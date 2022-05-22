Iranian news agency ISNA says members of Israeli intelligence network discovered and arrested in Iran

Sufficient investment, infrastructure must for sustainability transition: SABIC official

LONDON: Adequate investments and necessary infrastructure is required for an effective sustainability transition, according to Bob Maughon, chief technology and sustainability officer at Saudi Basic Industries Corp.

While speaking at the Future Investment Initiative Institute regional summit in London on Friday, Maughon said, “If we don’t invest in energy supply, we can’t make it happen. We have to leverage blue and green hydrogen. They are complex to implement and we need the infrastructure to make this transition happen.”

He noted that Saudi Arabia is committed to investing in energy capture and hydrogen, and is moving very fast in the Kingdom to achieve sustainability.

Maughon added that SABIC is working hard to achieve decarbonizing by using renewable and cleaner energy sources.