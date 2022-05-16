MENA Project Tracker — Egyptian firm to kick of $70m fertilizer project in Jordan

RIYADH: Egypt is planning for a new electricity network project soon, while the African country’s Petrojet is attending a meeting in Jordan to launch a fertilizer project there in the near future.
German’s Wintershall Dea has announced that it will increase its stake in an Algeria-based gas project to reduce dependency on Russia. Iraq’s power related projects are seen expanding and growing with the possibility of adding as much as 8,500 MW power generation capacity.
Progress updates
- Egypt is planning for an electricity network project to be located within the sixth residential district, MEED eported. With a bid bond amounting to 1.25 million Egyptian pounds ($68,000), the client on the project is the General Authority of New Urban Societies.
- Egypt-based construction engineering firm Petrojet is set to attend a meeting to kick off a $70 million fertilizer project in Jordan, according to MEED. The aim of the project is to expand potash plants in the country, in the Ghoor Al-Safi region near the Dead Sea.
- German oil and gas firm Wintershall Dea has announced that it is planning to acquire an additional 11.25 percent interest in Algeria-based Reggane Nord gas project, bringing its overall stake to 30.75 percent, MEED reported. This comes as the European form attempts to curb Russian hydrocarbons in light of the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine.
- Iraq’s pipeline of solar power installations is growing, MEED reported. Over the past year, enough non-binding agreements were signed accountable for the development of more than 5,500 MW of solar photovoltaic power plants across the country.