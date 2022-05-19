Saudi, Algerian foreign ministers chair political consultation committee session

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and his Algerian counterpart chaired the third session of the Saudi-Algerian Political Consultation Committee in Algiers on Thursday.

Prince Faisal and Ramtane Lamamra also noted the consensus of their views on regional and international issues of common concern, and reviewed bilateral relations, Arab, regional and international issues, and ways to support security, stability and prosperity.

They also discussed ways to confront challenges in order to achieve progress in their countries and support international peace and security.







President Abdelmadjid Tebboune hosts Prince Faisal bin Farhan at the El-Mouradia Palace in Algiers on Thursday. (SPA)



Later, Prince Faisal was hosted by President Abdelmadjid Tebboune at the El-Mouradia Palace and the two officials reviewed the close relations between the Kingdom and Algeria and ways to strengthen them in all fields.

They also discussed current Arab and regional issues.

Prince Faisal conveyed the greetings of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to Tebboune, and the Algerian president in turn sent his greetings to the Saudi leadership.

Lamamra hosted a dinner in honor of the Kingdom’s foreign minister and his accompanying delegation on Wednesday.