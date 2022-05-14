Saudi Arabia reports 434 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia reported 434 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, according to the Ministry of Health. As a result, the total number of cases in the Kingdom over the course of the pandemic grew to 758,795.
The authorities also confirmed three new COVID-19-related deaths, raising the total number of fatalities to 9,114.
Of the new infections, 146 were recorded in Jeddah, 73 in Riyadh, 65 in Makkah, 64 in Madinah and 20 in Dammam. Several other cities recorded fewer than 20 new cases each.
The ministry said that of the current cases, 63 were in critical condition. It said that 6,109 COVID-19 cases were still active.
The ministry also announced that 263 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom over the course of the pandemic to 743,572.
Saudi leaders congratulate Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed on election as UAE president
Updated 15 May 2022
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman on Saturday congratulated Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed on his election as president of the UAE, Saudi Press Agency reported,
The rulers of the country’s seven sheikhdoms made a unanimous decision at a meeting held at Al-Mushrif Palace in Abu Dhabi to Sheikh Mohammed, a day after the death of former leader Sheikh Khalifa.
The king said: “On the occasion of your election by the Federal Supreme Council as president of the United Arab Emirates, we are pleased to express to Your Highness the most sincere fraternal congratulations,” wishing him success in serving his country and its people.
He added: “We look forward to continuing work to consolidate the bonds of brotherhood and friendship between our two countries and peoples, and to work together to strengthen relations between the countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council and the Arab and Islamic nations, wishing Your Highness good health and happiness, and your country more security, prosperity, stability and prosperity.”
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman made a phone call to Sheikh Mohammed to congratulate him on his election and wish him success.
The UAE president expressed his thanks and appreciation to the crown prince for his sincere sentiments.
Meanwhile, Sheikh Mohammed received a number of senior Saudi officials in Abu Dhabi, who came to offer their condolences over the passing of Sheikh Khalifa, who died on Friday aged 73.
Secret ingredient is love as Saudi grandmother shares her culinary skills with the world
Rather than simply passing on her knowledge of Arab food to her own family, Nijat Abdulmajeed is targeting a global audience through Instagram
Updated 14 May 2022
AMEERA ABID
JEDDAH: Saudi grandmother Nijat Abdulmajeed from Jeddah is on a mission to pass on the culinary knowledge and skills she has accumulated during a lifetime of preparing authentic Arab food, not only to her own children and grandchildren but to all Saudis and other people around the world.
Her granddaughter, Shahad Nejaim, said that her grandmother’s cooking has always been an important way in which she shows her love for family and friends.
This was confirmed by Abdulmajeed’s daughter and Nejaim's mother, Basmah Omair, who said: “Her cooking means home and love to me … and meals are the way we express love in this house.”
After deciding that it would be a good idea to pass on the wealth of cooking knowledge and experience she has gained over the years, Abdulmajeed decided to share her recipes, tricks and tips for making some of the most delicious and authentic Arab dishes not only with her family but with the whole world on Instagram, where she goes by the name @annati_1.
"Anna" is something you call a grandmother, the "Ti" at the end of the word shows possession, Nejaim said that as kids, Nejaim and her cousins would argue saying "she is my Anna, no, she is my Anna." When deciding the name for her Instagram they decided to make her everyone's grandmother, hence the name "Annati."
“We wanted to document her cooking for the grandchildren only but my mom thought that we could pass on the knowledge to the whole younger generation,” Omair said.
“She was the force behind the idea of putting videos on Instagram. She told me that it might work or it might not but we have nothing to lose.”
Abdulmajeed and her family invited a team from Arab News into their home to watch her in action in the kitchen and see how food is an integral part of the loving bond she shares with her children and grandchildren.
Immediately, it was obvious that she exudes an aura of warmth and love that envelopes not only her own family but their guests as well. It was also obviously important to her that her visitors were well fed and understood the value she places on family.
For Arab News she made fatteh bazinjan, a dish that includes eggplant, ground meat, fried bread and yogurt, and is topped with pine nuts and pomegranate. One of the key ingredients is pomegranate molasses, which is a favorite of Abdulmajeed. As she prepared the meal, she encouraged her guests to sample the individual ingredients to understand each element before they all came together in the finished dish
Abdulmajeed said that through the years people had often told her that she should write a recipe book or make a cookery show.
“But at that time I was busy with my life and children,” she said. “Only now have I got some time in my life and have begun sharing my recipes on Instagram.”
She said that she most enjoys making savory Arabic dishes but also dabbles in desserts and other cuisines from around the world.
Abdulmajeed revealed that when she moved to the US for the education of her children she was determined to ensure her children remained connected to their roots and culture, including its cuisine.
“So, I started making everything at home, by myself, from scratch,” she added.
Her daughter and granddaughter agreed that many of their most cherished memories of Abdulmajeed revolve around food: The meals their "Anna" cooked for them, or being in the kitchen with her and learning how to cook.
“One of my favorite memories is from when we were living in the US and my father would open our door to anyone who was a student, or was living without their family, to come for futoor (iftar), so it was an open-house invitation,” said Omair.
Nejaim said that she loves Arab cuisine.
“For others, comfort food might be mac and cheese or fries; for me it’s anything with dibs rumman (pomegranate molasses) in it,” she added. “(My grandmother’s) dishes are like when you want to hug someone and you can’t give them a hug, so you go to the kitchen and try and recreate the feeling.”
She said that the experience of learning how to cook from her grandmother involved a process of unlearning what she thought she knew and learning to trust her instincts.
“I was really precise, as I liked to bake, but she just refused to let me use measurements and instead encouraged me go with my gut feeling,” said Nejaim.
“So, it was a learning curve for me. It was a very special experience. It was beyond a culinary experience; I feel like I was getting a piece of her that I will keep with me and hand it down to my own children.”
Abdulmajeed said that Arabic food can take a very long time to cook and many young people don’t like spending that amount of time on preparing food.
“I try to tell them that there are ways in which you can prepare in advance that help cut down the time, and when you come home tired you can make it for yourself,” she said.
Looking to the future, the family plans to organize online classes especially for younger people to teach them how to prepare ingredients in advance and make the cooking process easier.
“I am enjoying sharing (my mother) with the world,” said Omair, her eyes filling with tears. “I think she deserves to be acknowledged for the mother she is and the knowledge she has. When you have the knowledge, you can’t just hold on to it.”
Beyond her cooking tips, Abdulmajeed has some other important advice to pass on to families.
“I gave my whole life to keeping my family close to me and being the best mother and grandmother I could possibly be,” she said. “I became their friend and I have no regrets about devoting my life to my children. I think that family should always be a priority.”
Omair said another important lesson she learned from her mother is that it is never too late to start something new that one is passionate about and that it is important stop being a perfectionist and not be afraid to take risks.
“Being with my mom has allowed me to enjoy what I want to do instead of waiting until I absolutely knew that the outcome would be perfect,” she said.
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to attend Two Holy Mosques' Cup Final
The crown prince will hand over the trophy to the winning team after the final
Updated 14 May 2022
Arab News
RIYADH: Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman will attend the Two Holy Mosques' Cup Final taking place next Thursday between Al-Hilal and Al-Fayha on behalf of King Salman, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.
The crown prince will hand over the trophy to the winning team after the final, which is being held at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah.
Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, Minister of Sport, expressed his sincere appreciation to King Salman, for his generous patronage of this occasion, and to the crown prince for his attendance and honoring of the event.
He added that this reflected an evident embodiment of the leadership’s interest in sports and athletes, and their constant keenness to support and empower the sector.
“The huge leaps we are experiencing in sports, would not have been achieved without the generous support that tackled the needs of the nation's sports sector, and we will move forward to achieve aspirations, through the implementation of comprehensive programs and initiatives emanating from the Kingdom's Vision 2030, towards promising future,” he said.
Prince Abdulaziz congratulated the two teams for reaching the final, wishing them success.
Saudi Arabia highlights environmental efforts at UN forum
KSA seeks to host COP16 as part of global campaign to combat land loss, erosion
Updated 14 May 2022
SPA
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has outlined its efforts to combat land degradation and restore degraded ecosystems during the 15th session of the Conference of the Parties of the UN Convention to Combat Desertification.
The Kingdom’s delegation to the COP15 forum, which is being held in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, until May 20, was led by Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture Undersecretary for Environmental Affairs Osama bin Ibrahim Faqiha, in the presence of the Kingdom’s Ambassador to the Ivory Coast Abdullah bin Hamad Al-Subaie.
A summit meeting was held on May 9, under the patronage of Alassane Ouattara, president of the Ivory Coast. The conference was attended by various state leaders, ministers, and heads of delegations taking part in COP15.
In an address to the forum, Faqiha said that the Kingdom is making great efforts to preserve and protect the environment locally and globally, enacting new environmental regulations in 2020 and a new waste management system in 2021, based on the foundations of a circular economy, as well as establishing five national centers specializing in environmental fields and an environmental fund.
Saudi Arabia has officially submitted a request to host the 16th session of the Conference of the Parties to UNCCD, and is looking forward to hosting Expo 2030 in Riyadh, he added.
Faqiha highlighted the Saudi Green Initiative, which set ambitious targets for developing vegetation cover, reducing desertification and raising the percentage of protected areas in the Kingdom, and the Middle East Green Initiative, which aims to promote regional cooperation to reduce desertification and land degradation by planting 50 billion trees, of which 10 billion trees will be planted in the Kingdom, equivalent to 5 percent of global afforestation targets.
He said that the Kingdom, during its presidency of the G20 in 2020, worked to enhance joint action to confront environmental challenges, and launched the Global Initiative on Reducing Land Degradation and Enhancing Conservation of Terrestrial Habitats, and the “Global Coral Research and Development Accelerator Platform,” adding that Saudi Arabia is working to take measures to implement these two initiatives in cooperation with its partners.
COP15 was launched with the participation of heads of state, ministers, and delegations representing 197 countries, under the theme “Land, Life, Legacy: From Scarcity to Prosperity.”
Participants will discuss measures to achieve Sustainable Development Goals related to land degradation, with a focus on activities to address drought, dust and sand storms, as well as other measures that will contribute to the green recovery after the coronavirus pandemic.
Western opera and Saudi tunes in harmony at Voices for Peace concert in celebration of Europe Day
The show featured Saudi opera singer Sawsan Al-Bahati and her French counterpart, Aurelie Loilier, and the conductor was Algerian maestro Amine Kouider
‘I’m overexcited and very happy for this event that allowed us a nice cultural exchange between both countries … Unity is the message for music,” said Al-Bahati
Updated 14 May 2022
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR
JEDDAH: The musical cultures of Saudi Arabia and Europe were in perfect harmony in Jeddah during Voices for Peace, a special gala operatic concert in celebration of Europe Day.
The show, which took place at Battarjee Medical College on Thursday night, featured Saudi opera singer Sawsan Al-Bahati and her French counterpart, Aurelie Loilier. They were accompanied by two orchestras conducted by Algerian maestro Amine Kouider.
It was organized by the Consulate General of France in Jeddah and the audience included Mostafa Mihraje, the French Consul General, and Makarem Battarjee, the president of Saudi German Hospitals Group.
Highlighting France’s role in Europe Day, an EU celebration of peace and unity in Europe that is held on May 9 each year, Mihraje explained that his country was one of the six founding members of the union, alongside Belgium, German, Italy, Luxembourg and the Netherlands.
“This, of course, gives us a special responsibility in this regard, especially given that starting today, for six months, France is heading the European Union,” he told Arab News.
“Of course this is something we are proud of and that gives us a great responsibility in this regard, in light of the crises that Europe is going through — Russia’s attack on Ukraine in particular.
“We are very happy today because we gave an example that cultures build bridges between two countries. And as you saw today, the French musical group and the Saudi musical group sang and played music in a special, organized and harmonious way. And we are very proud of this.”
Loilier said that the chance to sing alongside Saudi counterpart Al-Bahiti was a very meaningful experience.
“Of course, it’s a very important moment and it’s unique and it was a great pleasure for me to be there,” said the soprano. “It’s quite new to sing like this … and I hope we will come back and sing again with Sawsan, in France maybe. I hope she will come to France to sing with me as a next step.
“It’s a way to share emotions and to feel the friendship between everyone.”
Al-Bahiti said that this was the first time she had performed a duet with a professional, international opera singer.
“I’m overexcited and very happy for this event that allowed us a nice cultural exchange between both countries,” she said, adding that the message she wants to send out as an artist is one of unity.
“This event has made it happen and it’s only the beginning. Unity is the message for music. Music is the language of the world; we talk by music through our heart, so this is exactly what we want to achieve.”
The concert in Jeddah was the second performance of Voices for Peace, following a show in Riyadh the night before.
Amjaad Aiman, a member of a Saudi choir that took part in the concerts, said she had a great time practicing and performing.
“We represented the Arabic side, alongside the French orchestra,” she said. “The preparations and choral singing were so much fun and were a beautiful experience for me.
“We’ve been rehearsing since Monday and first sang at the Cultural Palace in Riyadh on Wednesday, and now in Jeddah at Battarjee Medical College.”