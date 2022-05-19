You are here

  Jordan king places half-brother Prince Hamzah under house arrest

Jordan king places half-brother Prince Hamzah under house arrest

Jordan king places half-brother Prince Hamzah under house arrest
Jordan’s King Abdullah and Prince Hamzah. (File/AFP)
Jordan king places half-brother Prince Hamzah under house arrest

Jordan king places half-brother Prince Hamzah under house arrest
  • Jordanian authorities announced in April last year that they had foiled a bid to destabilise the country
  • The king said his recent action aims to turn a page on the “dark chapter in the history” of Jordan and his family
LONDON: Jordan’s King Abdullah has placed his half-brother Prince Hamzah under house arrest, restricting his communications and movements.

In a letter published on Thursday, the king said that he would not allow anyone “to put their interests above the nation’s interest, and I will not allow even my brother to disturb the peace of our proud nation.”

Authorities in Jordan announced in April last year that they had foiled a bid to destabilize the country.

Two former officials were sentenced to 15 years in jail in July after they were found guilty of conspiring to topple the king in favour of Prince Hamzah.

The former crown prince announced last month that he was “renouncing the title of prince,” a month after a royal court statement said he had apologized to the king for the attempted coup.

“We do not have the luxury of time to deal with Hamzah’s erratic behavior and aspirations. We have many challenges and difficulties before us, and we must all work to overcome them and meet the aspirations of our people and their right to a dignified, stable life,” the king said.

The king said his recent action, taken on the advice of a council formed in accordance with the Royal Family Law, aims to turn a page on the “dark chapter in the history” of Jordan and his family.

He said that he has come to the conclusion that Prince Hamzah will not change after more than a year during which “he exhausted all opportunities to restore himself on the right path, in line with the legacy of our family.”

The king said that “Hamzah continues to ignore all facts and undisputable evidence, manipulating events to bolster his false narrative.”

He continued: “Unfortunately, my brother truly believes what he claims. The delusion he lives in is not new; other members of our Hashemite family and I have long realised that he reneges on his pledges and is persistent in his irresponsible actions that seek to sow unrest, unconcerned with the ramifications of his conduct on our country and our family.”

The king accused Prince Hamzah of putting his interests before the nation and living “within the confines of his own reality rather than recognizing the great stature, respect, love, and care we have given him.”

He continued: “He presented a false narrative of his role in the sedition case, disregarding facts that the public became aware of regarding his suspicious relationship and communications with the traitor Bassem Awadallah, and Hassan bin Zeid, whom my brother knew had approached two foreign embassies to ask about the possibility of their countries supporting what he had described as regime change.”

Topics: Jordan King Abdullah Prince Hamzah Sedition case

