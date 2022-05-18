Saudi developer Dar Alarkan sees 675% profit spike in Q1 on higher sales

You are here

Dar Al Mashaer, a real estate development in Mecca. (Dar Alarkan)
  • The profit hike was coupled with an increase in revenue of 192 percent to SR1.6 billion for the quarter
RIYADH: Dar Alarkan Real Estate Development Co. saw its profit spike by 675 percent during the first quarter of 2022.

The Riyadh-based firm's profits hit SR221 million ($59 million), compared to SR29 million during the same period last year, it said in a bourse filing.

The profit hike was coupled with an increase in revenue of 192 percent to SR1.6 billion for the quarter compared to the same period last year.

The company attributed its improved performance mainly to higher property sales and reduced operating expenses and finance costs.

 

Geopolitical tensions and Covid-19 big issues the world is facing: Commercial Bank of Kuwait CEO

DUBAI: The ongoing clashes between Russia and Ukraine, along with the Covid-19 pandemic are among the big issues that the world is facing right now, according to Elham Mahfouz, CEO of Commercial Bank of Kuwait. 

While speaking at the Top CEO forum in Dubai on May 18, she noted that GCC countries are producing nations, while there are several other countries that live on subsidized bread, which makes geopolitical tensions a serious issue for the whole world. 

Mahfouz said that the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic was a wake-up call, and it made us see the world from a different perspective. 

The CEO added that the sudden fluctuation in wheat and gas prices after the Ukrainian invasion was totally unexpected. 

Average VC investment size in UAE has tripled since 2016, says UAE minister

DUBAI: The average size of venture capital investment in the UAE has tripled since 2016, according to Ahmad Belhoul Al-Falasi, UAE’s Minister of State for Entrepreneurship and SMEs.

While talking at the Top CEO forum in Dubai on May 18, Al-Falasi revealed that the foundation of entrepreneurship is about having access to talent, and the UAE is the best place to tap talent as the country has “always been the labor market of choice in the region.”

He also talked about the vitality of having high-ranked universities and educational institutions, adding that the UAE wants to ignite the interest in entrepreneurship among young people.

The minister also noted that digitization is pivotal to scaling up any business, and emphasized that web3, blockchain, and crypto are fundamental in modern-day business operations.

State-owned Saudi Electricity’s Q1 profit dragged down by higher fuel costs

RIYADH: The Saudi Electricity Co. has reported a decline of 10 percent in quarterly profit as rising costs squeezed its operating profit.

The state-owned utility provider saw its net profit drop to SR1.5 billion ($404 million) last quarter, down from SR1.7 billion in the same period a year earlier, according to a bourse filing.

The company attributed the results to higher fuel costs, adding that operating and maintenance costs increased due to higher electricity demand.

Despite that, revenues nudged higher by 1.4 percent to SR13.5 billion from the same quarter a year earlier.

GESAT wins a new gas turbine contract for Aramco oilfield

DAMMAM: General Electric Saudi Advanced Turbines has been awarded a new contract to build three gas turbines at Aramco’s Tanajib oilfield, based 200 km north of Dammam in the Kingdom’s Eastern Province.

The deal was handed out by South Korean conglomerate Samsung, which is the engineering, procurement and construction manager of the project, with Saudi Aramco as the end-user, said GESAT CEO Hassan Elokdi in an exclusive interview with Arab News.

Dammam-based GESAT is a joint venture between Saudi industrial investments firm Dussur and US-based engineering giant GE to manufacture heavy-duty gas turbines and components in the Kingdom, founded in 2017.

The project involves supplying three gas turbines with a total capacity of 100 megawatts of power.

“This is a long-cycle project, we expect the first gas turbine to be ready in the first quarter of 2023, and then every three to four months we will build another turbine” Elokdi added.

(stock image of gas turbines in a modern industrial factory)

The last unit will be delivered during the first quarter of 2024, said Elokdi on the sidelines of GESAT’s fifth-anniversary celebrations.

GE and Dussur, signed a new memorandum of understanding to expand the scope of GESAT by adding further products and services, on May 16.

Since it was founded, GESAT has also exported over 160 component kits around the world, including the US, Mexico, Brazil, Malaysia and Europe.

Elokdi said exploring new markets was essential during the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak to make up for the shortfall in demand across the region.

“GESAT has been actively working to maximize its exports as well as supporting local demand in Saudi Arabia,” he added.

The engineering head said heavy industry will require a few more years to recover from the slowdown caused by the health crisis. He expects demands to return to pre-pandemic levels by 2024.

Elokdi said: “The manufacturing process is typically a long-cycle business. To manufacture one of our products could take a couple of years. So, it would take a long time to fully recover.”

GESAT is keen to adopt the Kingdom’s localization workforce targets, with Saudis making up 65 percent of its staff, while 14 percent of its employees are female.

Business leaders to discuss post-pandemic inflation, SPACs, Metaverse at Top CEO forum

DUBAI: Post-pandemic inflation, raising capital, and the growing popularity of special purpose acquisition companies are among the topics set to be discussed by business leaders on the second day of the Top CEO Forum in Dubai.

The second day of the event comes after the an opening salvo which saw leading Arab businesswomen and industry stalwarts discuss challenges and the role of women in driving the global economy.   

Other topics pencilled in for day two include include digitization, blockchain and metaverse. 

