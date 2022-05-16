You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi pipe producer secures deal to supply Uruguay’s Tenaris with steel pipes

Saudi pipe producer secures deal to supply Uruguay’s Tenaris with steel pipes

Saudi pipe producer secures deal to supply Uruguay’s Tenaris with steel pipes
Stock image Shutterstock
Short Url

https://arab.news/85g98

Updated 16 May 2022
Salma Wael

Saudi pipe producer secures deal to supply Uruguay’s Tenaris with steel pipes

Saudi pipe producer secures deal to supply Uruguay’s Tenaris with steel pipes
Updated 16 May 2022
Salma Wael

RIYADH: The Saudi Steel Pipe Co. has closed a deal to supply Uruguay’s Tenaris Global Services with oil and gas steel pipes.

With orders valued at SR139 million ($37 million), the transaction’s financial impact is expected to roll out in the second half of this year, the Saudi-based pipe manufacturer said in a bourse filing.

Back in 2019, Tenaris, a global supplier of steel tubes, acquired 47.8 percent of Saudi Steel Pipe’s shares in a $141 million deal.

Topics: economy Saudi Arabia manufacturing Production

Related

Saudi Aramco awards $71m steel pipes deal to Arabian Pipes
Business & Economy
Saudi Aramco awards $71m steel pipes deal to Arabian Pipes
Tenaris acquires 48% stake in Saudi Steel Pipe
Business & Economy
Tenaris acquires 48% stake in Saudi Steel Pipe

China In-Focus — Central bank to cut interest rate for new mortgages to 4.4%

China In-Focus — Central bank to cut interest rate for new mortgages to 4.4%
Updated 12 sec ago
REEM WALID 

China In-Focus — Central bank to cut interest rate for new mortgages to 4.4%

China In-Focus — Central bank to cut interest rate for new mortgages to 4.4%
Updated 12 sec ago
REEM WALID 

RIYADH: China’s central bank is taking steps to boost the country’s housing market and slowing economy. Retail sales and factory production have slipped in the Asian country during April as a result of the COVID-19 lockdowns. Smartphone shipments also slipped 40.5 percent year-on year in March. The stock market is forecasted to near the bottom in the near future, according to one of the country’s top investment bankers.

  • China’s central bank has announced that it will be cutting the interest rate for new mortgages to 4.4 percent, down from 4.6 percent, Bloomberg reported. This comes as the Asian country wants to further advance the housing market as well as bolster the country’s decelerating economy.
  • The country’s retail and factory activity plunged during the month of April as a result of lockdowns which consequently negatively affected supply chains in the process, Reuters reported. While retail sales in April slipped 11.1 percent when compared to the corresponding period last year, factory production dropped 2.9 percent from a year earlier. 
  • Smartphone shipments within China shrank 40.5 percent year-on- year in March 2022 to reach 21.5 million smartphones, Reuters reported.
  • China’s stock markets are projected to be approaching the bottom, CNN reported, citing one of the Asian country’s top investment bankers. The dealmaker’s comments come after the benchmark Shanghai Composite index was seen dropping by 15 percent while the Shenzhen Composite plunged 24 percent respectively.
Topics: China Housing COVID-19 smartphones factory production retail sector

Related

China In-Focus — Bank lending at four-year low; Shanghai aims to reopen more COVID-shut businesses
Business & Economy
China In-Focus — Bank lending at four-year low; Shanghai aims to reopen more COVID-shut businesses

Germany to completely stop Russian oil imports: Bloomberg

Germany to completely stop Russian oil imports: Bloomberg
Updated 8 min 3 sec ago
Arab News

Germany to completely stop Russian oil imports: Bloomberg

Germany to completely stop Russian oil imports: Bloomberg
  • Recent statistics from the economy ministry in Berlin suggest that Russia’s share of German crude consumption has already declined to 12 percent
Updated 8 min 3 sec ago
Arab News

Germany has decided to completely stop Russian oil imports by the end of this year, even if the EU fails to impose a complete Russian embargo, Bloomberg reported, citing German government officials. 

According to the government officials, who wished to stay anonymous, the government is busy sealing deals with alternate suppliers, and all the problems related to logistics will be solved in the next six or seven months. 

Recent statistics from the economy ministry in Berlin suggest that Russia’s share of German crude consumption has already declined to 12 percent from about 35 percent following the Ukrainian invasion. 

Even though several EU nations are supporting a complete Russian embargo, diplomats have floated a delay in the phased-in oil ban after Hungary objected to the move, stating that it is too damaging for its economy. 

Topics: economy Germany russia sanctions Russia Ukraine

Related

Shell sells Russian retail business to Lukoil
Business & Economy
Shell sells Russian retail business to Lukoil
UK urges G7 to ban Russian ships and set timetable for oil and gas exit
Business & Economy
UK urges G7 to ban Russian ships and set timetable for oil and gas exit

Diriyah Gate will contribute $7.2bn to Saudi GDP, says Abdullah Taibah

Diriyah Gate will contribute $7.2bn to Saudi GDP, says Abdullah Taibah
Updated 32 min 10 sec ago
Arab News

Diriyah Gate will contribute $7.2bn to Saudi GDP, says Abdullah Taibah

Diriyah Gate will contribute $7.2bn to Saudi GDP, says Abdullah Taibah
Updated 32 min 10 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s historic city development project, The Diriyah Gate, will contribute SR27 billion ($7.2 billion) to Saudi Arabia’s gross domestic product upon its completion, according to Abdullah Taibah, senior advisor to CEO, the Royal Commission for Riyadh City. 

While talking at the Saudi-Thai Economic Forum on May 16, Taibah said that the project will also create around 120,000 jobs, and will surely emerge as one of the most popular destinations in Saudi Arabia. 

Known as Saudi’s cultural capital, Diriyah is located just 20 minutes northwest of Riyadh’s city center. The plan is to transform the historic city into one of the world’s leading “lifestyle destinations for culture and heritage, hospitality, retail, and education,” according to a government website. 

Taibah spoke of some of the other ambitious projects that are set to transform the Kingdom into a land of global attraction as Saudi moves ahead with achieving Vision 2030 goals.  

Calling the King Salman Park, the “Lungs of Riyadh,” he revealed that this site will have plenty of green space, with lots of arts and sports activities. 

Talking about the Qiddiya project, Taibah said, “This place will be developed over 316 square km. It will include eight family-friendly theme parks. It will include the longest Formula One track of about 7.8 km and it’s supposed to be attracting 48 million visitors.” 

He added that the Riyadh Art project will install more than 1,000 public art installations from local and international artists. 

Talking about improving city transport infrastructure, Taibah noted that the King Abdulaziz metro project will cover 176 km in Riyadh with 85 stations. 

“These stations will be spread around the city covering the most populated areas connecting King Khalid (International Airport) from the north, all the way to King Abdullah Financial District and other populated areas,” he added. 

 

Topics: Diriyah Saudi tourism

Related

Saudi Arabia’s Diriyah plans to attract 7 million visitors, says CEO
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia’s Diriyah plans to attract 7 million visitors, says CEO
Diriyah, Jewel of the Kingdom: Hala Abukhodair — a rising star at the DGDA
Saudi Arabia
Diriyah, Jewel of the Kingdom: Hala Abukhodair — a rising star at the DGDA

Bahraini oil refineries’ profit margin rises to an all time high, oil minister tells Asharq

Bahraini oil refineries’ profit margin rises to an all time high, oil minister tells Asharq
Updated 38 min 56 sec ago
Arab News

Bahraini oil refineries’ profit margin rises to an all time high, oil minister tells Asharq

Bahraini oil refineries’ profit margin rises to an all time high, oil minister tells Asharq
Updated 38 min 56 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The profit margin of Bahraini oil refineries has risen to its highest historical level in the industry, the country's minister of oil and gas said in an interview with Asharq.

Mohammed bin Khalifa bin Ahmed Al-Khalifa also added that Bahrain Petroleum Co. refinery’s expansion is over 80 percent complete. 

Expansion of the main oil refinery is in progress which will raise the total capacity to around 400,000 barrels per day, he added. 

The Bahrain Petroleum Co. refinery expansion project will raise the current production capacity from 267,000 barrels to 360,000 barrels per day, according to Asharq.

Bahrain has more than 30 trillion cubic feet of gas reserves, and imports about 80 percent of its crude oil from Saudi Arabia.

Topics: economy Oil Bahrain GCC Oil Saudi Arabia

Related

Update Oil prices drive Saudi quarterly budget to record first surplus in 6 years
Business & Economy
Oil prices drive Saudi quarterly budget to record first surplus in 6 years
Halliburton considers a stake in Iraq oil field from Exxon 
Business & Economy
Halliburton considers a stake in Iraq oil field from Exxon 

Saudi crude oil exports fall 1% in March, biggest monthly decline in year: JODI

Saudi crude oil exports fall 1% in March, biggest monthly decline in year: JODI
Updated 44 min 10 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi crude oil exports fall 1% in March, biggest monthly decline in year: JODI

Saudi crude oil exports fall 1% in March, biggest monthly decline in year: JODI
Updated 44 min 10 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia's crude oil exports fell by 72,000 barrels per day (bpd), or 1 percent month-on-month in March, data from the Joint Organisations Data Initiative, also known as JODI, reveal. 

Exports decreased to 7.235 million bpd from 7.307 million bpd in February. The decline is the biggest since March 2021 when exports fell 3.5 percent.

The volume of crude oil output has continued to grow for the eleventh month in a row. 

The output grew by 75,000 bpd in March to 10.300 million bpd. Production rose by 0.7 percent from 10.225 million bpd in February. 

Topics: economy Saudi Arabia Oil gas

Latest updates

China In-Focus — Central bank to cut interest rate for new mortgages to 4.4%
China In-Focus — Central bank to cut interest rate for new mortgages to 4.4%
Germany to completely stop Russian oil imports: Bloomberg
Germany to completely stop Russian oil imports: Bloomberg
Diriyah Gate will contribute $7.2bn to Saudi GDP, says Abdullah Taibah
Diriyah Gate will contribute $7.2bn to Saudi GDP, says Abdullah Taibah
Bahraini oil refineries’ profit margin rises to an all time high, oil minister tells Asharq
Bahraini oil refineries’ profit margin rises to an all time high, oil minister tells Asharq
Briton facing death penalty in Iraq over pottery smuggling pleads with court
Briton facing death penalty in Iraq over pottery smuggling pleads with court

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.