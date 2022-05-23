You are here

Saudi retailer BinDawood's stock falls despite profit growth to $17m

Saudi retailer BinDawood’s stock falls despite profit growth to $17m
Its stores in Makkah and Madinah benefited from the government’s decision to lift restrictions on pilgrims performing Umrah. (Supplied)
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi retailer BinDawood’s stock falls despite profit growth to $17m

Saudi retailer BinDawood’s stock falls despite profit growth to $17m
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: BinDawood Holding Co., a leading retail operator in the Kingdom, has recorded a drop in its share price, hours after it announced a surge in first-quarter profit.

Shares of the company were down 0.9 percent to SR91.4 ($24.4) as of 1:07 p.m. Saudi time on Monday.

The group reported SR65.5 million in profit, a slight increase from SR62 million in the same period of 2021, thanks to the ease of pandemic restrictions.

Along with the profit increase, revenues reached SR1.18 billion, up from SR1.12 billion a year earlier, mainly boosted by a rise in sales during the back-to-school season.

Stores in Makkah and Madinah benefited from the government’s decision to lift restrictions on pilgrims performing Umrah, the company noted.

“We are finally beginning to see a marked improvement in trading,” CEO Ahmad BinDawood said, commenting on the results.

“Greater freedom of movement for the local population has led to higher consumer spending in general, and more specifically, an increase in footfall through our stores,” he added.

Topics: BinDawood Saudi retailer Pandemic covid

Egypt GDP topped 5% in Q1: minister to CNBC Arabia

Egypt GDP topped 5% in Q1: minister to CNBC Arabia
Updated 14 sec ago
Reuters

Egypt GDP topped 5% in Q1: minister to CNBC Arabia

Egypt GDP topped 5% in Q1: minister to CNBC Arabia
Updated 14 sec ago
Reuters

CAIRO: Egypt's economy grew more than 5 percent in the first quarter of 2022, CNBC Arabia reported on Monday, citing Planning Minister Hala al-Saeed.

She also said the economy would grow around 6% in the 2021-22 fiscal year, which ends in June.

Topics: economy Egypt MENA GDP Inflation Egyptian pound

IEA warns against energy crisis deepening fossil fuel reliance

IEA warns against energy crisis deepening fossil fuel reliance
Updated 38 min 17 sec ago
Reuters

IEA warns against energy crisis deepening fossil fuel reliance

IEA warns against energy crisis deepening fossil fuel reliance
  "We need fossil fuels in the short term, but let's not lock in our future by using the current situation as an excuse to justify some of the investments being done"
Updated 38 min 17 sec ago
Reuters

DAVOS: The energy security crisis since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine must not lead to a deeper dependence on fossil fuels, International Energy (IEA) chief Fatih Birol said on Monday.

The right investments, especially in renewable energy and nuclear power, mean the world need not choose between energy shortages and accelerated climate change due to fossil fuel emissions, Birol said at the World Economic Forum.

“We need fossil fuels in the short term, but let’s not lock in our future by using the current situation as an excuse to justify some of the investments being done, time-wise it doesn’t work and morally in my view it doesn’t work as well,” Birol told delegates in Davos, Switzerland.

The Paris-based IEA, a top energy watchdog, warned investors last year not to fund new oil, gas and coal supply projects if the world wants to reach net zero emissions by mid-century.

Short-term demand meant the world could not immediately wean itself off traditional energy supplies, Birol said, adding that he hoped producer countries with capacity to export more energy would make a “positive contribution.”

The OPEC+ alliance of oil exporters has been incrementally releasing oil into markets, with top producers Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates holding off on tapping full capacity.

Topics: economy Oil OPEC OPEC+ Russia Saudi Arabia Iraq

India In-Focus — Indian shares climb; General Atlantic plans huge investment in India; Steel firms may be forced to cancel European orders

India In-Focus — Indian shares climb; General Atlantic plans huge investment in India; Steel firms may be forced to cancel European orders
Updated 51 min 23 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

India In-Focus — Indian shares climb; General Atlantic plans huge investment in India; Steel firms may be forced to cancel European orders

India In-Focus — Indian shares climb; General Atlantic plans huge investment in India; Steel firms may be forced to cancel European orders
Updated 51 min 23 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

MUMBAI: Indian shares rose for a second straight day on Monday, driven by the automobile sector, although the gains were capped by a sharp sell-off in metal stocks after the government announced changes to the tax structure on commodities to fight inflation.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.44 percent at 16,338.45 by 0520 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.53 percent to 54,616.53. Both the indexes closed nearly 3 percent higher on Friday to mark their first weekly gain in six.

General Atlantic plans $2bn investment in India, Southeast Asia

Global private equity firm General Atlantic plans to plow $2 billion into India and Southeast Asia over the next two years after falling valuations made the region’s startups more attractive, a senior executive told Reuters.

General Atlantic is in early-stage investment talks with about 15 companies in sectors including technology, financial services, retail and consumer, Sandeep Naik, the head of its business in India and Southeast Asia, said in an interview.

The market for startups, especially in India, is going through a rough patch. After raising a record $35 billion in 2021, founders are struggling to attract cash, sparking fears of lower valuations and forcing some to cut jobs.

After investing just $190 million in Indian startups in 2021, its lowest ever annual figure, General Atlantic is now ready to loosen its purse strings, Naik said in an interview at the World Economic Forum in the Swiss ski resort of Davos.

“The realism is setting in. We were waiting for the value creation to happen. We are now ready,” Naik said of General Atlantic’s plans for India and Southeast Asia, it has investments of more than $4.5 billion, mostly in India.

“We are very bullish on India, Indonesia and Vietnam,” Naik added, while declining to name any companies it is looking at.

Indian steelmakers face hit on Europe deals over export tax

Indian steel firms could be forced to cancel European orders and suffer losses after an overnight decision to impose export taxes on steel products, V R Sharma, managing director at Jindal Steel and Power told Reuters.

India imposed an export tax of 15 percent on eight steel products late on Saturday, at a time steelmakers are looking to make up for tepid local demand by increasing market share in Europe, whose supplies have been hit by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“They should have given us at least two-three months of time, we did not know about such a substantial policy,” Sharma told Reuters in an interview.

Sharma said Indian steelmakers have about 2 million tons in pending export orders, mostly to Europe, which are stuck in ports or in various stages of production.

“This could possibly lead to force majeure. And the customer has done no wrong here and he doesn’t deserve to be treated that way,” he said.

(With input from Reuters)

Topics: India BSE stock NSE

Shares of Saudi jeweler L'azurde dip despite posting $4m profits

Shares of Saudi jeweler L'azurde dip despite posting $4m profits
Updated 57 min 1 sec ago
Arab News

Shares of Saudi jeweler L'azurde dip despite posting $4m profits

Shares of Saudi jeweler L'azurde dip despite posting $4m profits
Updated 57 min 1 sec ago
Arab News

L'azurde Company for Jewelry's shares dropped in early trade on Monday despite reporting a profit for the first quarter of 2022.

The Saudi jeweler's shares edged down 2.01 percent at SR16.64 ($4.4), as of 10:44 a.m. Saudi time.

On May 22 the company reported a 34 percent boost in net profit on the back of higher sales and revenues.

The jewelry producer, which is listed on the main index TASI, generated a profit of SR13.7 million in the first quarter, up from SR10.2 million in the same period last year, it said in a bourse filing on Sunday.

The growth in net profit was primarily down to an increase in sales and revenue for the quarter of 11 percent to stand at SR614.5 million.

The company also attributed the increase in profits to higher gross profits and lower financing costs.

Topics: economy Saudi Arabia retail consumers Inflation

Saudi stocks opens higher, energy prices up: Opening bell

Saudi stocks opens higher, energy prices up: Opening bell
Updated 23 May 2022
Aqila Alasaeed

Saudi stocks opens higher, energy prices up: Opening bell

Saudi stocks opens higher, energy prices up: Opening bell
Updated 23 May 2022
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: Saudi stocks opened Monday morning's trading session higher for a second day despite fluctuating oil prices.

The main index, TASI, added 0.45 percent to reach 12,390, while the parallel market, Nomu, rose 0.46 percent at 22,430, as of 10:06 a.m. Saudi time.

Prices for crude oil were up slightly from Friday’s close. Brent crude rose to $113.77 a barrel and US West Texas Intermediate crude reached $111.38 a barrel, as of 10:02 a.m. Saudi time

Saudi Aramco, the largest player on the Saudi oil market, opened today’s trading up 0.64 percent.

Salama Cooperative Insurance Co. gained 7.08 percent to lead the market, while Anaam International Holding Group fell 4.23 percent to lead the laggards.

Arabian Pipes Co. gained  3.81 percent, after Saudi Aramco awarded the company a SR100 million ($27 million) contract to supply steel pipes.

In the financial sector, the Kingdom’s largest valued bank Al Rajhi increased 1.08 percent, while Alinma Bank gained 0.99 percent.

In the pharma sector, Aldawaa Medical Services Co. gained 0.13 percent, while Nahdi Medical Co. fell 0.65 percent.

Topics: economy TASI NOMU Saudi stock market

