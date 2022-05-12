You are here

  • Home
  • WHO: COVID-19 falling everywhere, except Americas and Africa

WHO: COVID-19 falling everywhere, except Americas and Africa

WHO: COVID-19 falling everywhere, except Americas and Africa
A file photo taken in August 2020 of travelers, wearing protective face masks, line up at the Orly Airport during a major weekend of the French summer holidays. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/n3uc4

Updated 13 sec ago
AP

WHO: COVID-19 falling everywhere, except Americas and Africa

WHO: COVID-19 falling everywhere, except Americas and Africa
  • The decline comes as Europe marked a COVID-19 death milestone: 2 million on the continent
  • WHO said there were only two regions where reported COVID-19 infections increased: the Americas, by 14%, and Africa, by 12%
Updated 13 sec ago
AP

GENEVA: The number of new coronavirus cases reported worldwide has continued to fall except in the Americas and Africa, the World Health Organization said in its latest assessment of the pandemic.
The decline comes as Europe marked a COVID-19 death milestone: 2 million on the continent.
In its weekly pandemic report released late Tuesday, the UN health agency said about 3.5 million new cases and more than 25,000 deaths were reported globally, which respectively represent decreases of 12 percent and 25 percent.
The downward trend in reported infections began in March, although many countries have dismantled their widespread testing and surveillance programs, making an accurate count of cases extremely difficult.
WHO said there were only two regions where reported COVID-19 infections increased: the Americas, by 14 percent, and Africa, by 12 percent. Cases remained stable in the Western Pacific and fell everywhere else, the agency said.
WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warned during a press briefing this week that “the rising cases in more than 50 countries highlights the volatility of this virus.”
Tedros said COVID-19 variants, including mutated versions of the highly infectious omicron, are driving a resurgence of COVID-19 in several countries, including South Africa, which was the first to identify omicron in November.
He said relatively high rates of population immunity are preventing a spike in hospitalizations and deaths but cautioned that “this is not guaranteed for places where vaccination levels are low.” Only about 16 percent of people in poorer countries have been immunized against COVID-19.
WHO’s report noted that some of the biggest jumps in COVID-19 cases were seen in China, which saw a 145 percent rise in the last week.
Earlier this week, Chinese authorities doubled down on pandemic restrictions in Shanghai after a brief period of loosening up. The move frustrated residents who were hoping a more than monthlong lockdown was finally easing after complaints of food shortages and quarantines where some people were forced to surrender their house keys.
WHO’s Tedros said Tuesday he didn’t think China’s “zero-COVID” strategy was sustainable, “considering the behavior of the virus now and what we anticipate in the future.”
On Thursday, North Korea announced its first coronavirus outbreak and imposed a nationwide lockdown. The size of the outbreak wasn’t immediately known, but it could have serious consequences because the country has a poor health care system and its 26 million people are believed to be mostly unvaccinated.

Topics: covid19 WHO Africa Americas Europe

Related

US death toll from COVID-19 crosses one million: White House
World
US death toll from COVID-19 crosses one million: White House
North Korea reports first COVID-19 outbreak, orders lockdown in “gravest emergency”
World
North Korea reports first COVID-19 outbreak, orders lockdown in “gravest emergency”

France says two citizens arrested in Iran, demands they be freed immediately

France says two citizens arrested in Iran, demands they be freed immediately
Updated 4 sec ago

France says two citizens arrested in Iran, demands they be freed immediately

France says two citizens arrested in Iran, demands they be freed immediately
Updated 4 sec ago
PARIS: France said on Thursday that two of its citizens have been arrested in Iran and demanded they be freed immediately.
“The French government condemns this baseless arrest. It calls for the immediate release of these two French nationals,” the foreign ministry said in a statement.
Iran’s intelligence ministry had said on Wednesday that it had arrested two Europeans for allegedly fomenting “insecurity” there, but it had not revealed their nationalities.
Christophe Lalande, federal secretary of France’s FNEC FP-FO education union, told Reuters earlier that he suspected that one of his staffers and her husband, missing on a holiday in Iran, were the two arrested.
While there was no “absolute certainty,” there was a “strong presumption” that she has been arrested, Lalande said of his colleague, adding that she had been due back in France earlier this week.
The two arrested were accused of “organizing chaos and social disorder aimed at destabilising (Iran)” in conjunction with foreign intelligence services, Iranian state TV on Wednesday cited Iran’s intelligence ministry as saying.
The arrests coincided with a visit to Tehran by the European Union’s Iran nuclear talks coordinator Enrique Mora, who held talks with his Iranian counterpart Ali Bagheri Kani, according to Iranian media.
Two other French nationals are held in Iran on national security charges their lawyers say are politically motivated.
Rights groups have accused Iran of trying to extract concessions from other countries through such arrests. Iran has repeatedly dismissed the charge.
Western powers have long demanded that Tehran free their citizens, who they say are political prisoners.
In January, an Iranian court sentenced French national Benjamin Briere to eight years in prison on spying charges, his Paris-based lawyer said, describing the trial as a politically motivated sham and his client as a “bargaining chip.”
That same month, Iran re-imprisoned Franco-Iranian academic Fariba Adelkhah, sentenced to five years in jail in 2020 but recently living under house arrest.
France has warned Tehran in the past that the way it is handling the cases of its nationals held in Iran could sour ties.

UK govt urged to help man facing Iraqi death sentence over ‘pottery smuggling’

UK govt urged to help man facing Iraqi death sentence over ‘pottery smuggling’
Updated 11 min 49 sec ago
Arab News

UK govt urged to help man facing Iraqi death sentence over ‘pottery smuggling’

UK govt urged to help man facing Iraqi death sentence over ‘pottery smuggling’
  • Fitton is facing execution for the smuggling of artifacts
Updated 11 min 49 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: An opposition MP has urged the British government to stop the “nightmare” of a British man facing execution in Iraq after allegedly attempting to smuggle artifacts out of the country.

Wera Hobhouse, a Liberal Democrat, told the House of Commons that she was “deeply concerned” by the handling of the case of retired geologist Jim Fitton, whose trial in Iraq was “fast approaching.”

Fitton, 66, has been detained in Iraq since last month after the accusations of smuggling. He was on a guided tour of some of the country’s ancient sites, but was arrested after collecting stones and pottery fragments from an “unguarded” spot. He was assured at the time that the items had no value.

The trip plunged into chaos at the start when the main elderly tour guide fell ill, remaining on the bus for much of the tour and leaving a trainee to lead the group. The elderly guide, Geoff Hann, 85, later died while under police detention after suffering a stroke when the group was stopped by Iraqi authorities at the airport.

Fitton is facing execution for the smuggling of the artifacts, which a petition calling on the UK government to help facilitate his release claims is the statutory punishment.

Hobhouse, who is Fitton’s daughter’s MP, raised his case in parliament on Wednesday.

“I am deeply concerned by the nature of the Foreign Office’s engagement with my constituent’s case,” she said.

Hobhouse said that Fitton’s lawyer believes that more involvement from the UK government, particularly the Foreign Office, “could make a huge difference,” but added that she felt the department is “not particularly interested or worried” by the case.

“Jim is days now away from a trial. We are told that the government will not be making crucial representations to the Iraqi government,” she said.

“I understand that the German government is making representations on behalf of one of their nationals who has been detained with Jim; why will the Foreign Office not do the same?”

The Liberal Democrat said: “British citizens deserve the help of the British government. Jim Fitton is potentially facing the death penalty. I urge ministers to do everything they can to stop this nightmare before it turns into a tragedy.”

James Cleverly, the minister for Europe and North America, said that he rejected the description of the government’s response, adding that the ambassador to Iraq and consular officials had regularly engaged with the Iraqi authorities.

“We will, of course, continue to raise this case with the Iraqi officials; we will, of course, continue to liaise with Mr. Fitton and his family; and we will continue to support British nationals in incarceration around the globe,” he added.

Cleverly told parliament: “We understand the urgency and the concerns that Mr. Fitton and his family have. We cannot, of course, interfere or seek to interfere with the judicial process of another country, just as we would not expect interference in our own judicial process.”

He added: “That said, the British ambassador in Baghdad has raised and will continue to raise Mr. Fitton’s case with the Iraqi government. That includes raising with the authorities the UK’s strong opposition to the death penalty, in the context of both its potential application to Mr. Fitton and our in-principle opposition to it in all instances.”

Topics: Iraq JIM FITTON

Related

Iran’s judiciary says Iranian-Swedish Djalali’s execution will be carried out
Middle-East
Iran’s judiciary says Iranian-Swedish Djalali’s execution will be carried out
British man found with ancient shards in Iraq to stand trial
Middle-East
British man found with ancient shards in Iraq to stand trial

EU says Taliban ‘not listening’ to Afghans with girls’ school ban

EU says Taliban ‘not listening’ to Afghans with girls’ school ban
Updated 12 May 2022
AFP

EU says Taliban ‘not listening’ to Afghans with girls’ school ban

EU says Taliban ‘not listening’ to Afghans with girls’ school ban
Updated 12 May 2022
AFP

KABUL: The Taliban shutdown of girls’ education shows the hard-line Islamists’ are not listening to the Afghan people and poses a major hurdle to international recognition of the new regime, a top European Union official said Thursday.
In March, Taliban authorities ordered all secondary girls’ schools to shut, just hours after reopening them for the first time since seizing power in August last year.
The decision, which came from the country’s supreme leader and the movement’s chief Hibatullah Akhundzada, has triggered widespread outrage in the international community.
Western nations have made aid pledges to tackle Afghanistan’s spiralling humanitarian crisis conditional on the Taliban’s respect for human rights, particularly the rights of women to work and education.
But the EU’s special envoy to Afghanistan Tomas Niklasson told AFP the Taliban veto on girls’ schools “has put some doubts in our heads regarding how reliable their promises are, how reliable they may be as a partner.”
“It seems to be a government that isn’t really listening to its people,” he said, adding that what women really wanted is the right to work, education, access to health facilities and “not instructions on how to dress.”
The Taliban had repeatedly assured that they would reopen secondary schools for girls, but on March 23 they ordered them shut after tens of thousands of teenage girls flocked to attend classes.
They have yet to offer any new timetable as to when the institutions will be opened again.
“If the schools open relatively soon across the country at all levels for boys and girls, this could be a positive, positive step forward,” Niklasson said as he wrapped up a five-day visit to Kabul.
He said removing the ban on girls’ education would be a “dramatic shift” which — if accompanied by guarantees for other civil liberties, minority protections and women’s rights — could help make the Taliban’s case for international recognition.
However, he warned the EU currently believes Afghanistan is in the grip of “a more backward going trend.”
The Taliban have rolled back several freedoms gained by women during the two decades of US-led military intervention.
They have effectively banned women from many government jobs and from traveling alone unless accompanied by an adult male relative.
Last week Akhundzada also issued a decree ordering women to cover up fully in public, including their faces.
He also commanded authorities to fire female government employees who do not follow the new dress code, and to suspend male workers if their wives and daughters fail to comply.
Some Afghan women initially pushed back against the creeping new curbs, holding small protests.
But the Taliban soon rounded up the ringleaders, holding them incommunicado while denying that they had been detained.
On Wednesday, Taliban fighters dispersed a small women’s protest against the burqa dress code and even obstructed journalists from covering it.

Topics: EU Taliban Women education

Related

Many Afghan women pushing back against Taliban orders to cover up
World
Many Afghan women pushing back against Taliban orders to cover up

US death toll from COVID-19 crosses one million: White House

US death toll from COVID-19 crosses one million: White House
More than one million people have died in the United States due to COVID-19, the White House said. (File/AFP)
Updated 12 May 2022
AFP

US death toll from COVID-19 crosses one million: White House

US death toll from COVID-19 crosses one million: White House
  • The United States has crossed the threshold of one million deaths from COVID-19, the White House said
Updated 12 May 2022
AFP

The United States has crossed the threshold of one million deaths from COVID-19, the White House said on Thursday, as cities like New York try to turn the page on the pandemic despite threats of another surge.

“Today, we mark a tragic milestone: one million American lives lost to COVID-19,” President Joe Biden said in a statement that acknowledged the “unrelenting” pain of those who had lost loved ones during the pandemic.

He called on residents to “remain vigilant against this pandemic” and said it was “critical” for Congress to fund resources like testing, vaccines and treatments. 

For many, the toll of more than one million deaths was difficult to comprehend. 

“It’s unfathomable,” Diana Berrent, one of the first people in New York state to catch COVID-19, said of the toll that far exceeds epidemiologists’ worst predictions made at the outbreak of the crisis in spring 2020.

Then, New York City was the virus epicenter. Hospitals and morgues overflowed and the sound of ambulance sirens rang down empty streets as then-president Donald Trump responded chaotically in Washington.

Two years on, and life in the Big Apple is largely back to normal as residents attempt to put the collective trauma of the virus that has killed 40,000 New Yorkers behind them.

Broadway stage lights are once again illuminated, tourists are back riding horse carriages in Central Park, yellow taxis clog main avenues and bars in business districts hum with post-work chatter. 

“Without a doubt you feel the energy of the people that are on the streets. It’s been a long time coming,” Alfred Cerullo, president of a business improvement group in Midtown Manhattan, told AFP.

New York’s rebound has been aided by its high inoculation numbers – about 88 percent of adults are fully vaccinated, a rate that was boosted by mandates, including for indoor activities like dining.

Topics: COVID-19 US

Related

North Korea reports first COVID-19 outbreak, orders lockdown in “gravest emergency”
World
North Korea reports first COVID-19 outbreak, orders lockdown in “gravest emergency”
Saudi Arabia reports 642 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia reports 642 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths

Russian ex-minister jailed for bribery released on parole

Russian ex-minister jailed for bribery released on parole
Updated 12 May 2022
AFP

Russian ex-minister jailed for bribery released on parole

Russian ex-minister jailed for bribery released on parole
  • Ulyukayev denied the charges and accused Sechin on entrapping him
Updated 12 May 2022
AFP

MOSCOW: Former Russian economy minister Alexei Ulyukayev, who in 2017 was sentenced to eight years on bribery charges, walked free Thursday after he was granted early release.
He was accused of taking a $2-million bribe from Igor Sechin, the head of state energy giant Rosneft and close ally of President Vladimir Putin.
Ulyukayev, who denied the charges and accused Sechin on entrapping him, was the highest-ranking official to be arrested during Putin’s two decades in power.
In late April, a court in Tver — a city northwest of Moscow where Ulyukayev was serving his sentence — said it granted his request for an early release.
State prosecutors did not appeal the decision.
On Thursday, images from state TV showed Ulyukayev leaving the penal colony in a car. He did not speak to the reporters gathered outside.
Ulyukayev, who became economic development minister in 2013, was arrested at Rosneft’s headquarters in 2016 after being handed a bag containing $2 million by Sechin, who had asked security forces to set up a sting.
Sechin told investigators that Ulyukayev had demanded the bribe in return for backing a controversial deal in which Rosneft acquired a stake in Bashneft, another state-run oil group.
The former minister said he believed the bag contained expensive wines that Sechin had promised him to celebrate the deal.
Sechin did not attended the court hearings despite being summoned as a witness.

Topics: Russian minister bribery Rosneft

Related

Vladimir Putin orders retaliatory sanctions against West – Kremlin
World
Vladimir Putin orders retaliatory sanctions against West – Kremlin
‘Putin is responsible for heinous war crimes’: Trudeau in Kyiv
World
‘Putin is responsible for heinous war crimes’: Trudeau in Kyiv

Latest updates

Fertiglobe’s net profit in Q1 soars on rising prices
Fertiglobe’s net profit in Q1 soars on rising prices
Afghan women in UK at risk of domestic violence: Rights charity
Afghan women in UK at risk of domestic violence: Rights charity
WHO: COVID-19 falling everywhere, except Americas and Africa
WHO: COVID-19 falling everywhere, except Americas and Africa
OPEC cuts 2022 world oil demand forecast again on Ukraine war
OPEC cuts 2022 world oil demand forecast again on Ukraine war
India In-Focus —  Rupee hits record low as shares fall; Air India gets new head; Ford shelves plans for EV exports
India In-Focus —  Rupee hits record low as shares fall; Air India gets new head; Ford shelves plans for EV exports

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.