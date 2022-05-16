Dr. Sulaiman Al Habib’s stock up 326% since listing as it hits record high

Saudi Arabia aims to attract 100m tourists a year by 2030, says Al-Falih

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia aims to attract 100 million tourists a year by 2030, as the country focuses more on the non-oil sector, according to Saudi Investment Minister Khalid Al-Falih.

Speaking at the Thai-Saudi Investment Forum in Riyadh on Monday, Al-Falih noted that Saudi Arabia is learning from Thailand, which is now a world-class tourist destination.

He also invited leading Thai companies to invest in Saudi Arabia’s hospitality sector.

Talking about the growth in Saudi automotive industry, Al-Falih said: “By 2025, the Kingdom will not only be manufacturing the world stocks for electric vehicles here in the Kingdom, but we will be exporting it and I’m sure we could.”

The minister also highlighted Saudi Arabia’s plan to generate 650,000 tons of green hydrogen every day by 2025.

“When you look at Saudi Arabia’s unlimited solar energy potential and our large wind energy potential, where our country ranks among the highest in the world, and we’re building our first green hydrogen plant, the world’s largest with investments worth close to 5 billion. It will produce 650,000 tons of green hydrogen daily by 2025,” added Al-Falih.