You are here

  • Home
  • Oil Updates — Crude down; US scraps oil drilling auctions; Norway cuts oil fund spending

Oil Updates — Crude down; US scraps oil drilling auctions; Norway cuts oil fund spending

Oil Updates — Crude down; US scraps oil drilling auctions; Norway cuts oil fund spending
Brent crude futures slipped $1.25 to $106.26 a barrel, West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell $1.24 to $104.47 a barrel earlier.
Short Url

https://arab.news/p9xz3

Updated 12 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

Oil Updates — Crude down; US scraps oil drilling auctions; Norway cuts oil fund spending

Oil Updates — Crude down; US scraps oil drilling auctions; Norway cuts oil fund spending
Updated 12 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Oil prices dropped more than 1 percent on Thursday in a volatile week as economic concerns and recession fears dogged global financial markets, outweighing supply concerns and geopolitical tensions in Europe.

Brent crude futures slipped $1.25, or 1.2 percent, to $106.26 a barrel by 0303 GMT. West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell $1.24, or 1.2 percent, to $104.47 a barrel.

US scraps three offshore oil and gas drilling auctions

The Biden administration on Wednesday said it would scrap three planned sales of offshore oil and gas leases in Alaska and the Gulf of Mexico.

In a statement, the Department of Interior said it was not moving forward with an auction for drilling rights in the Cook Inlet off the coast of Alaska “due to lack of industry interest in leasing in the area.”

It also said two sales in the Gulf of Mexico would be canceled due to “conflicting court rulings.”

The three sales were the last to be held under a five-year plan for leasing in federal waters on the outer continental shelf. That plan expires in June, and the administration has not finalized a new program.

President Joe Biden paused drilling auctions shortly after taking office pending an analysis of their impacts on the environment and value to taxpayers. Last June, a federal judge in Louisiana ordered a resumption of auctions.

Norway cuts 2022 oil fund spending to $36 billion

The Norwegian government on Thursday trimmed its projected fiscal spending for 2022 as it sought to rein in public expenses at a time of rising inflation and interest rates.

The center-left minority coalition now plans to spend 352.2 billion Norwegian crowns ($35.90 billion) from the country’s $1.2 trillion sovereign wealth fund, down from 355.1 billion planned in January.

(With input from Reuters) 

Topics: economy Oil OPEC

Related

Hungary digs heels in over EU embargo on Russian oil
Business & Economy
Hungary digs heels in over EU embargo on Russian oil
Russian gas flows to Europe fall as Ukraine halts route
Business & Economy
Russian gas flows to Europe fall as Ukraine halts route

Aramco explores hydrogen energy cooperation with Thailand's PTT

Aramco explores hydrogen energy cooperation with Thailand's PTT
Updated 30 sec ago
Arab News

Aramco explores hydrogen energy cooperation with Thailand's PTT

Aramco explores hydrogen energy cooperation with Thailand's PTT
Updated 30 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabian Oil Company, also known as Aramco, has joined hands with Thailand's national oil company PTT, as it expands its footprints in Asia. 

Both the companies will work together in areas of blue and green hydrogen and various clean energy initiatives, according to a statement.

The companies signed a memorandum of understanding on May 11, aimed at strengthening cooperation across crude oil sourcing and the marketing of refining and petrochemical products and liquefied natural gas. 

Ibrahim Al-Buainain, Aramco VP of Sales, Trading and Supply Planning, said: “Today represents an important step forward as we deepen and broaden this relationship to achieve greater cooperation across a wide range of activities, from sourcing crude oil and marketing refining and petrochemical products and LNG, to exploring blue and green hydrogen and progressing other clean energy initiatives.”

Auttapol Rerkpiboon, PTT President & CEO said: “Today marks a significant milestone for PTT and Aramco as we look to the future and extend our collaboration beyond conventional energy. It also reflects our ongoing commitment to the security of supply as we embrace the energy transition.”

Topics: Aramco Green hydrogen

Saudi pharma operator Al-Dawaa’s profit rises to $23m in Q1 

Saudi pharma operator Al-Dawaa’s profit rises to $23m in Q1 
Updated 23 min 15 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi pharma operator Al-Dawaa’s profit rises to $23m in Q1 

Saudi pharma operator Al-Dawaa’s profit rises to $23m in Q1 
Updated 23 min 15 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Al-Dawaa Medical Services Co. reported a 10 percent increase in profits during the first quarter, driven by its revenue growth.

Profit of the pharma chain operator jumped to SR87 million ($23 million) in the first quarter from SR79 million reported in the same period last year, it said in a bourse filling

The rise in profit was driven by a 7 percent increase in revenue which climbed to SR1.29 billion in comparison to the same period of the prior year.

Al-Dawaa attributed the rise in revenue to a more than 22-percent increase in insurance companies’ sales and its ‘Wasfaty’ program — an e-service allowing patients to obtain medications from the nearest pharmacy.

 

Topics: Saudi PHARMA Al-Dawaa

Related

Update Al-Dawaa shares close 1.1% down after annual profit slips  
Business & Economy
Al-Dawaa shares close 1.1% down after annual profit slips  
Saudi pharma chain Al-Dawaa’s profit slips 3% even as revenues grow
Business & Economy
Saudi pharma chain Al-Dawaa’s profit slips 3% even as revenues grow

Saudi food chain Herfy’s quarterly profits up 11% amid growth in sales

Saudi food chain Herfy’s quarterly profits up 11% amid growth in sales
Updated 42 min 42 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi food chain Herfy’s quarterly profits up 11% amid growth in sales

Saudi food chain Herfy’s quarterly profits up 11% amid growth in sales
Updated 42 min 42 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s largest food chain Herfy has posted a surge in profit of 11 percent in the first quarter, on the back of growth in sales of 5.5 percent.

The company’s net profit amounted to SR28.4 million ($7.6 million) in the first quarter, compared to SR25.5 million in the same period a year earlier, according to a bourse filing.

The hike was propelled by higher sales that crossed SR328 million as well as a fall in general and administrative costs, the Riyadh-based food chain owner said.

It added that this came despite an increase in selling and marketing expenses.

Herfy Food Services was established in 1981, and the first Herfy restaurant opened in Riyadh that same year.

Topics: food chain Saudi harfy

Related

Update Saudi food chain Herfy's shares up after 204% jump in yearly profit
Business & Economy
Saudi food chain Herfy's shares up after 204% jump in yearly profit
Shareholders in Herfy food chain request suspending board chairman
Business & Economy
Shareholders in Herfy food chain request suspending board chairman

Saudi chemical giant SABIC achieves higher Q1 profit as sales hit $14bn

Saudi chemical giant SABIC achieves higher Q1 profit as sales hit $14bn
Updated 20 min 43 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi chemical giant SABIC achieves higher Q1 profit as sales hit $14bn

Saudi chemical giant SABIC achieves higher Q1 profit as sales hit $14bn
Updated 20 min 43 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi chemical giant SABIC has reported a 33 percent surge in first-quarter profits, buoyed by 40-percent growth in sales to SR53 billion ($14 billion).

Profits soared to SR6.47 billion last quarter, compared to SR4.9 in the same quarter a year earlier, according to a bourse filing.

The Riyadh-based company attributed the stronger results to higher average selling prices which were up 3 percent on a quarterly basis as well as an increase in sales volume.

“SABIC’s first-quarter results demonstrated strong performance driven by continued healthy demand for our products, higher oil prices, and our diverse global portfolio,” commented CEO, Yousef Al-Benyan.

“In 2022, SABIC will remain focused on delivering its growth strategy, achieving operational resilience, and meeting our ESG commitments while at all times maintaining a strong balance sheet,” he added.

Topics: SABIC Tadawul All Share Index (TASI)

Related

Special SABIC and its affiliates bet on future with over 10,000 patent applications video
Business & Economy
SABIC and its affiliates bet on future with over 10,000 patent applications
SABIC Agri-Nutrients first-quarter profits up 500% as sales more than triple
Business & Economy
SABIC Agri-Nutrients first-quarter profits up 500% as sales more than triple

Cryptocurrencies crash with Bitcoin falling to 16-month low

Cryptocurrencies crash with Bitcoin falling to 16-month low
Updated 16 min 38 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

Cryptocurrencies crash with Bitcoin falling to 16-month low

Cryptocurrencies crash with Bitcoin falling to 16-month low
  • Crypto assets have been under pressure over the past one month
Updated 16 min 38 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Most cryptocurrencies traded red in global markets on May 12. Bitcoin, the world's leading cryptocurrency fell to a 16-month low on Thursday and is trading at $27,208, down 14.66 percent at 08.30 a.m Saudi time. 

According to data from Coindesk, Bitcoin has dropped 13 percent so far in May and has lost more than half its value since it hit $69,000 in November last year.

Meanwhile, Ethereum, another popular cryptocurrency fell 22.65 percent to $1851. 

The data also suggests that the global crypto market's value plummeted by 13 percent in the past 24 hours to $1.3 trillion on Thursday. 

Crypto assets have been under pressure over the past one month, mirroring a plunge in equities on fears of aggressive interest rate hikes across the globe to stave off soaring inflation. 

Amid plummeting cryptocurrency value, Morgan Stanley has warned a decline in global economic growth in 2022, due to the ongoing geopolitical tensions, and the Covid outbreak in China. 

According to a report from the brokerage, global growth in 2022 will be at 2.9 percent, compared with the 6.2 percent growth seen in 2021. 

“The deceleration is global, driven by the combination of waning fiscal impetus, tightening monetary policy, a continuing drag from Covid, persistent supply chain frictions, and, most recently, repercussions from the Russian invasion of Ukraine,” Morgan Stanley economists said in a note Tue.10 May.

 

Topics: CRYPTO digital economy

Related

US SEC ramps up crypto fraud oversight by adding 20 employees
Business & Economy
US SEC ramps up crypto fraud oversight by adding 20 employees
US to impose sanctions on bitcoin ‘mixer’ company for aiding North Korea: AFP
Business & Economy
US to impose sanctions on bitcoin ‘mixer’ company for aiding North Korea: AFP

Latest updates

Oil Updates — Crude down; US scraps oil drilling auctions; Norway cuts oil fund spending
Oil Updates — Crude down; US scraps oil drilling auctions; Norway cuts oil fund spending
Japan’s Foreign Press Club demands investigation into Palestinian journalist’s killing in West Bank
Japan’s Foreign Press Club demands investigation into Palestinian journalist’s killing in West Bank
DJ Big Hass launches new radio show and other pop culture highlights from the region
DJ Big Hass launches new radio show and other pop culture highlights from the region
The must-see Arab pavilions at the Venice Biennale
The must-see Arab pavilions at the Venice Biennale
Corrupt cops targeted in David Simon’s latest, ‘We Own This City’
Corrupt cops targeted in David Simon’s latest, ‘We Own This City’

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.