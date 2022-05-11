You are here

Who's Who: Abdulrahman Al-Sufiany, CEO at Tiqmo

Who’s Who: Abdulrahman Al-Sufiany, CEO at Tiqmo
Abdulrahman Al-Sufiany
Updated 12 May 2022
Arab News

Who’s Who: Abdulrahman Al-Sufiany, CEO at Tiqmo

Who’s Who: Abdulrahman Al-Sufiany, CEO at Tiqmo
Updated 12 May 2022
Arab News

Abdulrahman Al-Sufiany has been the CEO at Tiqmo since November 2021. It is a mobile payment service provider that aims to build an ecosystem for the digital purchases and services marketplace in the MENA region.

Al-Sufiany received his bachelor’s degree in accounting from King Saud University in 2004. He will complete his 2030 Leaders Program from Esade in July, and his master’s degree in blockchain from Zigurat Global Institute of Technology in November 2023.

Prior to his current position, Al-Sufiany was the managing director of Fintech Galaxy Saudi Arabia between January and August 2021. He was also the senior vice president of operations and logistics at HungerStation between March and September 2020.

At Elixir Management Consultancy owned by McKinsey & Company, he worked as a partner and senior vice president between October 2019 and February 2020. He was their associate partner and vice president between December 2017 and October 2019.

Between February 2016 and October 2017, he worked as the strategic relations director at Thomson Reuters MENA, and became their senior country representative between January and October 2017.

Al-Sufiany was a co-founder of Kcoders — an initiative to teach children computer programing starting from the age of seven — between October 2015 and 2017.

He was the general manager of investment attraction at the Ministry of Investment between May 2015 and January 2016. He previously worked as their chief financial officer between April 2006 and July 2009. He worked at the King Abdullah City for Atomic and Renewable Energy as the director of investment and business development between November 2011 and May 2015.

Al-Sufiany was the director of corporate sales at Deutsche Gulf between September 2010 and February 2011, and worked at KPMG as a senior financial analyst between July 2004 and March 2006.

In-person teaching is more effective than remote learning, expert tells Riyadh summit

In-person teaching is more effective than remote learning, expert tells Riyadh summit
Updated 12 May 2022
Hebshi Alshammari

In-person teaching is more effective than remote learning, expert tells Riyadh summit

In-person teaching is more effective than remote learning, expert tells Riyadh summit
  • Former Portuguese education minister cautions against over-reliance on online education
Updated 12 May 2022
Hebshi Alshammari

RIYADH: International education leaders at a global conference in Riyadh have been cautioned against over-reliance on remote learning and warned that it fails to deliver the same outcomes as in-person teaching.

Nuno Crato, a former Portuguese education minister, told the International Conference and Exhibition for Education 2022 that while technology has a growing role in teaching, so-called e-learning “does not promise the effectiveness of in-person education.”

Delivering a presentation entitled “The Future is Not What It Used to Be,” Crato highlighted changes in the education sector worldwide as a result of COVID-19, and said that “historical transformations” are needed to counter the effects of the pandemic.

He praised Saudi Arabia’s efforts to maintain the educational process through a transition to e-learning, but underlined the importance of focusing on experiences, skills and basics through training and qualifying students in science, reading and mathematics.

Crato described these subjects as “pivotal elements” that affect the knowledge and skills of students in various areas of life.

The OECD’s Programme for International Student Assessment, or PISA, revealed that in many countries, “conditions are not at the required level of positivity,” he said, adding that there is much to be learnt from the practices of nations that have achieved advanced results in the tests.

Online education “does not promise the effectiveness of in-person education and does not give the same results,” Crato said.

E-learning also added to the misconception about children’s preference for electronic tasks, he said, while studies show the internet’s potential to distract children due to the multiplicity of tasks they are required to perform.

“Now, we have an unprecedented body of knowledge that may help us in these debates. We need science, evidence and statistics. Cognitive psychology has witnessed a quantum leap in recent decades,” Crato said.

The economics of education has flourished, with new methods and data, while statistics have blossomed through large-scale studies.

“A new future is in sight,” he said. 

Abd Al-Salam Al-Jawfi, an adviser at the Arab Bureau of Education for the Gulf States, said that Saudi Arabia works closely with global organizations in education in order to benefit from international experience and improve the quality of education.

Many global and regional education bodies support the provision of quality and permanent education for all, as well as enhancing coordination, cooperation and integration in education, and providing resources and promoting sustainable development programs for poorer regions.

Al-Jawfi said that global and regional organizations contribute to the growth and improvement of education through a variety of benchmark research studies, programs and initiatives on a regional or international scale, as well as collaborative activities aimed at simplifying and improving education.

Borhene Chakroun, director of the Division for Policies and Lifelong Learning Systems, UNESCO Education Sector, told the Riyadh forum that the global disruption to education caused by the COVID-19 pandemic “is without parallel” and the effects on learning are severe.

“The crisis brought education systems worldwide to a halt, with school closures affecting more than 1.6 billion learners at the pandemic’s peak. The short and long-term consequences of the crisis on education require further investigation, evidence and global dialogue,” he said.

Chakroun highlighted the importance of learning from international and local education advances, such as the Saudi Madrasati platform and other distance learning initiatives around the world.

Saudi Arabia participates in 6th Brussels Conference to support Syria and the region

Saudi Arabia participates in 6th Brussels Conference to support Syria and the region
Updated 11 May 2022
SPA

Saudi Arabia participates in 6th Brussels Conference to support Syria and the region

Saudi Arabia participates in 6th Brussels Conference to support Syria and the region
Updated 11 May 2022
SPA

BRUSSELS: Saudi Arabia has provided more than $6.7 billion in humanitarian support to help the Syrian people since the crisis began over 10 years ago, said the head of the Kingdom’s mission to the European Union.
Saad bin Mohammed Al-Arifi also stressed the vital role played by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) in upcoming projects to be implemented this year, worth around $32.7 million.


Al-Arifi made the comments during the 6th Brussels Conference on Supporting the future of Syria and the Region, which was attended by representatives of governments, international organizations and agencies, as well as regional organizations and representatives of civil society.
He expressed his hope that the conference would achieve its goals to support the displaced, Syrian refugees and the host countries, and that security and peace would prevail in Syria and the world.

Saudi Arabia inaugurates pavilion at Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair in US

Saudi Arabia inaugurates pavilion at Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair in US
Updated 11 May 2022
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

Saudi Arabia inaugurates pavilion at Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair in US

Saudi Arabia inaugurates pavilion at Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair in US
  • The Saudi pavilion attracted more than 300 visitors within the first hour of its launch
Updated 11 May 2022
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

MAKKAH: Saudi Arabia, represented by the King Abdulaziz and His Companions Foundation for Giftedness and Creativity (Mawhiba) and the Ministry of Education, is participating in the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair 2022, in Atlanta, Georgia, from May 7 to 13.

The Saudi pavilion, which was organized over two days and inaugurated by Mawhiba’s secretary-general, Saud bin Saeed Al-Mathami, attracted more than 300 visitors within the first hour of its launch.

Al-Mathami told Arab News: “We are eagerly awaiting the outcome of the creativity of our students, who have provided a true model of knowledge, wealth, and scientific excellence in all cultural activities, which is reflected in their participation in the ISEF exhibition.”

He wished them success, excellence, and a top ranking.

He also expressed his hopes that the students’ talent, ideas, and creativity would contribute to the extraordinary renaissance that the Kingdom was witnessing during this auspicious era.

He stressed that the Kingdom took pride in the students, saying the country had harnessed its great potential to qualify them to compete effectively in international forums so that Saudi Arabia could take its proper position among the countries of the world.

“When the crown prince said that the Saudis’ strength was like that of the Tuwaiq Mountain, unbreakable, Mawhiba saw in his words a road map for its initiatives. 

“Our talented students are the true wealth of Saudi Arabia and the solid building blocks of our society. They are the real future that we are looking forward to, and their familiarity in all disciplines and specializations will push forward the Saudi Vision 2030.

“The talented students excelled in all disciplines related to energy, climate change, medicine, biosciences, space, medical and environmental engineering, organic materials industry, technology, innovation, information engineering, and artificial intelligence. They underwent extensive training for long hours and rigorous testing under the supervision of competent committees to honor Saudi Arabia in international forums.”

Al-Mathami explained that Mawhiba’s students were the kernel of the upcoming Saudi economy and said their talent confirmed the strength of the presence of the Saudi identity in all fields. 

He added that their confidence and knowledge were the foundation of their success.

The secretary-general urged the members of the Saudi team to be respectful toward the arbitrators, advising them to refrain from arguing with them and instead engage in a discussion about the results of their studies and research, leveraging their skills through effective communication to express their ideas.

He said that everyone in the Saudi team represented the Kingdom, represented themselves through this project, and represented the world given that ISEF was an international platform where all countries competed.

“Each one of them is now an ambassador to the world through the project he is competing with at ISEF.”

Al-Mathami said he and his foundation deputies were keen to participate in and attend ISEF because of Saudi Arabia’s great accomplishments this year. It ranked third after the US and China for the number of students participating in the current exhibition.

“This would provide Saudi students with the opportunity to receive awards, whether major prizes or special prizes.”

As part of their ISEF 2022 participation, the Saudi students installed project signboards in the exhibition, took part in workshops in preparation for the arbitration tours, and trained the female Saudi student who won the Broadcom Master awards.

They also attended the brochure exchange ceremony with the rest of the international students.

Saudi Arabia reports 642 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths

Saudi Arabia reports 642 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths
Updated 12 May 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia reports 642 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths

Saudi Arabia reports 642 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths
Updated 12 May 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has recorded an increase in COVID-19 cases with 642 new infections reported on Wednesday, the highest daily tally since Feb. 28 this year.

The latest increase brought the total number of confirmed cases to 757,191 over the course of the pandemic, the Ministry of Health said.

The authorities also confirmed four new COVID-19-related deaths, raising the total number of fatalities to 9,108.

Of the new infections, 189 were recorded in Jeddah, 127 in Riyadh, 72 in Makkah, 56 in Madinah, 31 in Dammam and 23 in Taif. Several other cities recorded fewer than 20 new cases each.

The ministry said that of the current cases, 60 were in critical condition.

The ministry also announced that 145 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom over the course of the pandemic to 742,927.

DiplomaticQuarter: EU ambassadors in Saudi Arabia celebrate Europe Day

DiplomaticQuarter: EU ambassadors in Saudi Arabia celebrate Europe Day
Updated 12 May 2022
Arab News

DiplomaticQuarter: EU ambassadors in Saudi Arabia celebrate Europe Day

DiplomaticQuarter: EU ambassadors in Saudi Arabia celebrate Europe Day
Updated 12 May 2022
Arab News

Ambassadors from EU countries in Saudi Arabia have shared messages celebrating Europe Day, which on May 9 each year celebrates peace and unity on the continent.

The date marks the anniversary of the historic Schuman Declaration in 1950. Following the foundation of the EU in 1993, observance of Europe Day by national and regional authorities increased significantly.

In a tweet, the EU Delegation in Riyadh posted video messages from ambassadors.

Patrick Simonnet, EU ambassador to Saudi Arabia, said: “Europe Day is held on May 9 every year, and celebrates peace, unity and solidarity in Europe. Now more than ever, the EU aims to put international peace and security, cooperation on development, promotion of human rights and responding to humanitarian crises at the heart of its foreign policy. Happy Europe Day!”

In a message shared with Arab News, the EU envoy said: “Europe Day marks the founding of the EU, a project for peace, unity and prosperity that we Europeans value highly and are immensely proud of. We are keen to share this celebration with our partners across the world. We invite our friends and partners, the people of Saudi Arabia, to celebrate this milestone together with us.”

French Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Ludovic Pouille said: “To me, Europe means two main things. First, solidarity when facing aggression, and second, cooperation to defend peace, prosperity and sovereignty in Europe and beyond Europe.”

German Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Dieter Lamle said: “Creating peace and prosperity for decades in Europe, we stand for human rights, freedom and democracy.”

Ambassador of Cyprus to Saudi Arabia Stavros Avgoustidis said: “Europe Day is the union of our people’s common values and fundamental principles.”

Ambassador of the Czech Republic to Saudi Arabia Juraj Koudelka said: “We have respect for man, shared values, and are together for a bright and safe future.”

Austrian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Georg Postinger said: “We are proud of the degree of unity and solidarity between the member states for the EU, in times of war and other current crises.”

Valerio De Parolis, charge d’affaires at the Italian Embassy, said: “Europe is a success story of integration among states that share values.”

Ambassador of Denmark to Saudi Arabia Ole Emil Moesby said: “The EU is an important player. Together we are going to face the challenges we have today.”

Spanish Ambassador to the Kingdom Jorge Hevia said: “We celebrate democracy, freedom, pluralism, solidarity, culture and human rights.”

