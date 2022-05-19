KSrelief delivers $3.2 million worth of aid to the Philippines

Saudi Food Expo sees big turnout in Riyadh

RIYADH: Saudi Food Expo 2022 organizers have decided to extend the event, held in Riyadh with the participation of 220 food and beverage companies, one more day to Friday.

Wael Al-Sebai, the expo director, described it as “a platform for many local and international exhibitors, from enterprises, suppliers and investors, to generate new chances, interact and expand.”

He went on to say that the organizers of the expo, which began on Monday, are looking forward to its contribution to the sector’s development due to the rich diversity of exhibitors in food, restaurants, coffee, luxury resorts and hotels.

Al-Sebai, who is also the general manager of business development at International Arabian Exhibitions, noted that the exhibition is a chance to connect with industry leaders in the international food and beverage industry, as well as a marketing opportunity for the participating establishments, given the presence of major local and international investors in food and the large number of visitors over the exhibition days.

Al-Sebai emphasized the necessity of face-to-face communication between product promoters, service providers and clients, rather than communication over the phone or other methods.

Afnan Ehab Hameed, marketing executive support at Tabuk Agriculture Development Co., said: “We are thrilled to participate in the show as a top agricultural brand in the Middle East, and we are proud to serve its stakeholders and the agricultural community with our industry-leading technologies.”

She added: “We are happy to contribute successfully to Saudi Arabia’s sustainable development by investing in firms that deliver high-quality products and services on a local and regional scale.

“This is a delight, and what pleases us the most is that the turnout was from individuals as well as facilities.”

Hameed pointed out that many people wonder if the products are truly Saudi, to which she responded that the products are truly Saudi, 100 percent natural and available for purchase through the online store.

Many of the products compete to provide the best for their customers, who receive extra discounts and other advantages, such as offers provided by the exhibition.