Aramco awards $26m steel pipes deal to Saudi pipe manufacturer

RIYADH: Mastercard, One Global and i2c have announced a partnership to provide tailored financial solutions that will enable the issuance of digital mobile wallets in the MENA region.
One Global is a digital transformation and innovation company, specialized in fintech, while i2c is a global provider of highly configurable payment and banking solutions.
Through this partnership, banks, fintech, merchants and wallet providers can offer consumers in the region easy access to digital-first payment solutions and services.
Mastercard and i2c will also provide an exchange to exchange solution for fintechs to go to market faster and in a more agile way.
“This announcement is an excellent example of collaboration to solve for speed, service and scale, while accelerating financial inclusion and innovation in the region,” Amnah Ajmal, executive vice president of Mastercard said.