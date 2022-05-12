Saudi Southern Cement’s profits drop 49% in Q1 on lower sales revenue

RIYADH: Southern Province Cement Co. reported a decline in profit of 49 percent in the first quarter, due to lower sales revenue.

The Saudi-listed company earned a net profit of SR87 million ($23.2 million), down from SR169 million in the same period a year earlier, according to a bourse filing.

The decline was mainly due to a fall in sales revenue resulting from a decrease in sales volume and an increase in general and administrative expenses.

The company's revenue stood at SR330 million, down 25 percent compared to the same period last year.