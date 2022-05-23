You are here

Commodities Update — Gold hits one-week high; Grains edge higher on weather woes; Copper at two-week peak

Commodities Update — Gold hits one-week high; Grains edge higher on weather woes; Copper at two-week peak
US grains futures edged higher on Monday, lifted by a weaker dollar, and gains in crude oil as adverse weather conditions threatened production in key producing countries
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Gold prices touched a more than one-week high on Monday, as an easing dollar continued to support greenback-priced bullion, although higher US Treasury yields capped gains.

Spot gold rose 0.2 percent to $1,848.96 per ounce, by 0201 GMT. Prices hit their highest since May 12 at $1,853.55 earlier in the session.

US gold futures gained 0.4 percent to $1,847.90.

Silver up

Spot silver gained 0.4 percent to $21.84 per ounce, while platinum firmed 0.3 percent to $958.10. 

Palladium climbed 0.7 percent to $1,978.45. 

Grains edges up

US grains futures edged higher on Monday, lifted by a weaker dollar, and gains in crude oil as adverse weather conditions threatened production in key producing countries.

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade was up 0.9 percent at $10.79-1/4 a bushel, as of 0343 GMT, after falling 0.74 percent last week.

Corn rose 0.32 percent to $7.81-1/4 a bushel and soybeans edged 0.41 percent higher to $17.12-1/4 a bushel.

Copper climbs

Copper prices rose to a more than two-week high on Monday, helped by a weaker US dollar and as support measures and plans to end COVID-19 lockdowns in top metals consumer China lifted hopes for a recovery in demand.

Benchmark three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was up 0.5 percent at $9,471 a ton, as of 0418 GMT, after hitting its highest since May 5 at $9,532 in early Asian trade.

The most-active June copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose 0.3 percent to $10,758.06 a ton by noon break, after touching its highest since May 6. 

(With input from Reuters) 

  • The research report also added that Accor Group will establish its place as the Kingdom’s largest hotel room operator
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s hospitality market, which is currently on a path of transition, needs $110 billion to complete the planned 310,000 hotel rooms, as envisioned by the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, according to research by global property consultancy Knight Frank. 

Faisal Durrani, partner – head of Middle East Research at Knight Frank said that Saudi Arabia’s hospitality industry is now “moving from vision to reality.” 

He added, “The $110 billion herculean task of transforming Saudi Arabia’s hospitality landscape goes well beyond the delivery of extra hotel room keys. Care and attention must be taken to deliver the correct quantum of product in the right locations.” 

Durrani also made it clear that hotel operators will be competing with each other to secure projects in the future, as NEOM and Roua Al Madinah forecast to add around 80,000 keys each. 

The research report also added that Accor Group will establish its place as the Kingdom’s largest hotel room operator with around 28,000 rooms under management. 

Hilton Hotels will leapfrog from its current fifth spot to emerge as the country’s second-biggest hotel brand with almost 19,000 rooms by 2030. 

Calling the ongoing development a step towards the 'golden age of hospitality in Saudi Arabia', Turab Saleem, said, “Delivering the vast number of rooms the Kingdom has planned is going to bring with it a number of opportunities. This is the biggest hotel supply pipeline ever seen in the region.” 

Saleem also noted that development in the hospitality sector will result in the rise of parallel industries that will cater to the burgeoning number of visitors. 

He added, “Most importantly, regulations will need to be developed to manage all aspects of an international and vibrant tourism scene, ranging from hospitality labor to facilitating hospitality investments through streamlined processes.”

Topics: economy Saudi Arabia hospitality hotel rooms Arab Tourism

Saudi Aramco awards $27m contract to homegrown pipe manufacturer

Saudi Aramco awards $27m contract to homegrown pipe manufacturer
Updated 18 min 11 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Aramco awards $27m contract to homegrown pipe manufacturer

Saudi Aramco awards $27m contract to homegrown pipe manufacturer
Updated 18 min 11 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi oil giant Aramco has awarded a contract worth SR100 million ($27 million) to homegrown Arabian Pipes Co. for the supply of steel pipes.

The contract will be valid for 10 months, the Riyadh-based pipe manufacturer said in a statement to the Saudi stock exchange.

Arabian Pipes expects the transaction to impact its financial statements during the first half of 2023.

Most recently, Aramco had entered into a deal with Saudi Steel Pipe Co. to provide oil and gas pipes at a value of SR97 million.

Oil Updates — Crude gains; Borouge sets IPO price; Iraq plans to launch new oil company in Kurdistan region

Oil Updates — Crude gains; Borouge sets IPO price; Iraq plans to launch new oil company in Kurdistan region
Updated 25 min 22 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

Oil Updates — Crude gains; Borouge sets IPO price; Iraq plans to launch new oil company in Kurdistan region

Oil Updates — Crude gains; Borouge sets IPO price; Iraq plans to launch new oil company in Kurdistan region
Updated 25 min 22 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Oil prices gained on Monday with US fuel demand, tight supply and a slightly weaker US dollar supporting the market, as Shanghai prepares to reopen after a two-month lockdown fueled worries about a sharp slowdown in growth.

Brent crude futures rose 72 cents to $113.27 a barrel at 0408 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures climbed 53 cents, or 0.48 percent, to $110.81 a barrel, adding to last week’s small gains for both contracts.

Abu Dhabi-based Borouge sets IPO price

Abu Dhabi-headquartered petrochemicals firm Borouge said on Monday it has set the offer price for its initial public offering, which shows it could raise about $2 billion in the deal, and secured seven cornerstone investors.

The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company and Borealis’ joint venture set the IPO price at 2.45 dirhams ($0.67) a share, which implies an equity value of $20 billion.

Borouge said it secured a total commitment of about $570 million from Abu Dhabi state holding firm ADQ, the Abu Dhabi Pension Fund, the Emirates Investment Authority, India’s Adani family and entities controlled by International Holding Company, Multiply Group and Alpha Dhabi. 

Iraq aims to establish new oil company in Kurdistan region

Iraq’s federal government aims to establish a new oil company in the Kurdistan region, the oil ministry said on Saturday.

The aim of the new company will be to enter into new service contracts with oil firms currently operating there under the Kurdistan Regional Government, according to a statement.

Oil minister Ihsan Ismael said on May 7 that the ministry would start implementing a February federal court ruling that declared the legal foundations of the Kurdistan region’s oil and gas sector unconstitutional. 

Iraq then wrote to international oil firms operating in the semi-autonomous region requesting they sign new contracts with state-owned marketer SOMO rather than the Kurdistan Regional Government. 

The letters marked the first direct contact between the ministry and oil firms operating in the Kurdistan region. The move follows years of attempts by the federal government to bring KRG revenues under its control, including local court rulings and threats of international arbitration.

(With input from Reuters)

Saudi retailer BinDawood reports $17m profit as pandemic restrictions ease

Saudi retailer BinDawood reports $17m profit as pandemic restrictions ease
Updated 37 min 43 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi retailer BinDawood reports $17m profit as pandemic restrictions ease

Saudi retailer BinDawood reports $17m profit as pandemic restrictions ease
Updated 37 min 43 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: BinDawood Holding Co., a leading retail operator in Saudi Arabia, has posted a surge in first-quarter profit, thanks to the easing of pandemic restrictions.

The group reported SR65.5 million ($17 million) in profit, a slight increase from SR62 million in the same period of 2021, it said in a bourse filing.

Along with the profit increase, the company’s revenues reached SR1.18 billion, up from SR1.12 billion a year earlier, mainly boosted by a rise in sales during the back-to-school season.

Its stores in Makkah and Madinah benefited from the government’s decision to lift restrictions on pilgrims performing Umrah, the company noted.

“We are finally beginning to see a marked improvement in trading,” CEO Ahmad BinDawood said, commenting on the results.

“Greater freedom of movement for the local population has led to higher consumer spending in general, and more specifically, an increase in footfall through our stores,” he added.

Saudi healthcare provider Mouwasat to fully acquire Egypt’s Al-Marasem Hospital

Saudi healthcare provider Mouwasat to fully acquire Egypt’s Al-Marasem Hospital
Updated 56 min 14 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi healthcare provider Mouwasat to fully acquire Egypt’s Al-Marasem Hospital

Saudi healthcare provider Mouwasat to fully acquire Egypt’s Al-Marasem Hospital
Updated 56 min 14 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Mouwasat Medical Services Co. has signed a nonbinding deal to fully acquire Egypt’s Al-Marasem International Hospital.

The two parties agreed to determine the value of the final deal after completing the due diligence work, according to a bourse filing.

The memorandum is valid for three months starting May 22, subject to renewal.

The impact on the company's financial results will become apparent once the transaction is completed, said the company.

