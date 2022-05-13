Saudi leaders offer condolences over passing of UAE president

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Friday expressed their deepest condolences over the passing of UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed.
“King Salman and Prince Mohammed bin Salman received with great sadness and sorrow the news of the death of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed, president of the UAE,” Saudi Press Agency reported, citing a statement from the Royal Court.
The UAE’s Ministry of Presidential Affairs announced earlier on Friday that Sheikh Khalifa had died aged 73.
The king and crown prince “expressed their deepest condolences and sympathy to the UAE government, the Al-Nahyan family, the Emirati people, and the Arab and Islamic nations on the death of a leader who gave a lot to his people, his country and the world,” the statement added.
They affirmed that the Kingdom and the Saudi people share their sorrows with the people in the Emirates, and called for more security, stability, and prosperity for the UAE.
Meanwhile, King Salman directed to perform the absentee funeral prayer for Sheikh Khalifa, after the Friday evening prayer, at the Grand Mosque in Makkah and the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah.
Why Yanbu on the Red Sea is fast becoming one of Saudi Arabia’s must-visit destinations
Beyond its scenic charm, favorable climate and natural beauty, Yanbu has a particular appeal for history buffs
own’s historic architecture, including a house where T. E. Lawrence once lived, have been faithfully restored
Updated 13 May 2022
Rebecca Anne Proctor
DUBAI: Just a few hours’ drive west of Madinah is the historic port town of Yanbu, the second largest settlement on Saudi Arabia’s western Red Sea coast. With its curious heritage and growing wealth of attractions, this unassuming coastal gem is fast becoming a must-visit destination in its own right.
Visitors to Yanbu can traipse along the town’s historic harbor, enjoy Red Sea-caught fish prepared in the local style, and explore the recently restored Souq Al-Lail, or night market, where they can buy local dates, green mulukhiyah leaves, as well as other sweets and delicacies.
At night, the old harbor area comes alive with locals flocking to outdoor eateries overlooking the tranquil waters, protected from the waves by unspoilt coral reefs that have long lured divers to the coastline.
As one of the oldest ports on the Red Sea, Yanbu has a history reaching back at least 2,500 years, when it served as a crucial staging post on the ancient spice and incense route from Yemen to Egypt and onward to the wider Mediterranean.
Its strategic importance in the world of commerce continues to this day. Further south along the coast from the idyllic old town is an important petroleum shipping terminal that is home to three oil refineries, a plastics factory, and several other petrochemical plants.
While Yanbu has long enjoyed a reputation as a place of commerce, it is now developing into something of a tourism hotspot.
“In the past, most tourists were from Saudi Arabia, but now we are getting more foreigners, from France, Germany, and the UK,” Ghazi Al-Enezi, who runs the Riyadh-based operator Ghazi Tours, told Arab News.
“Yanbu has been receiving many visitors via cruises from Jeddah, cities in Egypt and Jordan.”
In 2014, Al-Enezi was named the Best Tour Guide in the Kingdom by the Saudi government. Since then, his fledgling operation has grown into a successful enterprise, with 12 members of staff operating tours across the country and a wealth of local and international clients.
The Kingdom’s growing tourism market has offered a boost to Yanbu’s hospitality industry, with the recent opening of a Novotel, a Holiday Inn, and the Al-Ahlam Tourism Resort. This in turn has drummed up new business for local cafes and restaurants.
“Many hotels and restaurants are opening now, and local people are also trying to serve visitors their own local dishes,” said Al-Enezi. “The weather is nice as well. It doesn’t get too hot in the summer, which means during the hot months people can escape to Yanbu.”
Beyond its scenic charm, favorable climate and natural beauty, Yanbu also has a particular appeal for history buffs. The British army intelligence officer T.E. Lawrence, better known as Lawrence of Arabia, lived in Yanbu for a time between 1915 and 1916 in a typical Hijazi building.
The British archaeologist, diplomat and writer became famous for his role in the Arab Revolt and the Sinai and Palestine Campaign against the Ottoman Empire during the First World War.
Lawrence was deployed to the region to help the Arabs overthrow their Ottoman rulers, who had sided with Germany against Britain and France.
On Dec. 1, 1916, the Ottoman forces of Fakhri Pasha launched a daring offensive against Yanbu with the aim of reestablishing control over the strategically vital port.
After some initial Ottoman successes, the Arabs counterattacked with the support of five British Royal Navy warships anchored off the coast. By Jan. 18, 1917, the Ottomans were in full retreat.
Yanbu served as a supply and operations base for Arab and British forces for the remainder of the war.
In 1975, the Saudi government decided to transform Yanbu into one of the country’s two new industrial centers, the other being Jubail on the Arabian Gulf.
Since then, state and private development projects in Yanbu have boosted its economic value and prestige, attracting huge petrochemical and logistics infrastructure.
Today, as the Kingdom undergoes a fresh transformation, heralded by the Vision 2030 economic and social reform agenda, Yanbu’s fortunes are once again shifting — this time toward tourism, heritage and culture.
In 2020, the Ministry of Tourism launched a project to restore T.E. Lawrence’s Hejazi house, renovating its white stone walls and ornate wooden screens in what would become the first of the ministry’s efforts to revive the old town of Yanbu.
Soon, other traditional Arabian homes followed, with sensitive restoration work launched to restore their coral-stone walls and wooden latticed windows to their former glory. The rebirth of Yanbu’s authentic architecture has made the city a highly desirable place to visit.
Since then, a host of tour operators have sprung up across Yanbu to cater for this recent influx of visitors.
Al-Enezi, who has run tours in Yanbu since 2008, offers a choice of two main tours — one along the coast that features a visit to Oyster Island, known for its pristine beaches and clear waters, and another into the urban heart of Yanbu that acquaints visitors with local heritage and crafts.
He also takes visitors to Umluj, which is situated 150 km north of Yanbu. Often referred to as the “Maldives of Saudi Arabia,” the coastal town is made up of more than 100 small islands where hotels and other attractions are now under construction.
Also outside the town, thrill-seeking visitors are drawn to Radwa Mount, with its red-hued jagged peaks towering some 2,282 meters above sea level, making it the highest point in the Al-Nakhil range.
Known for its rich biodiversity, including lynx, tigers, ibex and wolves, visitors can enjoy a safari tour along the rugged highland landscape and stop at high-altitude villages to sample the local honey.
For Al-Enezi, the tourism industry in Yanbu is unrecognizable today from what passed for it when he began organizing tours there 14 years ago.
“It was hard for the few of us working in the business in the beginning because at that time the Saudi government wasn’t focused on tourism and not many people were coming to visit the Kingdom,” he told Arab News.
“But this is now a growing and changing business.”
Top UK school opens in Riyadh with pledge to ‘motivate, inspire’
Downe House ‘will prepare Saudi girls for their place on world stage’
Updated 13 May 2022
Rahaf Jambi
RIYADH: Downe House, Riyadh’s first British international school for girls, opened on Thursday with a promise to inspire a generation of young Saudi women to take their place on the national and world stage.
The school, one of the most highly regarded for female students in Britain, said that its Riyadh branch will offer a global curriculum utilizing the latest education advances in the developed world.
Downe House UK Principal Emma McKendrick, who attended the school’s opening ceremony, said: “This is one of the most exciting opportunities to create a rich school to support the development of young women in Saudi Arabia, who, I hope, will go on to play a significant part in society and global society.”
She told Arab News that the school will seek to “foster cognitive and intellectual curiosity, nurture talents and interests outside the classroom, open up to cultures and respect others.”
The opening comes as part of a Royal Commission for Riyadh City program to bring international teaching institutions to the capital. A major project led by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is seeking to attract global education organizations to the Kingdom, in partnership with the ministries of education and investment.
Downe House School has over a 100 years of experience, and focuses on the academic excellence and well-being of female students, developing their abilities and self-confidence in order to contribute to the development of their local and global community.
HIGHLIGHT
Graduates of Downe House Riyadh will join an alumni community of more than 3,000 women, including members of British and other royal families, and leading figures in research, writing, arts and business.
Neil Crompton, British ambassador to Saudi Arabia, said that the opening of a Downe House School branch in the Kingdom is an affirmation of the strong historic relations between the UK and Saudi Arabia, as well as a model for strengthening both countries’ links in the education sector.
“I think having the school here is terrific news (and shows) that the relationship is flourishing between the two kingdoms and has a lot of commitment by both governments,” Crompton told Arab News.
“Education is very important and, historically, many Saudis come to the UK to study. But I think it’s nice to have the opportunity here, as in the past year four British schools were opened in Riyadh. And Downe House is distinguished for its education as it will be the first independent British girls’ school to open its doors in Saudi Arabia, and we are proud to support this journey,” he said.
Downe House Riyadh offers a modern campus, with facilities including libraries, open halls, technical and scientific laboratories, a music studio, a theater that can accommodate 560 people, a major sports academy, and an indoor swimming pool designed by leading Saudi female architects.
Faisal Al-Muammar, chairman of Downe House Riyadh, expressed his gratitude to the partners in RCRC, the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Investment, and the Ministry of Human Resources for their support and vision to attract the British school to Saudi Arabia.
“Downe House Riyadh focuses on motivating and inspiring female students. It will work to develop personal skills, research skills, and knowledge to enhance individual talents and interests and instil a culture of participation and respect for others beyond the limits of academic achievement,” he said.
Mango cultivation is spread over several governorates in the Jazan region
Updated 12 May 2022
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI
JEDDAH: With 1 million mango trees, Jazan farmers have made great strides in expanding their production of tropical fruit for local and international markets.
With this initiative, as part of Saudi Vision 2030, the Kingdom’s southwestern region has reintroduced itself as a key player on the country’s agricultural development map.
In January 2019, King Salman inaugurated the Sustainable Agricultural Rural Development Program, which aims to boost the production, processing and marketing of fruit, fish, livestock, Arabic coffee, and the cultivation of rain-fed crops.
The program also aims to improve the income of small farmers, create jobs, contribute to food security, and sustainable development of all agricultural products.
According to a report carried by the Saudi Press Agency, some 250,000 mango trees produced over 18,000 tons of fruit per annum, as estimated in May 2005. The number of farms increased to over 19,100 in 2022, with 1 million mango trees, at an annual production rate of more than 65,000 tons of fruit.
FASTFACT
Mango cultivation is spread over several governorates in the Jazan region. Sabya is home to one of the country’s largest farms, with more than 30,000 trees and an annual production of more than 600 tons.
The region’s Agricultural Research Center has contributed significantly to the development of mango cultivation. The center’s nurseries include the oldest varieties of mango that were planted in 1973 to test whether they would grow well in the region. Other experiments began in 1983, with the introduction of new mango types that were imported from countries including Kenya, Egypt and India.
The imported mango trees that were successfully grown in the region include the special Indian type, Tommy Atkins, Keitt, Kent, and Palmer along with others that produce more than 55 varieties.
The Jazan branch of the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture, through the Agricultural Research Center, provides support services to the region’s farmers to help them increase the quality and quantity of their production.
The assistance includes soil and water analysis services to help farmers determine the appropriate crops to be planted, in addition to fertilization, technical instructions and seedlings at low cost.
The Jazan mango production season begins in the middle of March and reaches its peak in May.
Hungarian composer returns to the Kingdom to perform, mentor Saudi students
Gergely Boganyi discusses his creative composing process and insights into the growing music industry in Saudi Arabia
Updated 12 May 2022
Lama Alhamawi
RIYADH: Hungarian composer and pianist Gergely Boganyi has returned to Saudi Arabia, where he originally drew his inspiration to compose the 33-minute full orchestra symphony dedicated to AlUla.
“You know, it is easy to say that you like a place, and there are several places in the world that I like very much, but there was only one place that I was inspired by, to write a symphonic poem for a full-size orchestra and that was AlUla,” Boganyi said.
The musician and composer has dedicated his career to performing worldwide and passing on his knowledge through mentoring.
Visiting Arab News headquarters in Riyadh, Boganyi discussed his love for performing in the Kingdom, his creative composing process, and his insights into the growing music industry in Saudi Arabia.
Boganyi is also the inventor of the Boganyi piano, the style of which preserves the traditional integrity of the instrument’s structure but uses modern materials such as carbon fiber composite in the design.
Boganyi played his creation in the Kingdom during his first visit.
“It was absolutely amazing to come here with our new piano, to present the piano, and to play the first concert in the history of Saudi Arabia back in 2017, both in Riyadh and in Jeddah,” he said.
“It felt like I am a part of history … and I tried to be humble and responsible enough to fulfill this mission.”
On his first day back in Riyadh, the maestro performed a concert at the German Embassy, followed by a lecture and master class for pianists at the Saudi Music Commission.
“After the concert, I was listening to some of the Saudi students, which was an absolutely unique experience, a great action I would have never expected,” Boganyi expressed.
With the cultural and art sector in the Kingdom quickly expanding and empowering young talents, there is so much potential to be discovered.
“Our culture and our life in the world are usually somewhat overcooked sometimes. Therefore, I see a historical chance here where musical education has not been a part of hundreds of years of education,” he added.
When mentoring the Saudi students, the composer saw an “honest” and simple methodology to their performances.
“Well, it was a fantastic experience to see the dedication and the honest attitude of the Saudi students. I was really moved by it straight away,” Boganyi said.
He highlighted that with such talents and simplicity, there is an opportunity to develop something extraordinary in the Kingdom.
“I have seen great developments already since I have been here the last time (in 2019). There is a historic chance to direct musical and educational life in a really powerful way at this moment,” he said.
On his visit to the Kingdom in 2019, Boganyi self-composed a symphony inspired by the beautiful landscapes of AlUla.
“I have visited AlUla, the historical place, city, and surroundings, and I was deeply moved by what I had seen,” he said.
Boganyi composed a symphony dedicated to the four elements of AlUla that he drew inspiration from — the land, flavors and smells, night sky and the rising sun.
“The smells, not only of the food and the coffee which I like very much, but the smell of nature as well,” he stated. “The night, which is silent in the desert, but still there is a mystical message within the silence because the silence is not a dead silence.”
Boganyi also shed light on his creative process.
“Composition is the most complex inspiration, which targets the audience in the first place. So, for example, for the AlUla symphony poem, I was trying to combine the Western musical culture with the Arabic musical flavor and present it in a musically understandable manner,” he said.
The composer aimed to create a “romantic movie approach” to the symphony that developed a spiritual connection to each person.
“The essence of the composition is through the soul of a person, so I need to be very open-minded, but also the soul must be open toward the people that are going to listen to it,” he explained.
The composer dedicated three months, day and night, to the 33-minute symphony.
“I am moved by the power of the scene, of the space and the sand and the dunes and the rock, and then the sun as well, and when it rises it is such an emotional moment, and the fourth movement is like the victory of the light over the darkness,” he said
The composer told Arab News that he was born into a musical family, so he took up the piano and other instruments quickly.
“We are four siblings, and we were all born within five years, so we are very close to each other, and we were all born into the music, so I don’t even remember when I started to play the piano,” Boganyi stated.
“Right away going to the piano and it had such an attraction that I couldn’t resist, and then it was the most natural thing that I became a musician,” he highlighted.
On Tuesday evening, he concluded his visit with his second performance in Riyadh, featuring music by some of the greatest composers, such as Chopin and Liszt.
When asked if he would make any future visits or performances to the Kingdom, he said: “As far as I am concerned, I am ready to come back next week.”
Saudi king receives letter from Burundi's president on bilateral relations
Updated 12 May 2022
SPA
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman received a written message from Burundi’s President Evariste Ndayishimiye, regarding bilateral relations and ways to support and enhance them in various fields and at all levels.
The message was received by Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan during a meeting with his Burundi counterpart, Albert Shingiro, in Riyadh.
At the beginning of the reception, Prince Faisal thanked the country for supporting the Kingdom’s request to host the Expo 2030 in Riyadh.
The two ministers also discussed relations between the two countries and ways to enhance them in various fields, in addition to exchanging views on regional and international issues of common interest.