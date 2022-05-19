You are here

KSrelief delivers $3.2 million worth of aid to the Philippines

KSrelief delivers $3.2 million worth of aid to the Philippines
Saudi officials deliver $3.2 million worth of aid to Filipino officials. (@KSRelief_EN)
KSrelief delivers $3.2 million worth of aid to the Philippines
Saudi officials deliver $3.2 million worth of aid to Filipino officials. (@KSRelief_EN)
Updated 31 sec ago
Arab News

KSrelief delivers $3.2 million worth of aid to the Philippines

KSrelief delivers $3.2 million worth of aid to the Philippines
  • Aid includes medical and protective equipment and devices with a value of $1.7 million to fight COVID-19
  • Filipino officials praised the Saudi support, extending their sincere appreciation to the Kingdom
Updated 31 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) delivered humanitarian assistance worth $3.2 million to the Philippines on Thursday.
The aid included medical and protective equipment and devices with a value of $1.7 million to fight COVID-19.
A further $1.5 million is earmarked to support the Philippine’s Ministry of Health alleviate the impacts of the Typhoon Rai that recently hit the country, and to help health relief and emergency works in Marawi City.
Director of the Department of Health and Environment Assistance at KSrelief Dr. Abdullah Al-Muallem handed over the financial and in-kind support to the Philippines in the presence of the Kingdom’s ambassador to the country Hisham Al-Qahtani.
Filipino officials praised the Saudi support, extending their sincere appreciation to the Kingdom for its generous support and solidarity with the Philippines in addressing health and natural crises in the country.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Philippines King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief)

US defense secretary says he shares Saudi concerns over Iran’s destabilizing activities in region

US defense secretary says he shares Saudi concerns over Iran’s destabilizing activities in region
US defense secretary says he shares Saudi concerns over Iran’s destabilizing activities in region

US defense secretary says he shares Saudi concerns over Iran’s destabilizing activities in region
RIYADH: US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said he shares Saudi Arabia’s concerns over Iran’s destabilizing activities in the region on Thursday.
In a tweet, Austin added that he welcomed the Kingdom’s constructive efforts in advancing the current truce in Yemen which came into effect on April 2. He said the truce should be extended.
Saudi Deputy Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman earlier met with the defense secretary during his visit to Washington for the US-Saudi Strategic Joint Planning Committee.
The officials reviewed the Saudi-US partnership, and ongoing and future strategic military and defense cooperation between the two countries.
Austin said it was a pleasure to meet with Prince Khalid and that the “US is committed to our strong partnership with Saudi Arabia.”

Saudi Shoura Council committee members meet visiting Japanese diplomats

Saudi Shoura Council committee members meet visiting Japanese diplomats
Saudi Shoura Council committee members meet visiting Japanese diplomats

Saudi Shoura Council committee members meet visiting Japanese diplomats
RIYADH: Board members of the Saudi Shoura Council’s specialist foreign affairs committee recently met a delegation of Japanese diplomats visiting the Kingdom.

Chairing the meeting, Huda Abdulrahman Al-Helissi welcomed the Japanese officials to Saudi Arabia who in turn expressed their thanks for the hospitality they had received while in the country.

The role and regulation of the Shoura Council and the work of its specialized committees was among items discussed along with its efforts to develop parliamentary links between the Kingdom and countries around the world to help promote peace and prosperity.

At the end of the meeting, board members took part in a question-and-answer session with the Japanese diplomats in relation to the responsibilities of the foreign affairs committee and other Shoura Council bodies.

Topics: Saudi Shoura Council Japanese diplomats

Saudi Food Expo sees big turnout in Riyadh

Saudi Food Expo sees big turnout in Riyadh
Saudi Food Expo sees big turnout in Riyadh

Saudi Food Expo sees big turnout in Riyadh
  • Expo Director Wael Al-Sebai said that the event is an excellent opportunity for face-to-face communication between product promoters, service providers and clients
  • Wael Al-Sebai: The expo is a platform for many local and international exhibitors, from enterprises, suppliers and investors, to generate new chances, interact and expand
RIYADH: Saudi Food Expo 2022 organizers have decided to extend the event, held in Riyadh with the participation of 220 food and beverage companies, one more day to Friday.

Wael Al-Sebai, the expo director, described it as “a platform for many local and international exhibitors, from enterprises, suppliers and investors, to generate new chances, interact and expand.”

He went on to say that the organizers of the expo, which began on Monday, are looking forward to its contribution to the sector’s development due to the rich diversity of exhibitors in food, restaurants, coffee, luxury resorts and hotels. 

Al-Sebai, who is also the general manager of business development at International Arabian Exhibitions, noted that the exhibition is a chance to connect with industry leaders in the international food and beverage industry, as well as a marketing opportunity for the participating establishments, given the presence of major local and international investors in food and the large number of visitors over the exhibition days.

Al-Sebai emphasized the necessity of face-to-face communication between product promoters, service providers and clients, rather than communication over the phone or other methods.

Afnan Ehab Hameed, marketing executive support at Tabuk Agriculture Development Co., said: “We are thrilled to participate in the show as a top agricultural brand in the Middle East, and we are proud to serve its stakeholders and the agricultural community with our industry-leading technologies.”

She added: “We are happy to contribute successfully to Saudi Arabia’s sustainable development by investing in firms that deliver high-quality products and services on a local and regional scale.

“This is a delight, and what pleases us the most is that the turnout was from individuals as well as facilities.”

Hameed pointed out that many people wonder if the products are truly Saudi, to which she responded that the products are truly Saudi, 100 percent natural and available for purchase through the online store.

Many of the products compete to provide the best for their customers, who receive extra discounts and other advantages, such as offers provided by the exhibition.

Topics: Saudi Food Expo 2022 Wael Al-Sebai Riyadh

Saudi water agency wins global award at Madrid summit

Saudi water agency wins global award at Madrid summit
Saudi water agency wins global award at Madrid summit

Saudi water agency wins global award at Madrid summit
  • MEWA won the Public Water Agency of the Year Award at the Global Water Summit in Madrid
  • DM for Economic Affairs and Privatization Abdulrahman Alzughaibi and DM for Water Abdul Aziz Al-Shaibani accepted the award
RIYADH: The Saudi Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture has gained international recognition by winning the Public Water Agency of the Year Award, announced during the Global Water Summit in Madrid.

Deputy Minister for Water Abdul Aziz Al-Shaibani and Deputy Minister for Economic Affairs and Privatization Abdulrahman Alzughaibi accepted the award on Wednesday.

Al-Shaibani told Arab News that the award was given in recognition of the Kingdom’s efforts in implementing a national water strategy, reforming the sector, enacting a new water law, integrating management of water resources, and engaging the private sector.

The Global Water Summit in Spain allows leaders and decision-makers to exchange ideas, and share information on progress and trends in the industry.

Industry leaders and investors from around the world, as well as government representatives, took part in the forum, considered among the most prominent events for the water industry worldwide.

Since 2006, the UK-based consultancy Global Water Intelligence has presented awards at the summit, recognizing achievements by water companies, high-tech firms, public agencies and project developers.

During the conference, leaders of the Kingdom’s water sector highlighted its initiatives and solutions in support of innovation and development in the industry.

They also discussed the summit themes aimed at achieving zero carbon emissions, ensuring the sustainability and reliability of freshwater resources worldwide, mitigating the impact of climate change, and increasing job opportunities and growth in the industry.

Conference sessions included extensive discussions on global best practices for ensuring efficient water use, the latest technologies for desalinating and reusing water, and the role of artificial intelligence in the sustainability of the water sector.

The conference also shed light on the next generation of water technologies and how to accelerate the reuse of treated wastewater to contribute to global water security.

Topics: Abdulrahman Alzughaibi Abdul Aziz Al-Shaibani Global Water Summit 2022 Global Water Intelligence Christopher Gasson Madrid MEWA

Saudi, Algerian foreign ministers chair political consultation committee session

Saudi, Algerian foreign ministers chair political consultation committee session
Saudi, Algerian foreign ministers chair political consultation committee session

Saudi, Algerian foreign ministers chair political consultation committee session
  • Prince Faisal was hosted by President Abdelmadjid Tebboune at the El Mouradia Palace
  • Algerian FM hosted a dinner in honor of the Kingdom’s FM and his accompanying delegation on Wednesday
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and his Algerian counterpart chaired the third session of the Saudi-Algerian Political Consultation Committee in Algiers on Thursday.

Prince Faisal and Ramtane Lamamra also noted the consensus of their views on regional and international issues of common concern, and reviewed bilateral relations, Arab, regional and international issues, and ways to support security, stability and prosperity.

They also discussed ways to confront challenges in order to achieve progress in their countries and support international peace and security.

President Abdelmadjid Tebboune hosts Prince Faisal bin Farhan at the El-Mouradia Palace in Algiers on Thursday. (SPA)

Later, Prince Faisal was hosted by President Abdelmadjid Tebboune at the El-Mouradia Palace and the two officials reviewed the close relations between the Kingdom and Algeria and ways to strengthen them in all fields.

They also discussed current Arab and regional issues.

Prince Faisal conveyed the greetings of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to Tebboune, and the Algerian president in turn sent his greetings to the Saudi leadership.

Lamamra hosted a dinner in honor of the Kingdom’s foreign minister and his accompanying delegation on Wednesday.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Algeria Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan President Abdelmadjid Tebboune Ramtane Lamamra

