Saudi pipe producer secures deal to supply Uruguay’s Tenaris with steel pipes

Diriyah Gate will contribute $7.2bn to Saudi GDP, says Abdullah Taibah

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s historic city development project, The Diriyah Gate, will contribute SR27 billion ($7.2 billion) to Saudi Arabia’s gross domestic product upon its completion, according to Abdullah Taibah, senior advisor to CEO, the Royal Commission for Riyadh City.

While talking at the Saudi-Thai Economic Forum on May 16, Taibah said that the project will also create around 120,000 jobs, and will surely emerge as one of the most popular destinations in Saudi Arabia.

Known as Saudi’s cultural capital, Diriyah is located just 20 minutes northwest of Riyadh’s city center. The plan is to transform the historic city into one of the world’s leading “lifestyle destinations for culture and heritage, hospitality, retail, and education,” according to a government website.

Taibah spoke of some of the other ambitious projects that are set to transform the Kingdom into a land of global attraction as Saudi moves ahead with achieving Vision 2030 goals.

Calling the King Salman Park, the “Lungs of Riyadh,” he revealed that this site will have plenty of green space, with lots of arts and sports activities.

Talking about the Qiddiya project, Taibah said, “This place will be developed over 316 square km. It will include eight family-friendly theme parks. It will include the longest Formula One track of about 7.8 km and it’s supposed to be attracting 48 million visitors.”

He added that the Riyadh Art project will install more than 1,000 public art installations from local and international artists.

Talking about improving city transport infrastructure, Taibah noted that the King Abdulaziz metro project will cover 176 km in Riyadh with 85 stations.

“These stations will be spread around the city covering the most populated areas connecting King Khalid (International Airport) from the north, all the way to King Abdullah Financial District and other populated areas,” he added.