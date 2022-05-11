Who’s Who: Abdulrahman Al-Sufiany, CEO at Tiqmo

Abdulrahman Al-Sufiany has been the CEO at Tiqmo since November 2021. It is a mobile payment service provider that aims to build an ecosystem for the digital purchases and services marketplace in the MENA region.
Al-Sufiany received his bachelor’s degree in accounting from King Saud University in 2004. He will complete his 2030 Leaders Program from Esade in July, and his master’s degree in blockchain from Zigurat Global Institute of Technology in November 2023.
Prior to his current position, Al-Sufiany was the managing director of Fintech Galaxy Saudi Arabia between January and August 2021. He was also the senior vice president of operations and logistics at HungerStation between March and September 2020.
At Elixir Management Consultancy owned by McKinsey & Company, he worked as a partner and senior vice president between October 2019 and February 2020. He was their associate partner and vice president between December 2017 and October 2019.
Between February 2016 and October 2017, he worked as the strategic relations director at Thomson Reuters MENA, and became their senior country representative between January and October 2017.
Al-Sufiany was a co-founder of Kcoders — an initiative to teach children computer programing starting from the age of seven — between October 2015 and 2017.
He was the general manager of investment attraction at the Ministry of Investment between May 2015 and January 2016. He previously worked as their chief financial officer between April 2006 and July 2009. He worked at the King Abdullah City for Atomic and Renewable Energy as the director of investment and business development between November 2011 and May 2015.
Al-Sufiany was the director of corporate sales at Deutsche Gulf between September 2010 and February 2011, and worked at KPMG as a senior financial analyst between July 2004 and March 2006.