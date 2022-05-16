You are here

Saudi Arabia's Astra Industrial posts 48% rise in quarterly profit

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Astra Industrial Group made higher profits of SR74.5 million ($20 million) in the previous quarter, after growth in sales in its pharmaceuticals and specialty chemicals units.

This is up 48 percent, from SR51 million in the same quarter a year ago, according to a bourse filing.

Revenue increased by 6.7 percent during the quarter, to SR634 million, which the group attributed to higher sales, as well as lower provisions for impairment losses.

Riyadh-listed Astra Industrial is a conglomerate of various sector companies, engaged in pharmaceuticals, specialty chemicals, power and steel, and mining.

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia economy

RIYADH: Goldman Sachs Chairman Lloyd Blankfein has urged companies and consumers to prepare for a recession in the US, which would pose very high risks, Bloomberg reported. 

“If I were running a big company, I would be very prepared for it,” Blankfein said. “If I was a consumer, I’d be prepared for it.”

The Fed has very powerful tools to reduce inflation, and has been responding well, the former CEO of Goldman Sachs said. 

Goldman's economic team expects US gross domestic product to expand 2.4 percent this year, down from 2.6 percent, according to Bloomberg. 

The US also lowered its GDP estimate for 2023 to 1.6 percent from 2.2 percent. 

Topics: economy

RIYADH: Savola Group, a major food retailer in Saudi Arabia, has seen a 76 percent surge in first-quarter profit on the back of higher commodity prices in the food processing segment.

Net profit soared from SR154 million ($41 million) to SR271 million from the same period in the prior year, the group said in a bourse filing. 

This came in line with a 26 percent revenue jump to SR7.5 billion, with food processing and retail units accounting for SR4.3 billion and SR2.8 billion, respectively.

Savola attributed the improved figures to a recovery in the retail segment, in addition to a rise in food commodity prices.

Established in 1979, Savola’s major holdings supply Saudi Arabia, the Middle East and North Africa, and Turkey with edible oils, sugar, fresh dairy products, and fast-food restaurants.

Topics: Savola Group Food

RIYADH: Saudi stocks reversed gains at the close of Monday's trading session, in the wake of poor earnings results that worried investors.

The Saudi main stock index, TASI, declined 1.78 percent to reach 12,914, while the parallel market, Nomu, dropped 1.33 percent to 22,540.

Shares in Saudi Industrial Export Co. climbed 9.91 percent to lead the gainers on the closing bell.

Shares in Saudi insurers declined following poor first-quarter earnings.

United Cooperative Assurance Co. slumped 9.89 percent to lead the fallers, while AXA Cooperative Insurance Co. fell 6.92 percent and Al-Etihad shed 3.44 percent.

Saudi Azm rose 5.78 percent, after it was approved to establish an office specialized in software development in Poland with SR500,000 capital. ($133,333).

Taiba Investments Co. edged down 0.48 percent, after reporting a profit of SR20 million in the first quarter, supported by post-pandemic recovery.

The financial sector reversed gains, with Al Rajhi Bank edging down 3.66 percent, and Alinma Bank down 2.41 percent.

Shares in Saudi oil giant Aramco rose 0.35 percent, following its report on May 15 that its first-quarter profit rose 82 percent.

Brent crude fell 1.13 percent to settle at $110.29 a barrel, and WTI crude fell 1.00 percent to settle at $109.39 a barrel, as of 03:21 p.m. Saudi time.

Topics: TASI Tadawul saudi stock

RIYADH: China’s central bank is taking steps to boost the country’s housing market and slowing economy. Retail sales and factory production have slipped in the Asian country during April as a result of the COVID-19 lockdowns. Smartphone shipments also slipped 40.5 percent year-on year in March. The stock market is forecasted to near the bottom in the near future, according to one of the country’s top investment bankers.

  • China’s central bank has announced that it will be cutting the interest rate for new mortgages to 4.4 percent, down from 4.6 percent, Bloomberg reported. This comes as the Asian country wants to further advance the housing market as well as bolster the country’s decelerating economy.
  • The country’s retail and factory activity plunged during the month of April as a result of lockdowns which consequently negatively affected supply chains in the process, Reuters reported. While retail sales in April slipped 11.1 percent when compared to the corresponding period last year, factory production dropped 2.9 percent from a year earlier. 
  • Smartphone shipments within China shrank 40.5 percent year-on- year in March 2022 to reach 21.5 million smartphones, Reuters reported.
  • China’s stock markets are projected to be approaching the bottom, CNN reported, citing one of the Asian country’s top investment bankers. The dealmaker’s comments come after the benchmark Shanghai Composite index was seen dropping by 15 percent while the Shenzhen Composite plunged 24 percent respectively.
Topics: China Housing COVID-19 smartphones factory production retail sector

  Recent statistics from the economy ministry in Berlin suggest that Russia's share of German crude consumption has already declined to 12 percent
Germany has decided to completely stop Russian oil imports by the end of this year, even if the EU fails to impose a complete Russian embargo, Bloomberg reported, citing German government officials. 

According to the government officials, who wished to stay anonymous, the government is busy sealing deals with alternate suppliers, and all the problems related to logistics will be solved in the next six or seven months. 

Recent statistics from the economy ministry in Berlin suggest that Russia’s share of German crude consumption has already declined to 12 percent from about 35 percent following the Ukrainian invasion. 

Even though several EU nations are supporting a complete Russian embargo, diplomats have floated a delay in the phased-in oil ban after Hungary objected to the move, stating that it is too damaging for its economy. 

Topics: economy Germany russia sanctions Russia Ukraine

