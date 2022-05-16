You are here

  • Home
  • Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul’s trading session on Monday

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul’s trading session on Monday

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul’s trading session on Monday
The main TASI index closed 2.5 percent higher at 13,149. (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/5bhv9

Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul’s trading session on Monday

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul’s trading session on Monday
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi stocks reversed the prior session’s losses to start the week higher on Sunday, after oil giant Aramco beat analysts’ expectations with record profits.

The main TASI index closed 2.5 percent higher at 13,149, and the Kingdom’s parallel Nomu market was up 0.9 percent to 22,845.

Shares of Aramco surged 4.2 percent intraday in response to an 82-percent increase in first-quarter profit to SR148 billion ($40 billion).

Bahrain’s BAX also recorded gains of 0.6 percent on Sunday, while stock indexes of Qatar and Egypt lost 2 and 1.4 percent, respectively. The Omani bourse ended the session almost flat.

In energy trading, Brent crude was priced at $109.76 a barrel, and US benchmark WTI traded at $109.04 a barrel at 9:00 a.m. Saudi time.

Stock news

Taiba Investments Co. turned into a profit of SR20 million in the first quarter, supported by post-pandemic recovery

Saudi Azm was awarded a project to provide advisory services to the ministry of communications and information technology’s digital transformation unit

Azm got its board’s approval to establish an office with a capital of SR500,000 for software development in Poland 

Insurance firm Tawuinya’s net profit before Zakat declined 49 percent to SR41 million last quarter

Saudi Steel Pipe Co. closed a deal valued at SR139 million to supply oil and gas steel pipes to Uruguay’s Tenaris Global Services

AXA Cooperative Insurance Co. got shareholders’ approval to pay out an annual cash dividend of SR1 per share

Saudi Printing and Packaging Co. narrowed losses to SR3.3 million in its quarterly earnings as general and administrative costs fell

First-quarter profit of National Medical Care Co. was down 16 percent to near SR30 million

Alinma Investment Co. said unitholders of Alinma Retail REIT Fund will receive dividends amounting to SR11.8 million for 2021

Al-Etihad Cooperative Insurance Co. saw its net profit before Zakat drop 95 percent to SR689,910 last quarter

Saudi Vitrified Clay Pipes Co.’s profit soared 452 percent to SR1.27 million during the first quarter of 2022

Arabian Cement Co. reported a profit drop of 37 percent to SR41.9 million for the first quarter of 2022

Theeb Rent a Car Co. made SR42.6 million in first-quarter profit, up 64 percent from SR26 million a year ago

Shareholders of Nayifat Finance Co. are set to receive half-year dividends of SR0.75 per share

Middle East Healthcare Co.’s profits were up nearly 70 percent last quarter to SR20.5 million

Dur Hospitality Co.  signed a deal worth SR181 million to expand and develop Rixos Jeddah resort

Calendar

May 22, 2022

Start of Amwaj International Co.’s IPO subscription

Start of Ladun Investment Co.’s IPO subscription

May 25, 2022

End of Amwaj International Co.’s IPO subscription

May 26, 2022

End of Ladun Investment Co.’s IPO subscription

Topics: Tadawul TASI Stock Market shares

Related

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Tuesday
Business & Economy
Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Tuesday
Saudi stocks opened the week in green: Opening bell
Business & Economy
Saudi stocks opened the week in green: Opening bell

Saudi energy minister says oil capacity may hit 13.4m bpd with increased output from Neutral Zone

Saudi energy minister says oil capacity may hit 13.4m bpd with increased output from Neutral Zone
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi energy minister says oil capacity may hit 13.4m bpd with increased output from Neutral Zone

Saudi energy minister says oil capacity may hit 13.4m bpd with increased output from Neutral Zone
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman has said the Kingdom could produce between 13.2-13.4 million barrels of oil per day by the end of 2026 or beginning of 2027 thanks to increased output in divided zone.

MORE TO FOLLOW

 

 

Topics: Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Oil

Saudi pipe producer secures deal to supply Uruguay’s Tenaris with steel pipes

Saudi pipe producer secures deal to supply Uruguay’s Tenaris with steel pipes
Updated 6 min 47 sec ago
Salma Wael

Saudi pipe producer secures deal to supply Uruguay’s Tenaris with steel pipes

Saudi pipe producer secures deal to supply Uruguay’s Tenaris with steel pipes
Updated 6 min 47 sec ago
Salma Wael

RIYADH: The Saudi Steel Pipe Co. has closed a deal to supply Uruguay’s Tenaris Global Services with oil and gas steel pipes.

With orders valued at SR139 million ($37 million), the transaction’s financial impact is expected to roll out in the second half of this year, the Saudi-based pipe manufacturer said in a bourse filing.

Back in 2019, Tenaris, a global supplier of steel tubes, acquired 47.8 percent of Saudi Steel Pipe’s shares in a $141 million deal.

Topics: economy Saudi Arabia manufacturing Production

Related

Saudi Aramco awards $71m steel pipes deal to Arabian Pipes
Business & Economy
Saudi Aramco awards $71m steel pipes deal to Arabian Pipes
Tenaris acquires 48% stake in Saudi Steel Pipe
Business & Economy
Tenaris acquires 48% stake in Saudi Steel Pipe

Crypto Moves — Bitcoin, Ether edge up; FTX chief questions Bitcoin’s future

Crypto Moves — Bitcoin, Ether edge up; FTX chief questions Bitcoin’s future
Updated 26 min 49 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

Crypto Moves — Bitcoin, Ether edge up; FTX chief questions Bitcoin’s future

Crypto Moves — Bitcoin, Ether edge up; FTX chief questions Bitcoin’s future
Updated 26 min 49 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency internationally, traded higher on Monday, up 2.06 percent to $30,373 as of 08:52 a.m. Riyadh time.

Ether, the second most traded cryptocurrency, was priced at $2,071, up 2.03 percent, according to data from Coindesk.

FTX chief says Bitcoin has no future as a payments network

Cryptocurrency exchange FTX’s founder has said that Bitcoin has no future as a payments network and criticized the digital currency for its inefficiency and high environmental costs, the Financial Times reported on Monday.

Bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency, is created by a process called “proof of work” that requires computers to “mine” the currency by solving complex puzzles. Powering these computers needs large amounts of electricity.

An alternative to the system is called the “proof of stake” network, where participants can buy tokens that allow them to join the network. The more tokens they own, the more they can mine.

FTX Founder and Chief Executive Sam Bankman-Fried told FT that “proof of stake” networks would be required to evolve crypto as a payments network as they are cheaper and less power-hungry.

Blockchain Ethereum, which houses the second-largest cryptocurrency ether, has been working to move to this proof of stake system, which is intended to be less energy-intensive.

Bankman-Fried also said he didn’t believe Bitcoin had to go as a cryptocurrency, and it may still have a future as “an asset, a commodity and a store of value” like gold, the report said.

(With input from Reuters)

Topics: bitcoin CRYPTO Digital

Related

Crypto Moves — Bitcoin up, Ether down; Nigeria publishes rules on virtual assets; COBAC reminds states of crypto ban
Business & Economy
Crypto Moves — Bitcoin up, Ether down; Nigeria publishes rules on virtual assets; COBAC reminds states of crypto ban
Crypto Moves — Bitcoin, Ether slightly up; Virtual assets shed $800bn market value in a month; KuCoin valued at $10bn
Business & Economy
Crypto Moves — Bitcoin, Ether slightly up; Virtual assets shed $800bn market value in a month; KuCoin valued at $10bn

Saudi insurers quarterly profits dragged down by higher claims

Saudi insurers quarterly profits dragged down by higher claims
Updated 26 min 47 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

Saudi insurers quarterly profits dragged down by higher claims

Saudi insurers quarterly profits dragged down by higher claims
Updated 26 min 47 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: Two of the Saudi-listed major insurers have reported losses in the first quarter of 2022, driven by higher claims, revealed their earning announcements on Monday. 

The Co. for Cooperative Insurance, also known as Tawuinya, saw its first-quarter profit drop by 49 percent to SR41 million ($11 million) from SR80.81 million the same period in 2021.

Al-Etihad Cooperative Insurance Co. saw its profits plunge 95 percent to SR689,910 in the first quarter compared to SR14.55 million in the first quarter of 2021, according to their bourse filings. 

Although both companies attributed the drop in their bottom lines to an increase in claims, Tawuinya added that a decrease in earnings from policyholders and shareholders also a major factor.

Topics: economy Saudi Arabia Insurance insurers

Related

Update Oil prices drive Saudi quarterly budget to record first surplus in 6 years
Business & Economy
Oil prices drive Saudi quarterly budget to record first surplus in 6 years
Update Saudi annual inflation rises to 2.3% in April as costs of food & beverages bite
Business & Economy
Saudi annual inflation rises to 2.3% in April as costs of food & beverages bite

Oil Updates — Crude slides; China's oil output plunges to two-year low

Oil Updates — Crude slides; China's oil output plunges to two-year low
Updated 16 May 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

Oil Updates — Crude slides; China's oil output plunges to two-year low

Oil Updates — Crude slides; China's oil output plunges to two-year low
Updated 16 May 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Oil prices fell on Monday, paring early gains as investors took profit from a surge in the previous session, albeit in the shadow of supply fear as the EU prepares an import ban on Russian crude and with a limited increase in OPEC output.

Brent crude futures were down $1.66, or 1.5 percent, at $109.89 a barrel at 0356 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures dropped $1.55, or 1.4 percent, to $108.94 a barrel.

Both benchmarks, which jumped about 4 percent last Friday, earlier climbed by more than $1 a barrel, with WTI reaching its highest since March 28 at $111.71.

China’s April oil refinery output plunges to a two-year low

China processed 11 percent less crude oil in April than a year earlier, with daily throughput falling to the lowest since March 2020 as refiners slashed operations on weaker demand due to widespread COVID-19 lockdowns.

Crude throughput last month was 51.81 million tons, equivalent to 12.61 million barrels per day (bpd), data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Monday.

This compared with 13.8 million bpd in March and 14.09 million bpd in April last year.

Processing volumes for the January-April period were down 3.8 percent on the year at 223.25 million tons or 13.58 million bpd.

(With input from Reuters) 

 

Topics: Oil crude Price OPEC Russia EU

Related

Update Oil Updates — Crude steady; OPEC authorizes Iraq to increase output to 4.5m bpd;  Kurdish forces seize oil wells
Business & Economy
Oil Updates — Crude steady; OPEC authorizes Iraq to increase output to 4.5m bpd;  Kurdish forces seize oil wells
Oil Updates — Crude down; US scraps oil drilling auctions; Norway cuts oil fund spending
Business & Economy
Oil Updates — Crude down; US scraps oil drilling auctions; Norway cuts oil fund spending

Latest updates

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul’s trading session on Monday
Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul’s trading session on Monday
Saudi energy minister says oil capacity may hit 13.4m bpd with increased output from Neutral Zone
Saudi energy minister says oil capacity may hit 13.4m bpd with increased output from Neutral Zone
Saudi pipe producer secures deal to supply Uruguay’s Tenaris with steel pipes
Saudi pipe producer secures deal to supply Uruguay’s Tenaris with steel pipes
Crypto Moves — Bitcoin, Ether edge up; FTX chief questions Bitcoin’s future
Crypto Moves — Bitcoin, Ether edge up; FTX chief questions Bitcoin’s future
Saudi insurers quarterly profits dragged down by higher claims
Saudi insurers quarterly profits dragged down by higher claims

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.