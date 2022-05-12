Astronomers capture 1st image of Milky Way’s huge black hole

Dubai police chase six men for robbing cash, jewelry worth more than $300,000

DUBAI: A gang of six men assaulted a family while robbing their villa in the Dubai’s Jumeirah Village Circle, stealing cash and jewelry worth $326,155. Four people are in custody so far.

The robbers, “armed with knives and a hammer” entered the villa via the top floor, national daily the Khaleej Times reported.

One victim said the robbers tied up four members of the family and “threatened to kill them.”

The robbers stole a sum of $122,532 cash, two watches worth $94,758 and a diamond ring worth $108,917 before they fled the place.

Dubai police said they had captured four out of the six men, but were looking for the two still at large.

One suspect was arrested at Dubai International Airport, while two others were arrested at Sharjah Airport. The fourth suspect was captured in Al Twar. The other two are still at large.