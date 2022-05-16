You are here

  Saudi insurers quarterly profits dragged down by higher claims

Saudi insurers quarterly profits dragged down by higher claims

Saudi insurers quarterly profits dragged down by higher claims
Updated 16 May 2022
Aqila Alasaeed

Saudi insurers quarterly profits dragged down by higher claims

Saudi insurers quarterly profits dragged down by higher claims
Updated 16 May 2022
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: Two of the Saudi-listed major insurers have reported losses in the first quarter of 2022, driven by higher claims, revealed their earning announcements on Monday. 

The Co. for Cooperative Insurance, also known as Tawuinya, saw its first-quarter profit drop by 49 percent to SR41 million ($11 million) from SR80.81 million the same period in 2021.

Al-Etihad Cooperative Insurance Co. saw its profits plunge 95 percent to SR689,910 in the first quarter compared to SR14.55 million in the first quarter of 2021, according to their bourse filings. 

Although both companies attributed the drop in their bottom lines to an increase in claims, Tawuinya added that a decrease in earnings from policyholders and shareholders also a major factor.

Topics: economy Saudi Arabia Insurance insurers

Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

Diriyah Gate will contribute $7.2bn to Saudi GDP, says Abdullah Taibah

Diriyah Gate will contribute $7.2bn to Saudi GDP, says Abdullah Taibah
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s historic city development project, The Diriyah Gate, will contribute SR27 billion ($7.2 billion) to Saudi Arabia’s gross domestic product upon its completion, according to Abdullah Taibah, senior advisor to CEO, the Royal Commission for Riyadh City. 

While talking at the Saudi-Thai Economic Forum on May 16, Taibah said that the project will also create around 120,000 jobs, and will surely emerge as one of the most popular destinations in Saudi Arabia. 

Known as Saudi’s cultural capital, Diriyah is located just 20 minutes northwest of Riyadh’s city center. The plan is to transform the historic city into one of the world’s leading “lifestyle destinations for culture and heritage, hospitality, retail, and education,” according to a government website. 

Taibah spoke of some of the other ambitious projects that are set to transform the Kingdom into a land of global attraction as Saudi moves ahead with achieving Vision 2030 goals.  

Calling the King Salman Park, the “Lungs of Riyadh,” he revealed that this site will have plenty of green space, with lots of arts and sports activities. 

Talking about the Qiddiya project, Taibah said, “This place will be developed over 316 square km. It will include eight family-friendly theme parks. It will include the longest Formula One track of about 7.8 km and it’s supposed to be attracting 48 million visitors.” 

He added that the Riyadh Art project will install more than 1,000 public art installations from local and international artists. 

Talking about improving city transport infrastructure, Taibah noted that the King Abdulaziz metro project will cover 176 km in Riyadh with 85 stations. 

“These stations will be spread around the city covering the most populated areas connecting King Khalid (International Airport) from the north, all the way to King Abdullah Financial District and other populated areas,” he added. 

 

Topics: Diriyah Saudi tourism

Bahraini oil refineries’ profit margin rises to an all time high, oil minister tells Asharq

Bahraini oil refineries’ profit margin rises to an all time high, oil minister tells Asharq
Updated 7 min ago
Arab News

Bahraini oil refineries’ profit margin rises to an all time high, oil minister tells Asharq

Bahraini oil refineries’ profit margin rises to an all time high, oil minister tells Asharq
Updated 7 min ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The profit margin of Bahraini oil refineries has risen to its highest historical level in the industry, the country's minister of oil and gas said in an interview with Asharq.

Mohammed bin Khalifa bin Ahmed Al-Khalifa also added that Bahrain Petroleum Co. refinery’s expansion is over 80 percent complete. 

Expansion of the main oil refinery is in progress which will raise the total capacity to around 400,000 barrels per day, he added. 

The Bahrain Petroleum Co. refinery expansion project will raise the current production capacity from 267,000 barrels to 360,000 barrels per day, according to Asharq.

Bahrain has more than 30 trillion cubic feet of gas reserves, and imports about 80 percent of its crude oil from Saudi Arabia.

Topics: economy Oil Bahrain GCC Oil Saudi Arabia

Saudi crude oil exports fall 1% in March, biggest monthly decline in year: JODI

Saudi crude oil exports fall 1% in March, biggest monthly decline in year: JODI
Updated 12 min 14 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi crude oil exports fall 1% in March, biggest monthly decline in year: JODI

Saudi crude oil exports fall 1% in March, biggest monthly decline in year: JODI
Updated 12 min 14 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia's crude oil exports fell by 72,000 barrels per day (bpd), or 1 percent month-on-month in March, data from the Joint Organisations Data Initiative, also known as JODI, reveal. 

Exports decreased to 7.235 million bpd from 7.307 million bpd in February. The decline is the biggest since March 2021 when exports fell 3.5 percent.

The volume of crude oil output has continued to grow for the eleventh month in a row. 

The output grew by 75,000 bpd in March to 10.300 million bpd. Production rose by 0.7 percent from 10.225 million bpd in February. 

Topics: economy Saudi Arabia Oil gas

Wheat prices hit record high after India export ban

Wheat prices hit record high after India export ban
Updated 31 min 58 sec ago
AFP

Wheat prices hit record high after India export ban

Wheat prices hit record high after India export ban
Updated 31 min 58 sec ago
AFP

Wheat prices surged to a record high on Monday after India decided to ban exports of the commodity as a heatwave hit production.

The price — which was already high in the wake of Russia’s invasion of major wheat exporter Ukraine — jumped to 435 euros ($453) per ton as the European market opened.
 

Topics: russia sanctions wheat food supply

Shares in Saudi Tadawul gain despite a decline in profits

Shares in Saudi Tadawul gain despite a decline in profits
Updated 46 min 21 sec ago
Arab News
Arab News

Shares in Saudi Tadawul gain despite a decline in profits

Shares in Saudi Tadawul gain despite a decline in profits
Updated 46 min 21 sec ago
Arab News Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Tadawul Group’s stock gained in the afternoon trading session on Monday, despite the company posting lower first-quarter profit yesterday.

As of 2:04 p.m. Saudi time, the Kingdom’s bourse operator had seen its shares rise 3.15 percent to SR209.80 ($56), up from SR203.2 at the previous close.

The company reported lower profits yesterday, dropping 21 percent to SR141 million in the first quarter, from SR180 million for the same quarter last year.

Topics: economy Saudi Arabia Tadawul TASI NOMU earnings

