You are here

  • Home
  • Italy sets course for ITA Airways sale by end of next month

Italy sets course for ITA Airways sale by end of next month

Under a government decree, Rome plans to privatize ITA through a direct sale while retaining a minority, non-controlling stake in a first stage.
Under a government decree, Rome plans to privatize ITA through a direct sale while retaining a minority, non-controlling stake in a first stage.
Short Url

https://arab.news/42wvt

Updated 19 sec ago
Reuters

Italy sets course for ITA Airways sale by end of next month

Italy sets course for ITA Airways sale by end of next month
Updated 19 sec ago
Reuters

ROME: Italy’s government aims to sell state-owned ITA Airways, the successor to Alitalia, by the end of June after setting a deadline for binding offers of May 23, Economy Minister Daniele Franco said on Tuesday.

Under a government decree, Rome plans to privatize ITA through a direct sale while retaining a minority, non-controlling stake in a first stage.

Three prospective bidders for ITA Airways have had access to its finance data room, Franco said addressing parliament over the issue.

They are shipping group MSC alongside Germany’s Lufthansa , the US Certares fund in cooperation with Delta and Air France, and investor Indigo Partners, Franco added.

MSC in January requested an exclusivity period of 90 days to iron out details of an acquisition, but Rome opted for a market-based procedure aimed at keeping the door open to other potential suitors.

“The outcome of the negotiations is not a foregone conclusion. We will examine the three offers in a transparent way, there is no decision on our part at present,” Franco said adding a key factor is that the buyer is at least 51 percent owned by a European player.

ITA started flying in October, after replacing 75-year-old carrier Alitalia which was finally grounded after years of losses and failed rescue attempts.

Under an agreement with the European Union, Rome can inject up to €1.35 billion ($1.42 billion) into the carrier by 2023. A privatization deal would potentially reduce the financial support granted by the state, limiting the costs for Italian taxpayers.

Last year the Treasury paid a first tranche of €700 million and it is due to inject an additional €400 million this year, with another €250 million scheduled for next year.

“The €400 million contribution is due and will be disbursed when necessary. ITA does not currently have a cash flow problem,” Franco said.

Topics: Italy aviation

Related

After Alitalia’s demise, ITA airline launches with new look
Business & Economy
After Alitalia’s demise, ITA airline launches with new look

Passenger, plane traffic picks up at Prince Mohammad bin Abdulaziz International Airport

Passenger, plane traffic picks up at Prince Mohammad bin Abdulaziz International Airport
Updated 13 sec ago
WAEL MAHDI

Passenger, plane traffic picks up at Prince Mohammad bin Abdulaziz International Airport

Passenger, plane traffic picks up at Prince Mohammad bin Abdulaziz International Airport
Updated 13 sec ago
WAEL MAHDI

RIYADH: Prince Mohammad bin Abdulaziz International Airport is now gradually recovering from the ramifications of the pandemic, according to Ismail Sulaiman Al-Rajhi, chairman of Tibah Airport Development Co., which operates the aviation hub.

“We were in a very high growth, or a reasonable growth, from the early years until 2019. Then we had a huge drop in the market in Saudi Arabia — I would say, in the range of 70 percent to 75 percent. As a specific case, we can see it in other airports of the world and not only in Saudi Arabia,” Al-Rajhi told Arab News on the sidelines of the Future Aviation Forum.

But now the airport has been steadily witnessing a significant increase in traffic and number of passengers in the first few months of 2022 as authorities succeeded in containing to a great extent the spread of COVID-19.

“Also, we predict that until the end of the year, we will have a better recovery. I would assume we will be in the range of 80 percent to 85 percent. And we assume by the coming year 2023, we will be having, I would say, better numbers," he said, adding: "All the traffic advisors specialized in the aviation industry expect the return of the traffic as it was in 2019 in the range of four years. And I think we may do it a bit faster than that. I would assume in three years we will be catching up.”

Tibah was awarded the contract in October 2011 to build and operate the Madinah airport, the first airport project in the Middle East to be fully built under PPP.  The project was inaugurated in July 2015. 

The $1.2 billion expansion plan consists of a three-level terminal covering over 156,940 square meters with 16 aircraft stands and boarding bridges.

“From the time we took the concession in June 2012 and until 2019 we doubled the capacity or the traffic from 2012 to 2019. As I said earlier we had two difficult years but now the traffic at the airport is much better,” Al-Rajhi said.

He stressed that his company has no plans at the moment to list the firm’s shares on the Saudi stock exchange.

Prince Mohammad bin Abdulaziz International Airport has also been aggressively seeking to apply international standards to reduce carbon emissions and preserve the ecosystem.

“Madinah airport is the first airport in the region that took the gold lead in terms of green initiatives. So since the airport was built, it has been taking into consideration the green initiatives and we took the gold lead. I think like five years ago, if I remember right. That is from one angle. The other angle is you have to continue developing. In fact, even during the last 2022 and 2021, we find that it's an opportunity to invest and try to develop,” he said.

The company continued investing due to cybersecurity threats over the last year.

“We invested heavily and there are requirements from the company which we are working with them closely to meet. And hopefully they are very satisfied with what's being done there. Not only in Medina airport but in all other airports in Saudi Arabia.”

Topics: FAF2022 Prince Mohammad bin Abdulaziz International Airport

Related

Exclusive Arab airlines organization’s head says region needs $1tn of investment to grow video
Business & Economy
Arab airlines organization’s head says region needs $1tn of investment to grow

Saudi IT firm Al Moammar names acting CEO

Saudi IT firm Al Moammar names acting CEO
Updated 1 min 15 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi IT firm Al Moammar names acting CEO

Saudi IT firm Al Moammar names acting CEO
Updated 1 min 15 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi-listed Al Moammar Information Systems Co. has appointed Abdullah Al-Ghamdi as acting CEO of the company.

This decision was made as Ziad Murtaja stepped down as CEO to become MIS head of investments and business development, according to a bourse filing.

Al-Ghamdi is an expert in the fields of technical, administration, and business development with more than 25 years of experience.

Established in 1979, Al Moammar is Saudi Arabia’s first listed information technology company.

Topics: MIS IT firm CEO TASI

Saudi stocks fall as investors evaluate earnings and inflation: Closing bell

Saudi stocks fall as investors evaluate earnings and inflation: Closing bell
Updated 14 min 32 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

Saudi stocks fall as investors evaluate earnings and inflation: Closing bell

Saudi stocks fall as investors evaluate earnings and inflation: Closing bell
Updated 14 min 32 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: Stocks in Saudi Arabia fell Tuesday at the closing bell after mixed earnings results from major firms and rising inflation were digested by investors.

The main index, TASI, fell 2.21 percent to 13,509, while the parallel market, Nomu, dropped 1.62 percent to 23,094.

Saudi Arabia’s oil giant closed 0.22 percent higher as its shares soared to a market cap of $2.463 trillion, becoming the world’s most valuable company.

In the financial sector, the Saudi British Bank, or SABB, slumped 7.13 percent leading the fallers, while Alinma and Al Rajhi banks shed 2.39 percent and 4.09 percent, respectively.

Telecom stocks were also down, with telecom giant stc down 3.86 percent and Zain KSA down 0.57 percent.

The Saudi National Shipping Co., also known as Bahri, lost 0.99 percent, following its announcement to issue sukuk worth SR3.9 billion ($1.04 billion).

Digital security firm Elm Co. edged down 0.68 percent after its shareholders approved dividends of SR3 per share for 2021.

SABIC Agri-Nutrients Co. advanced 1.12 percent, after reporting a 494 percent increase in profit to SR2.5 billion in the first quarter.

Saudi Industrial Investment Group slid 3.03 percent, after reporting a 23 percent fall in profits for the first quarter.

The shares of Gulf Union Alahlia Cooperative Insurance Co. rose 5.58 percent to lead the gainers.

The price of crude oil continues to ease down, with Brent crude reaching $105.38 per barrel and WTI crude reaching $102.69 per barrel, at 3:27 a.m. Saudi time.

 

Topics: TASI Tadawul Stock Market

Related

Saudi stock index TASI crosses 13,900 for the first time in 16 years
Business & Economy
Saudi stock index TASI crosses 13,900 for the first time in 16 years
Saudi stocks fall as investor sentiment turns negative: Closing bell
Business & Economy
Saudi stocks fall as investor sentiment turns negative: Closing bell

Future Aviation Forum: Industry leaders laud Saudi Arabia’s new air travel policy 

Future Aviation Forum: Industry leaders laud Saudi Arabia’s new air travel policy 
Updated 22 min 39 sec ago
Arab News

Future Aviation Forum: Industry leaders laud Saudi Arabia’s new air travel policy 

Future Aviation Forum: Industry leaders laud Saudi Arabia’s new air travel policy 
Updated 22 min 39 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s newly developed international travel policy has received positive responses from the industry, with key aviation leaders calling it a crucial step at a time when the sector is recovering from the pandemic. 

Aimed at smoothing the process of international air travel, the Harmonizing Air Travel policy, which was developed in cooperation with the UN’s International Civil Aviation Organization, will be officially presented at the 41st ICAO General Assembly later in 2022 for approval from member states. 

Announced during the Future Aviation Forum in Riyadh, the policy initiative has impressed industry experts and leaders attending the event. 

A platform for swift communication between countries

Jean-Marc Bourreau, a partner at Consulum Aviation, told Arab News that the new policy will propose solutions to the current crisis, and will fuel Saudi’s Vision 2030.  

Jean-Marc Bourreau, partner at Consulum Aviation spoke to Arab News on the sidelines of the Future Aviation Forum. 

“The policy is about the harmonization of air travel, which means that instead of thinking of each country, communicating on its own regarding health requirements for travel, let’s put together a platform that will allow the swift communication between all countries regarding what the requirements are,” he said. 

Bourreau added, “If I am coming from country A, I have the nationality of country C, I am traveling from country D to country E, and the system will tell you what regulation you need to be complying with. And this will be the reference. You will not have to go again to a large number of websites or platforms or information, because everything will be there.” 

Stabilizing international air travel post-pandemic

Abdul Wahad Teffaha, secretary-general of the Arab Air Carriers Organization, also lauded Saudi Arabia’s new policy to ease and harmonize air travel requirements in the post-pandemic era. 

Abdul Wahad Teffaha, secretary-general of the Arab Air Carriers Organization, lauded Saudi Arabia’s new policy.

“It’s an excellent initiative and kudos to Saudi Arabia for bringing this to the International Civil Aviation Organization,” he told Arab News.

Meanwhile, the European Commission also expressed its hopes to strengthen aviation ties with Saudi Arabia. 

“We initiated the comprehensive air transport agreement with Oman. And I hope that next would be perhaps Saudi Arabia because that will be something that will be driving this vision," said Henrik Hololei, director general at the commission’s department for mobility and transport, while interacting with Arab News at the ongoing Future Aviation Forum. 

Henrik Hololei, director general at the commission’s department for mobility and transport, interacted with Arab News at the ongoing Future Aviation Forum.

“Europe will be an extremely important market for Saudi Arabia and aviation in the future,” he added

Topics: FAF2022 Future Aviation Forum Saudi air travel policy

Related

Live Future Aviation Forum Day 2: Impact of pandemic set out
Business & Economy
Future Aviation Forum Day 2: Impact of pandemic set out
Future Aviation Forum: Industry leaders gather for inaugural global event
Business & Economy
Future Aviation Forum: Industry leaders gather for inaugural global event

Passenger-centric approach needed to recover from COVID-19 impact, says aviation official

Passenger-centric approach needed to recover from COVID-19 impact, says aviation official
Updated 10 May 2022
WAEL MAHDI

Passenger-centric approach needed to recover from COVID-19 impact, says aviation official

Passenger-centric approach needed to recover from COVID-19 impact, says aviation official
Updated 10 May 2022
WAEL MAHDI

RIYADH: The global aviation industry needs to devise a passenger-centric approach to recover from the impact of the pandemic, according to Luis Felipe de Oliveira, director general of Canada-based Airports Council International World.

Speaking to Arab News on the sidelines of the Future Aviation Forum in Riyadh, de Oliveira said the sector lost around 65 percent of its income as the world battled the COVID-19 outbreak.

“We are an industry that represents around $200 billion in terms of revenue, and we lost around $120 billion in 2020. Last year, we lost around $80 billion,” de Oliveira said.
To mitigate the situation, de Oliveira insisted that all airports must pay more attention to the passenger and make his/her life as comfortable as possible.

“What I would like to mention is that we as an industry need to focus on the passenger. We have the Airport Service Quality program that reached around 400 airports as well, globally speaking. We are pleased that we have four airports that are joining the program in Saudi Arabia,” he told Arab News.

The ACI is an organization of airport authorities that aims at unifying industry practices for airport standards.

Established in 1991, it is based in Montreal, Canada, and its members operate nearly 2,000 airports.

Global ecosystem

The official called for establishing a global ecosystem with unified practices aimed at passenger satisfaction and safety.

“We as an ecosystem need to work together to bring back the passengers. Basically, airports need passengers to be profitable. And to make the profitability, we need to work together as a whole ecosystem,” de Oliveira stressed.

The top executive underlined the need to close ranks and work together as an ecosystem, including the governments as well, to bring the industry back on track and reach the pre-pandemic level. 

 

Call for privatization 

“Let’s try together with privatization. Together with the programs like the Airport Service Quality model, we will be able to reach these 330 million passengers,” he told Arab News.

He said the industry should take measures to ensure the health and safety of travelers at airports. “We have the Airport Health Accreditation Program as well that will reach more than 500 members around the world, providing an accreditation that provides harmonization of the process around the world,” de Oliveira said.

According to the top executive, harmonization of procedures and health and safety protocols will allow travelers to use airports without the fear of contracting contagious diseases.

Saudi efforts

De Oliveria praised Saudi Arabia’s efforts in rallying for unified procedures in the industry. 

The official said if unified protocols could be implemented at 500 airports following the International Civil Aviation Organization regulations, the practices could be replicated worldwide.

De Oliveira said his organization offers a platform to ensure the success of the harmonization process at all airports.

“We have the platform; we need just to make sure that all countries will take that seriously, and we implement that for the future.”

Focus on sustainability 

De Oliveira said 2,000 airports from all across the world are members of his organization. These airports, he said, represent 96 percent of the global traffic. 

Fifty percent of all these member airports are part of the organization’s Airport Cabin Accreditation program, he told Arab News.

“One thing that is important to mention is that we were the first international organization in the aviation sector that announced last year in June its plans about ensuring net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. 

“We need to help our airports to construct or build this roadmap, and we are working with our members to reach these net-zero carbon emissions (goal), that is our commitment for a green future of the world.”

De Oliveira argued that the right to continue to fly and to develop airports is nowadays linked with the concept of sustainability. He mentioned his organization’s Airport Carbon Accreditation program that aims to promote sustainable practices in the industry. 

According to the official, around 400 airports are already members of the program that focuses on sustainability and environmental aspects.

He also underscored the importance of adopting the latest technologies in the sector to ensure safe and trouble-free travel.

Topics: FAF2022 aviation COVID-19 ACI business

Latest updates

Italy sets course for ITA Airways sale by end of next month
Italy sets course for ITA Airways sale by end of next month
Passenger, plane traffic picks up at Prince Mohammad bin Abdulaziz International Airport
Passenger, plane traffic picks up at Prince Mohammad bin Abdulaziz International Airport
Saudi IT firm Al Moammar names acting CEO
Saudi IT firm Al Moammar names acting CEO
Egypt supports Morocco’s territorial integrity, says FM
Egypt supports Morocco’s territorial integrity, says FM
Saudi stocks fall as investors evaluate earnings and inflation: Closing bell
Saudi stocks fall as investors evaluate earnings and inflation: Closing bell

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.