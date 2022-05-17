You are here

Saudi miner Amak sees 22% profit surge in Q1 after $333m IPO
The firm posted SR41.8 million ($11.2 million) in profit, compared to SR34 million in the same period last year. (Supplied)
Saudi miner Amak sees 22% profit surge in Q1 after $333m IPO
RIYADH: Saudi miner Amak has recorded a 22 percent profit hike for the first quarter, after making a strong debut on the Kingdom’s stock market earlier this year.

Formally known as Al Masane Al Kobra Mining Co., the firm posted SR41.8 million ($11.2 million) in profit, compared to SR34 million in the same period last year, it said in a bourse filing.

Its performance was boosted by a rise in sales of base and precious metals and higher prices, despite incurring initial public offering transaction costs and other expenses, the company added.

Amak debuted on the Saudi stock market on March 29, after raising proceeds amounting to SR1.2 billion in an initial public offering.

Saudi City Cement's profit down 74% on lower sales
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s City Cement Co. posted a 74 percent decrease in profit for the first quarter of 2022, owing to lower sales.

The cement producer saw its profits fall to SR17 million ($5 million), down from SR66 million in the same period a year earlier, according to a bourse filing.

The decline in profit was due to lower sales value, quantity, and average selling price, despite decreased general and administrative expenses.

For the period, sales and revenue totaled SR108 million, down 36 percent from the last year.

Egypt lowers its expected GDP growth to 4.5%

Egypt lowers its expected GDP growth to 4.5%
Egypt lowers its expected GDP growth to 4.5%
CAIRO:Egypt has lowered its expected gross domestic product economic growth in the next fiscal year 2022/23, which begins in July, to 4.5 percent from 5.5 percent, a cabinet statement quoted the prime minister as saying on Monday.

Mostafa Madbouly was speaking during a meeting with an American businesses delegation organized by the American Chamber of Commerce in Egypt, the statement said.

In March, Egypt lowered the targeted real GDP growth for its upcoming fiscal year to 5.5 percent, citing the effects of the Russia-Ukraine conflict on its economy.

Bahrain state oil firm to appoint financial adviser, CEO says

Bahrain state oil firm to appoint financial adviser, CEO says
Bahrain state oil firm to appoint financial adviser, CEO says
Bahrain’s state oil firm nogaholding is in final talks to appoint a strategy consultant and financial adviser, its chief executive said on Monday, as the indebted country seeks to capitalize on high energy prices and sell or lease out assets.

Nogaholding, the parent of Bahrain’s main state energy companies, issued a request for proposal for an independent financial adviser last week and expects to award it in roughly eight weeks’s time, group CEO Mark Thomas told Reuters.

The aim is to develop an energy strategy within six months and an asset monetization program as soon as next year, he said.

“The independent financial adviser will be looking at asset monetization, our debt and our structure of our debt, looking at opportunities where we can use alternative forms of financing like sustainability-linked loans,” Thomas said.

The adviser will also help nogaholding with a possible national hedging strategy, in coordination with the finance ministry, to protect on the downside and unlock any upside, he added.

“We’ve got very attractive oil prices right now. We generally run a budget, a national budget, at an oil figure of $60-$65” per barrel to break even, he said. 

The strategy consultant, for which an RFP was issued in December, is expected to complete early in the fourth quarter a national energy strategy, a nogaholding operating strategy and a carbon strategy aligned with Bahrain’s goal of net-zero emissions by 2060.

Nogaholding will follow a monetization model similar to regional energy heavyweights Saudi Aramco and Abu Dhabi National Oil Co., Thomas said.

Saudi Arabia extends duration of 2018 deposit at central bank of Yemen

Saudi Arabia extends duration of 2018 deposit at central bank of Yemen
Saudi Arabia extends duration of 2018 deposit at central bank of Yemen
  • Al-Rasheed stressed that the agreement is an extension of the Kingdom's support to the people of Yemen
  • He added that the support will enhance the financial and economic situation in Yemen
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and Yemen have signed an agreement to extend the duration of the Kingdom’s 2018 deposit at Yemen’s Central Bank, Saudi Press Agency reported on Monday.

Saudi Arabia’s Assistant Minister for Macro Fiscal Policies and International Relations, Abdulaziz Al-Rasheed, and the central bank of Yemen’s governor Ahmed bin Ahmed Ghaleb signed the agreement in Riyadh.

Al-Rasheed stressed that the agreement is an extension of the Kingdom's support to the people of Yemen.

He added that the support will improve the financial and economic situation in Yemen, especially the exchange rate of the Yemeni riyal, which will have a positive effect on the living conditions of Yemenis.

The two officials also discussed a deposit that was announced in April 2022.

Oil prices rise on China demand optimism, gasoline strength

Oil prices rise on China demand optimism, gasoline strength
Oil prices rise on China demand optimism, gasoline strength
NEW YORK: Oil prices rose on Monday on optimism that China would see significant demand recovery after positive signs that coronavirus pandemic was receding in the hardest-hit areas.

Brent crude rose $1.34, or 1.2 percent, at $112.89 a barrel at 12:10 p.m. EDT (1710 EDT) 1342 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude rose $2.22, or less than 0.1 percent, to $112.71 a barrel.

Shanghai aims to reopen broadly and allow normal life to resume for the city’s 25 million people from June 1, a city official said on Monday, after declaring that 15 of its 16 districts had eliminated cases outside quarantine areas.

However, it is estimated that 46 cities in China are under lockdowns, hitting shopping, factory output and energy usage.

“We are seeing a lot of signals that demand will start returning in that region, supporting higher prices,” said Bob Yawger, director of energy futures at Mizuho.

In line with the unexpected industrial output decline, China processed 11 percent less crude oil in April, with daily throughput the lowest since March 2020.

US gasoline futures set an all-time high again on Monday as falling stockpiles fueled supply concerns.

“Oil prices will remain bullish, especially WTI’s near-term contract, as US gasoline prices continued to rise amid weaker imports of petroleum products from Europe,” said Kazuhiko Saito, chief analyst at Fujitomi Securities.

Oil prices also found some support as the EU’s diplomats and officials expressed optimism about reaching a deal on a phased embargo of Russian oil despite concerns about supply in eastern Europe.

Austria expects the EU to agree on the sanctions in the coming days, Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg said on Monday.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said the bloc would need a few more days to find agreement.

“With a planned ban by the EU on Russian oil and slow increase in OPEC output, oil prices are expected to stay close to the current levels near $110 a barrel,” said Naohiro Niimura, a partner at Market Risk Advisory. 

