls to all-time low; Faulty battery cells behind e-scooter fire
India In-Focus — Blast at India's Tata Steel coke plant; Xiaomi accuses Indian agency of physical violence threats
Business & Economy
India In-Focus — Blast at India's Tata Steel coke plant; Xiaomi accuses Indian agency of physical violence threats

Middle East travel sector to see 3.6m more jobs in next 10 years: WTTC

Middle East travel sector to see 3.6m more jobs in next 10 years: WTTC
Updated 3 min 30 sec ago
Arab News

Middle East travel sector to see 3.6m more jobs in next 10 years: WTTC

Middle East travel sector to see 3.6m more jobs in next 10 years: WTTC
Updated 3 min 30 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: The Middle East travel and tourism sector will create 3.6 million jobs in the next 10 years, the World Travel and Tourism Council forecast in its latest economic impact report, The National reported. 

“After a very difficult couple of years, the future is looking brighter with travel and tourism expected to create 3.6 million new jobs across the Middle East over the next decade,” said Julia Simpson, WTTC president and CEO. 

In the report, WTTC also added that the travel and tourism sector will see an economic recovery in the region, with its average annual growth outpacing the overall economy for the next 10 years. 

The report further stated that the travel and tourism sector’s gross domestic product will grow 7.7 percent on an annual basis between 2022 and 2032, to reach $540 billion — 10.1 percent of the region’s total economy in the next 10 years. 

Simpson added:  “Looking to this year and the next, the outlook is more positive with both GDP and employment set to almost reach pre-pandemic levels…the recovery of the sector in the Middle East last year was certainly slower than expected, due in part to the impact of the omicron variant.”

Topics: air travel tourism World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC)

Related

Exclusive Future Aviation Forum: Industry leaders laud Saudi Arabia’s new air travel policy 
Business & Economy
Future Aviation Forum: Industry leaders laud Saudi Arabia’s new air travel policy 

UAE to reveal identities of stock market rules violators

UAE to reveal identities of stock market rules violators
Updated 9 min 53 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

UAE to reveal identities of stock market rules violators

UAE to reveal identities of stock market rules violators
Updated 9 min 53 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: The UAE will reveal the identities of violators of stock market rules, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, the country's vice president and prime minister, has announced

He explained the names will be made public with details of the violations committed, without specifying whether it refers to individuals or entities or both, Al-Arabiya news reported. 

“The goal is to raise investment awareness and protect our financial markets and deter violators and ensure the protection of all investors,” he said.

Topics: UAE Stock Markets

Related

Saudi Arabia’s move to propose new aviation policy at the UN much needed, says Al Binfalah

Saudi Arabia’s move to propose new aviation policy at the UN much needed, says Al Binfalah
Updated 13 min 3 sec ago
WAEL MAHDI

Saudi Arabia’s move to propose new aviation policy at the UN much needed, says Al Binfalah

Saudi Arabia’s move to propose new aviation policy at the UN much needed, says Al Binfalah
Updated 13 min 3 sec ago
WAEL MAHDI

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s plan to propose a new civil aviation policy at the UN General Assembly later this year is needed to overcome future challenges, said Mohamed Yousif Al Binfalah, CEO of Bahrain Airport Co., in an exclusive interview with Arab News.

Aimed at smoothing the process of international air travel, the Harmonizing Air Travel policy, which was developed in cooperation with the UN’s International Civil Aviation Organization, will be officially presented at the 41st ICAO General Assembly later in 2022 for approval from member states. 

On the road to recovery

Reflecting on the plan, Al Binfalah said: “The sector is on the right track for full recovery, but there are a few challenges, one of them is the harmonization of protocols. 

“While most of the restrictions have been lifted across the world, I think there is a unique opportunity for the air transport community to learn from the lessons that we have experienced throughout the pandemic and try to come up with harmonized plans and protocols to respond to the next crisis.”

Al Binfalah expressed optimism over the outlook this year while stating that the traffic levels in Bahrain will achieve 60 percent of the 2019 traffic levels.

“Things are improving in the aviation sector around the world in general and Bahrain in particular,” he said, adding:  “The pandemic has forced both airports and airlines to make a number of staff redundant in Bahrain. 

“However, with the demand picking up now, recruitment remains a major challenge not only in Bahrain, but across the world.”

Economic growth

Al Binfalah said Bahrain International Airport plays a significant role in the economic development of the country, as it is a key player in the Vision 2030 program.

“In 2013, a strategic decision was made to invest in the upgrade of the terminal building. It was a part of an ambitious development program that went beyond the terminal building,” he said.

“The project was launched in 2014, with the appointment of consultants and the start of design and preparation of the site. In 2016. It has been one of the most exciting journeys for the sector. Since then, the project has been put on the fast track with a very tight budget.

“We developed the new terminal building with a capacity of 14 million passengers per year. The alternative airport was built back in the 1970s, and the last time it was upgraded was in 1994 with a capacity of four million only. With the economic development of the country, the traffic reached 9.6 million in 2019. So, the old terminal did not serve the purpose anymore.”

Al Binfalah said that besides the new terminal, other infrastructure was developed while keeping the customers in mind, which included parking facilities for passengers, a fuel farm while taking care of safety and security factors.

“Today, we continue the development of Bahrain International with focus on cargo and logistics. We will launch a program soon with the appointment of a contractor to develop Phase-I of a cargo village inside the airport. We have just finished the launch of the general aviation terminal while restoring the historic building that goes back to the 1960s.”

Sustainability and climate change

Al Binfalah underlined the factors that should be kept in mind while moving forward, such as the integration of airports within their urban surroundings like retail food and beverage, lounges and entertainment; technology with focus on artificial intelligence and mobility solutions and sustainability and climate change.

“The aviation sector has no option but to respond to factors like sustainability and climate change. Airlines as well as airports are responding proactively to this challenge. Airports have voluntarily set targets to achieve net zero by the year 2050,” he said. 

“In Bahrain, we have a target to achieve net zero on a national level by 2060. We also have within the airport community program, called Airport Carbon Accreditation, which has allowed us to go through a structured approach to reduce our carbon footprint.”

 

Topics: FAF2022

Kuwait’s Gulf Investment House shareholders approve listing on Tadawul, ADX

Kuwait’s Gulf Investment House shareholders approve listing on Tadawul, ADX
Updated 20 min 49 sec ago
Arab News

Kuwait’s Gulf Investment House shareholders approve listing on Tadawul, ADX

Kuwait’s Gulf Investment House shareholders approve listing on Tadawul, ADX
Updated 20 min 49 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Kuwait-listed Gulf Investment House’s shareholders have approved the listing of the firm’s shares on the Saudi Stock Exchange and Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange.

The company has also approved the board of directors to handle necessary procedures, it said in a bourse filing. 

Founded in 1998, Gulf Investment House is Kuwait based and is listed on the country’s bourse with a subscribed and paid up capital of 40.6 million Kuwaiti Dinar ($132 million). 

Topics: Kuwait Listing

Latest updates

Libyan parliament says Bashagha govt should start work in Sirte
Libyan parliament says Bashagha govt should start work in Sirte
Barred from earning livelihood, Muslim fishermen ask Indian court for right to die
Barred from earning livelihood, Muslim fishermen ask Indian court for right to die
India In-Focus — BharatPe to overhaul governance framework, National insurer LIC IPO oversubscribed 2.95 times
India In-Focus — BharatPe to overhaul governance framework, National insurer LIC IPO oversubscribed 2.95 times
Middle East travel sector to see 3.6m more jobs in next 10 years: WTTC
Middle East travel sector to see 3.6m more jobs in next 10 years: WTTC
Russia’s FM Lavrov makes unannounced visit to Algeria
Russia’s FM Lavrov makes unannounced visit to Algeria

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.