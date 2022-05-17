‘Don’t be shy — Women in banking sector need to go for it’, says deNovo’s May Nasrallah

DUBAI: Women in the banking and investment sector can be their own worst enemies when it comes to progressing in the industry, according to May Nasrallah, the founder and executive chairman of UAE-based deNovo Corporate Advisors.

Speaking to Arab News on the sidelines of the Arab Women Forum in Dubai, Nasrallah urged female employees to put aside doubts and ask for more senior positions in the traditionally male-dominated industry.

She also shared her company’s plans to expand into Saudi Arabia, but did not mention an exact timeline in which the company is planning to mark its presence in the Kingdom.

Talking about the capability of women in the banking and investment sector, Nasrallah said, “The investment banking sector, it has historically been very male-dominated. You’re just as capable. You’re just as evil. You’re just as you know, ready than your male counterpart. And I think a lot of times, we tend to be our own worst enemies.”

She continued, “So I would suggest the younger generation of women to just go for it. And not be shy about asking for a position, not be worried about whether you can do it.”

During the interview, Nasrallah revealed that deNovo Corporate Advisors is both an advisory firm and advisory boutique. She added that the company helps with mergers between two companies, helping them monetize, helping them go public, and assisting them to get international global investors.

Talking about her resignation from Morgan Stanley and setting up deNovo Corporate Advisors — which helps with company mergers and securing investments — said: “Nobody expected that I would actually resign from Morgan Stanley. Subsequent to me, a number of men did it. But everybody expected it to be done by a man. Nobody expected it to be done by a woman.”