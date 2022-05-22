You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Red Sea International narrows losses by 42% on higher revenue in Q1

Saudi Red Sea International narrows losses by 42% on higher revenue in Q1

Saudi Red Sea International narrows losses by 42% on higher revenue in Q1
Red Sea International provides modular building solutions for residential, commercial and industrial sectors. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/46kv8

Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Red Sea International narrows losses by 42% on higher revenue in Q1

Saudi Red Sea International narrows losses by 42% on higher revenue in Q1
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Red Sea International Co. has managed to narrow down its losses by 42 percent in the first quarter of 2022, driven by higher revenue.

The Saudi-listed firm saw its losses fall to SR19 million ($5 million) in the first quarter from SR33 million a year earlier, a bourse filing revealed.

Following the announcement, the company’s stock dipped 4.77 percent to reach SR16.34, as of 11:06 a.m. Saudi time.

The company said the decline in losses was mainly attributable to a decrease in gross loss and an increase in revenue of 8 percent to SR117 million.

Red Sea International, which provides modular building solutions for residential, commercial and industrial sectors, said that the accumulated losses came as a result of the extension of the ongoing projects due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It said the company was unable to reduce the manpower in these projects and other related costs to cope with the delay in executing these projects.

Topics: Red Sea International Tadawul TASI stock

Related

Red Sea International to supply 3 complexes to TRSDC as construction accelerates
Business & Economy
Red Sea International to supply 3 complexes to TRSDC as construction accelerates
Red Sea International Co. extends facilities management contract with Schlumberger
Business & Economy
Red Sea International Co. extends facilities management contract with Schlumberger

Saudi stocks higher on positive earnings: Opening bell

Saudi stocks higher on positive earnings: Opening bell
Updated 11 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

Saudi stocks higher on positive earnings: Opening bell

Saudi stocks higher on positive earnings: Opening bell
Updated 11 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: Saudi stocks opened higher in the first trading session of the week following positive earnings reports.

The main index, TASI, added 0.70 percent to reach 12,515, while the parallel market, Nomu, rose 0.76 percent at 22,678, as of 10:09 a.m. Saudi time.

Saudi Industrial Export Co. gained 4.83 percent to lead the gainers, while Malath Cooperative Insurance Co. fell 4.17 percent to lead the underperformers.

Lazurde Co. for Jewelry came in second in the gainer list, up 4.32 percent, after seeing its first quarter profit rise by 34 percent.

Saudi Home Loans Co. advanced 0.50 percent, following an increase in the company's first-quarter profit of 9.8 percent.

The National Agricultural Development Co., known as NADEC, gained 1.34 percent after reporting a 137 percent increase in profit for the first quarter.

Al-Baha Investment and Development Co. raised 0.60 percent after proposing a 25 percent capital reduction.

In the financial sector, the Kingdom’s largest valued bank Al Rajhi edged up 0.11 percent, while Alinma Bank fell 0.28 percent.

In the pharma sector, both companies advanced. Aldawaa Medical Services Co. gained 0.26 percent, and Nahdi Medical Co. rose 0.13 percent.

Oil prices settled slightly higher on Friday. Brent crude rose to $112.55 a barrel and US West Texas Intermediate crude reached $110.28 a barrel.

Topics: economy Saudi Arabia TASI NOMU

Related

Shares slump as retail giants sound stagflation alarm
Business & Economy
Shares slump as retail giants sound stagflation alarm
Saudi construction firm Ladun offers 10% stake in IPO on Nomu
Business & Economy
Saudi construction firm Ladun offers 10% stake in IPO on Nomu

Saudi Home Loans’ first-quarter profit up slightly to $8.6m

Saudi Home Loans’ first-quarter profit up slightly to $8.6m
Updated 30 min 31 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Home Loans’ first-quarter profit up slightly to $8.6m

Saudi Home Loans’ first-quarter profit up slightly to $8.6m
  • Expected provision for credit losses went down from SR77.9 million to SR55 million over the year
Updated 30 min 31 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Home Loans, a Shariah-compliant real estate lending firm, earnings were boosted by gains from hedging against future changes in interest cost.

First-quarter profit rose by 9.8 percent to SR32.4 million ($8.6 million), against SR29.5 million in the same period a year ago, according to a bourse filing.

“The reason for the increase is due to recognized gain from the increase in the fair value of the financial derivatives against future interest cost changes,” the company statement said.

Expected provision for credit losses went down from SR77.9 million to SR55 million over the year.

Riyadh-based SHL, which joined the Saudi exchange earlier this year, is 28-percent owned by Arab National Bank and its second-largest shareholder is Dar Al Arkan.

Topics: economy Saudi Arabia real estate

Related

Update Saudi real estate prices rise 0.4% in Q1 as residential prices increase  graphic
Business & Economy
Saudi real estate prices rise 0.4% in Q1 as residential prices increase 
Saudi construction firm Ladun offers 10% stake in IPO on Nomu
Business & Economy
Saudi construction firm Ladun offers 10% stake in IPO on Nomu

Saudi construction firm Ladun offers 10% stake in IPO on Nomu

Saudi construction firm Ladun offers 10% stake in IPO on Nomu
Updated 39 min 22 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi construction firm Ladun offers 10% stake in IPO on Nomu

Saudi construction firm Ladun offers 10% stake in IPO on Nomu
Updated 39 min 22 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Construction services firm Ladun Investment Co. set its initial public offering price between SR15 and SR18 ($4 and $4.8) on the parallel market Nomu.

Riyadh-based Ladun is set to float 5 million shares, which represents 10 percent of its capital, according to a bourse filing.

Yaqeen Capita, financial advisor and lead manager, will be in charge of the book-building process from May 22 to May 26.

Topics: Tadawul TASI Stock Market share

Related

Saudi Ladun to start IPO bidding late May in preparation for listing
Business & Economy
Saudi Ladun to start IPO bidding late May in preparation for listing

PIF acquires $1.5bn stake in Kingdom Holding from billionaire Alwaleed bin Talal

PIF acquires $1.5bn stake in Kingdom Holding from billionaire Alwaleed bin Talal
Updated 5 min 4 sec ago
Arab News

PIF acquires $1.5bn stake in Kingdom Holding from billionaire Alwaleed bin Talal

PIF acquires $1.5bn stake in Kingdom Holding from billionaire Alwaleed bin Talal
Updated 5 min 4 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund has entered a deal to buy a SR5.7 billion ($1.5 billion) stake in Kingdom Holding Co. from Saudi billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal.

A 16.87-percent stake, representing 625 million shares of Kingdom Holding, will be transferred to the PIF, according to a bourse filing.

Upon completion of the transaction, Alwaleed bin Talal’s ownership will be reduced to 78.13 percent.

Founded in 1980, Riyadh-based Kingdom Holding is engaged in investment activities across diversified sectors.

In response to the move, the investment firm’s shares soared 8.8 percent to lead the gainers in early Sunday trading, with a share price of SR9.89 as of 10:53 a.m. Saudi time.

Topics: PIF Stock Market Prince Alwaleed bin Talal

Related

PIF-backed Emaar EC narrows losses by 17% on higher sales in Q1
Business & Economy
PIF-backed Emaar EC narrows losses by 17% on higher sales in Q1
Update Saudi PIF cuts ownership of US-listed stocks 22% to $43.6bn in Q1
Business & Economy
Saudi PIF cuts ownership of US-listed stocks 22% to $43.6bn in Q1

Here’s what you need to know ahead of the trading week on Tadawul

Here’s what you need to know ahead of the trading week on Tadawul
Updated 51 min 35 sec ago
Arab News

Here’s what you need to know ahead of the trading week on Tadawul

Here’s what you need to know ahead of the trading week on Tadawul
Updated 51 min 35 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi stocks closed lower last week as mixed earnings reports and volatile crude prices weighed on investor sentiment.

The main index TASI shed 2.24 percent to 12,427 points, while the parallel Nomu market was down 1.4 percent to 22,508 points.

While Saudi Arabia led the fall in the Gulf, stock exchanges in the UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, and Kuwait recorded losses in Thursday’s session. The Omani bourse ended almost flat.

Elsewhere in the Middle East, Egypt’s primary index EGX30 gained 0.8 percent.

UAE indexes rebounded on Friday as Abu Dhabi’s ADX edged 0.9 percent higher and Dubai’s DFMGI inched up by 0.1 percent.

Oil prices settled slightly higher. Brent crude rose to $112.55 a barrel and US West Texas Intermediate crude reached $110.28 a barrel.

Stock news

Malath Cooperative Insurance Co. turned into a net loss before Zakat amounting to SR21 million ($5.6 million) in the first quarter of 2022

Lazurde Co. for Jewelry saw its first-quarter profit increase by 34 percent to SR13.7 million

Real estate developer Red Sea International Co. narrowed losses by 42 percent to SR19 million last quarter

Buruj Cooperative Insurance Co.’s net loss before Zakat widened by 444 percent to SR31.8 million last quarter

First-quarter profit of Shariah-compliant real estate lending firm Saudi Home Loans Co. was up 9.8 percent to SR32.4 million

Wataniya Insurance Co. generated proceeds of SR53 million from its rump offering which was almost 400 percent covered

Maharah Human Resources Co.’s first-quarter profit dropped 20.8 percent to SR24.8 million despite a jump in sales

United International Transportation Co., or Budget Saudi, posted a 25 percent profit surge to SR60 million in the first quarter

Gulf Union Al Ahlia Insurance Co.’s rights issue was 27 percent covered, with subscriptions valued at SR62.5 million

The National Agricultural Development Co. reported a 137 percent jump in profit to SR15 million for the first quarter of 2022

The board of Al-Baha Investment and Development Co. proposed a capital reduction of 25 percent to SR223 million

Al-Baha’s board also recommended an initial public offering of its subsidiary Elegant Centers Co. on Saudi Arabia’s parallel market Nomu

The East Gas Co., an affiliate of Saudi Arabian Amiantit, submitted a filing to the Capital Market Authority as it seeks direct listing on the parallel Nomu market

Ladun Investment Co.’s IPO price range was set between SR15 to SR18 per share

Food delivery platform Jahez signed an initial deal as it seeks to acquire The Chefz – one of its rivals in the Kingdom

Calendar

May 22, 2022

Start of Amwaj International Co.’s IPO subscription

Start of Ladun Investment Co.’s IPO book-building

May 23, 2022

Start of Anaam International Holding Group’s subscription to new shares and rights trading

May 25, 2022

End of Amwaj International Co.’s IPO subscription

May 26, 2022

End of Ladun Investment Co.’s IPO book-building

May 30, 2022

Close of Anaam International Holding Group’s rights trading

June 2, 2022

Close of Anaam International Holding Group’s new shares subscription 

Topics: Tadawul TASI Dubai Abu Dhabi Egypt Stock Markets

Related

Saudi stocks drop on mixed investor sentiment: Opening bell
Business & Economy
Saudi stocks drop on mixed investor sentiment: Opening bell
Saudi stocks end lower on investor concern: Closing bell
Business & Economy
Saudi stocks end lower on investor concern: Closing bell

Latest updates

Saudi stocks higher on positive earnings: Opening bell
Saudi stocks higher on positive earnings: Opening bell
UK PM Johnson has not intervened in ‘partygate’ report, education minister says
UK PM Johnson has not intervened in ‘partygate’ report, education minister says
Global powerhouses head to sunny Davos as WEF returns in person
Global powerhouses head to sunny Davos as WEF returns in person
Saudi Home Loans’ first-quarter profit up slightly to $8.6m
Saudi Home Loans’ first-quarter profit up slightly to $8.6m
Saudi construction firm Ladun offers 10% stake in IPO on Nomu
Saudi construction firm Ladun offers 10% stake in IPO on Nomu

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.