You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia’s Hail Cement swings into losses as sales drop 16%

Saudi Arabia’s Hail Cement swings into losses as sales drop 16%

Saudi Arabia’s Hail Cement swings into losses as sales drop 16%
The cement producer had made profits of SR25.9 million in the same period last year. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/mzq83

Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s Hail Cement swings into losses as sales drop 16%

Saudi Arabia’s Hail Cement swings into losses as sales drop 16%
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Hail Cement Co. has reported losses of SR6.9 million ($1.8 million) in the first quarter of 2022 after it witnessed a drop in sales.

The cement producer had made profits of SR25.9 million in the same period last year, but a 16-percent decline in sales weighed on the current year’s results, a bourse filing showed.

The company’s revenue went down from SR82 million to SR69 million year-on-year.

Hail Cement also attributed the results to an increase in expenses, which led to operating losses of SR7.36 million during the quarter.

Topics: cement Saudi Tadawul

Saudi dairy firm SADAFCO reports 20% fall in profit to $56m 

Saudi dairy firm SADAFCO reports 20% fall in profit to $56m 
Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi dairy firm SADAFCO reports 20% fall in profit to $56m 

Saudi dairy firm SADAFCO reports 20% fall in profit to $56m 
Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudia Dairy and Foodstuff Co., or SADAFCO, reported a fall of 20 percent in profit in the year ended March 31.

The dairy firm made profits of SR209 million ($56 million), down from SR261 million a year ago, according to a bourse filing.

Despite lower profits, the company said sales rose to SR2.17 billion for the same period, driven by the expansion of the frozen category.

In its statement, the firm reported it paid its shareholders SR3 per share as a half-year dividend.

Jeddah-based SADAFCO operates sales and distribution depots in 24 locations across Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar, Jordan, and Kuwait.

Topics: Saudi dairy Stock Market

Related

Exclusive SADAFCO eyes market domination with launch of $34m ice cream factory in Jeddah
Business & Economy
SADAFCO eyes market domination with launch of $34m ice cream factory in Jeddah
SADAFCO expands operations to become the largest dairy output facility in the Middle East
Business & Economy
SADAFCO expands operations to become the largest dairy output facility in the Middle East

Arabian Women Forum kicks off in Dubai

Arabian Women Forum kicks off in Dubai
Updated 13 min 13 sec ago
Arab News

Arabian Women Forum kicks off in Dubai

Arabian Women Forum kicks off in Dubai
Updated 13 min 13 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Saudi Ambassador to the United States Princess Reema bint Bandar Al Saud speaks at Arab Women Forum on women in the workplace.

Assistant Editor-in-Chief, Arab News Noor Nugali moderates the Storytellers From The War Front session at the Arab Women Forum featuring Skynews reporter Arizh Mukhammed and Alhadath Senior News Anchor Christiane Baissary

Topics: AWF2022 TOPCEO2022

Saudi miner Amak sees 22% profit surge in Q1 after $333m IPO

Saudi miner Amak sees 22% profit surge in Q1 after $333m IPO
Updated 23 min 11 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi miner Amak sees 22% profit surge in Q1 after $333m IPO

Saudi miner Amak sees 22% profit surge in Q1 after $333m IPO
Updated 23 min 11 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi miner Amak has recorded a 22 percent profit hike for the first quarter, after making a strong debut on the Kingdom’s stock market earlier this year.

Formally known as Al Masane Al Kobra Mining Co., the firm posted SR41.8 million ($11.2 million) in profit, compared to SR34 million in the same period last year, it said in a bourse filing.

Its performance was boosted by a rise in sales of base and precious metals and higher prices, despite incurring initial public offering transaction costs and other expenses, the company added.

Amak debuted on the Saudi stock market on March 29, after raising proceeds amounting to SR1.2 billion in an initial public offering.

Topics: Mining Saudi Amak Profit IPO

Related

TASI inches up; AMAK, ACWA Power top gainers: Closing bell
Business & Economy
TASI inches up; AMAK, ACWA Power top gainers: Closing bell
Saudi mining firm Amak’s shares soar over 60% a week after market debut
Business & Economy
Saudi mining firm Amak’s shares soar over 60% a week after market debut

Saudi City Cement’s profit down 74% on lower sales

Saudi City Cement’s profit down 74% on lower sales
Updated 17 May 2022
Arab News

Saudi City Cement’s profit down 74% on lower sales

Saudi City Cement’s profit down 74% on lower sales
Updated 17 May 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s City Cement Co. posted a 74 percent decrease in profit for the first quarter of 2022, owing to lower sales.

The cement producer saw its profits fall to SR17 million ($5 million), down from SR66 million in the same period a year earlier, according to a bourse filing.

The decline in profit was due to lower sales value, quantity, and average selling price, despite decreased general and administrative expenses.

For the period, sales and revenue totaled SR108 million, down 36 percent from the last year.

Topics: Saudi cement Profit stock

Related

Saudi City Cement profit plunge 27% in 2021, as selling prices drop
Business & Economy
Saudi City Cement profit plunge 27% in 2021, as selling prices drop

Egypt lowers its expected GDP growth to 4.5%

Egypt lowers its expected GDP growth to 4.5%
Updated 16 May 2022
Reuters

Egypt lowers its expected GDP growth to 4.5%

Egypt lowers its expected GDP growth to 4.5%
Updated 16 May 2022
Reuters

CAIRO:Egypt has lowered its expected gross domestic product economic growth in the next fiscal year 2022/23, which begins in July, to 4.5 percent from 5.5 percent, a cabinet statement quoted the prime minister as saying on Monday.

Mostafa Madbouly was speaking during a meeting with an American businesses delegation organized by the American Chamber of Commerce in Egypt, the statement said.

In March, Egypt lowered the targeted real GDP growth for its upcoming fiscal year to 5.5 percent, citing the effects of the Russia-Ukraine conflict on its economy.

Topics: Egypt economy Growth Forecast

Related

Egypt remittances from individuals working abroad surges 12.8% in March 
Business & Economy
Egypt remittances from individuals working abroad surges 12.8% in March 

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia’s Hail Cement swings into losses as sales drop 16%
Saudi Arabia’s Hail Cement swings into losses as sales drop 16%
Saudi dairy firm SADAFCO reports 20% fall in profit to $56m 
Saudi dairy firm SADAFCO reports 20% fall in profit to $56m 
Arabian Women Forum kicks off in Dubai
Arabian Women Forum kicks off in Dubai
Saudi miner Amak sees 22% profit surge in Q1 after $333m IPO
Saudi miner Amak sees 22% profit surge in Q1 after $333m IPO
Taiwan’s president condemns California church shooting
Taiwan’s president condemns California church shooting

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.