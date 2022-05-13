You are here

  • Home
  • Raizen allocates $390m to turn waste into biofuel as demand of clean-energy grows

Raizen allocates $390m to turn waste into biofuel as demand of clean-energy grows

Raizen allocates $390m to turn waste into biofuel as demand of clean-energy grows
Raizen plans to deliver 20 second-generation ethanol plants by 2031 (Raizen)
Short Url

https://arab.news/227va

Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

Raizen allocates $390m to turn waste into biofuel as demand of clean-energy grows

Raizen allocates $390m to turn waste into biofuel as demand of clean-energy grows
Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Brazilian bioenergy company Raizen will invest 2 billion reais ($390 million) to build two “second-generation” ethanol plants to turn waste into biofuel amid a growing demand for clean-energy supplies. 

Operations are expected to start in 2024, Bloomberg reported citing CEO Ricardo Mussa.

The facilities will take waste from turning cane into sweetener and use the leftovers to make the fuel, he added. 

This comes as part of the firm’s efforts to deliver 20 second-generation ethanol plants by 2031.

 

Topics: Raizen Biofuel

Related

Special The Red Sea Project bets on biofuels to back-up its solar energy system
Business & Economy
The Red Sea Project bets on biofuels to back-up its solar energy system

Saudi finance ministry appoints Rothschild to supervise Binladin Group reconstruction: Bloomberg

Saudi finance ministry appoints Rothschild to supervise Binladin Group reconstruction: Bloomberg
Updated 13 May 2022
Arab News

Saudi finance ministry appoints Rothschild to supervise Binladin Group reconstruction: Bloomberg

Saudi finance ministry appoints Rothschild to supervise Binladin Group reconstruction: Bloomberg
Updated 13 May 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s finance ministry has appointed the financial advisory Rothschild to supervise the restructuring of the construction firm Binladin Group.

The appointment means the restructuring process will need more time to be completed, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.

The restructuring process of Binladin Group started two years ago.

This happens as the Saudi construction company seeks to reduce its debt and to recover following years of losses. 

 

Topics: Binladin Group Rothschild

Related

Binladin International carries out largest debt restructuring in the region
Business & Economy
Binladin International carries out largest debt restructuring in the region

Billionaire mulls plan to build green hydrogen facility on last US coal site

Billionaire mulls plan to build green hydrogen facility on last US coal site
Updated 13 May 2022
Arab News

Billionaire mulls plan to build green hydrogen facility on last US coal site

Billionaire mulls plan to build green hydrogen facility on last US coal site
Updated 13 May 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Australian metals miner Fortescue's biggest shareholder, billionaire Andrew Forrest, is considering building a green hydrogen facility near Washington State’s last operating coal-fired power station.

Fortescue Future Industries entered into a binding exclusivity agreement with an industrial park near TransAlta Corp.’s Centralia facility, scheduled to close in 2025, Bloomberg reported citing a statement by the Perth-based company.

The existing coal workforce is to be employed for the proposed project, according to FFI plans.

Forrest and his company, also known as the world’s fourth-biggest iron ore exporter, have announced many potential investments in a bid to become one of the world’s biggest clean energy producers over the next decade. 

A lineup of multibillion-dollar projects is set to reach that goal, according to Bloomberg.

Supplying Europem, together with German energy giant EON SE, and buying Williams Advanced Engineering are among Forrest projects.

Topics: Green hydrogen

Related

South Africa needs $14bn for green hydrogen plan: Climate finance chief
Business & Economy
South Africa needs $14bn for green hydrogen plan: Climate finance chief

South Africa needs $14bn for green hydrogen plan: Climate finance chief

South Africa needs $14bn for green hydrogen plan: Climate finance chief
Updated 13 May 2022
Arab News

South Africa needs $14bn for green hydrogen plan: Climate finance chief

South Africa needs $14bn for green hydrogen plan: Climate finance chief
Updated 13 May 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: South Africa will need to attract investments of $14 billion for its green hydrogen plan to succeed, Bloomberg reported citing the head of the government’s climate finance task team.

At least $1 billion would be needed to create an industry that could export 20,000 tons of climate friendly fuel annually, Daniel Mminele said in a speech this week.

An additional $13 billion will be required to hit the 270,000 ton target, he said.

Mminele, a former central banker, was appointed this year to negotiate details of an offer of $8.5 billion in climate finance from some of the world’s richest nations to help South Africa cut its reliance on coal. 

Some of that money would need to go toward developing green hydrogen and electric-vehicle industries in South Africa, he told a think-tank.

On a separate note, Saudi Arabia will discuss closer cooperation in the mining industry with South Africa, as agreed at a meeting of the Kingdom’s Cabinet last February, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

This comes as a step to diversify the Kingdom's economy away from oil.

In this context, Saudi state-owned mining company Ma'aden announced the opening of a new regional office in South Africa on its Twitter account, on May 12. 

“From Africa, Saudi culture shines with its deep-rooted history,” Ma'aden said.

Topics: South Africa Green hydrogen

Related

NEOM Green Hydrogen appoints David Edmondson as new CEO
Business & Economy
NEOM Green Hydrogen appoints David Edmondson as new CEO

UAE’s Shaheen joins TA’ZIZ, Reliance JV to construct $2bn chemical project in Ruwais

UAE’s Shaheen joins TA’ZIZ, Reliance JV to construct $2bn chemical project in Ruwais
Updated 13 May 2022
Arab News

UAE’s Shaheen joins TA’ZIZ, Reliance JV to construct $2bn chemical project in Ruwais

UAE’s Shaheen joins TA’ZIZ, Reliance JV to construct $2bn chemical project in Ruwais
Updated 13 May 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: UAE’s Shaheen Chem Investment will join a proposed joint venture between Abu Dhabi Chemicals Derivatives Co., or TA’ZIZ, and Reliance Industries to build a $2 billion chemical facility.

The TA’ZIZ Industrial Chemicals Zone is a project involving ADNOC and ADQ, Abu Dhabi Government Media Office reported.

To be built in Ruwais, the Chlor-Alkali, Ethylene Dichloride and Polyvinyl Chloride facility will supply local manufacturers, replacing imported chemicals and export to international markets.

“The partnership supports our national strategy to drive the growth and diversification of the country’s industrial base, strengthen domestic supply chains and enable the private sector to ‘Make it in the Emirates’, in line with the leadership’s wise directives,” CEO of TA’ZIZ, Khaleefa Yousef Al-Mheiri, said.

Topics: TA’ZIZ Reliance Shaheen

Related

India’s Reliance pens agreement with Abu Dhabi’s TA’ZIZ to propel $2bn chemicals project
Business & Economy
India’s Reliance pens agreement with Abu Dhabi’s TA’ZIZ to propel $2bn chemicals project

Oil rises but set for weekly drop as fears of weaker demand limit gains

Oil rises but set for weekly drop as fears of weaker demand limit gains
Updated 13 May 2022
Reuters

Oil rises but set for weekly drop as fears of weaker demand limit gains

Oil rises but set for weekly drop as fears of weaker demand limit gains
Updated 13 May 2022
Reuters

SINGAPORE: Oil prices rose around 1.5 percent on Friday but were headed for their first weekly loss in three weeks as worries about inflation and China’s COVID lockdowns slowing global growth offset concerns about dwindling fuel supplies from Russia, Reuters is reporting.

Brent crude futures were up $1.68, or 1.6 percent, at $109.13 a barrel at 0602 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures climbed $1.40, or 1.3 percent, to $107.53 a barrel.

Both benchmark contracts were, however, on track to post declines for the week, with Brent set to drop nearly 3 percent and WTI 2 percent.

The market is continuing to be pushed and pulled by the prospect of a EU ban on Russian oil tightening supply and concerns about faltering global demand.

SPI Asset Management managing partner Stephen Innes said in a note that oil traders were looking “for a glimmer of light at the end of China’s gloomy lockdown tunnel.”

“Still, we continuously end up at square one with lower case counts weighted against the authorities doubling down on their zero COVID policy,” he added.

Inflation and aggressive rate rises have driven the US dollar to 20-year highs, which has capped oil price gains as a stronger dollar makes oil more expensive when purchased in other currencies.

Analysts, however, continue to focus on the prospect of a European Union ban on Russian oil, after Moscow imposed sanctions this week on European units of state-owned Gazprom and after Ukraine halted a key gas transit route.

“With European natural gas prices soaring, it is inevitable that some spillover into oil will occur,” OANDA senior market analyst Jeffrey Halley said in a note

“An escalation by Russia on the sanctions front is likely to flow into oil price strength,” he added.

An International Energy Agency report on Thursday highlighted the duelling factors in the market, saying rising oil production in the Middle East and the United States and a slowdown in demand growth are “expected to fend off an acute supply deficit amid a worsening Russian supply disruption.”

The agency said it saw output from Russia falling by nearly 3 million barrels per day (bpd) from July, or about three times more than is currently displaced, if sanctions for its war on Ukraine are expanded or if they deter further buying. 

— Reuters

Topics: Oil

Related

Saudi-listed Petro Rabigh posts $173m profits as oil prices soar in Q1
Business & Economy
Saudi-listed Petro Rabigh posts $173m profits as oil prices soar in Q1
Higher interest, oil prices to drive Omani banks performance in 2022: Fitch Ratings
Business & Economy
Higher interest, oil prices to drive Omani banks performance in 2022: Fitch Ratings

Latest updates

Raizen allocates $390m to turn waste into biofuel as demand of clean-energy grows
Raizen allocates $390m to turn waste into biofuel as demand of clean-energy grows
UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has died
UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has died
Swedish policy review says joining NATO would reduce conflict risk
Swedish policy review says joining NATO would reduce conflict risk
New Zealand to host the draw for FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023
New Zealand to host the draw for FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023
Saudi finance ministry appoints Rothschild to supervise Binladin Group reconstruction: Bloomberg
Saudi finance ministry appoints Rothschild to supervise Binladin Group reconstruction: Bloomberg

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.