Saudi chemical giant SABIC achieves higher Q1 profit as sales hit $14bn

RIYADH: Saudi chemical giant SABIC has reported a 33 percent surge in first-quarter profits, buoyed by 40-percent growth in sales to SR53 billion ($14 billion).
Profits soared to SR6.47 billion last quarter, compared to SR4.9 in the same quarter a year earlier, according to a bourse filing.
The Riyadh-based company attributed the stronger results to higher average selling prices which were up 3 percent on a quarterly basis as well as an increase in sales volume.
“SABIC’s first-quarter results demonstrated strong performance driven by continued healthy demand for our products, higher oil prices, and our diverse global portfolio,” commented CEO, Yousef Al-Benyan.
“In 2022, SABIC will remain focused on delivering its growth strategy, achieving operational resilience, and meeting our ESG commitments while at all times maintaining a strong balance sheet,” he added.
Saudi pharma operator Al-Dawaa’s profit rises to $23m in Q1
Arab News
RIYADH: Al-Dawaa Medical Services Co. reported a 10 percent increase in profits during the first quarter, driven by its revenue growth.
Profit of the pharma chain operator jumped to SR87 million ($23 million) in the first quarter from SR79 million reported in the same period last year, it said in a bourse filling
The rise in profit was driven by a 7 percent increase in revenue which climbed to SR1.29 billion in comparison to the same period of the prior year.
Al-Dawaa attributed the rise in revenue to a more than 22-percent increase in insurance companies’ sales and its ‘Wasfaty’ program — an e-service allowing patients to obtain medications from the nearest pharmacy.
Cryptocurrencies crash with Bitcoin falling to 16-month low
Crypto assets have been under pressure over the past one month
Nirmal Narayanan
RIYADH: Most cryptocurrencies traded red in global markets on May 12. Bitcoin, the world's leading cryptocurrency fell to a 16-month low on Thursday and is trading at $27,208, down 14.66 percent at 08.30 a.m Saudi time.
According to data from Coindesk, Bitcoin has dropped 13 percent so far in May and has lost more than half its value since it hit $69,000 in November last year.
Meanwhile, Ethereum, another popular cryptocurrency fell 22.65 percent to $1851.
The data also suggests that the global crypto market's value plummeted by 13 percent in the past 24 hours to $1.3 trillion on Thursday.
Crypto assets have been under pressure over the past one month, mirroring a plunge in equities on fears of aggressive interest rate hikes across the globe to stave off soaring inflation.
Amid plummeting cryptocurrency value, Morgan Stanley has warned a decline in global economic growth in 2022, due to the ongoing geopolitical tensions, and the Covid outbreak in China.
According to a report from the brokerage, the global growth in 2022 will be at 2.9 percent, compared with the 6.2 percent growth in 2021.
“The deceleration is global, driven by the combination of waning fiscal impetus, tightening monetary policy, a continuing drag from Covid, persistent supply chain frictions, and, most recently, repercussions from the Russian invasion of Ukraine,” wrote Morgan Stanley economists in a note dated Tuesday.
Saudi Space Commission and NASA’s Kennedy Center cooperate to exchange expertise, technologies
Updated 12 May 2022
Arab News
RIYADH: A delegation headed by Chairman of the Saudi Space Commission Abdullah Al-Swaha visited NASA’s Kennedy Space Center during an official visit to the US, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Wednesday.
Al-Swaha arrived at the US space agency, where he was received by Assistant Director of the Kennedy Space Center Burton Summerfield, to discuss investment opportunities in establishing and managing space ports.
His visit to the US is to strengthen joint relations and exchange the best global expertise and practices in space exploration, technology and related industries, a statement said.
The visit also aims to discuss ways to enhance innovation and pioneering projects, and transfer and localize advanced technologies in the space sector.
The Saudi minister was briefed on NASA’S efforts and activities in space exploration and the current missions.
Al-Swaha was accompanied by Dr. Mohammed bin Saud Al-Tamimi, CEO of the Saudi Space Authority, and President of King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology Dr. Mounir El-Desouky.
How a 103-year-old hospitality brand stays ahead of the curve
Hilton’s regional president shares his plan to open 110 new hotels in the Middle East and North Africa in five years
81% of travelers in a survey of 30,000 respondents said that sustainable travel is important to them
Sara Hamdan
DUBAI: There is something reassuring about a hotel brand that has lasted and flourished for over 100 years. Besides weathering cataclysmic events during this period, the Hilton Group has endured the universal pandemic and emerged full of learning and strength.
“One of the reasons we have been in business for 103 years and doing that very well is anticipating trends and having great staff,” said Jochem-Jan Sleiffer, president, Middle East, Africa & Turkey, Hilton, in an interview with Arab News.
“I started my current role the year COVID-19 hit, and let’s say you get to know your team very well in a crisis. I got to see what people are made of, how they held hands to shoulder responsibility.”
The pandemic also changed the course of things to come. Current travel trends that help the brand stay ahead of the curve include focusing on sustainability, digital offerings, and the simplicity of a great bed and shower pressure.
“This is what people want. Sustainability is front and center: People had seen the globe differently when travel stopped and are very eco-conscious now,” he said. “It’s everything from offering farm-to-table local produce, reducing plastic water bottle usage, and planting local trees.”
Along the green trail
According to a 2022 report by Booking.com, 81 percent of travelers confirmed that sustainable travel is essential to them, with 50 percent saying that recent news about climate change has influenced them to make more sustainable travel choices.
The research is based on insights gathered from more than 30,000 travelers across 32 countries and territories, with 71 percent of global travelers wanting to travel more sustainably over the coming 12 months — a 10 percent increase year on year.
Sleiffer has worked in the hospitality industry for 30 years, starting his career at Hilton Amsterdam in 1990. Today, he oversees Hilton’s operations in the region, including 85 existing properties and 110 new ones that will open in the Middle East and North Africa in the next five years.
“We are growing our portfolio in the Middle East and North Africa by 130 percent,” said the hotelier.
“We increased revenue per available room 121 percent this year, up 8 percent compared to 2019 in our region. We are excited about new openings ahead — it’s a year of firsts for us.”
This year, big openings include the first Hilton on the Palm Jumeirah, the first Waldorf Astoria in Kuwait, the first Waldorf Astoria in Qatar, and the first Conrad in Morocco. Hilton currently operates 16 hotels in Saudi Arabia and has 45 in the pipeline.
“We see tremendous growth all over the region, but if I have to call out some countries, I would call out Saudi Arabia,” said Sleiffer. “It is a huge growth area for us with Vision 2030 We are fully aligned with the Ministry of Tourism. Saudi has mythical new openings that will allow us to be part of building a great story.”
On the home front
A trend arose during COVID-19 of an increase in domestic travelers discovering their own country; Sleiffer believes this will continue. Bloomberg reported late last year that the Kingdom expects 50 million visitors in 2022 — 45 percent of which are Saudi residents.
“That is one of the positives of COVID-19, that Saudis have rediscovered their own country as well,” he said. “All hotel operators are looking at Saudi now, but we have been in the Kingdom for a long, long time, and we already have a big presence in Makkah and Madinah. So our relationship with the Ministry of Tourism is very strong. Looking at the megaprojects, we want to be in all of those, too.”
While leisure travel has been a core part of growth over the last few years, Sleiffer said business travel is witnessing a renaissance.
“The leisure staycation business has helped us after the pandemic, but we also see big meetings; people want to reconnect with their teams,” he said. “We see it with people visiting from head office and team-building activities. It makes sense because colleagues have spent two years on virtual calls.”
For business and leisure travelers, the top source market for the Middle East and North Africa hotels in the first quarter of 2022 were actually residents enjoying staycations. Guests flying in from the UK comprised the second top source market. Hilton’s focus is an international, consistent standard with a local flavor in each country.
“Developing local talent is high on our agenda,” Sleiffer said. “We want to hire locally as much as we can to reflect local communities.”