Saudi crown prince leaves for the UAE to offer condolences on the death of Sheikh Khalifa

Saudi surgeons separate Yemeni twins after complicated 15-hour operation
KSRelief statement: Acting upon a directive from King Salman, Saudi Arabia’s specialist surgeons have succeeded in separating the Yemeni twins Yousef and Yassin
The twins were conjoined in several organs and 24 doctors were involved in the procedure to separate them
Rashid Hassan
RIYADH: A team of specialist surgeons in Saudi Arabia have successfully separated Yemeni conjoined twins Yousef and Yassin after a “complicated” non-stop surgery that lasted 15-hours.
“In implementation of directives of King Salman, Saudi Arabia’s specialist surgeons have once again succeeded to separate the Yemeni twins Yousef and Yassin, sons of Mohammed Abdulrahman, during a complicated non-stop 15-hour long operation in which 24 doctors specialized in pediatric neurosurgery, plastic surgery, anesthesia, and nursing led by Dr. Mutasem Al-Zughaibi took part in the operation,” said the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSRelief) in a statement to Arab News.
Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, supervisor general of KSRelief and head of the medical and surgical team for separation operations, said that the four-phase surgery is among the most complicated. The twins were conjoined in several organs and 24 doctors were involved in the procedure to separate them.
Dr Nazar Al-Zughaibi, head of pediatric anesthesia at the King Abdullah Specialized Children’s Hospital (KASCH) at the National Guard Health Affairs in Riyadh, where the conjoined separation was completed, told Arab News: “This was a complex operation due to the twin sharing in the sinuses, cerebral venous and parts of the brain.”
Al-Zughaibi added: “The operation was carried out in several stages: Anesthesia, navigation planning, preparing for surgery, skincare, and preparation for brain tissues, bone and reconstruction by plastic surgery.”
“The condition of the separated twins is subject to strict care and control, that’s why they are in the ICU being monitored regularly,” the doctor told Arab News.
He added that after the separation, Yousef was stable, but Yassin is still in a critical condition because of significant blood loss.
Al-Zughaibi pointed out that the operation was complicated as the twins faced some difficulties due to increased bleeding as a result of adhesions, which were dealt with by the team. After the operation, the twins were transferred to the intensive care department.
“They still need regular observation, so they will be in the ICU for a few days, followed by reconstruction planning later that takes some time,” he added.
He said that the twins previously had two operations, one last October and the other in February, to separate the cerebral veins and brain adhesions and to put skin equipment to help cover wounds after the separation.
Earlier, Al-Rabeeah, on behalf of the team, extended appreciation and gratitude to King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for the initiative.
He also extended thanks to his fellow medical and surgical team members for their great efforts.
The parents of the twins thanked King Salman, wishing him health and happiness.
Last July, Saudi doctors separated a Yemeni baby from her parasitic twin, which was their 50th successful operation on conjoined twins.
Last week, King Salman ordered that another set of Yemeni conjoined twins, girls named Mawaddah and Rahmah, will be transferred to Riyadh “to conduct medical examinations and check on the possibility” of separation.
Dutch artist Satori headlines Desert Sound event in Riyadh
New wave of events featuring international lineup of artists and diverse activities catering to music lovers, weekend family entertainment in Riyadh
Updated 16 May 2022
Nada Al-Turki
RIYADH: On Friday, a vibrant series of electronic house music bounced off the hills of the Riyadh desert at the NOX Camp Desert Resort, bringing together music, art and desert-sport lovers alike in a one-of-a-kind event.
The exclusive music and art event organizer, Desert Sound Entertainment, presented their premiere “Mars Escape” experience to the Saudi community, transporting about 1,000 attendees to another dimension made distinct by live art, festival makeup and fire performances.
The moon shone, setting up the atmosphere for the celestial night, the music ascended. Headlined by Satori, the international DJ lineup included the likes of Alaa Jazaery, Rafa, NarkBeat, and a surprise performance by local DJ Ibbie.
The 10-hour festival saw a distinctive blend of artists taking to the main stage. Rafa gave the crowd a sensual and authentically earthy organic house experience while NarkBeat’s performance left the crowd in anticipation with sultry Arabian oud sounds. Alaa Jazaeri, founder of a similar music festival titled “Narratives,” slowed down the groove with an organic and soulful house music set, taking festival-goers on a mini-journey.
The diverse music echoing the valley of the desert culminated with Satori, a world-famous Dutch producer whose music focuses on spirituality and enlightenment. His set took off promptly at midnight and closed the event. His stop at Riyadh is part of his world tour this month with upcoming shows in Moscow, Stockholm and London.
“I would not imagine from this side of the world that people would know me and connect with the music in this way, so it was really a big pleasure. I’ve been playing in this region of course already for a few years, if we speak about Dubai or Egypt, I played in Oman and Lebanon, but never in Saudi,” Satori said in an exclusive interview with Arab News.
Satori’s mellow sounds, crafted under the influence of the Japanese term “Satori,” cannot be narrowed down to a single genre, but rather a feeling. His music combines elements of self-exploration, earthy melodies, psychedelic tones and vivid energy. The crescendo of the piano, synthetic electronic beats and kalimba prompted a series of cheers as people danced. Almost every listener was rhythmically entranced, surrendering to the sound.
“For me it feels like I’m part of innovation. There’s something progressing and just to be part of that is really a great honor. It feels like we’re writing history and I’m kind of part of that chapter,” he said of his recent performance. “In the end, music is a universal language, people would connect to that or understand that even if they’re not used to these types of events. People will feel it.”
While primarily centered around the musical performances, the Saudi General Entertainment Authority-certified event also included an array of cultural activities such as art installations, graffiti sites and street art, virtual reality booths, games, and live catering. “We wanted to complete the music experience as a whole, connecting with nature and expressing through art and feeling with music,” assistant manager, Reema Al-Saud, told Arab News.
Event-goers were ready to indulge in the cultural aspect of the experience. “This is my first experience, and it gives a nice vibe,” said attendee Bha’a Mahdi. “I didn’t like that there wasn’t a big crowd. The place is very, very gorgeous. Incredible. It’s unreal. I liked the music, but was hoping the music would have more drops and highs. I felt united with the desert, I even removed my shoes,” he said.
Other members of the audience had similar comments. “The location is good, the vibe is nice. Just one thing: I wish there were more people,” said one attendee.
“The ground traps you. The sand doesn’t give you way to dance or walk,” said another attendee.
This international lineup and diverse activities come after a new wave of events that cater to those music-lovers, the latest being Freaks of Nature, bringing new meaning to weekend family entertainment ventures in Riyadh.
Saudi Civil Defense rescues pet animals trapped in Alkhobar fire
All animals are subject to periodic medical checkups by Pets Houses’ veterinarian clinic, which provides for all their needs, including hygiene
Updated 15 May 2022
Hebshi Al-Shammari
RIYADH: Pet owners were relieved after their animals were rescued from a massive fire that broke out Friday inside Alkhobar’s Dhahran Mall in eastern Saudi Arabia.
A Civil Defense crew in Alkhobar rescued animals including cats, dogs and fish from Pets Houses, a pet supplies store in the largest commercial complex in the Eastern Province.
The animals were transported during daylight hours after a fire that started on the complex’s roof was put out.
According to a Civil Defense source, it is part of firefighters’ job in such circumstances to perform search and rescue operations at the scene to ensure that no one is trapped inside and that any animals are rescued.
The same source told Arab News that firefighters evacuated the pets to a safe location outside the mall before the animals were returned to their owners.
Nawaf Al-Mandeel, general manager of Pets Houses, said that “the shock was tremendous at Pets Houses,” following the fire that broke out at Dhahran Mall, where one of the company’s branches is located.
Al-Mandeel said that Pets Houses does its best to afford care and a decent life for the many pets at the branch located in Dhahran Mall. Pet owners regularly come to the branch, he said, to purchase supplies and learn how to breed and care for their pets as part of the family.
All animals are subject to periodic medical checkups by Pets Houses’ veterinarian clinic, which provides for all their needs, including hygiene, he said.
“We were shocked by the news of the fire that morning. We contacted the authorities and alerted them to the presence of pets inside our branch located inside the complex, and they responded immediately,” Al-Mandeel added.
He described the waiting periods as “excruciating” until he received the welcome news that all the animals at the branch had been rescued and transported safely and without any injuries, thanks to the efforts of the Civil Defense “heroes.”
“The team brought the animals to our veterinary clinic swiftly to check on their health. The medical team confirmed the safety of all the animals,” he said.
Badr S. Al-Turaif, general manager of Rahmah Animal Welfare Association, told Arab News that the association is in contact with the shop’s management and that the animals are in good health, adding that they had not been exposed to either fire or fumes as the shop is located relatively far from the fire site.
“The courageous efforts of the Civil Defense team are not surprising,” Al-Turaif said. “We always find these heroes at the center of incidents, providing assistance and saving lives.”
Al-Turaif urged pet store owners to implement the preventive measures outlined by the Civil Defense to avoid tragedies in the future. These include setting fire alarms, developing an emergency and evacuation plan, ensuring adequate ventilation, designing the shop in a way that allows for the implementation of these measures, and creating an appropriate environment for animals so that their health and safety are not jeopardized.