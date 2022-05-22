You are here

Saudi Arabia's NADEC delivers 137% profit growth as agri-food sales boom

Saudi Arabia’s NADEC delivers 137% profit growth as agri-food sales boom
Stock image of dairy production: Shutterstock
Salma Wael

Saudi Arabia’s NADEC delivers 137% profit growth as agri-food sales boom

Saudi Arabia’s NADEC delivers 137% profit growth as agri-food sales boom
  • A boom in sales in the dairy and food processing unit of 12.6 percent and in the agriculture unit by 32.7 percent propelled a 13.2 percent increase in overall revenue
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s National Agricultural Development Co. benefited from a surge in sales of agriculture, dairy, and processed food in the first quarter of 2022.

This helped the company register 137 percent growth in net profit to SR15.1 million ($4 million) compared to the same period last year, the company said in a stock exchange filing.

A boom in sales in the dairy and food processing unit of 12.6 percent and in the agriculture unit by 32.7 percent propelled a 13.2 percent increase in overall revenue.

However, the company said it witnessed a rise in marketing expenses in addition to other financial charges and the cost of sales rose due to higher material costs.

Topics: economy Saudi Arabia Agriculture Food sector National Agricultural Development Co

Saudi Red Sea International narrows losses by 42% on higher revenue in Q1

Saudi Red Sea International narrows losses by 42% on higher revenue in Q1
Saudi Red Sea International narrows losses by 42% on higher revenue in Q1

Saudi Red Sea International narrows losses by 42% on higher revenue in Q1
RIYADH: The Saudi Red Sea International Co. has managed to narrow down its losses by 42 percent in the first quarter of 2022, driven by higher revenue.

The Saudi-listed firm saw its losses fall to SR19 million ($5 million) in the first quarter from SR33 million a year earlier, a bourse filing revealed.

The company said the decline in losses was mainly attributable to a decrease in gross loss and an increase in revenue of 8 percent to SR117 million.

Red Sea International, which provides modular building solutions for residential, commercial and industrial sectors, said that the accumulated losses came as a result of the extension of the ongoing projects due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It said the company was unable to reduce the manpower in these projects and other related costs to cope with the delay in executing these projects.

Topics: Red Sea International Tadawul TASI stock

Saudi Al-Baha Investment board recommends IPO for its 87%-owned unit

Saudi Al-Baha Investment board recommends IPO for its 87%-owned unit
Saudi Al-Baha Investment board recommends IPO for its 87%-owned unit

Saudi Al-Baha Investment board recommends IPO for its 87%-owned unit
RIYADH: Saudi-listed Al-Baha Investment and Development Co.’s board of directors have recommended its subsidiary Elegant Centers Co. to go public on the Kingdom’s parallel market. 

Elegant Centers, in which Al-Baha Investment holds almost 87 percent share, owns and operates central markets and commercial complexes in Saudi Arabia.

The recommendation to float the company on Nomu came during a board meeting held on May 22, according to a bourse filing.

The move will benefit shareholders and reflect positively on the company’s financial position, Al-Baha Investment noted.

Topics: Saudi stock Tadawul NOMU TASI

Saudi jeweler L'azurde posts $4m profits on strong sales

Saudi jeweler L’azurde posts $4m profits on strong sales
Saudi jeweler L’azurde posts $4m profits on strong sales

Saudi jeweler L’azurde posts $4m profits on strong sales
RIYADH: Saudi Lazurde Co. for Jewelry reported a 34 percent boost in net profit on the back of higher sales and revenues.

The jeweler firm, which is listed on the main index, generated a profit of SR13.7 million ($4 million) in the first quarter, up from SR10.2 million in the same period last year, it said in a bourse filing

The growth in net profit was primarily caused by an increase in sales and revenue for the quarter of 11 percent to stand at SR614.5 million.

The company also attributed the increase in profits to higher gross profits and lower financing costs.

Topics: Saudi jewelry Profit stock Tadawul TASI

Oil Updates — Crude settles up; US drillers add oil and gas rigs; Norway's April lags forecast

Oil Updates — Crude settles up; US drillers add oil and gas rigs; Norway’s April lags forecast
Oil Updates — Crude settles up; US drillers add oil and gas rigs; Norway’s April lags forecast

Oil Updates — Crude settles up; US drillers add oil and gas rigs; Norway’s April lags forecast
RIYADH: Oil prices settled slightly higher on Friday as a planned EU ban on Russian oil and easing of COVID-19 lockdowns in China countered concerns that slowing economic growth will hurt demand.

Brent crude is currently priced at $112.55 a barrel, while the US West Texas Intermediate crude is at $110.28.

US drillers add oil and gas rigs for ninth week in a row

US energy firms this week added oil and natural gas rigs for a ninth week in a row, data showed on Friday, as most small producers respond to high prices and prodding by the government to ramp up output.

The oil and gas rig count, an early indicator of future output, rose 14 to 728 in the week to May 20, its highest since March 2020, energy services firm Baker Hughes Co. said in its closely followed report.

Baker Hughes said that puts the total rig count up 273, or 60 percent, over this time last year.

US oil rigs rose 13 to 576 this week, their highest since March 2020, while gas rigs gained one to 150, their highest since September 2019.

Norway’s April oil output lags forecast by 10.6 percent

Norway’s crude oil output in April missed the official forecast by 10.6 percent, while its gas output was in line with expectations, preliminary data from the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate showed on Friday.

Crude oil output fell to 1.66 million barrels per day in April from 1.74 million bpd in March, lagging a forecast of 1.86 million bpd, the NPD said.

Natural gas production in April averaged 327.1 million cubic meters per day, as expected, down from 338.4 mcm/day in March, while the full month output was down to 9.8 billion cubic meters from 10.5 bcm in March, NPD said.

(With input from Reuters)


 

Topics: Oil OPEC update Price Stock Market

Saudi cement sector performance slumps amid soaring energy prices

Al Yamama Cement is the only company that recorded a year-on-year growth in the first four months of 2022. (Shutterstock)
Al Yamama Cement is the only company that recorded a year-on-year growth in the first four months of 2022. (Shutterstock)
Saudi cement sector performance slumps amid soaring energy prices

Al Yamama Cement is the only company that recorded a year-on-year growth in the first four months of 2022. (Shutterstock)
  • Manufacturers in the Kingdom are investing in new infrastructure to enhance production efficiency
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s cement sector has recorded a weak performance as rising production costs coupled with low demand led to a fall in sales and production in the month of April which coincided with Ramadan.

According to data compiled by Al-Yamama Cement, sales of 17 Saudi cement factories fell by 39 percent to 3 million tons in April 2022 from 4.97 million tons in March.
This compared to a drop of 28 percent in April last year, which included three weeks of Ramadan, compared to 30 days this year.
City Cement, Qassim, Al Safwa, Najran and Al Yamama reported the highest drop month-on-month in April by 57 percent, 46 percent, 46 percent, and 45 percent respectively. A comparison in cement production and sales in Saudi firms between the first four months of 2022 and 2021 reveal an overall 14 percent negative growth in production and 12 percent negative growth in sales.
This compares to a rise by 10.9 percent and 13.5 percent in production and sales respectively in the first four months of 2021 versus the same period of 2020.
Al Yamama Cement is the only company that recorded a year-on-year growth in the first four months of 2022. Data shows a 49 percent increase in production to 2.4 million tons, and 54 percent surge in local sales to 2.4 million tons.
Safwa and Al Tabuk cement factories reported negative production growth during the same period but rose in sales by 1.3 percent and 13 percent respectively.
Al Yamama Cement had the highest share in the overall output and sales in the first four months of this year at 14 percent, followed by Saudi Cement and Southern Cement, both 11 percent.
In addition to the rising energy prices that represent about 30 to 40 percent of the total production cost, the Kingdom’s cement sector was hit by a slowdown in construction activities due to a labor shortage caused by a travel ban following the COVID-19 outbreak.
Clinker production by all Saudi companies in the first four months of 2022 increased by 8.5 percent to 18.8 million tons, with Najran Cement alone increasing its production by 98 percent, followed by Yanbu Cement by 60 percent.
Riyadh Cement and Al Jouf came last and reported a slower clinker production of 42 percent and 30 percent respectively.
Saudi cement factories sell almost all of the cement produced locally. The Saudi Cement Co., however, emerged as the top exporter by exporting 199,000 tons, which represents almost 60 percent of total cement exported by all the factories in the Kingdom.
In terms of clinker exports, Yanbu Cement, Saudi Cement and Arabian cement made up 75 percent or 1.9 million tons of the total in the first four months of 2022.
Cement in-stock in April 2022 increased by 7.3 percent year-on-year versus 8.9 percent in the previous month of March. This also compares to year-on-year decreases in April and March of 2021 of 11.8 percent and 15.1 percent respectively.
Qassim Cement and Northern Region cement had the highest rise in cement stocks in April 2022 by 69 percent and 51 percent respectively.
According to Al Jazira Capital analysts, the number of expatriate workers in the labor market had a net yearly decline of 66,000 workers in 2021. However, the latest data shows a quarterly net rise of 267,000 expats during the fourth quarter in 2021, the first quarterly rise since the same period in 2020.
A surge in construction activities due to The Red Sea Development Co., AMAALA and other development projects in Saudi Arabia such as NEOM and Qiddiya are also expected to drive the recovery of the local cement industry.
Cement manufacturers are investing in new infrastructure to enhance production efficiency and reduce power consumption. This shift also comes as Saudi Arabia joins more than 100 countries that have committed to achieve net-zero emissions by 2060.

 

Topics: Saudi Cement

