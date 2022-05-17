Saudi Arabia’s Hail Cement swings into losses as sales drop 16%

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Hail Cement Co. has reported losses of SR6.9 million ($1.8 million) in the first quarter of 2022 after it witnessed a drop in sales.

The cement producer had made profits of SR25.9 million in the same period last year, but a 16-percent decline in sales weighed on the current year’s results, a bourse filing showed.

The company’s revenue went down from SR82 million to SR69 million year-on-year.

Hail Cement also attributed the results to an increase in expenses, which led to operating losses of SR7.36 million during the quarter.