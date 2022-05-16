Saudi Arabia’s Astra Industrial posts 48% rise in quarterly profit

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Astra Industrial Group made higher profits of SR74.5 million ($20 million) in the previous quarter, after growth in sales in its pharmaceuticals and specialty chemicals units.

This is up 48 percent, from SR51 million in the same quarter a year ago, according to a bourse filing.

Revenue increased by 6.7 percent during the quarter, to SR634 million, which the group attributed to higher sales, as well as lower provisions for impairment losses.

Riyadh-listed Astra Industrial is a conglomerate of various sector companies, engaged in pharmaceuticals, specialty chemicals, power and steel, and mining.