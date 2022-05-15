You are here

Oil Updates — Crude steady; OPEC authorizes Iraq to increase output to 4.5m bpd;  Kurdish forces seize oil wells

Oil prices rose about 4 percent on Friday as US gasoline prices jumped to a record high. (Shutterstock)
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Oil prices rose about 4 percent on Friday as US gasoline prices jumped to a record high, China looked ready to ease pandemic restrictions and investors worried supplies will tighten if the EU bans Russian oil.

Brent futures rose $4.10, or 3.8 percent, to settle at $111.55 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose $4.36, or 4.1 percent, to settle at $110.49.

That was the highest close for WTI since March 25 and its third straight weekly rise. Brent fell for the first time in three weeks.

OPEC authorizes Iraq to increase output 

Iraq’s representative at OPEC said the organization had agreed to the country increasing its output to 4.5 million barrels of oil per day starting from June, the state news agency INA reported on Saturday.

There will be further increases of 50,000 bpd in output in each of the months July, August and September, INA added, citing Muhammad Saadoun’s statements.

Iraq pumped 4.43 million bpd of oil in April, 16,000 bpd above its OPEC+ quota for that month, according to data from state-owned marketer SOMO seen by Reuters on May 11.

Kurdish forces seize oil wells

Forces from the regional Kurdish government have taken control of some oil wells in northern Kirkuk, Iraq’s state-run North Oil Company said in a statement on Saturday, but the Kurdish government denied this.

It said the forces arrived with a technical team from the Kurdish region and took over some of the oil wells in the Bai Hassan oilfield, which is controlled by the North Oil Company.

The statement did not say when the forces arrived and whether they were still there.

The Kurdistan Regional Government denied in a statement on its official website “all allegations and rumors which claim that the regional government had occupied and took over oilfields in Bai Hassan ... with the support of an armed force.”

It added: “Public wealth is owned by all Iraqis according to the Iraqi constitution and not one company... If it (North Oil Company) was keen to solve problems, there must be a legislation of the oil and gas law based on the constitution.”

(With input from Reuters) 

Topics: Oil OPEC trading Price

Saudi Aramco’s quarterly profit up 81% to $40bn

RIYADH: Saudi Aramco’s profit has surged 81 percent in the first quarter of 2022 to SR148 billion ($40 billion), a bourse filing showed.

Topics: Aramco Saudi Arabia Oil

Somou Real Estate plans move to main market of Saudi stock exchange

RIYADH: Saudi developer Somou Real Estate Co., currently listed on the Kingdom’s parallel Nomu market, has received its board’s approval to transfer to the main index TASI.

The transition is subject to approval from the Saudi stock exchange as well as fulfilling all requirements imposed by the market, the company said in a filing. 

Topics: economy Saudi Arabia real estate somu TASI NOMU Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul)

Higher margins drive Al-Jouf Agricultural profit up by 297% in Q1

RIYADH: Al-Jouf Agricultural Development Co. saw profits jump 297 percent in the first quarter of 2022.

The Saudi-listed company boosted its profit to SR15 million ($4 million) in the first quarter of this year, up from SR3.8 million for quarter one a year ago, according to a bourse filing

The increase was driven by higher profit margins due to lower costs of some products, which resulted in an increase of 155.46 percent in gross profit.

Despite the higher profit, the company's revenue decreased slightly to SR60 million from SR61 million for the same period last year.

Founded in 1988, Al-Jouf Agricultural Development Co. is engaged in the production of strategic agricultural crops such as wheat, potatoes and onions.

 

Topics: Saudi Agriculture Profit stock price

Saudi annual inflation rises to 2.3% in April as costs of transport, food & beverages bite

Saudi Arabia’s annual inflation rate accelerated to reach 2.3 percent in April, up from 2 percent in March, according to the General Authority for Statistics, also known as GASTAT.

The consumer price index, or CPI, in April 2022 has surged 2 percent when compared to the corresponding period a year earlier, primarily driven by a rise in transport prices as well as food and beverages. 

Transport prices climbed 4.6 percent due to a rise in gasoline prices by 9.5 percent along with a rise in car prices by around 4.1 percent.

Food and beverages prices increased by 4.3 percent due to an increase in meat prices by 3.5 percent, and vegetable prices by 13.5 percent. 

Personal goods and services prices increased by 2.8 percent, mainly resulting from an increase in prices of jewelry, clocks and watches. 

Topics: economy Saudi Arabia consumer inflation

Saudi Chemical's profits drop 20% in Q1 as sales fall

RIYADH: Saudi Chemical Co. saw its profit drop by 20 percent in the first three months of 2022 due to a fall in sales.

The Saudi-listed firm’s profits plunged to SR32.71 million ($8 million) in the first quarter from SR40.83 million for the same quarter last year, according to bourse filings.

The company said the decrease in net profit is primarily due to a decrease in pharma sector sales combined with a dip in other revenues.

The chemical producer's annual revenue stood at SR904 million, compared to SR969 million for the same period last year.

Topics: Saudi Chemical stock

