You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi pharma operator Nahdi posts 22% profit increase driven by higher revenue

Saudi pharma operator Nahdi posts 22% profit increase driven by higher revenue

The Jeddah-based operator attributed the result to higher revenues of SR2 billion, up 4.9 percent when compared to the first quarter last year.
Short Url

https://arab.news/4nppk

Updated 18 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi pharma operator Nahdi posts 22% profit increase driven by higher revenue

Saudi pharma operator Nahdi posts 22% profit increase driven by higher revenue
Updated 18 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Nahdi Medical Co., the operator of one of the largest pharmacy chains in Saudi Arabia, reported a 22 percent increase in its profits in the first quarter of 2022, driven by growth in revenue and gross profit margin.

Profits increased to SR237.5 million ($63.3 million) from SR195 million in the same quarter a year earlier, according to a bourse filing.

The Jeddah-based operator attributed the result to higher revenues of SR2 billion, up 4.9 percent when compared to the first quarter last year.

Also contributing to the increase in profit was an uptick in gross profit margins, which increased by 9.2 percent to SR851 million, compared to SR779.7 million for the same quarter last year.

Topics: Nahdi PHARMA Saudi Arabia

Related

Nahdi Medical Co. launches its largest flagship pharmacy in Riyadh
Business & Economy
Nahdi Medical Co. launches its largest flagship pharmacy in Riyadh

Emotional intelligence necessary for women to succeed in the business sector, Samia El Kadiri

Emotional intelligence necessary for women to succeed in the business sector, Samia El Kadiri
Updated 17 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan
DANA ALOMAR

Emotional intelligence necessary for women to succeed in the business sector, Samia El Kadiri

Emotional intelligence necessary for women to succeed in the business sector, Samia El Kadiri
Updated 17 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan DANA ALOMAR

DUBAI: Emotional intelligence along with the smartness to deal with situations diplomatically is necessary for women to succeed in the business sector, according to Samia El Kadiri, adviser & head of research, governance & compliance at Hawkama Institute for Corporate Governance. 

In an exclusive interview with Arab News, on the sidelines of the Arab Women Forum in Dubai on May 17, Samia El Kadiri said that women should believe in their potential and should put in the right efforts to become successful in the business sector. 

“I have three key advice to the future generation of women; first, they need to believe in their potential. Second, they need to put in the right efforts. It’s not always necessary to put more effort, just the right effort, and be consistent with those efforts,” El Kadiri told Arab News. 

According to El Kadiri, the general scenario has changed now, and so many women have proved themselves successful in various industries. 

“It is not like before. Today, women have proven themselves that they can be successful leaders in so many industries, both in the private and government sectors. Today in the UAE, we have two-thirds of women holding senior leadership positions in the government sectors. Also, we have 50 percent of women in the corporate sector equal to men,” she added. 

El Kadiri also made it clear that Hawkamah does not have any plans to expand globally. 

“There are no expansion plans because our head office is [in] the UAE and we are 100 percent owned by the government. So currently, there is no plan for expansion. We’re just dealing with the projects from Dubai,” she stated. 

Topics: TOPCEO2022

Related

Change in Saudi Arabia is ‘profound’, Princess Reema tells Arab Women Forum video
Business & Economy
Change in Saudi Arabia is ‘profound’, Princess Reema tells Arab Women Forum
GCC region the ‘most engaging globally’ for Snapchat: General Manager
Business & Economy
GCC region the ‘most engaging globally’ for Snapchat: General Manager

Saudi-US chemical JV Sadara’s profit slips 97% on higher feedstock costs

Saudi-US chemical JV Sadara’s profit slips 97% on higher feedstock costs
Updated 1 min 11 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi-US chemical JV Sadara’s profit slips 97% on higher feedstock costs

Saudi-US chemical JV Sadara’s profit slips 97% on higher feedstock costs
Updated 1 min 11 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Sadara Chemical Co., a joint venture between oil major Saudi Aramco and US Dow Chemical Co., has posted a 97 percent drop in profit in the first quarter as compared to the same quarter a year earlier.

On the back of higher feedstock prices, profits of the giant JV went down from SR1.6 billion ($431 million) to SR45.9 million, a bourse filing showed.

The decline in profit was coupled with a revenue drop of over 11 percent to SR3.9 billion during the quarter.

Specialized in producing a wide range of specialty chemicals, the company said its profits were hit by an increase in feedstock costs.

However, it highlighted that selling prices were higher compared to the same quarter last year. 

Topics: Sadara Profit Dow Chemical Co. Saudi Aramco

Saudi stocks fell on earnings watch: Closing bell

Saudi stocks fell on earnings watch: Closing bell
Updated 3 min 21 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi stocks fell on earnings watch: Closing bell

Saudi stocks fell on earnings watch: Closing bell
Updated 3 min 21 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi main index fell for the second straight session on Tuesday, as investors kept a close eye on earnings results and climbing oil prices. 

Brent crude rose to $114.95 a barrel, and West Texas Intermediate settled at $114.77 a barrel, as of 3:14 p.m. Saudi time.

The Saudi main stock index, TASI, fell 1.74 percent to reach 12,689, while the parallel market, Nomu, gained 0.65 percent to 22,687.

Saudi Enaya Cooperative Insurance Co. climbed 10 percent to lead the gainers, while Saudi Printing and Packaging Co. fell 4.86 percent.

In the financial sector, the Kingdom’s largest valued bank, Al Rajhi, edged down 4 percent, and Alinma Bank added 1.10 percent.

Saudi Aramco, the largest player on the Saudi oil market, ended Tuesday’s trading down 3.06 percent.

Saudi Industrial Services Co. fell 2.27 percent, after reporting that its quarterly profits slipped 98 percent.

Al Masane Al Kobra Mining Co. edged up 0.83 percent, after reporting a 21 percent jump in quarterly profits.

City Cement Co. dropped 2.17 percent, after posting a 74 percent decline in profit for the first quarter of 2022.

Nahdi Medical Co. rose 2.72 percent, boosted by a 22 percent increase in profit at the end of the first quarter of 2022.

Saudi Pharmaceutical Industries and Medical Appliances Corp. gained 1.21 percent, as it posted a rise in quarterly profit of 25 percent.

Topics: saudi stocks Tadawul NOMU

Related

Update Shares in Saudi Tadawul gain despite a decline in profits
Business & Economy
Shares in Saudi Tadawul gain despite a decline in profits

Abu Dhabi’s IHC completes $2bn investment deal with India’s Adani Group firms 

Abu Dhabi’s IHC completes $2bn investment deal with India’s Adani Group firms 
Updated 23 min 20 sec ago
Arab News

Abu Dhabi’s IHC completes $2bn investment deal with India’s Adani Group firms 

Abu Dhabi’s IHC completes $2bn investment deal with India’s Adani Group firms 
Updated 23 min 20 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Abu Dhabi’s International Holding Co. has completed a 7.3 billion dirhams ($2 billion) investment transaction in three of Adani Group’s firms.

Abu Dhabi-listed IHC, which has investments in over 100 businesses spanning multiple industries, provided capital to Adani Green Energy, Adani Transmission and Adani Enterprises, according to Emirates News Agency. 

All three companies are listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange and India’s national bourse. 

"This strategic expansion of our business aligns with IHC's commitment to broadening and diversifying our investment portfolio,” CEO at IHC, Syed Basar Shueb, said. 

“There is no doubt that this transaction will directly and positively impact India's overarching ambition for long-term plans for clean energy,” Shueb added. 

The transaction represents 4.8 percent of the total trade between UAE and India, he added.

Topics: IHC Adani Group

Related

Business growth boosts Abu Dhabi’s IHC profit in Q1
Business & Economy
Business growth boosts Abu Dhabi’s IHC profit in Q1

GCC region the ‘most engaging globally’ for Snapchat: General Manager

GCC region the ‘most engaging globally’ for Snapchat: General Manager
Updated 17 min 30 sec ago
Arab News

GCC region the ‘most engaging globally’ for Snapchat: General Manager

GCC region the ‘most engaging globally’ for Snapchat: General Manager
Updated 17 min 30 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: The Gulf Cooperation Council region is the most engaging in the world for Snapchat, according to Hussein Freijeh, Snapchat's general manager, Middle East North Africa.

While speaking at the Arabian Women Forum in Dubai on May 17, he said: “This region for Snapchat is the most engaging globally, specifically in the GCC, overall Qatar, Qatar, UAE, and Saudi Arabia.” 

Freijeh also talked about the issues surrounding the generation of fake news in the online world. 

Snapchat's GM said that a human touch blended with technology is necessary to eliminate the spread of fake news on online platforms. 

According to Freijeh, investing in technology is essential, but along with that, the inevitable human component should be there to pick fake news and eliminate them. 

He also made it clear that it is not easy to kill the spread of fake news, but effective steps should be implemented to control it including regulation by authorities.

He also added that Snapchat has a specific approach to ensure that it is producing content different from others.

Topics: TOPCEO2022 AWF2022

Related

Change in Saudi Arabia is ‘profound’, Princess Reema tells Arab Women Forum video
Business & Economy
Change in Saudi Arabia is ‘profound’, Princess Reema tells Arab Women Forum
Live Arab Women Forum kicks off in Dubai video
Business & Economy
Arab Women Forum kicks off in Dubai

Latest updates

Saudi pharma operator Nahdi posts 22% profit increase driven by higher revenue
Saudi pharma operator Nahdi posts 22% profit increase driven by higher revenue
Germany to boost military drills with Sweden, Finland amid NATO bid
Germany to boost military drills with Sweden, Finland amid NATO bid
Emotional intelligence necessary for women to succeed in the business sector: Samia El Kadiri
Emotional intelligence necessary for women to succeed in the business sector: Samia El Kadiri
Saudi-US chemical JV Sadara’s profit slips 97% on higher feedstock costs
Saudi-US chemical JV Sadara’s profit slips 97% on higher feedstock costs
Saudi stocks fell on earnings watch: Closing bell
Saudi stocks fell on earnings watch: Closing bell

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.