MENA Project Tracker — Egyptian firm to kick of $70m fertilizer project in Jordan
Egypt-based construction engineering firm Petrojet is looking to get the fertilizer project started (Shutterstock)
Updated 12 sec ago
REEM WALID 

Updated 12 sec ago
REEM WALID 

RIYADH: Egypt is planning for a new electricity network project soon, while the African country’s Petrojet is attending a meeting in Jordan to launch a fertilizer project there in the near future.

German’s Wintershall Dea has announced that it will increase its stake in an Algeria-based gas project to reduce dependency on Russia. Iraq’s power related projects are seen expanding and growing with the possibility of adding as much as 8,500 MW power generation capacity.

Progress updates

  • Egypt is planning for an electricity network project to be located within the sixth residential district, MEED eported. With a bid bond amounting to 1.25 million Egyptian pounds ($68,000), the client on the project is the General Authority of New Urban Societies.
  • Egypt-based construction engineering firm Petrojet is set to attend a meeting to kick off a $70 million fertilizer project in Jordan, according to MEED. The aim of the project is to expand potash plants in the country, in the Ghoor Al-Safi region near the Dead Sea. 
  • German oil and gas firm Wintershall Dea has announced that it is planning to acquire an additional 11.25 percent interest in Algeria-based Reggane Nord gas project, bringing its overall stake to 30.75 percent, MEED reported. This comes as the European form attempts to curb Russian hydrocarbons in light of the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine. 
  • Iraq’s pipeline of solar power installations is growing, MEED reported. Over the past year, enough non-binding agreements were signed accountable for the development of more than 5,500 MW of solar photovoltaic power plants across the country.
Saudi Arabia aims to attract 100m tourists a year by 2030, says Al-Falih

Saudi Arabia aims to attract 100m tourists a year by 2030, says Al-Falih
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia aims to attract 100m tourists a year by 2030, says Al-Falih

Saudi Arabia aims to attract 100m tourists a year by 2030, says Al-Falih
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia aims to attract 100 million tourists a year by 2030, as the country focuses more on the non-oil sector, according to Saudi Investment Minister Khalid Al-Falih. 

Speaking at the Thai-Saudi Investment Forum in Riyadh on Monday, Al-Falih noted that Saudi Arabia is learning from Thailand, which is now a world-class tourist destination.

He also invited leading Thai companies to invest in Saudi Arabia’s hospitality sector. 

Talking about the growth in Saudi automotive industry, Al-Falih said: “By 2025, the Kingdom will not only be manufacturing the world stocks for electric vehicles here in the Kingdom, but we will be exporting it and I’m sure we could.” 

The minister also highlighted Saudi Arabia’s plan to generate 650,000 tons of green hydrogen every day by 2025.

“When you look at Saudi Arabia’s unlimited solar energy potential and our large wind energy potential, where our country ranks among the highest in the world, and we’re building our first green hydrogen plant, the world’s largest with investments worth close to 5 billion. It will produce 650,000 tons of green hydrogen daily by 2025,” added Al-Falih. 

Saudi Arabia’s Astra Industrial posts 48% rise in quarterly profit

Saudi Arabia’s Astra Industrial posts 48% rise in quarterly profit
Updated 10 min 10 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s Astra Industrial posts 48% rise in quarterly profit

Saudi Arabia’s Astra Industrial posts 48% rise in quarterly profit
Updated 10 min 10 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Astra Industrial Group made higher profits of SR74.5 million ($20 million) in the previous quarter, after growth in sales in its pharmaceuticals and specialty chemicals units.

This is up 48 percent, from SR51 million in the same quarter a year ago, according to a bourse filing.

Revenue increased by 6.7 percent during the quarter, to SR634 million, which the group attributed to higher sales, as well as lower provisions for impairment losses.

Riyadh-listed Astra Industrial is a conglomerate of various sector companies, engaged in pharmaceuticals, specialty chemicals, power and steel, and mining.

 

Goldman’s Blankfein warns US may face high risk of recession

Goldman’s Blankfein warns US may face high risk of recession
Updated 19 min 24 sec ago
Arab News

Goldman’s Blankfein warns US may face high risk of recession

Goldman’s Blankfein warns US may face high risk of recession
Updated 19 min 24 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Goldman Sachs Chairman Lloyd Blankfein has urged companies and consumers to prepare for a recession in the US, which would pose very high risks, Bloomberg reported. 

“If I were running a big company, I would be very prepared for it,” Blankfein said. “If I was a consumer, I’d be prepared for it.”

The Fed has very powerful tools to reduce inflation, and has been responding well, the former CEO of Goldman Sachs said. 

Goldman's economic team expects US gross domestic product to expand 2.4 percent this year, down from 2.6 percent, according to Bloomberg. 

The US also lowered its GDP estimate for 2023 to 1.6 percent from 2.2 percent. 

Saudi food giant Savola’s profit up 76% on rising food commodity prices

Saudi food giant Savola’s profit up 76% on rising food commodity prices
Updated 29 min 7 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi food giant Savola’s profit up 76% on rising food commodity prices

Saudi food giant Savola’s profit up 76% on rising food commodity prices
Updated 29 min 7 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Savola Group, a major food retailer in Saudi Arabia, has seen a 76 percent surge in first-quarter profit on the back of higher commodity prices in the food processing segment.

Net profit soared from SR154 million ($41 million) to SR271 million from the same period in the prior year, the group said in a bourse filing. 

This came in line with a 26 percent revenue jump to SR7.5 billion, with food processing and retail units accounting for SR4.3 billion and SR2.8 billion, respectively.

Savola attributed the improved figures to a recovery in the retail segment, in addition to a rise in food commodity prices.

Established in 1979, Savola’s major holdings supply Saudi Arabia, the Middle East and North Africa, and Turkey with edible oils, sugar, fresh dairy products, and fast-food restaurants.

Saudi stocks drop on investor concerns: Closing bell

Saudi stocks drop on investor concerns: Closing bell
Updated 30 min 35 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi stocks drop on investor concerns: Closing bell

Saudi stocks drop on investor concerns: Closing bell
Updated 30 min 35 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi stocks reversed gains at the close of Monday's trading session, in the wake of poor earnings results that worried investors.

The Saudi main stock index, TASI, declined 1.78 percent to reach 12,914, while the parallel market, Nomu, dropped 1.33 percent to 22,540.

Shares in Saudi Industrial Export Co. climbed 9.91 percent to lead the gainers on the closing bell.

Shares in Saudi insurers declined following poor first-quarter earnings.

United Cooperative Assurance Co. slumped 9.89 percent to lead the fallers, while AXA Cooperative Insurance Co. fell 6.92 percent and Al-Etihad shed 3.44 percent.

Saudi Azm rose 5.78 percent, after it was approved to establish an office specialized in software development in Poland with SR500,000 capital. ($133,333).

Taiba Investments Co. edged down 0.48 percent, after reporting a profit of SR20 million in the first quarter, supported by post-pandemic recovery.

The financial sector reversed gains, with Al Rajhi Bank edging down 3.66 percent, and Alinma Bank down 2.41 percent.

Shares in Saudi oil giant Aramco rose 0.35 percent, following its report on May 15 that its first-quarter profit rose 82 percent.

Brent crude fell 1.13 percent to settle at $110.29 a barrel, and WTI crude fell 1.00 percent to settle at $109.39 a barrel, as of 03:21 p.m. Saudi time.

