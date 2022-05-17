You are here

  • Home
  • Emotional intelligence necessary for women to succeed in the business sector: Samia El Kadiri

Emotional intelligence necessary for women to succeed in the business sector: Samia El Kadiri

Emotional intelligence necessary for women to succeed in the business sector: Samia El Kadiri
Samia El Kadiri, adviser & head of research, governance & compliance at Hawkama Institute for Corporate Governance
Short Url

https://arab.news/rcz93

Updated 32 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan
DANA ALOMAR

Emotional intelligence necessary for women to succeed in the business sector: Samia El Kadiri

Emotional intelligence necessary for women to succeed in the business sector: Samia El Kadiri
Updated 32 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan DANA ALOMAR

DUBAI: Emotional intelligence along with the smartness to deal with situations diplomatically is necessary for women to succeed in the business sector, according to Samia El Kadiri, adviser & head of research, governance & compliance at Hawkama Institute for Corporate Governance. 

In an exclusive interview with Arab News, on the sidelines of the Arab Women Forum in Dubai on May 17, Samia El Kadiri said that women should believe in their potential and should put in the right efforts to become successful in the business sector. 

“I have three key advice to the future generation of women; first, they need to believe in their potential. Second, they need to put in the right efforts. It’s not always necessary to put more effort, just the right effort, and be consistent with those efforts,” El Kadiri told Arab News. 

According to El Kadiri, the general scenario has changed now, and so many women have proved themselves successful in various industries. 

“It is not like before. Today, women have proven themselves that they can be successful leaders in so many industries, both in the private and government sectors. Today in the UAE, we have two-thirds of women holding senior leadership positions in the government sectors. Also, we have 50 percent of women in the corporate sector equal to men,” she added. 

El Kadiri also made it clear that Hawkamah does not have any plans to expand globally. 

“There are no expansion plans because our head office is [in] the UAE and we are 100 percent owned by the government. So currently, there is no plan for expansion. We’re just dealing with the projects from Dubai,” she stated. 

Topics: Arab Women Forum TOPCEO2022

Related

Change in Saudi Arabia is ‘profound’, Princess Reema tells Arab Women Forum video
Business & Economy
Change in Saudi Arabia is ‘profound’, Princess Reema tells Arab Women Forum
GCC region the ‘most engaging globally’ for Snapchat: General Manager
Business & Economy
GCC region the ‘most engaging globally’ for Snapchat: General Manager

Breaking the news on the frontlines of war — Arizh Mukhammed

Breaking the news on the frontlines of war — Arizh Mukhammed
Updated 13 sec ago
Sara Hamdan

Breaking the news on the frontlines of war — Arizh Mukhammed

Breaking the news on the frontlines of war — Arizh Mukhammed
Updated 13 sec ago
Sara Hamdan

The old adage that women have to work twice as hard for half the recognition clearly applies to war correspondent Arizh Mukhammed.

Working as a Sky News reporter based in Moscow, she has the demanding role of reporting from the frontlines of the Russia-Ukraine war.

The half-Russian, half-Syrian speaks three languages and holds a doctorate in pharmacology but describes her current role as one of the most challenging and rewarding of her life.

“Reporting about the war is an extraordinary, unpredictable event; I was shocked when it began, and I was the only one on the team who spoke Russian,” she said in an interview on the sidelines of the Arab Women’s Forum in Dubai.

“I hate wars and conflicts. I struggled in the areas controlled by Russian forces and was not allowed on the Ukrainian side. Like any human being, I had fears and wondered if what I was doing was useful and balanced. At the same time, it’s a new step in my career, and I have to move forward and rely on my skills. I had to find courage.”

Often, Mukhammed has time to do a single take with no room for error.

“I have to accurately portray the facts with no option of redoing a shot,” she said. “And I dislike the word ‘truth’ because each side has their version of ‘truth.’ It’s not a reporter’s job to provide analysis. My job is to report the facts on the ground, be neutral, and not express an opinion about one side being right and another wrong. War is complex.”

Mukhammed spoke on a panel alongside other esteemed war reporters at the Arab Women’s Forum, including Alhadath senior news anchor Christiane Baissary, about the trials and rewards of the job. Having other female role models helped them carve their path.

Read More: Arab Women Forum kicks off in Dubai

“I came to journalism from another field, but honestly, Shireen Abu Akleh is the one I knew from my childhood from her Al Jazeera days,” she said.

Akleh was a world-renowned journalist. Press circles across the world mourned her death.

“Nobody in the Arab World doesn’t know her. She was famous for her coverage in danger zones and for getting out. So, when I heard the sad news, everyone I knew, even friends and family not related to journalism, was deeply affected. She had a magnetic charisma. I like her language, her voice. I am so sad to lose an idol.”

While pursuing her doctorate in Moscow, Mukhammed yearned for the Arabic language and wanted to work in a field where she could better utilize her bilingual skills. She soon landed a career in media, translating between Russian and Arabic. She joined Sky News when they opened their Moscow Bureau.

“I prefer not to categorize myself as a war reporter. I am prepared to report on politics and business wherever the story carries me,” she said. “My advice to a young female reporter is to educate herself, always look at two sides of a story and assess if you are objective enough to report on a story.”

Topics: AWF2022

Related

Change in Saudi Arabia is ‘profound’, Princess Reema tells Arab Women Forum video
Business & Economy
Change in Saudi Arabia is ‘profound’, Princess Reema tells Arab Women Forum
Live Arab Women Forum kicks off in Dubai video
Business & Economy
Arab Women Forum kicks off in Dubai

Dnata boosts Erbil operations with over $17m invested in advanced facilities

Dnata boosts Erbil operations with over $17m invested in advanced facilities
Updated 14 min 43 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

Dnata boosts Erbil operations with over $17m invested in advanced facilities

Dnata boosts Erbil operations with over $17m invested in advanced facilities
Updated 14 min 43 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Aviation and travel services provider dnata has announced a major expansion of its operations in Erbil, Iraq.

The UAE-based company opened a new cold chain facility and bus maintenance depot for its advanced fleets at Erbil International Airport, or EBL, which together represent a total investment of $3.5 million, the Dubai Government Media Office reported.

dnata also announced that it will invest $14 million and add 16,000 square meters of warehouse space to its infrastructure in Iraq.

The three new facilities will create up to 100 local jobs with dnata.

The new cold chain facility at dnata is capable of processing 10,000 tons of perishable materials annually.

It enables dnata's freight team to offer cold storage, frozen and cold chain products to its airline customers at EBL, catering to product categories including fresh fruit, meat and pharmaceuticals.

The new bus facility was designed to maintain the fleet of eight passenger apron buses and over 10 transportation buses operated at EBL.

Dnata’s new cargo warehouse, which is expected to open in 2023, will further significantly enhance the company’s cargo offering in Iraq. 

“Our latest investment in three new facilities will help us further expand and improve our operations in Erbil as demand for reliable and safe cargo services is on the rise across the region,” Tom Jones, managing director of dnata Erbil, said. 

 

Topics: dnata Erbil Erbil Airport

Related

UAE’s dnata expands its capacity at London Heathrow airport with new cargo facility
Business & Economy
UAE’s dnata expands its capacity at London Heathrow airport with new cargo facility

Saudi pharma giant SPIMACO’s profit rises 25% to $8m in Q1

Saudi pharma giant SPIMACO’s profit rises 25% to $8m in Q1
Updated 16 min 44 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi pharma giant SPIMACO’s profit rises 25% to $8m in Q1

Saudi pharma giant SPIMACO’s profit rises 25% to $8m in Q1
Updated 16 min 44 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH:  Saudi Pharmaceutical Industries and Medical Appliances Corp., or SPIMACO, has posted a 25 percent rise in profit in the first quarter, compared to the same quarter a year earlier.

Profits of the Saudi-listed firm went up from SR24 million ($6.4 million) to SR31 million, according to a bourse filing.

The increase in profit was driven by a 30 percent growth in gross profit, coupled with a 45 percent increase in operating expenses.

Established in 1986, SPIMACO has been engaged in the medical and pharmaceutical industry, including the development, manufacturing, and distribution of pharmaceutical products and medical appliances.

Topics: Saudi PHARMA IPO Profit Tadawul

Related

SPIMACO partners with Vifor Pharma to localize manufacture of key medicine, Ferinject
Corporate News
SPIMACO partners with Vifor Pharma to localize manufacture of key medicine, Ferinject
Saudi pharmaceutical company SPIMACO to produce Swiss-firm’s medical treatment amid $64m deal
Business & Economy
Saudi pharmaceutical company SPIMACO to produce Swiss-firm’s medical treatment amid $64m deal

Saudi ice cream business Fadeco prices IPO at top end of range

Saudi ice cream business Fadeco prices IPO at top end of range
Updated 34 min 50 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi ice cream business Fadeco prices IPO at top end of range

Saudi ice cream business Fadeco prices IPO at top end of range
Updated 34 min 50 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Ice cream manufacturer Arabian Food & Dairy Factories Co.’s initial public offering has been priced at the top end of an indicative range, following strong interest from investors.

The offering price has been set at SR71 ($19) per share, with a coverage rate of 57.7 times the shares offered, financial advisor and lead manager, Yaqeen Capital, said in a bourse filing.

Known as Fadeco, the Dammam-based company plans to join the Kingdom’s listing spree this year with a 20 percent stake to be floated on the parallel Nomu market. 

With a price range of SR65-71, qualified investors were allocated a total of 282,000 shares in the book-building period which started May 11 and ended on May 15.

Yaqeen Capital said the final listing date will be announced upon completion of the required procedures with the Saudi Exchange.

 

Topics: fadeco ice cream TASI Tadawul IPO

Related

Saudi ice cream business Fadeco sets IPO price range as it opens for investors
Business & Economy
Saudi ice cream business Fadeco sets IPO price range as it opens for investors
Saudi ice cream manufacturer Fadeco to start IPO book-building in May
Business & Economy
Saudi ice cream manufacturer Fadeco to start IPO book-building in May

Arab World is ready and equipped to welcome women to business sector: Nora Al Dabal

Arab World is ready and equipped to welcome women to business sector: Nora Al Dabal
Updated 36 min 47 sec ago
Dana Al Omar and Nirmal Narayanan
DANA ALOMAR
Nirmal Narayanan

Arab World is ready and equipped to welcome women to business sector: Nora Al Dabal

Arab World is ready and equipped to welcome women to business sector: Nora Al Dabal
  • “I think it’s very important to build your skills in general, in whatever specialization you’re in. And I think that takes time and effort”
Updated 36 min 47 sec ago
Dana Al Omar and Nirmal Narayanan DANA ALOMAR Nirmal Narayanan

DUBAI: The Arab World is ready and equipped to welcome women into the business sector, Nora Al Dabal, executive director of Arts and Creative Industries at the Royal Commission for AlUla told Arab News. 

In an interview with Arab News on the sidelines of the Arab Women Forum in Dubai on May 17, Dabal hailed several initiatives for women that are happening in Saudi Arabia as a part of Vision 2030.

“You have so many things that are happening in Saudi, and so many opportunities that both men and women can be part of. And I think if we just remove those barriers and or perceptions, and really see the human that is qualified or not qualified for that position, [that] is what we need to do,” Dabal told Arab News. 

Dabal also highlighted the necessity of building skills for women to become successful in the world of business. 

“I think it’s very important to build your skills in general, in whatever specialization you’re in. And I think that takes time and effort,” added Dabal.

 Talking about RCU’s future plans, Dabal said that the desert accelerator is the first step to Saudi Arabia’s realization of arts within its landscape. 

Topics: Arab Women Forum TOPCEO2022

Related

Live Arab Women Forum kicks off in Dubai video
Business & Economy
Arab Women Forum kicks off in Dubai
Change in Saudi Arabia is ‘profound’, Princess Reema tells Arab Women Forum video
Business & Economy
Change in Saudi Arabia is ‘profound’, Princess Reema tells Arab Women Forum

Latest updates

India's top court revokes ban on large prayer gatherings in mosque
India's top court revokes ban on large prayer gatherings in mosque
I need a shot of tequila for my knee pain, pope jokes
I need a shot of tequila for my knee pain, pope jokes
Aramco eyes IPO of its trading unit that could raise $30bn: Bloomberg
Aramco eyes IPO of its trading unit that could raise $30bn: Bloomberg
Senior Jerusalem Catholics condemn behavior of Israeli police at journalist’s funeral
Senior Jerusalem Catholics condemn behavior of Israeli police at journalist’s funeral
Breaking the news on the frontlines of war — Arizh Mukhammed on finding her ‘courage’
Breaking the news on the frontlines of war — Arizh Mukhammed on finding her ‘courage’

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.