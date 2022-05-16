You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi crown prince leaves for the UAE to offer condolences on the death of Sheikh Khalifa

Saudi crown prince leaves for the UAE to offer condolences on the death of Sheikh Khalifa

Saudi crown prince leaves for the UAE to offer condolences on the death of Sheikh Khalifa
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/55jes

Updated 6 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi crown prince leaves for the UAE to offer condolences on the death of Sheikh Khalifa

Saudi crown prince leaves for the UAE to offer condolences on the death of Sheikh Khalifa
Updated 6 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman departed the Kingdom for the UAE on Monday to offer condolences on the death of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al-Nahyan.

The visit comes under the direction of King Salman.

Sheikh Khalifa died at the age of 73, Emirates News Agency reported on Friday.

Topics: Saudi Arabia UAE

Related

Saudi leaders congratulate Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed on election as UAE president
Saudi Arabia
Saudi leaders congratulate Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed on election as UAE president

Saudi FM meets Thai counterpart in Riyadh

Saudi FM meets Thai counterpart in Riyadh
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi FM meets Thai counterpart in Riyadh

Saudi FM meets Thai counterpart in Riyadh
  • The two ministers also exchanged views on regional and international issues of common interest
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan met with his Thai counterpart Don Pramudwinai in Riyadh on Monday.

During the meeting, the two officials reviewed bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to enhance, develop, and advance them in various fields.

They also exchanged views on regional and international issues of common interest.

Ties between the Kingdom and Thailand were renewed in January, following Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha’s visit to Riyadh on the invitation of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The visit was the first top leadership meeting between the countries in more than three decades after relations were downgraded in the 1980s.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Thailand

Related

Thailand's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minster Don Pramudwinai. (AFP)
Saudi Arabia
Thailand to seek security cooperation with Saudi Arabia
Aramco explores hydrogen energy cooperation with Thailand's PTT
Business & Economy
Aramco explores hydrogen energy cooperation with Thailand's PTT

Saudi surgeons separate Yemeni twins after complicated 15-hour operation

Saudi surgeons separate Yemeni twins after complicated 15-hour operation
Updated 34 min 23 sec ago
Rashid Hassan

Saudi surgeons separate Yemeni twins after complicated 15-hour operation

Saudi surgeons separate Yemeni twins after complicated 15-hour operation
  • KSRelief statement: Acting upon a directive from King Salman, Saudi Arabia’s specialist surgeons have succeeded in separating the Yemeni twins Yousef and Yassin
  • The twins were conjoined in several organs and 24 doctors were involved in the procedure to separate them
Updated 34 min 23 sec ago
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: A team of specialist surgeons in Saudi Arabia have successfully separated Yemeni conjoined twins Yousef and Yassin after a “complicated” non-stop surgery that lasted 15-hours.

“In implementation of directives of King Salman, Saudi Arabia’s specialist surgeons have once again succeeded to separate the Yemeni twins Yousef and Yassin, sons of Mohammed Abdulrahman, during a complicated non-stop 15-hour long operation in which 24 doctors specialized in pediatric neurosurgery, plastic surgery, anesthesia, and nursing led by Dr. Mutasem Al-Zughaibi took part in the operation,” said the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSRelief) in a statement to Arab News.

Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, supervisor general of KSRelief and head of the medical and surgical team for separation operations, said that the four-phase surgery is among the most complicated. The twins were conjoined in several organs and 24 doctors were involved in the procedure to separate them.

Dr Nazar Al-Zughaibi, head of pediatric anesthesia at the King Abdullah Specialized Children’s Hospital (KASCH) at the National Guard Health Affairs in Riyadh, where the conjoined separation was completed, told Arab News: “This was a complex operation due to the twin sharing in the sinuses, cerebral venous and parts of the brain.”

Al-Zughaibi added: “The operation was carried out in several stages: Anesthesia, navigation planning, preparing for surgery, skincare, and preparation for brain tissues, bone and reconstruction by plastic surgery.”

“The condition of the separated twins is subject to strict care and control, that’s why they are in the ICU being monitored regularly,” the doctor told Arab News.

He added that after the separation, Yousef was stable, but Yassin is still in a critical condition because of significant blood loss.

Al-Zughaibi pointed out that the operation was complicated as the twins faced some difficulties due to increased bleeding as a result of adhesions, which were dealt with by the team. After the operation, the twins were transferred to the intensive care department.

“They still need regular observation, so they will be in the ICU for a few days, followed by reconstruction planning later that takes some time,” he added.

He said that the twins previously had two operations, one last October and the other in February, to separate the cerebral veins and brain adhesions and to put skin equipment to help cover wounds after the separation.

Earlier, Al-Rabeeah, on behalf of the team, extended appreciation and gratitude to King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for the initiative.

He also extended thanks to his fellow medical and surgical team members for their great efforts.

The parents of the twins thanked King Salman, wishing him health and happiness.

Last July, Saudi doctors separated a Yemeni baby from her parasitic twin, which was their 50th successful operation on conjoined twins.

Last week, King Salman ordered that another set of Yemeni conjoined twins, girls named Mawaddah and Rahmah, will be transferred to Riyadh “to conduct medical examinations and check on the possibility” of separation.

Topics: Saudi Arabia King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSRelief) conjoined twins King Salman

Related

Yemeni conjoined twins to be transported to Riyadh following King Salman directive
Saudi Arabia
Yemeni conjoined twins to be transported to Riyadh following King Salman directive
KSRelief chief Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah pose for a group photo with previously conjoined twins Mohammed and Amjad at King Abdulaziz Medical City in Riyadh. (SPA) photos
Saudi Arabia
Saudi aid center chief meets Jordanian conjoined twins 12 years after their separation

King Salman leaves hospital after medical examinations

King Salman leaves hospital after medical examinations
Updated 15 May 2022
Arab News

King Salman leaves hospital after medical examinations

King Salman leaves hospital after medical examinations
  • King Salman thanked well-wishers within Saudi Arabia and from friendly countries
Updated 15 May 2022
Arab News

JEDDAH: King Salman left King Faisal Specialist Hospital in Jeddah on Sunday evening after undergoing medical examinations and successfully completing the treatment plan and recovery period.

Saudi Press Agency reported the king thanked well-wishers within Saudi Arabia and from friendly countries for their messages of support.

Topics: Saudi Arabia King Salman

Related

King Salman undergoes colonoscopy, results are fine
Saudi Arabia
King Salman undergoes colonoscopy, results are fine
King Salman arrives in Makkah to see out Ramadan in the holy city
Saudi Arabia
King Salman arrives in Makkah to see out Ramadan in the holy city

Dutch artist Satori headlines Desert Sound event in Riyadh

DJ NarkBeat engaged the crowd with his notable performance at Desert Sounds'
DJ NarkBeat engaged the crowd with his notable performance at Desert Sounds' "Mars Escape" on Friday. (AN photo/Basheer Saleh)
Updated 16 May 2022
Nada Al-Turki

Dutch artist Satori headlines Desert Sound event in Riyadh

DJ NarkBeat engaged the crowd with his notable performance at Desert Sounds' "Mars Escape" on Friday. (AN photo/Basheer Saleh)
  • New wave of events featuring international lineup of artists and diverse activities catering to music lovers, weekend family entertainment in Riyadh
Updated 16 May 2022
Nada Al-Turki

RIYADH: On Friday, a vibrant series of electronic house music bounced off the hills of the Riyadh desert at the NOX Camp Desert Resort, bringing together music, art and desert-sport lovers alike in a one-of-a-kind event.

The exclusive music and art event organizer, Desert Sound Entertainment, presented their premiere “Mars Escape” experience to the Saudi community, transporting about 1,000 attendees to another dimension made distinct by live art, festival makeup and fire performances.

The moon shone, setting up the atmosphere for the celestial night, the music ascended. Headlined by Satori, the international DJ lineup included the likes of Alaa Jazaery, Rafa, NarkBeat, and a surprise performance by local DJ Ibbie.

One. of. the Mars. Escape attendees enjoyed one of the many games and activities 'Mars Escape' had to offer. (AN photo by Basheer Saleh)

The 10-hour festival saw a distinctive blend of artists taking to the main stage. Rafa gave the crowd a sensual and authentically earthy organic house experience while NarkBeat’s performance left the crowd in anticipation with sultry Arabian oud sounds. Alaa Jazaeri, founder of a similar music festival titled “Narratives,” slowed down the groove with an organic and soulful house music set, taking festival-goers on a mini-journey.

The diverse music echoing the valley of the desert culminated with Satori, a world-famous Dutch producer whose music focuses on spirituality and enlightenment. His set took off promptly at midnight and closed the event. His stop at Riyadh is part of his world tour this month with upcoming shows in Moscow, Stockholm and London.

HIGHLIGHT

Rafa gave the crowd a sensual and authentically earthy organic house experience while NarkBeat’s performance left the crowd in anticipation with sultry Arabian oud sounds.

“I would not imagine from this side of the world that people would know me and connect with the music in this way, so it was really a big pleasure. I’ve been playing in this region of course already for a few years, if we speak about Dubai or Egypt, I played in Oman and Lebanon, but never in Saudi,” Satori said in an exclusive interview with Arab News.

Satori’s mellow sounds, crafted under the influence of the Japanese term “Satori,” cannot be narrowed down to a single genre, but rather a feeling. His music combines elements of self-exploration, earthy melodies, psychedelic tones and vivid energy. The crescendo of the piano, synthetic electronic beats and kalimba prompted a series of cheers as people danced. Almost every listener was rhythmically entranced, surrendering to the sound.

AN photo by Basheer Saleh

“For me it feels like I’m part of innovation. There’s something progressing and just to be part of that is really a great honor. It feels like we’re writing history and I’m kind of part of that chapter,” he said of his recent performance. “In the end, music is a universal language, people would connect to that or understand that even if they’re not used to these types of events. People will feel it.”

While primarily centered around the musical performances, the Saudi General Entertainment Authority-certified event also included an array of cultural activities such as art installations, graffiti sites and street art, virtual reality booths, games, and live catering. “We wanted to complete the music experience as a whole, connecting with nature and expressing through art and feeling with music,” assistant manager, Reema Al-Saud, told Arab News.

Event-goers were ready to indulge in the cultural aspect of the experience. “This is my first experience, and it gives a nice vibe,” said attendee Bha’a Mahdi. “I didn’t like that there wasn’t a big crowd. The place is very, very gorgeous. Incredible. It’s unreal. I liked the music, but was hoping the music would have more drops and highs. I felt united with the desert, I even removed my shoes,” he said.

Other members of the audience had similar comments. “The location is good, the vibe is nice. Just one thing: I wish there were more people,” said one attendee.

“The ground traps you. The sand doesn’t give you way to dance or walk,” said another attendee.

This international lineup and diverse activities come after a new wave of events that cater to those music-lovers, the latest being Freaks of Nature, bringing new meaning to weekend family entertainment ventures in Riyadh.

Topics: Saudi artists

Related

Dutch artist expresses her global concerns through art at Jeddah exhibition
Saudi Arabia
Dutch artist expresses her global concerns through art at Jeddah exhibition

Saudi Civil Defense rescues pet animals trapped in Alkhobar fire

A Civil Defense crew in Alkhobar rescued animals including cats, dogs and fish from Pets Houses. (Saudi Civil Defense)
A Civil Defense crew in Alkhobar rescued animals including cats, dogs and fish from Pets Houses. (Saudi Civil Defense)
Updated 15 May 2022
Hebshi Al-Shammari

Saudi Civil Defense rescues pet animals trapped in Alkhobar fire

A Civil Defense crew in Alkhobar rescued animals including cats, dogs and fish from Pets Houses. (Saudi Civil Defense)
  • All animals are subject to periodic medical checkups by Pets Houses’ veterinarian clinic, which provides for all their needs, including hygiene
Updated 15 May 2022
Hebshi Al-Shammari

RIYADH: Pet owners were relieved after their animals were rescued from a massive fire that broke out Friday inside Alkhobar’s Dhahran Mall in eastern Saudi Arabia.

A Civil Defense crew in Alkhobar rescued animals including cats, dogs and fish from Pets Houses, a pet supplies store in the largest commercial complex in the Eastern Province.

The animals were transported during daylight hours after a fire that started on the complex’s roof was put out.

We always find these (Civil Defense) heroes providing assistance and saving lives, says Badr S. Al-Turaif, General manager Rahmah Animal Welfare Association

According to a Civil Defense source, it is part of firefighters’ job in such circumstances to perform search and rescue operations at the scene to ensure that no one is trapped inside and that any animals are rescued.

The same source told Arab News that firefighters evacuated the pets to a safe location outside the mall before the animals were returned to their owners.

Nawaf Al-Mandeel, general manager of Pets Houses, said that “the shock was tremendous at Pets Houses,” following the fire that broke out at Dhahran Mall, where one of the company’s branches is located.

Firefighters rescuing animals from a pet shop near the conflagration which broke out in Dharhan Mall and caused a lot of damage while a fireman appears to carrying a fish tank. (Supplied/Saudi Civil Defense)

Al-Mandeel said that Pets Houses does its best to afford care and a decent life for the many pets at the branch located in Dhahran Mall. Pet owners regularly come to the branch, he said, to purchase supplies and learn how to breed and care for their pets as part of the family.

All animals are subject to periodic medical checkups by Pets Houses’ veterinarian clinic, which provides for all their needs, including hygiene, he said.

“We were shocked by the news of the fire that morning. We contacted the authorities and alerted them to the presence of pets inside our branch located inside the complex, and they responded immediately,” Al-Mandeel added.

Firefighters rescuing animals from a pet shop near the conflagration which broke out in Dharhan Mall and caused a lot of damage while a fireman appears to carrying a fish tank. (Supplied/Saudi Civil Defense)

He described the waiting periods as “excruciating” until he received the welcome news that all the animals at the branch had been rescued and transported safely and without any injuries, thanks to the efforts of the Civil Defense “heroes.”

“The team brought the animals to our veterinary clinic swiftly to check on their health. The medical team confirmed the safety of all the animals,” he said.

Badr S. Al-Turaif, general manager of Rahmah Animal Welfare Association, told Arab News that the association is in contact with the shop’s management and that the animals are in good health, adding that they had not been exposed to either fire or fumes as the shop is located relatively far from the fire site.

Nawaf Al-Mandeel, General Manager of Pets Houses. (Supplied)

“The courageous efforts of the Civil Defense team are not surprising,” Al-Turaif said. “We always find these heroes at the center of incidents, providing assistance and saving lives.”

Al-Turaif urged pet store owners to implement the preventive measures outlined by the Civil Defense to avoid tragedies in the future. These include setting fire alarms, developing an emergency and evacuation plan, ensuring adequate ventilation, designing the shop in a way that allows for the implementation of these measures, and creating an appropriate environment for animals so that their health and safety are not jeopardized.

Topics: Saudi Civil Defense Saudi Arabia

Related

Flames, smoke engulf Saudi shopping mall
Saudi Arabia
Flames, smoke engulf Saudi shopping mall
Saudi civil defense calls on everyone to be vigilant as weather warnings issued until Thursday
Saudi Arabia
Saudi civil defense calls on everyone to be vigilant as weather warnings issued until Thursday

Latest updates

Saudi EXIM launches its five-year plan to boost non-oil exports
Saudi EXIM launches its five-year plan to boost non-oil exports
Dr. Sulaiman Al Habib’s stock up 326% since listing as it hits record high
Dr. Sulaiman Al Habib’s stock up 326% since listing as it hits record high
MENA Project Tracker — Egyptian firm to kick of $70m fertilizer project in Jordan
MENA Project Tracker — Egyptian firm to kick of $70m fertilizer project in Jordan
Saudi crown prince leaves for the UAE to offer condolences on the death of Sheikh Khalifa
Saudi crown prince leaves for the UAE to offer condolences on the death of Sheikh Khalifa
Saudi Arabia aims to attract 100m tourists a year by 2030, says Al-Falih
Saudi Arabia aims to attract 100m tourists a year by 2030, says Al-Falih

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.