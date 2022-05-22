You are here

Financing ESG projects a challenging task: Goldman Sachs MD
Goldman Sachs Managing Director Bertie Whitehead spoke at the Future Investment Initiative Institute regional summit in London on Friday.
LONDON: Finding finance for exciting environmental, social, and governance projects that have huge potential to achieve sustainability is now turning out to be a challenging task, according to Goldman Sachs Managing Director Bertie Whitehead.  

“The big challenge is; we see a lot of exciting projects coming, big developments. And it is challenging to find finances for them,” he said during the Future Investment Initiative Institute regional summit in London on Friday. 

Speaking at the same summit, Cathrine de Coninck-Lopez, global head of ESG, Invesco noted that adapting to climate change is very important. She also added that her firm is the first company to launch ESG Funds in India. 

According to Coninck-Lopez, small steps make big differences, and she urged everyone to get on the journey for a sustainable future. 

Topics: FII Regional Summit Saudi Goldman Sachs ESG

Saudi stocks lower amid inflation concerns: Closing bell

RIYADH: Saudi stocks closed lower on Sunday as inflation concerns rattled global stock markets, causing investors to remain cautious.

The main index, TASI, dropped 0.75 percent to reach 12,334, while the parallel market, Nomu, lost 0.80 percent to reach 22,329.

The Kingdom Holding Co. soared 9.90 percent, after Saudi Arabia's PIF acquired a 16.87 percent stake in the firm from Saudi billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal.

Gainers included Lazurde Co. for Jewelry, which gained 4.57 percent, after its first-quarter profit rose 34 percent.

Saudi Home Loans Co. shed 0.30 percent, despite reporting an increase in the company's first-quarter profit of 9.8 percent.

The National Agricultural Development Co., known as NADEC, added 1.00 percent after reporting a 137 percent increase in profit for the first quarter.

Al-Baha Investment and Development Co. slipped 4.17 percent following its proposal to reduce its capital by 25 percent.

In the financial sector, the Kingdom’s largest valued bank Al Rajhi edged down 0.64 percent, while Alinma Bank shed 1.95 percent.

In the pharma sector, both companies reversed the morning's gains. Aldawaa Medical Services Co. fell 1.68 percent, and Nahdi Medical Co. lost 1.40 percent.

Saudi Aramco, the largest player on the Saudi oil market, closed today’s trading down 1.38 percent.

Shares of Buruj Cooperative Insurance Co. plunged 10 percent to lead the fallers list.

Oil prices settled slightly higher on Friday. Brent crude rose to $112.55 a barrel and US West Texas Intermediate crude reached $110.28 a barrel.

Topics: TASI Tadawul Stock Market shares

Global ESG assets to hit $50tr by 2025: PIF Governor

Global ESG assets to hit $50tr by 2025: PIF Governor
  Al-Rumayyan said that PIF is aiming to generate 70 percent of the Kingdom's energy requirements from renewable sources by 2030
LONDON: Global environmental, social, and governance assets are on track and expected to hit $41 trillion by the end of this year, and $50 trillion by 2025, as the Public Investment Fund continues to enhance ESG integration across its portfolio, governor of the Saudi sovereign fund said.

While speaking at the Future Investment Initiative Institute regional summit in London on Friday, Yasir Al-Rumayyan said that PIF is developing its ESG strategy as a part of its broader long-term strategy aimed at achieving net-zero emissions in the country by 2060.

Hydrocarbon products: The building blocks of energy transition

The PIF Governor predicted that hydrocarbons will be the building blocks of energy transition in the future, aimed at reducing carbon emissions. He also made it clear that it is practically impossible to switch directly from fossil fuels to renewable energy sources, as it is a complex process that needs time.

Al-Rumayyan added that PIF is investing in renewable energy sources like solar power plants.

Talking about the potential of blue hydrogen, he said, “We have invested in carbon capture, this will lead us to blue hydrogen. We will be major when it comes to blue hydrogen.”

He added, “We will get rid of all liquid and focus on gas and renewable energy.”

The PIF governor also revealed that Saudi Arabia has launched seven solar and wind projects that could power 600,000 households.

PIF elevating the living quality in Saudi Arabia

Talking about the current scenario in Saudi Arabia, Al-Rumayyan revealed that a drastic transformation and progress is happening in the Kingdom, as the house ownership rate in the country went up from 47 percent to 60 percent in 2020.

He revealed that the aim is to increase the homeownership rate to 70 percent, along with creating 1.8 million jobs under PIF by 2050.

Al-Rumayyan added that PIF is aiming to generate 70 percent of the Kingdom’s energy requirements from renewable sources by 2030.

He noted that PIF is taking various steps to ensure green energy generation.

“NEOM launched the largest green hydrogen project worth $5 billion a year ago. Back to hydrogen, brown, blue or green, it has no color but the means of using it is what matters. PIF is now establishing a new hydrogen company, it will be like a mediator in many of our initiatives,” said Al-Rumayyan.

Topics: economy Saudi Arabia Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) Public Investment Fund (PIF) FII Institute ESG

Aramco started journey toward sustainability in 1970s, says official

Aramco started journey toward sustainability in 1970s, says official
LONDON: As businesses are now getting more concerned about becoming environment friendly, Saudi Aramco had started the journey toward sustainability long back in the 1970s, said Ashraf Al-Ghazzawi, vice president, strategy and market analysis, Aramco. 

Speaking at the FII Regional Summit in London on Friday, the official said: “Aramco’s journey of ESG is not new. Everybody is talking about it now. We started it in the 1970s.” 

He said Aramco is one of the first companies that tried to reduce carbon emissions and noted that the firm has had the best water practices since the 1970s. 

According to Al-Ghazzawi, the journey to achieve sustainability is not a race but should be a mutual effort involving stakeholders, investors and policymakers. 

Topics: FII Aramco ESG

Achieving a decarbonized economy is 'urgent', experts say during FII Regional Summit

Achieving a decarbonized economy is 'urgent', experts say during FII Regional Summit
LONDON: Achieving a decarbonized economy is an urgency at this time, but it is very challenging, according to David Schwimmer, CEO of the London Stock Exchange Group. 

While speaking at the Future Investment Initiative Institute regional summit in London last Friday, Schwimmer revealed that the LSE Group plays a critical role in this transition as it is a platform that helps issuers raise capital, and it also spends a lot of time with issuers trying to help them understand what is happening. 

He added that financiers should work with Environmental, Social and Governance companies and should provide the necessary help to achieve a decarbonized economy. 

Noel Quinn, Group CEO of HSBC, said during the session that they made a statement about the sustainability aspect two years ago and are aiming to become a market leader in financing the transition. 

According to Quinn, the industrial revolution aimed at an environment-friendly transition requires financing, and HSBC is doing their part to achieve this goal. 

Cathrine de Coninck-Lopez, Global Head of ESG, Invesco, said that they are trying 100 percent ESG integration by 2023.

She, however, cautioned that it requires time, resolutions and partnerships. 

Topics: FII Institute renewables solar energy Wind Power hydrocarbons Hydrogen

Al-Baraka Bank in Egypt to inject $6m to develop technological infrastructure 

Al-Baraka Bank in Egypt to inject $6m to develop technological infrastructure 
RIYADH: Al-Baraka Bank in Egypt plans to inject $6 million to develop its technological infrastructure to help it expands its digital services, Hazem Hegazy, CEO of the bank, told CNBC Arabia.  

“The complete restructuring plan during the past six months was reflected in the indicators, including the increase in the ratio of loans to deposits from 32 percent to 37.5 percent,” said Hegazy. 

The bank’s market share ranges between 12 percent and 15 percent of the Islamic banking sector.

Hegazy said the levels of dollar liquidity in the bank are sufficient and acceptable.

Topics: Egypt Islamic banking digital services

