RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s universities and research-related institutions have been ranked 17th in the world for their pioneering project work.
The country’s position in the SCImago Rankings 2021 league table has now jumped up on two occasions, from 21st last year, and 26th in 2018.
Ongoing support from the Saudi leadership and Ministry of Education has been credited for helping the Kingdom’s academics enhance the quality of scientific research, and initiatives and projects being conducted with universities under the ministry’s supervision.
SCImago Rankings have been a leading international annual classification system for research outcomes since 1996.
It is a publicly available portal that includes the journals and country scientific indicators developed from the information contained in the Scopus database. These indicators can be used to assess and analyze scientific domains.
Journals can be compared or analysed separately, and country rankings may also be compared or analysed separately.
Saudi academic research ranking 17th globally
